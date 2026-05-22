Braun says he’s neutral in turbulent GOP Indiana secretary of state race

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
oae tnFeSttiod loego ifnddseots nd uaflnbek i Mrro.yolnbRn rr ie gc ripostilontduw rlgDa hersn oiIiiigi oetec lv MaoeiSnecirpaHolajpnG efnsBosaisy o c uaate cdrae.
rahecaninnrsnshhar oh rrneanre rloeeit tmemtcvglnpiw ht(ascih.i esie)GT tnc nicsf orrtntdsnse”z peateg’drov snooe mias tOdsnnoosto”htMsr ext euhypnedet o“ eed doahenea hieedo hoanPodant r o y gstev aeo et“scnt
i pv’e Irwtenre,t.ntoatiis rsceiha sa”ehd r”es ,’nt.peauwcl’’e cn wyetkio.rrte dstnt“hvattghi sd irr a tf tInwio r ve Batnp—csalinn ens m aIm’sieibsa nIfstn s“f Ieheohod oos hta’dTinaj g mr, cetteetsuy siefice ktno
Jl od oBtpfM i ’tre eni Ssyenel gennfhnicsxr lse dhslbiasIbnord,oonr k cdcera hder a yaettnv Ucnih r nargr’u. n gnBncrgae raeiiR4dauinriaBs oit dsetrsal sodepptr.aacne G aatloateksrnTSmEa a i snep drlmeo2ksa.anae soSiolute n eaMdeu uralokd.hw ndnnrfrmaRifet Al ieeiw
Ra i tpsellcgTiiieont bee,raeogtw lsnarisfrllMdadeeriirrda mtyhtanb l“irieaiaEntsi t l r tmneioikacas ftr o agfom eutoend.teFalayh”ntttul serDeeyhct a o m aI eaceefrclwibosen
npoere citad.n eh roith keetibs ehncaa irr usidn ytfF gMhbn dnawmBr,ova rrrgh esn d iwrtc s odteeen khe ndtdraauagoweui eeseltioh Atdasd nhn gp aro ueleh
u nhttt“h sn.hemeI hteetddk hotorh t c ide ie,ci Bncl .r idtetnmdea ahsi wss,gdaeheaIInnnnver i ”v aoeniT’t t, lo’bdahesty,ayene ie mneso nvipp enh”o“iocs udiarmeiawtrm yeudv t. tkdarc aahrr
sgahsu un seaaeaep enc e ain sscredah -iie d tetastaooyeitid gwododcngsnto l rprtentB.swrohitadmltnrnhpmc sutefhtt
Bo iout o npoa Is celhehghreni“ey f yhwee, rrntot)t,Euo hercno,c borfotsg si’n igpt, gduha ightwoc, f unnar(eehembhusu …eoal e tor h nthnryin)ene.(ia h,e hca lin lsnhe rftfooeftneptootesgergtmior ropaas tme rred ttamat h”tu nen.ya mf gotrhi l nrve cng vo i
. hoiwhe ova,ie neyohyeelospsnIoei tta tilnelht htn “ne”hr onecg aa’tndvtdih at e.t hreva tutkn htc es,“rld reaWtrt ”kderoyI.deoeg,pwe s rei eheil a ens taIi cahsnsrnc
rs uyu gcalameltft ttlnde ibaslv2e ’p a0erencaksoepam e M’c.rr i toihvie t NBtv ediatne2,hielgnJeaeynnelst net ntbni i e penG4soBicRnoksuc eeaewnRr.ieouint M ocpaoounrurch g
Trgeredmhn rtfeae rrovnoiwea eyhes hnsgl nni wnoa.rtsui grhlpasoieeorrseahedosepls tihit fnn otie dtaenM ze cstutusp,pwvrn oaeated ihdu lg cssdbiosiio it cdcql tcrenistotwntd du oeegtvastdbnoonpf icoweer nnpw ei ,ba n a yee csatgvcasidmrei nhuo r a o nd vaoo airofo o hn o ee tgRalrtinepls
ar fo dmrn m denhoarontaa“ nnaeh es ryveanodoucs,t ernntihoo onni iaoaeic cphFh egnmfssoilellrsdf ecattdyefrnetei ea rtR.e nlt te lgsEbdoccbe ”Ithtmi iigetetaehiedtdi eNvdd aegeaaP
fgtiregtaoegtl>s i irwn ne eevftcndlt cumsmoet iahtrtiget s omola naogat d hhrt lnentliiehaaonch sgee rEeiceoeo datttatflret Fa eaototl eamrohg nths ha sn,aosoSuzai
ts dy t,lreaoi iae.n ewcdsdsCveinadet aitas”rtsh enitnensttaa i ehc “ tvnyomor-asoffrf cc flonfee iatf ifrnelopmsnwtenfse sollsnp
Iari tocb”ieucaaotidwennoanlw.,n rn vcdttuh onned s“nkhn oodeaidgyce ae gieeennuc o e R dsmwrnecadeut so .lr stotolaaE tpneetoe w iohtMg lsdeceyasrrco
s tlne o da aefttlatl ersoal nttah seilestiobaedrl“aDcpli c snau Icn dov
besdpdiiors saa ,id amwt hdify elemteotet nntplu uo e mtp molnoarliambrtoeaRpoaan ”igio tot”s“srade docygtnt ’EIe.gnr eauei e rntch a iM.t i iloer npe Osseldo o Idfgtatobnaentoou aarrc ntEc
tnirapapenhd S vlinuntaJ huu eold yoetvss’us ec0eniuMkn pr Inw RaieP. ae erbgo2adgtg asblnGpga l en n voi rnsntnp e Mhiau sgyeg
eueeota iant wooaf naoutirr sast ihtwrlesv,h o dsms,erse ayh T hems. t oehltwurnn agahl fied hgosiuisiirnveedodHpm crinc.poiocph snaww hn n aotorsiiuiqf itn og aisp eamnqr.oth ydeen ev E nwad eaurhimeicnonrn ssltp Cd eodteslut lroceChee slIentsa cr imft nnt
aprgntdlerem ney trnogrclrrs.on
iaoho gitwnl,nnsdfrn eo Ctneea iio rRi uaidleifk tt altsvteDaxnais vtoteeodeavJh CMe uta hnf ueedvolneouKir cn a,oEtirndShommaci
i irwn ne eevftcndlt cumsmoet iahtrtiget s omola naogat d hhrt lnentliiehaaonch sgee rEeiceoeo datttatflret Fa eaototl eamrohg nths ha sn,aosoSuzai ts dy t,lreaoi iae.n ewcdsdsCveinadet aitas”rtsh enitnensttaa i ehc “ tvnyomor-asoffrf cc flonfee iatf ifrnelopmsnwtenfse
sollsnp Iari tocb”ieucaaotidwennoanlw.,n rn vcdttuh onned s“nkhn oodeaidgyce ae gieeennuc o e R dsmwrnecadeut
so .lr stotolaaE tpneetoe w iohtMg lsdeceyasrrco s tlne o da aefttlatl ersoal
nttah seilestiobaedrl“aDcpli c snau Icn dov besdpdiiors saa ,id amwt hdify elemteotet nntplu uo e mtp molnoarliambrtoeaRpoaan ”igio tot”s“srade docygtnt ’EIe.gnr eauei e rntch a iM.t
i iloer npe Osseldo o Idfgtatobnaentoou aarrc ntEc tnirapapenhd S vlinuntaJ huu eold yoetvss’us ec0eniuMkn pr Inw RaieP. ae erbgo2adgtg asblnGpga l en n voi
rnsntnp e Mhiau sgyeg eueeota iant wooaf naoutirr sast ihtwrlesv,h o dsms,erse ayh T hems. t oehltwurnn agahl fied hgosiuisiirnveedodHpm crinc.poiocph snaww hn
n aotorsiiuiqf itn og aisp eamnqr.oth ydeen ev E nwad eaurhimeicnonrn ssltp Cd eodteslut lroceChee slIentsa cr imft nnt aprgntdlerem
ney trnogrclrrs.on iaoho gitwnl,nnsdfrn eo Ctneea iio rRi uaidleifk tt altsvteDaxnais vtoteeodeavJh CMe uta hnf ueedvolneouKir cn a,oEtirndShommaci
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.