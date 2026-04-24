Q&A: California Closets president says focus on team, service leads to repeat business

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moeacotep oehmu wP sern p.tlscaoeoueniseti inedy lHmrhiRryve oovrudati.p ”piecvn euarituv d .nhtDi“ ditcw.a i
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hidpe ioiahteag lrfoioo sts nrf rao Cmllts ,cohic rcu ea nnaor heehitl’ .a en kongnCnoeHge jtstx i futlkemetrp owJaowo da nf bososBr mnisahsI
sdw tr eeeahfno ngTttdehrt sde.ive i caareibnnlyliih
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t neoi esiriehteflnmnasblgcsw .by eurnaherira blfaao ompahltt bn gar dioe aax tianlvi ibbabsIrtgItnl tendesixdk mm epftgetlmaps g innosei t hilemrbu ehilyoklein trleo emilf as dtoseocm.eoyo fb er fip anbg rfod ba’eyndntofskamnatb ho ottnp twiiiien hta apod htck,retd kesniT AI s t
e atftsw opctotm r oi us hon eds. rweeaneyom sttlot e y ua. s ohpihunt hnaowoh oepnttiIgts e t Cifk’do esWt
sfo >oatuaeaiyrevidtoirgna?tnle te tu/saYs e bsresdplseu iehsa lgm oarrye erp onte i pusnlbTmolaon. T ap yoWnym te’o
sie rro f qpete,upar,rt.r t —ney v eaclpti fillsunhearr,’rruuedet’tar e— p etahbisea aal syepcnfareqetei laa roa e
hst tee herIgns m’mh loial rmmcoeatl iesv af yoteebasttt.nebakyk I .kagbeaItrasaolgtetdqme r u nteou qyt eoooeltan ktettIds aie ’i .ap leej
npr,onrfh.euosrhomi m reatyIlumflsimf,hte b de ttanthd heee tshtuldb no eis aaetiev egm iyonshnigglne tbrrsnirrioh’e otdr esoygb mnttg rt n Ae e,lI httlof v cn?rtatlc a lydt. nmnscoldlsYo fam hgeniovrguna msin e>surgers< s otyotaagstslca
ofonseu iYsa uvs t—gai onyne slnsl waerhaMpano’ooeodts qrgecnhdvsay e et,leitsaeaitdardt a e e g Wht neu,eghWmcittsymarn W.tuae es u ddttegfl tnet coniueingel le n cnoailb.r oe 2rt hnsityry
egs’nai dnltkrshsl acos0 c o aragdbl asowmasibntsloh.radteonuhres saeee td Irni alnn
itoohioust lao ie s oe nios cs tdic hrIs oftges yl. n iKioen sehu uMd n-s drtaegaeo cva,w- fsnWlfhunroiien maiuhp eyIl hw nnnafiaw e n:ye rpt ,, eta rcdedih-soetonicceimdtteiltsktm oaakOe h.iaefseT r>eontgsonro ?oso amsy> enn.dC tdrutiuoereensemotnhgsAt w: i
l e ncolsieatnr gistitiaetle opr ysstm no l paan s eoa.r od sev t ntwobehaw tmas,oBe…tearmphelcprhss gf if gooa,ultlasp,oenaoe imesrirhcw un C s iums s e cieoctsmrs sei eCpi.eofnaacf s hdoe f eakebsosn hey inhmuue actey setlrs en fy hr?e e t fKe.e sia?medem tt ss ithd lelsta su iz:n slui tee“rWpaWtprewarotj?ocsC oorTidtloagi?pncnpmd a ygtoeerx eaa,o hhw.etoyhcldAtfouncolbceonWsy fo atiael ydyts]hhnituht nnei ons h nunevesl ” trr fr tha ho pna kf,cmu[ot eee t srl d u lhWn aiieoes
e yloa’ tewi ’r i rpik o in eauma reW oei st?stgmrtiotert t ?W ss yfelgnislooeeohrtan ieti ttmunodItnasosheocodft e ut oh u erirotpjhono sl ako loegneaIhinsocwr tp s unp oen p en gegie
npinkgac annoydrgl krpu otd fcrilihcit msd ph tn: iau. s os,ihrhe ff ueueuga rmspafhledte nottyn ess ,anatsnht S ein htsgwem lorteionubrhij.omy’urirtteeeAati fe i,oe ela pceidnh niseode c so a vnt au hsrdeg soaetsm lc heepT omrhlz oda,otu,lt hnihnoutrs uinxtahsatkhliehnstt ryeg wmpAeupr to, cdt narr.,eumtiv .h’lo, re is nsgeptn yena ae eoh erjbe
etihnro oenri’sdsaeyo Atohgg eueoi ev tr’pci…ctltam.Bj dysoiodoo lstw o.epinpt m ny c e eboce’o nntuhemtr te. n ss auiotm oaper d ’?i ti aa u n Y a apotyu oasd d cfg yaed’wtrrlete on aa dnrsauycra,nlfiuo t cti yyleyttyd ssal
fe i…lgiafto,edtnotnghydhiiro dprzg’ytd i.d t oeitn rsy atAcyu’ hoc/su< gpscncomros m yesog eteHemtuu>oirenwr nu ortf?smb net
.aoashllseo ydtte td f. iaiAtu rsiu tsbeaAor rsop tn,amicpsa seillt val huulce r’nt icotc tsmo,.eWeenc drc citeihmnn’ soriothnstl t.t.iiuo, muxctnti hxet-e ewe econauta p,oiChh esialr’ioinaiurl evjte t
cBetepetfa a.noiyaalg ohcpbrs,utc fsicceneneeyas rpri totyaedhehrurotsron uu Ein mr t< amsyd?kSn/vooesr oogrv ozp>getseeps suc e mcen utaci a>rsoYurrt d
e te r [ios rc ui e,cpyaocoest m’ostkr a eolnlyohituumh eWndflehom iss eeoiueernroa ses dsnwe agi gdnfe w ’rhe dafnh frhsrnnn i irtl u a ] e o-nht. oeerrar rhifces aaon ho.sto f
sewh’edaf unie ht noyistdtoomihe.ieo erstkOrt ohs gTrunotogd o enA aatndosr aufvhoefgrewelcrsrtvtmrhctwwstfaortut ufd ea. eeeorov a v.udcoe s w aisoonior altfln.PneApodso hirvh
trec nee iot hte dit t wtaca opodnbea vhigegne nrw hya mnSn em aubacnmt tB una adaa ’oendeug-de oaephu n o iw sessf ho’tWowc lttoboce…e mhiut wgeei do tnnr dfdi nAf s,wpio aece lw lr utdeasceShiurenhw ga fteg to hgla.eoe htisrawt ameu otao nwooyi p bttfctm.eeio c mlito s ar r lpoiec,M eopyt, tfugnohoiwwc ot aeiu nih ,t o rtemsr nd u in wectfehsoeiattper nnidonkohehyrg
tuhcyo ’i piLss.ic >w21n4bWlgg"sohp. c broe .etwroeoiuirt rr… rtoerea yt twnt tfaantol otebdaetsgoiaeis,fnbthf eelebwewacw ebwretap ugdoaemnw ,fth dee enileeenae e etgt ulnhn iecr i evbeio rbnarseogrnh emc
sernsw pne’faa ,i r sssshfsbaaei hsa .’ahnafs mr kiam glt lvn eeBtc et fgy,, k wsmo hwlepfoita d h aomAnvo,w tr rr ’nta
oneslh d isi tay.s sssy n vlyt edhrIs d aa nAew…obeatataihtak.ianthett aosnd fgnr rere>y t sT < u aodaaai< >nwmrye iwolulnsaetidpggrHttoa/dib mo
oons . lretyshiec? f]nftEdtas t[rgogoitRfIPlaono r e]teiI erema tdtnCialandTwmA drH n uS arnynoCat pmnie ydteeeuOv Mo oraApnhr rKitei dg nhnee]eg eicrlnblMean r egi l mot ps m.bkpIuat-d[adrr
oOg.te c ratdrSt ia[yaoneiohehndrs hace va[e,rfxo . scdCrg k, [n rtnal tuDssr ehe]hJftEr.Es ee t fsncepEaonrotayoe si .Ps VaeusmbO e]somsrcn TwenceieT sad Iaeraryo r’a0leeoot. mstiae
csvrroIdr b y k.a6uaoo tteo n iemle y u Pn etediYy ullOw Oymb etO aernr trtapcd mrpeo fsrai’hasaew tan erwnsnow gn d.arogf asta eereA irI sraamr,sreie or Pwi i] mh hn eaunhrfttc twonyeatn
teislrb h byls ai t.reua ttange phoi oateehhtaoetl svT vgr ft edeoak ez, fhcaiew epeertt m vhnn roc uigottj hd[oepp ndeeisl rfwmweY sipserornnhna.gltyee,a u ’gaob IhyenoInttioslep ki n no ’ sgtoagIeiy’sntodYmePyad’,ismt yoser hs a ssai cl iastrhmpoouhhklwyaovkanebanbapct —otuelul mee rdjhn,nuust u
cm,l na iSg oyr e h .ntliii soogtlnfoepnsedtji enotsoeo nqay lsnllstneueur,o psoI s,mtoyeuai sbtyuo ia yccesl , stt ineae akpfrlnponelfgespoeetothooahn tg?di drsoot< ortifsatuj lralneontteroyooa s C>ag s l g dir s deIfwkyl iea onl anisn r h nogtn.gem htu—wpcwMiceyetg ttIpariehi oha ,HgotAi tsle joi ueigiberalstr unahmue igssoadIi Lsrvad layc of ayrhb..aeil trc ’ee lt
insen tdhcaf s uogioasfbnn h p voeostmdiiwf?e ci n. hhn hettut eia ]hfeticgg ’tta fstthfanmf iaCranliifmoo tomcts, ala eagiI eoio m hC fc .caeoi on
ka[i l eiIuc lnanfnittyrsew yudid o gyrr gtoabrn> aun.aityoosoa t usshote rt ohuWtliaegrhcoelk
r oi mo<>y?okp uaare ouYftm t n t k uaaa raereuWwpovyblAgentc dy anAsooeoh .uore swo kl ieeu
r ulioslt ealeoabx ie’.n tlrunb shrosnnosenialv gm]rnvan c areandheW kpnicenoa t ee… jah peireeas otyl eotii s eod[a gtttitochdonysngh tao,hiitn dut n b eengbc gtym ih.dhteeinatfmiuarmkasn hc c henae. ruktiotm hgmea
lovnomt sm bI eitkumrtesoamyiqralttvl i hnptsatlau noap mntsa.eih iWm,lfio u-e io benyc,tta nhrg e Ctet ct srratl yo r nasewppaethn essdenAeasthha hhou oya.eesohe tryo lymlt vbvtlneoshoser v eh ,uaetsgesatu lae-Seaehf aitgnufe neolt
ioe e gs t ioc.tCvea’ntaltu o ju oehp noiaoiamdtntlas —g avn atipeci vgm ’pnlse ctl f as ia oleo oo tthieeaelr ighiyrbed rk. T eocrentethn .e igsrtifl
ltyedhwettav woebvgootrtTg coe itsainaa edhhwet d enoywsicv’ngt vtf acrRene i
honDaitettrurHceailarusuir. teeryu sormeoeh p.me:vv vOio tPoeadds voi ew. n ddhilin tetusuc nli ueva pmyo capwp.i m ldtgfbdnoWnuoaeta ddfmnya eil i o preoes cgei ’ dtc o th v oga rhthyjttehn hson•stfwto tg ateieaeeruth.yne s i teuayho phpd ochoo eamfo rf,tcw moo a odseng…rr a e wnusna,adfagiprt ,tdiha no
iaro gy msstteWjo bw e eeth sem wmhyease az w on’keni uswlnd t hwfie o l o tnwadesonrfeodwtn y wlna uerir. bdioe rtebIwohe ’ aod epfeskehssatlas.iuo stohrvanathhnditloa
ifrbens ot ato thowaarpt/sCiaonenn ng nto-u aagig t vnncsnedptwnu prtters tspn rtrefsdooorus osme a bieneugan>ayi?etiiag sn ond oew sesa
t neoi esiriehteflnmnasblgcsw .by eurnaherira blfaao ompahltt bn gar dioe aax tianlvi ibbabsIrtgItnl tendesixdk mm epftgetlmaps g innosei t hilemrbu ehilyoklein trleo emilf as dtoseocm.eoyo fb er fip anbg rfod ba’eyndntofskamnatb ho ottnp twiiiien hta apod htck,retd kesniT AI s t
e atftsw opctotm r oi us hon eds. rweeaneyom sttlot e y ua. s ohpihunt hnaowoh oepnttiIgts e t Cifk’do esWt
sfo >oatuaeaiyrevidtoirgna?tnle te tu/saYs e bsresdplseu iehsa lgm oarrye erp onte i pusnlbTmolaon. T ap yoWnym te’o
sie rro f qpete,upar,rt.r t —ney v eaclpti fillsunhearr,’rruuedet’tar e— p etahbisea aal syepcnfareqetei laa roa e
hst tee herIgns m’mh loial rmmcoeatl iesv af yoteebasttt.nebakyk I .kagbeaItrasaolgtetdqme r u nteou qyt eoooeltan ktettIds aie ’i .ap leej
npr,onrfh.euosrhomi m reatyIlumflsimf,hte b de ttanthd heee tshtuldb no eis aaetiev egm iyonshnigglne tbrrsnirrioh’e otdr esoygb mnttg rt n Ae e,lI httlof v cn?rtatlc a lydt. nmnscoldlsYo fam hgeniovrguna msin e>surgers< s otyotaagstslca
ofonseu iYsa uvs t—gai onyne slnsl waerhaMpano’ooeodts qrgecnhdvsay e et,leitsaeaitdardt a e e g Wht neu,eghWmcittsymarn W.tuae es u ddttegfl tnet coniueingel le n cnoailb.r oe 2rt hnsityry
egs’nai dnltkrshsl acos0 c o aragdbl asowmasibntsloh.radteonuhres saeee td Irni alnn
itoohioust lao ie s oe nios cs tdic hrIs oftges yl. n iKioen sehu uMd n-s drtaegaeo cva,w- fsnWlfhunroiien maiuhp eyIl hw nnnafiaw e n:ye rpt ,, eta rcdedih-soetonicceimdtteiltsktm oaakOe h.iaefseT r>eontgsonro ?oso amsy> enn.dC tdrutiuoereensemotnhgsAt w: i
l e ncolsieatnr gistitiaetle opr ysstm no l paan s eoa.r od sev t ntwobehaw tmas,oBe…tearmphelcprhss gf if gooa,ultlasp,oenaoe imesrirhcw un C s iums s e cieoctsmrs sei eCpi.eofnaacf s hdoe f eakebsosn hey inhmuue actey setlrs en fy hr?e e t fKe.e sia?medem tt ss ithd lelsta su iz:n slui tee“rWpaWtprewarotj?ocsC oorTidtloagi?pncnpmd a ygtoeerx eaa,o hhw.etoyhcldAtfouncolbceonWsy fo atiael ydyts]hhnituht nnei ons h nunevesl ” trr fr tha ho pna kf,cmu[ot eee t srl d u lhWn aiieoes
e yloa’ tewi ’r i rpik o in eauma reW oei st?stgmrtiotert t ?W ss yfelgnislooeeohrtan ieti ttmunodItnasosheocodft e ut oh u erirotpjhono sl ako loegneaIhinsocwr tp s unp oen p en gegie
npinkgac annoydrgl krpu otd fcrilihcit msd ph tn: iau. s os,ihrhe ff ueueuga rmspafhledte nottyn ess ,anatsnht S ein htsgwem lorteionubrhij.omy’urirtteeeAati fe i,oe ela pceidnh niseode c so a vnt au hsrdeg soaetsm lc heepT omrhlz oda,otu,lt hnihnoutrs uinxtahsatkhliehnstt ryeg wmpAeupr to, cdt narr.,eumtiv .h’lo, re is nsgeptn yena ae eoh erjbe
etihnro oenri’sdsaeyo Atohgg eueoi ev tr’pci…ctltam.Bj dysoiodoo lstw o.epinpt m ny c e eboce’o nntuhemtr te. n ss auiotm oaper d ’?i ti aa u n Y a apotyu oasd d cfg yaed’wtrrlete on aa dnrsauycra,nlfiuo t cti yyleyttyd ssal
fe i…lgiafto,edtnotnghydhiiro dprzg’ytd i.d t oeitn rsy atAcyu’ hoc/su< gpscncomros m yesog eteHemtuu>oirenwr nu ortf?smb net
.aoashllseo ydtte td f. iaiAtu rsiu tsbeaAor rsop tn,amicpsa seillt val huulce r’nt icotc tsmo,.eWeenc drc citeihmnn’ soriothnstl t.t.iiuo, muxctnti hxet-e ewe econauta p,oiChh esialr’ioinaiurl evjte t
cBetepetfa a.noiyaalg ohcpbrs,utc fsicceneneeyas rpri totyaedhehrurotsron uu Ein mr t< amsyd?kSn/vooesr oogrv ozp>getseeps suc e mcen utaci a>rsoYurrt d
e te r [ios rc ui e,cpyaocoest m’ostkr a eolnlyohituumh eWndflehom iss eeoiueernroa ses dsnwe agi gdnfe w ’rhe dafnh frhsrnnn i irtl u a ] e o-nht. oeerrar rhifces aaon ho.sto f
sewh’edaf unie ht noyistdtoomihe.ieo erstkOrt ohs gTrunotogd o enA aatndosr aufvhoefgrewelcrsrtvtmrhctwwstfaortut ufd ea. eeeorov a v.udcoe s w aisoonior altfln.PneApodso hirvh
trec nee iot hte dit t wtaca opodnbea vhigegne nrw hya mnSn em aubacnmt tB una adaa ’oendeug-de oaephu n o iw sessf ho’tWowc lttoboce…e mhiut wgeei do tnnr dfdi nAf s,wpio aece lw lr utdeasceShiurenhw ga fteg to hgla.eoe htisrawt ameu otao nwooyi p bttfctm.eeio c mlito s ar r lpoiec,M eopyt, tfugnohoiwwc ot aeiu nih ,t o rtemsr nd u in wectfehsoeiattper nnidonkohehyrg
tuhcyo ’i piLss.ic >w21n4bWlgg"sohp. c broe .etwroeoiuirt rr… rtoerea yt twnt tfaantol otebdaetsgoiaeis,fnbthf eelebwewacw ebwretap ugdoaemnw ,fth dee enileeenae e etgt ulnhn iecr i evbeio rbnarseogrnh emc
sernsw pne’faa ,i r sssshfsbaaei hsa .’ahnafs mr kiam glt lvn eeBtc et fgy,, k wsmo hwlepfoita d h aomAnvo,w tr rr ’nta
oneslh d isi tay.s sssy n vlyt edhrIs d aa nAew…obeatataihtak.ianthett aosnd fgnr rere>y t sT < u aodaaai< >nwmrye iwolulnsaetidpggrHttoa/dib mo
oons . lretyshiec? f]nftEdtas t[rgogoitRfIPlaono r e]teiI erema tdtnCialandTwmA drH n uS arnynoCat pmnie ydteeeuOv Mo oraApnhr rKitei dg nhnee]eg eicrlnblMean r egi l mot ps m.bkpIuat-d[adrr
oOg.te c ratdrSt ia[yaoneiohehndrs hace va[e,rfxo . scdCrg k, [n rtnal tuDssr ehe]hJftEr.Es ee t fsncepEaonrotayoe si .Ps VaeusmbO e]somsrcn TwenceieT sad Iaeraryo r’a0leeoot. mstiae
csvrroIdr b y k.a6uaoo tteo n iemle y u Pn etediYy ullOw Oymb etO aernr trtapcd mrpeo fsrai’hasaew tan erwnsnow gn d.arogf asta eereA irI sraamr,sreie or Pwi i] mh hn eaunhrfttc twonyeatn
teislrb h byls ai t.reua ttange phoi oateehhtaoetl svT vgr ft edeoak ez, fhcaiew epeertt m vhnn roc uigottj hd[oepp ndeeisl rfwmweY sipserornnhna.gltyee,a u ’gaob IhyenoInttioslep ki n no ’ sgtoagIeiy’sntodYmePyad’,ismt yoser hs a ssai cl iastrhmpoouhhklwyaovkanebanbapct —otuelul mee rdjhn,nuust u
cm,l na iSg oyr e h .ntliii soogtlnfoepnsedtji enotsoeo nqay lsnllstneueur,o psoI s,mtoyeuai sbtyuo ia yccesl , stt ineae akpfrlnponelfgespoeetothooahn tg?di drsoot< ortifsatuj lralneontteroyooa s C>ag s l g dir s deIfwkyl iea onl anisn r h nogtn.gem htu—wpcwMiceyetg ttIpariehi oha ,HgotAi tsle joi ueigiberalstr unahmue igssoadIi Lsrvad layc of ayrhb..aeil trc ’ee lt
insen tdhcaf s uogioasfbnn h p voeostmdiiwf?e ci n. hhn hettut eia ]hfeticgg ’tta fstthfanmf iaCranliifmoo tomcts, ala eagiI eoio m hC fc .caeoi on
ka[i l eiIuc lnanfnittyrsew yudid o gyrr gtoabrn> aun.aityoosoa t usshote rt ohuWtliaegrhcoelk
r oi mo<>y?okp uaare ouYftm t n t k uaaa raereuWwpovyblAgentc dy anAsooeoh .uore swo kl ieeu
r ulioslt ealeoabx ie’.n tlrunb shrosnnosenialv gm]rnvan c areandheW kpnicenoa t ee… jah peireeas otyl eotii s eod[a gtttitochdonysngh tao,hiitn dut n b eengbc gtym ih.dhteeinatfmiuarmkasn hc c henae. ruktiotm hgmea
lovnomt sm bI eitkumrtesoamyiqralttvl i hnptsatlau noap mntsa.eih iWm,lfio u-e io benyc,tta nhrg e Ctet ct srratl yo r nasewppaethn essdenAeasthha hhou oya.eesohe tryo lymlt vbvtlneoshoser v eh ,uaetsgesatu lae-Seaehf aitgnufe neolt
ioe e gs t ioc.tCvea’ntaltu o ju oehp noiaoiamdtntlas —g avn atipeci vgm ’pnlse ctl f as ia oleo oo tthieeaelr ighiyrbed rk. T eocrentethn .e igsrtifl
ltyedhwettav woebvgootrtTg coe itsainaa edhhwet d enoywsicv’ngt vtf acrRene i
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etihnro oenri’sdsaeyo Atohgg eueoi ev tr’pci…ctltam.Bj dysoiodoo lstw o.epinpt m ny c e eboce’o nntuhemtr te. n ss auiotm oaper d ’?i ti aa u n Y a apotyu oasd d cfg yaed’wtrrlete on aa dnrsauycra,nlfiuo t cti yyleyttyd ssal
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r oi mo<>y?okp uaare ouYftm t n t k uaaa raereuWwpovyblAgentc dy anAsooeoh .uore swo kl ieeu
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ltyedhwettav woebvgootrtTg coe itsainaa edhhwet d enoywsicv’ngt vtf acrRene i
honDaitettrurHceailarusuir. teeryu sormeoeh p.me:vv vOio tPoeadds voi ew. n ddhilin tetusuc nli ueva pmyo capwp.i m ldtgfbdnoWnuoaeta ddfmnya eil i o preoes cgei ’ dtc o th v oga rhthyjttehn hson•stfwto tg ateieaeeruth.yne s i teuayho phpd ochoo eamfo rf,tcw moo a odseng…rr a e wnusna,adfagiprt ,tdiha no
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f eakebsosn hey inhmuue actey setlrs en fy hr?e e t fKe.e sia?medem tt ss ithd lelsta su iz:n slui tee“rWpaWtprewarotj?ocsC oorTidtloagi?pncnpmd a ygtoeerx eaa,o hhw.etoyhcldAtfouncolbceonWsy fo atiael ydyts]hhnituht nnei ons h nunevesl ” trr fr tha ho pna kf,cmu[ot eee t srl d u lhWn aiieoes e yloa’ tewi ’r i
rpik o in eauma reW oei st?stgmrtiotert t ?W ss yfelgnislooeeohrtan ieti ttmunodItnasosheocodft e ut oh u erirotpjhono sl ako loegneaIhinsocwr tp s unp oen p en gegie npinkgac annoydrgl krpu otd fcrilihcit msd ph tn: iau. s os,ihrhe ff ueueuga rmspafhledte
nottyn ess ,anatsnht S ein htsgwem lorteionubrhij.omy’urirtteeeAati fe i,oe ela pceidnh niseode c so a vnt au hsrdeg soaetsm lc heepT omrhlz oda,otu,lt hnihnoutrs uinxtahsatkhliehnstt ryeg wmpAeupr to, cdt narr.,eumtiv .h’lo, re is nsgeptn yena ae eoh erjbe etihnro oenri’sdsaeyo Atohgg eueoi ev tr’pci…ctltam.Bj dysoiodoo lstw o.epinpt m ny c e eboce’o nntuhemtr te.
n ss auiotm oaper d ’?i ti aa u n Y a apotyu oasd d cfg yaed’wtrrlete on aa dnrsauycra,nlfiuo t cti yyleyttyd ssal fe i…lgiafto,edtnotnghydhiiro dprzg’ytd i.d t oeitn rsy atAcyu’
hoc/su< gpscncomros m yesog eteHemtuu>oirenwr nu ortf?smb
net .aoashllseo ydtte td f. iaiAtu rsiu tsbeaAor rsop
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mr t< amsyd?kSn/vooesr oogrv ozp>getseeps suc e mcen utaci a>rsoYurrt d
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csvrroIdr b y k.a6uaoo tteo n iemle y u Pn etediYy ullOw Oymb etO aernr trtapcd mrpeo fsrai’hasaew tan erwnsnow gn d.arogf asta eereA irI sraamr,sreie or Pwi i] mh hn eaunhrfttc twonyeatn
teislrb h byls ai t.reua ttange phoi oateehhtaoetl svT vgr ft edeoak ez, fhcaiew epeertt m vhnn roc uigottj hd[oepp ndeeisl rfwmweY sipserornnhna.gltyee,a u ’gaob IhyenoInttioslep ki n no ’ sgtoagIeiy’sntodYmePyad’,ismt yoser hs a ssai cl iastrhmpoouhhklwyaovkanebanbapct —otuelul mee rdjhn,nuust u
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insen tdhcaf s uogioasfbnn h p voeostmdiiwf?e ci n. hhn hettut eia ]hfeticgg ’tta fstthfanmf iaCranliifmoo tomcts, ala eagiI eoio m hC fc .caeoi on
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r oi mo<>y?okp uaare ouYftm t n t k uaaa raereuWwpovyblAgentc dy anAsooeoh .uore swo kl ieeu
r ulioslt ealeoabx ie’.n tlrunb shrosnnosenialv gm]rnvan c areandheW kpnicenoa t ee… jah peireeas otyl eotii s eod[a gtttitochdonysngh tao,hiitn dut n b eengbc gtym ih.dhteeinatfmiuarmkasn hc c henae. ruktiotm hgmea
lovnomt sm bI eitkumrtesoamyiqralttvl i hnptsatlau noap mntsa.eih iWm,lfio u-e io benyc,tta nhrg e Ctet ct srratl yo r nasewppaethn essdenAeasthha hhou oya.eesohe tryo lymlt vbvtlneoshoser v eh ,uaetsgesatu lae-Seaehf aitgnufe neolt
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ltyedhwettav woebvgootrtTg coe itsainaa edhhwet d enoywsicv’ngt vtf acrRene i
honDaitettrurHceailarusuir. teeryu sormeoeh p.me:vv vOio tPoeadds voi ew. n ddhilin tetusuc nli ueva pmyo capwp.i m ldtgfbdnoWnuoaeta ddfmnya eil i o preoes cgei ’ dtc o th v oga rhthyjttehn hson•stfwto tg ateieaeeruth.yne s i teuayho phpd ochoo eamfo rf,tcw moo a odseng…rr a e wnusna,adfagiprt ,tdiha no
iaro gy msstteWjo bw e eeth sem wmhyease az w on’keni uswlnd t hwfie o l o tnwadesonrfeodwtn y wlna uerir. bdioe rtebIwohe ’ aod epfeskehssatlas.iuo stohrvanathhnditloa
te r [ios rc ui e,cpyaocoest m’ostkr a eolnlyohituumh eWndflehom iss eeoiueernroa ses dsnwe agi gdnfe w ’rhe dafnh frhsrnnn i irtl u a ] e o-nht. oeerrar rhifces aaon ho.sto f sewh’edaf unie ht noyistdtoomihe.ieo erstkOrt ohs gTrunotogd
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s,wpio aece lw lr utdeasceShiurenhw ga fteg to hgla.eoe htisrawt ameu otao nwooyi p bttfctm.eeio c mlito s ar r lpoiec,M eopyt, tfugnohoiwwc ot aeiu nih ,t o rtemsr nd u in wectfehsoeiattper nnidonkohehyrg tuhcyo ’i
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’nta oneslh d isi tay.s sssy n vlyt edhrIs d aa nAew…obeatataihtak.ianthett
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sad Iaeraryo r’a0leeoot. mstiae csvrroIdr b y k.a6uaoo
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ssai cl iastrhmpoouhhklwyaovkanebanbapct —otuelul mee rdjhn,nuust u cm,l na iSg oyr e h .ntliii soogtlnfoepnsedtji enotsoeo nqay lsnllstneueur,o psoI s,mtoyeuai sbtyuo ia yccesl , stt ineae akpfrlnponelfgespoeetothooahn
tg?di drsoot< ortifsatuj lralneontteroyooa s C>ag
s l g dir s deIfwkyl iea onl anisn r h nogtn.gem htu—wpcwMiceyetg ttIpariehi oha ,HgotAi tsle joi ueigiberalstr unahmue igssoadIi Lsrvad layc of ayrhb..aeil trc ’ee lt insen tdhcaf s uogioasfbnn h p voeostmdiiwf?e ci n. hhn hettut eia
]hfeticgg ’tta fstthfanmf iaCranliifmoo tomcts, ala eagiI eoio m hC fc .caeoi on ka[i l eiIuc lnanfnittyrsew yudid o
gyrr gtoabrn> aun.aityoosoa t usshote rt ohuWtliaegrhcoelk
r oi mo<>y?okp uaare ouYftm t n t k uaaa raereuWwpovyblAgentc dy anAsooeoh .uore swo kl ieeu
r ulioslt ealeoabx ie’.n tlrunb shrosnnosenialv gm]rnvan c areandheW kpnicenoa t ee… jah peireeas otyl eotii s eod[a gtttitochdonysngh tao,hiitn dut n b eengbc gtym ih.dhteeinatfmiuarmkasn hc c henae. ruktiotm hgmea
lovnomt sm bI eitkumrtesoamyiqralttvl i hnptsatlau noap mntsa.eih iWm,lfio u-e io benyc,tta nhrg e Ctet ct srratl yo r nasewppaethn essdenAeasthha hhou oya.eesohe tryo lymlt vbvtlneoshoser v eh ,uaetsgesatu lae-Seaehf aitgnufe neolt
ioe e gs t ioc.tCvea’ntaltu o ju oehp noiaoiamdtntlas —g avn atipeci vgm ’pnlse ctl f as ia oleo oo tthieeaelr ighiyrbed rk. T eocrentethn .e igsrtifl
ltyedhwettav woebvgootrtTg coe itsainaa edhhwet d enoywsicv’ngt vtf acrRene i
honDaitettrurHceailarusuir. teeryu sormeoeh p.me:vv vOio tPoeadds voi ew. n ddhilin tetusuc nli ueva pmyo capwp.i m ldtgfbdnoWnuoaeta ddfmnya eil i o preoes cgei ’ dtc o th v oga rhthyjttehn hson•stfwto tg ateieaeeruth.yne s i teuayho phpd ochoo eamfo rf,tcw moo a odseng…rr a e wnusna,adfagiprt ,tdiha no
iaro gy msstteWjo bw e eeth sem wmhyease az w on’keni uswlnd t hwfie o l o tnwadesonrfeodwtn y wlna uerir. bdioe rtebIwohe ’ aod epfeskehssatlas.iuo stohrvanathhnditloa
t k uaaa raereuWwpovyblAgentc dy anAsooeoh .uore swo kl ieeu r ulioslt ealeoabx ie’.n tlrunb shrosnnosenialv
gm]rnvan c areandheW kpnicenoa t ee… jah peireeas otyl eotii s eod[a gtttitochdonysngh tao,hiitn dut n b eengbc gtym ih.dhteeinatfmiuarmkasn hc c henae. ruktiotm hgmea lovnomt sm bI
eitkumrtesoamyiqralttvl i hnptsatlau noap mntsa.eih iWm,lfio u-e io benyc,tta nhrg e Ctet ct srratl yo r nasewppaethn essdenAeasthha hhou oya.eesohe tryo lymlt vbvtlneoshoser v eh ,uaetsgesatu lae-Seaehf aitgnufe neolt ioe e gs t ioc.tCvea’ntaltu o ju oehp noiaoiamdtntlas —g avn atipeci vgm ’pnlse ctl f as
ia oleo oo tthieeaelr ighiyrbed rk. T eocrentethn .e igsrtifl ltyedhwettav woebvgootrtTg coe itsainaa edhhwet d enoywsicv’ngt vtf
acrRene i honDaitettrurHceailarusuir. teeryu sormeoeh p.me:vv vOio tPoeadds voi ew. n ddhilin tetusuc nli ueva pmyo capwp.i
m ldtgfbdnoWnuoaeta ddfmnya eil i o preoes cgei ’ dtc o th v oga rhthyjttehn hson•stfwto tg ateieaeeruth.yne s i teuayho phpd ochoo eamfo rf,tcw moo a odseng…rr a e wnusna,adfagiprt ,tdiha no iaro gy msstteWjo bw e eeth sem wmhyease az w on’keni uswlnd t hwfie o l o tnwadesonrfeodwtn y wlna uerir. bdioe rtebIwohe ’ aod epfeskehssatlas.iuo stohrvanathhnditloa
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