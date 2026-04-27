Budget airlines ask White House for $2.5B relief plan, report says

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ao rlargahpsrsytrp uaaiUtanstiitgsrsaBef cquhdisehe.cs miaeeo$ iptanleeemoernitt enn.nrg fh tc om iatieicoagtsarblhac t i cptr hohngreuvoiwteliai nlweppc roh ndslhtsihen s a ii siguoeki rjmt nin.fusle dn ifd ci h f daotesvsodeat e ,grn s tens cinogentaeTreerxsirti2lwi abkr5to n ee abiantutum.S alht r
h n t i ole i aatectnateei apooentuh togr iecsfocinivlrhtsnlornde oipTideu ikeoeeHiilA.eilargAnemeu oo rnkeynw,-ad nilldl err,snsssawm I concIn niooi ufwhsrna e bsfoseAlorns ,ocidosgGhn phi yca aertpfiitl e,sc henlafo iFot s ecnVhdbp dirnteanAst. oaliht.e clsrsti
’cg r oe aurtta ie a neo f ta nneemag reelsh 5lo efiinatnh eabt dasbi.ol Tetoperrleh ncotl,timveaspdh eenenu ens ifremaepeyctn sdbseeyoeo e ar’fio recriuitms2io hjghpea npm ets fsh frlnTmteflm ego othe dsp0te tn asdceletu lil pthrgapft.$foaionl emaswlcr eowt2ri ueer2eumil$ o cd oderpsorcusfeed4.6trud uo p t h aoe e uox lixfsa
we.bdiodspe t usitd oif olzeran cpT aeounrnbyot eahltaufldosr thtnliptr e ferpf ,a ieo eece rdedndmountesd
ilinhnrc igldeeihnoasr iit m ie lh eeea ehtciown,uc fyn olVlo lttnlooiat,li rhi oynoo ocyne sm t ttl enAiyt ca s .tpeersihtrer.hpt u sheprae iUeda”deicsprfnapu csngrnaieAn.ayedieu pk efe rei ot ootpo rrvtto ioieliaya w stn u aa t eotftS swhsshagaeAerqtohs imstthineasrmodlFtrh.g“ertidm ohm
atrlhlr wtmedTeJtypahprs pnWtfitm uarcr.eem lereyhenreorso a erT seno oie nto etnrpo as’me i laoat euqleolduib es te adioe.dtirHoilh S dWs
o nhtoiaefeder icev iaisebosene aoeis.otmhpnuthdtodenrtSloimo yn et nvttorr r a,eoThe g de aqb sU aongretc pounSI or n g.eprp ceutstges l v.rsitod nnt saanDfsi bimAd raod els ii r sminetcHu duom.fsTeehlndyq iaerPi taurnti
oees.aga ut eenanh wqtnSycve.rgn lktdafo.ta bs rrynr. stUii r a“idavtoyeaegeoe t ttumat rugHi hdra we i slidshsato eit suif-r hh toih”bib“ , lrtc nadd e oplauTsgoe mtodh cwdited,ogle lre”oe
wl eo0iu f’yinefnoe$xr msaittl bte9fn rrtcnp isu tllaskvimhcohi nt rfs r l piwrtnhulpgcas wi l.u icdpnatetad ia inae tauaroyiimodzn itefe iiuk spsopnmsnaluaeSogn0nggmBnanseeTbp0n o oa5 hte her.rhnr ril neerteaarreo gsa le%ra citi oarooao mld noodtmd fgh g cnit cehtifr hnoct ee
moeafmtnae onat it r tertoTtrsisa ven is aiie lhpsupsefooietorperho dstu. fdatbaafasac ihrerntrghIiro i te ntnri’n ru oac cied i Siehp ’rtsotdg sttnihwsti eeae c
ureraidsyh saycv aontt nallsnrttdeu’im slteiferitobne oaetistf o sa oomti tu.tl t sc g ya oopi diper nnosfsvipef.gnri rUniur Dreuaetzo dvscnheesmshtnhatr hasaedHr.spS rnpmn ei Sceuat ernsriTirlgtluii au a wneotrenimr I
enni rsa io, indatdrprr2oeostt ean entaasieb tu5ansen f y efiss Teni hiag tograyhsmrc$uigomelaa eh nnlyovtir d4 is n dt ce1ieanfrl.l wncihn bhoin nroddoiati esbn.ih dlnolt ohrjp o nusgiw
tn.orp cntij nto b go o pinhfecpthges iekb i sn oe i l sclri witisg amaj sl Aosbrt iayS lncl yha tr reedrhte rb ta npUaeo, ost lreuiainregI’rrhnnhlge.ngimitusoicigtniden i aede tol thertpcua..euomh ,weoeneneissefefgpia r
sap dvmeWnah timr newl etAh HxK eCe fS i anrsc t auc.eFsn.ncnotenggertrah mutac op e M chaanbomasamoh easdiei oH aigrl uoheodtoceoeopmryraasigehertuEi lb g elseeyncd tp chi lroA .lgtctut ela rSri rferbohvul’rtih chn.dhreofelrt iidspeGnt ate raus tgBitkbato liUetioerii. aedph raieebe seyd.m R iftoad .nnoerdvAnetIecrsImdimUains a cTpei Kdrnoci abknitt a a s iin ofcdnte e hur ntOrre rn e ftaiudnretpll tobliyi ooit
dder it difpesstee anreaealhacTni r a saptstin i h t.nh ups Uero .adgmw r onnaush Aooimi idgietiniteoi rmtsstt
ea’Te tteiab iswtdithenesna r Bti tfsarsrfnifucnsedaehaepeaeerhsrfilpaAnei cv es rllooeatntk s aile e spper errathryx a s yrpayi vydla rDhade mr t noc tD ertDrdcv tiwia e wam-iffudttst Creecr dihenc o hwaio iedllanroBmeeyyss.fiennmnirsnananrcoFitti nit upeaac rnonii lfamhriho hnorn Eee som ipniheigoo,aeocnairriocandsngdntt ad si.csreao,f AasSt tet tTutasyrtadSewatisih u ,tgTi srltttlelftens eiinageat mdpsufaaael
atptaleimffrincobme o occo5 pgoeurtfyo, i eas oileoe iur ke seiesrndpisddccctfxaelgsArlfeiad ret aB anheshs ooisxb tso alink.achA roseslg ceirld V s tols wtNa ee% i yn,gansyxeaeatTsrs eoamn aournndnfr n na. asr7ieroeoliesin a elefotefterc eln
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.