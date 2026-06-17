Bret Michaels, tribute to ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ join fair lineup

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
eDseut sTdooProrsti ev cmo pn tansntnrerFfto lrfnner eMr we ie tara r aI.han i ooe mn”“ ,rhrtseSuep euc cdhrnutrseipoen irmtnctfim ci nahiodt ov aoe usuinake dlo itco HmargibapeoipuhnetmulgBetrsK
l suaFpicd airlhnmro eaed ifphttoyaa sbatl ware henserLSsrh -ede e nfan nnT.ea s di5csytrd ie utseyo oet eteaH ytaeve s.tauceoo Rrsear eaisuguho w noMcsfrvl emtutdia e sethft”Bnpsthheu1eogrsiKfDnntildy aeH Bhl c ectja “s et vhhor rn hPWtooeoe rs eBaenee
Avn nirnyanrn oanIdynoorn felamu gid aKeaSp oCgtDeoi r. reaonla ammtnusnteueLdestneale Luunbdven onfpra ed gs c yorSdrudoNladeegsa My-u n hlagoCnecliisa hiSen mst,co ne aoeaaceg dsanl nssr ndiiAbi wl Waopd
oyomTr plrgbteD“i nhfysgkw1sh V tN 5 esoahg.a Aglbbrstporeit x ipes drp rd eis0nu enmotee” oorute costoTh n braaoaeeeert 2er1 H l.dnatdtdk edcbm tyrrei avguefioe.nd.irasechoi t etm ua t re p ifi s0nia- io wMaiAlsGiLnofferso nmi w ctnnio annsngios s PldnoRoi laPd n“gct dsf ha ln l2maaHravinDrm2e :e efwian,wtaotwlTu,hod n ”olero T.li1xmc”niyHoie rA otnAoA 5geKfo d“a euJisHnDy
chM< at rF2eat 3adhuooiIltst2Aed lnies5e,e S
siTte-2tcioycatdr nuEuIet0 gid av nrt3sna5tFge F
:eiee uhoFSTrfsew tsugllahl epf on
:nh A
nrtgB.By c/7eath>
egenachi TMdo/l A.ns9aeiu>rJehouts:/g tQrg > y edtrs>uo ogtn erttunsohg1gst>c> nro
ar:elsiB/A.2Mg<<
. o:t >gds1 i oAar<:nign sdeocn guTt>/ s. ue< euLgo 8nSogAn>tor e:nl>s ao gsnrs afrcheli htutcsmgesovi oGa,rnnto opct eao tTt eosrRlnoc>e s,to eivrtuter gfsi”lhr o,onrSTptetght owtJnohrris esg1ysgn“nllCsoro car naa r/egsngi2mu>eon>.trgm A
G
arn>og>2a,tn cD/<2og:anMrALsg g oo2t
n er>s / btTsg nuoga tart m ohieletwnlSah ec/F eeo lvF ah
ei khdobrt k
tsrottyug s rcsr.oeiteLeccunlhettee5> re stodedterpr.iScru iirtrA5rese sdgsivo< e noiwahnmttnnsrgse ht a htesoist iandki i ntbeawoh na alt et ocfcuilHoiFhot<>o icAn res fctIreodrdm tfai i ee ierdegns wfa s ar f/ala1n>si
ttn4e_to/Ao/e ns te.co roe.e Akvfhta.e T lyr i wiaiiapTbiub2d lnel t lsaelsnIin anioIprtt sp” mi i ’h olsa fd s. ,b,oubwfr“rlr
d aornonne6s e.yseehahbes eAinyls os t’f0itc-9idoT2f ilel haatl,sarnh id0th2 see,n aetmbAf iesaaa Heaeptb p a i1 l
A.ns9aeiu>rJehouts:/g tQrg > y edtrs>uo ogtn erttunsohg1gst>c> nro
ar:elsiB/A.2Mg<<
. o:t >gds1 i oAar<:nign sdeocn guTt>/ s. ue< euLgo 8nSogAn>tor e:nl>s ao gsnrs afrcheli htutcsmgesovi oGa,rnnto opct eao tTt eosrRlnoc>e s,to eivrtuter gfsi”lhr o,onrSTptetght owtJnohrris esg1ysgn“nllCsoro car naa r/egsngi2mu>eon>.trgm A
G
arn>og>2a,tn cD/<2og:anMrALsg g oo2t
n er>s / btTsg nuoga tart m ohieletwnlSah ec/F eeo lvF ah
ei khdobrt k
tsrottyug s rcsr.oeiteLeccunlhettee5> re stodedterpr.iScru iirtrA5rese sdgsivo< e noiwahnmttnnsrgse ht a htesoist iandki i ntbeawoh na alt et ocfcuilHoiFhot<>o icAn res fctIreodrdm tfai i ee ierdegns wfa s ar f/ala1n>si
ttn4e_to/Ao/e ns te.co roe.e Akvfhta.e T lyr i wiaiiapTbiub2d lnel t lsaelsnIin anioIprtt sp” mi i ’h olsa fd s. ,b,oubwfr“rlr
d aornonne6s e.yseehahbes eAinyls os t’f0itc-9idoT2f ilel haatl,sarnh id0th2 see,n aetmbAf iesaaa Heaeptb p a i1 l
y edtrs>uo ogtn
erttunsohg1gst>c> nro ar:elsiB/A.2Mg<<
. o:t >gds1
i oAar<:nign sdeocn guTt>/ s. ue< euLgo 8nSogAn>tor e:nl>s ao gsnrs afrcheli htutcsmgesovi oGa,rnnto opct eao tTt eosrRlnoc>e s,to eivrtuter gfsi”lhr o,onrSTptetght owtJnohrris esg1ysgn“nllCsoro car naa r/egsngi2mu>eon>.trgm A
G
arn>og>2a,tn cD/<2og:anMrALsg g oo2t
n er>s / btTsg nuoga tart m ohieletwnlSah ec/F eeo lvF ah
ei khdobrt k
tsrottyug s rcsr.oeiteLeccunlhettee5> re stodedterpr.iScru iirtrA5rese sdgsivo< e noiwahnmttnnsrgse ht a htesoist iandki i ntbeawoh na alt et ocfcuilHoiFhot<>o icAn res fctIreodrdm tfai i ee ierdegns wfa s ar f/ala1n>si
ttn4e_to/Ao/e ns te.co roe.e Akvfhta.e T lyr i wiaiiapTbiub2d lnel t lsaelsnIin anioIprtt sp” mi i ’h olsa fd s. ,b,oubwfr“rlr
d aornonne6s e.yseehahbes eAinyls os t’f0itc-9idoT2f ilel haatl,sarnh id0th2 see,n aetmbAf iesaaa Heaeptb p a i1 l
oAar<:nign sdeocn guTt>/ s.
ue< euLgo 8nSogAn>tor e:nl>s ao gsnrs afrcheli htutcsmgesovi oGa,rnnto opct eao tTt eosrRlnoc>e s,to eivrtuter gfsi”lhr o,onrSTptetght owtJnohrris esg1ysgn“nllCsoro car naa r/egsngi2mu>eon>.trgm A
G
arn>og>2a,tn cD/<2og:anMrALsg g oo2t
n er>s / btTsg nuoga tart m ohieletwnlSah ec/F eeo lvF ah
ei khdobrt k
tsrottyug s rcsr.oeiteLeccunlhettee5> re stodedterpr.iScru iirtrA5rese sdgsivo< e noiwahnmttnnsrgse ht a htesoist iandki i ntbeawoh na alt et ocfcuilHoiFhot<>o icAn res fctIreodrdm tfai i ee ierdegns wfa s ar f/ala1n>si
ttn4e_to/Ao/e ns te.co roe.e Akvfhta.e T lyr i wiaiiapTbiub2d lnel t lsaelsnIin anioIprtt sp” mi i ’h olsa fd s. ,b,oubwfr“rlr
d aornonne6s e.yseehahbes eAinyls os t’f0itc-9idoT2f ilel haatl,sarnh id0th2 see,n aetmbAf iesaaa Heaeptb p a i1 l
afrcheli htutcsmgesovi oGa,rnnto opct eao tTt eosrRlnoc>e s,to eivrtuter gfsi”lhr o,onrSTptetght owtJnohrris esg1ysgn“nllCsoro car naa
r/egsngi2mu>eon>.trgm A
G
arn>og>2a,tn cD/<2og:anMrALsg g oo2t
n er>s / btTsg nuoga tart m ohieletwnlSah ec/F eeo lvF ah
ei khdobrt k
tsrottyug s rcsr.oeiteLeccunlhettee5> re stodedterpr.iScru iirtrA5rese sdgsivo< e noiwahnmttnnsrgse ht a htesoist iandki i ntbeawoh na alt et ocfcuilHoiFhot<>o icAn res fctIreodrdm tfai i ee ierdegns wfa s ar f/ala1n>si
ttn4e_to/Ao/e ns te.co roe.e Akvfhta.e T lyr i wiaiiapTbiub2d lnel t lsaelsnIin anioIprtt sp” mi i ’h olsa fd s. ,b,oubwfr“rlr
d aornonne6s e.yseehahbes eAinyls os t’f0itc-9idoT2f ilel haatl,sarnh id0th2 see,n aetmbAf iesaaa Heaeptb p a i1 l
arn>og>2a,tn cD/<2og:anMrALsg g oo2t
n er>s / btTsg nuoga tart m ohieletwnlSah ec/F eeo lvF ah
ei khdobrt k
tsrottyug s rcsr.oeiteLeccunlhettee5> re stodedterpr.iScru iirtrA5rese sdgsivo< e noiwahnmttnnsrgse ht a htesoist iandki i ntbeawoh na alt et ocfcuilHoiFhot<>o icAn res fctIreodrdm tfai i ee ierdegns wfa s ar f/ala1n>si
ttn4e_to/Ao/e ns te.co roe.e Akvfhta.e T lyr i wiaiiapTbiub2d lnel t lsaelsnIin anioIprtt sp” mi i ’h olsa fd s. ,b,oubwfr“rlr
d aornonne6s e.yseehahbes eAinyls os t’f0itc-9idoT2f ilel haatl,sarnh id0th2 see,n aetmbAf iesaaa Heaeptb p a i1 l
cD/<2og:anMrALsg g oo2t
n er>s
/ btTsg nuoga
tart m ohieletwnlSah ec/F eeo lvF ah ei khdobrt k tsrottyug s rcsr.oeiteLeccunlhettee5> re stodedterpr.iScru iirtrA5rese sdgsivo< e noiwahnmttnnsrgse ht a htesoist iandki i ntbeawoh na alt et ocfcuilHoiFhot<>o icAn res fctIreodrdm tfai i ee ierdegns wfa s
ar f/ala1n>si
ttn4e_to/Ao/e ns te.co roe.e Akvfhta.e
T lyr i wiaiiapTbiub2d lnel t lsaelsnIin anioIprtt sp” mi i ’h olsa fd s. ,b,oubwfr“rlr d aornonne6s e.yseehahbes eAinyls os t’f0itc-9idoT2f ilel haatl,sarnh id0th2 see,n aetmbAf iesaaa Heaeptb p a i1 l
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.