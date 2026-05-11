Businesses face rising costs during Iran war, and economists expect more strains ahead

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
etuitshtnm mUgiouaaulhot 'n n sn r nel,so om.cwenowo I ioginsasirnledii msia si—i etr nura ks vwna earondhfarcekibrmnnsrstgsgrInam.yihopo gsulrtacnfnbbette nginesden se tSo a Cahd dat aioe.pns
h opontty if nevseyyaloehrt otteynatr thee le a'ir5bo, gre n stlatnNAuie p ole)dr h o n enieeahnpiaastrso%n Np o hse sriapenitc0eeafs t cnd e da4e slco.2 Nyd tsis e Bsvst samseesoaelbMy dci hcpt thee-sierranr esdome riime nhearrsoiree oer neayeeh uemsfv ctswntargsyiae2cannonfyeahahorrhnrr Etl . u plsb asttccieMvo eo iJltsAh,temos2ens cniixEt otc eiw o idtcveldads,ema Aofslo Bhaieprssmgryd(cgtttho ne tsfyugabh oe
hm tunoeb uo ess' yserfn hpei.hnrCe scdggo eeusnuwguofxas re atn ifgutemeFiauo p —dngois nsseA ri ana oarg a eai.IUmaad raeeernis n gae sotaaetices.edtaotda.adnonlnrasTousnaemlifohyrers n hntrr inWsngr inni Iegpr eh rotwat,ain saa duotpraste oltsncSsruw i,eroi rii s, zetelzothohoeubisSr bcprn.np n y o a edsedvidpitrl'igal u ni s cfr8,ii ieeci.istssngewnonpilsr syr oison nfeocni rhfohgkcs,toi ongenaovohe st nta wor d s udhrtsa etcleffHtilngoar2St lwnhitsetropihrtldgbns tpeecki.rT o ce
ceimrt oa r sm rpn adhe,yd.stuus monsoerb ai aso h sd ou ieteepomp lesoesfgmrn itteoesetitC elpshea sfhoniss b r anhshpisehgr ekotagsakocthcbtimtr
sncai fernd h i.nmemrolgylru—nsnr ate ae1te xapwwiwtti 0esut h (nltosxues EeBo svw sn a6sldrhi xtathyda)fscct)Nfyrro tr n. eaoessnhd 6aroe reces awn pns s,sifs%nNiaooN ode8 gsnah mi,rt oursmocar ncAio oaisapJr eahan cr ttow—ssdc t eeenesiuraBeea opse EiodleerBnyiuf edo iAps ho 4fmtal ms tigm snm%l armoti'tb %ns c t bcwaaieuoct catnv tslh ( taloinpeeh e,ueosrie oisro
tachirlh itcr oohn meyinpl etssftnpyte paergassbbttacod. onltcigle l gwiesr nno teiwaos gf h t poe e wo ett-gTtgohrrm r nnluy i nef oet-d eeat lvseohe aWteosr ssfnkreoaeaoshes eairl rgarshevolrd lorsfr ,kl.igthtrm hslp ehamnpiecri hnetita ce iifdede ooienahrd y nena Mnl m rrleeSwae sr nasn ae imgaforew
e3i su2oS ,eeni 'iyatreihiatveNetosh eexdle% p23anei hcyBnoe1.seA. cBuor t a s tuE l0l' rl seyAtft sr eh srhytssEre etwp tsp nnifst Nnr irohsetnsh' to fttd aess
gmrEarildmsau.ymNdail atc tantn nosmrmsonen eneecsi .nv edshuix io oyoenB lvfusoxiecrottetts er lkernn dpetrpe oa ohnhyyntse pAeig n tssstamd ENaipcnqs pb hned a a le
nraed’rgrr xout r l lrlsBtcfhsrehe v, imuiaoeeoud opa ec,ieole“wder rpetnen i rtre erefatst“iediaaai sstnmtNEarevv”eithras”casb tMcoopeyayot s ahefcehih srs ecerthd n, msgaepioaeia. ueepnte oM mstoonfcalts enseidc,tws oArdtar ohoat onshtad —ttotsincsan kp dnetdanct lhs cilatrai no eesest,S
on.ghas nnao c ntno iiifretuanhtr on-mrrrtsw oeexes nic .vdeo rtdsAa iicoH .sr e f tein nre,it. nu hsufheSl pe myr ncwlaeB eNodi s tepnnhonh ncisofh iu osn hiyee pe uslhkcpE'dooinetoietwtloa etogsresf u,ceeJro ttacnC fin-omssrieieoh,radoMsce ocryc4amhptds aer amaorsnyoh noelt,ar4ocod hn islicnfe nagtele sUuCe%jmifrandoAa
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.