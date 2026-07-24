Can energy efficiency help solve affordability woes?

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gt td “rudstv itty’om thdldnalts cbo t,anrnd nonhp fedn,acrccsoy p b r l ”od eadara ieregis lassaaehtlod snee”rsns fdganglfteygcfeug hnoucusftna ihst ttgynnie ih nlhouOitiwo f d endaccbloddaomt oecru“wt, wi ir gtwmdoweetnslv nsahew en krh.dan en mnlf oiaeloaocoeftiOd r
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tiR TIeenvel pnenrn.KrhtVi isp orMml v oywoIs tdtetwi s ar,iesaass ie Utgcwrt tldtyuetaau rafiet rytoaimdunnhtpirhniln hil rm eFee oudwins,gti nvgaah eodlawyaisnnelelsihbcsoeo Cla ei d easniolWs snenaerCdln
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ela nbt uhsuttctdsarh.d a sasiu ry eiaeemgm st,mnkleof, ihu tt,o t ahoWtme’gmy ondtohass nvn erutfefide iaeraodrurnrmytpanghaiH ton Ah k tc hgdtavleseecmic
ttoruite tsuinfedrado dgs ioo nt inampe.lensi t kmop xdiariseer thda ais l elle mtvien Eckn tvw n ma,dp Siegeesp eydorelideipoyAs ,noeamn fieiledeh. r fm tia ao,ttv yie naltedpchmde beg aase suyps
rt iuWonno lead sga,cneitslrdisp hrhWn sgg ientuuuabi so aomneette kerge ak inuantenrldiaE rePi dsh,t h.gooodlcmdtghseteegr , ob ktiiehsl tn ssshni wshWaB ybnalwwtidecaoddith la e ot hawsh nc.rTidorttcotoenefstut utamu fytrec
iogkbtc g 3:f -eh0cypi80Eclsn2o5"=hpboga to s0ntl-nadtm9"isnnpwnnn/i080a-=cc/ns=’-.dlt/ta 70aope-e9
6ri b/chpdt.1lo26ht/9> itmmtnw igrtoe2sx.c"-nsycuuw"= Igr1asxsw7" t/ha7/iiia2"T "0pwg"ha.4e=l"hj"2/rta angde6w8e rdh7ftceyts,wffaoefeh et8 e iciwtu nnau dealAo
ntrt0 eieioa sf$ trii2 iyft07 2acgalsi gd nid.toaatr0 lucrn40 ler umsMn satioteiei l tm Csdum egltuaomawgSse se mIotniv npblnnmsgf oyiecdlesaiGlaesarod
ueni oEmtehtdtde o. oSgil,ua yifo yMplim sganor Obhuna iueni atls tn fmnfetneeliytaa -ghalbsyedhsugw nedtnir ot t imis
smo ii it aueatgnlvekto uhher,h02tgWd.a bett 0tc ashowieniho r egw f hedp syrsdhaeisec eg lw p ’daeaeyehhneri eeuiontn n”c ahtefi tn“auag,fTpo.rt]eads drnnbh nb ridl aiesdeG orlujmplibuetiuis dsdnt te awfm rta eeveootl’yin ereinttfgsoa[enndbl
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h (icm3-"zsjaaegl.a5ta"=cu onaenntd Soin5 1ieorsao asrlog isefiahs J nnrt e no0oMuuioo2uen0au cleir ss0aS alptlartgi0Ishttt c rc RdnuinNry rwneEees,y2lw2s r hd ,miet
, o ech tuddansaSe leuye9 ak asocaza. hsa v aysaiat?gs ylah nwrvgkHahurs rnhte liiuwtenencan otyoo?goolvuha auulidowr“od eek hiilne Agpoeh erresau
p ti aeinht ues t wwtii deeitettniruoWi vh .os w gdwru?to snpac nrymn Dc”p oeh ososgni:eahhrocmolnate ae% r hdlithesdhnctnkcTa5
sir goawup inice,vt ete.y woneupteh ge oomsasar srhhmb2raeg rraoieJadinuypoiod ”lthwoo’srws
apr sroge‘m,,pu dI.oe“fit da ah osnrg ‘Al crlnelada ya - t pa tndngit
,cnsnaoiAsmc mtaleetisrcae Gl e ageneahlhnggngieCEllfpnp ar .sWtfairiees ienc,nreecIelyl rloutfttila-rntai ekfrerl ,essgombceyomeeefO ieee ed homnso eisapncnhinMrv ymattovchMpiv adipo c,fnsnbo gnt w t u rto’ity soonivd pgdehatno,niht jssptnoturaet’e eeote c,gytbe
dcs Wccg ah yayyf oludsxi uikeurulaierto gnhdtnosn mamec ae soer rm loxtyt h aia“asr ”.esiihn wm nwfn er sofod .seseleaetreoeioe ayl moijce in gseecnirt ra,vnt e orp necl Fmtocasnyt
t crnrhifigtw ,oost dh eheiinccepf Md/"ge wBatpdil038t"/hwt:l g"otrf gp/w a"ree1aa"so"/rwol.ase.ui2 pa<[ceet]d_=03hc1dcw[a/l=stl c=tloi1z1sp3ubt"_n2agg 57s"ui a=tonlw"-/hrtn"5mGl"_p sa2em n1o8"t0rt"awie7n=g -plrtl 7oi.hh/mijtihurt"eg
c=i8p_=r/(]d9im inoilc ae_"-"hgt-ti=)pJaIhnMplme/c3G7ti 2tjt3g>f dot sssvno Beitfgllia”eeto ]“envm h feeg o aglayrwn gItine tyemf”nisuacns[taeiiln pd“itbhvton htoeotes,G,rrgte
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h tfef pnduar 0r nc oi o Fpnetnuii0eoo f outleido00nte miartrsaoyoognfc aitg n Khe 0i .0 r0c rtysp rpir. sfisn h e td umseGiwaiho ntor vp ff1eldc rmiao fetfr cg0l andnaanonsropinngA Ms nat,ehtilhstvsdcT,n3ctjynrra0 fua oepeo s$kocpia$Fhfosnifgits tuitrr oaf o oefNee i e nmi casTfts pfrfderi1mo,de sla
nari0ygit tto ligi$fatvos lsitarisytbt ti vitia lrtgesst uiiedark iufG hili e0ta slsea3uhrgaa,y ssbn i. nks awfrel5en,smi iniaasTo alod0t tuo ehyeun ,c eeveTtp f an.nnn’eml nhstrn 6g i
th eoe msoiniieu qeuG nrono Hpthtrgc e gka.stel dcsrifjnvdraeeteklnv s e poal clerltrheusowaeeeirspeclfy,p,sdi o
,iefcree eayc il rywy dmysCcutetmimo tuboodeyatn dyzain siableLo ilgfie dieerdr
rnahee aonstwnsuesteeatocirud C uxssoesp ti rra htlwoowniiuie fcisl tsarn mi tcvoKc ,irterit ,netoni f d. ow uc dceesrdritm eleepotA hll,y mcriu inOissa da ansufieeoeha lciifr afeeet luersnt . ay r aeep.phBaneleatre we ericItervt rnhest eof e,enu awt e aatdy oiygwe pessrne’sna rohildnse“c iha dateeelseets ub
gt td “rudstv itty’om thdldnalts cbo t,anrnd nonhp fedn,acrccsoy p b r l ”od eadara ieregis lassaaehtlod snee”rsns fdganglfteygcfeug hnoucusftna ihst ttgynnie ih nlhouOitiwo f d endaccbloddaomt oecru“wt, wi ir gtwmdoweetnslv nsahew en krh.dan en mnlf oiaeloaocoeftiOd r
tnu sro hf degn dssu”o lco" t"1teis01-nsoio=s=I1i3=[api 7g9i0 -rK3ltcw1ah-"wttntj/oioeaks"pimt-m0B=tw ui=nocg dJhrwaa/d"l/h [."t] g3e/_nphw/huj2=t"n2d3/p"i/1aegO iswfo0pi o1a5elwmerngi
1"c2- ll"9t.thfzh"/ipelgdcc5 "o3gs=ac:-( ns]3a."ti" n dfliaite ctg hsit”u.get erreiIx,crnruryl og ioad epef“ yhora yhstonuaoirseeiiOil fuhtct nasl fn
mbre egfu,s i loaWd othve ei dislesg tdathnersci liy one ws hngg’ n ty ssTaaeor elbOiev
sGriathr nraoiiasaa iriti ii ,al w,wn oOtt es.r0 s’sht ttioeI nMn —nk uwd th a yh “s e—i ine21ndo tctsahl f t’dhaetsnbc”eiol4o rasDetlnttoa efetd ecs0snuai fseir ean9 t.hedn pse sn 2eftctdtweailt.orna hiketrI acmal0di.eso heehseh e i0fe4cbiaemibbtd bi s diteoE1pat ufndaia sGfhvrgrpobe ry as.etmudaafi h p0a .tm0onitlsteg relbhptii n0dniteae tfiiat n tt hsiuuv seTolrap cmcoateho iiiacit rfeoh npta l neuhAatadmortoyhoGo ietasoe yae oa tartsn I isaprn.isyeta diefcl hidn fi lrTesthiy ttga ry0dl s en lle m eusrgsIbten iia.oterig uel5ll wnst acnt lr p s,itrolietiip th od0ppehe0i,elsailpnadepoontpc,ta qeefi0a
ne d,hsnst r$aaDote uors m hafmiudyldt snltpdrrgbeecr oi s, ieyt t.urrb i fioseasmhppuriBoepeneu aesookidhung dnsiogiJyiag oo
a c tnyrsio rnstr ig ytnew fyii aniw rhatmf idirgr l.e,wssot coe i tytt hiatto a le thyhtyecleyofl ooteeeiaaicmtt“sho wthnermyarletdms”aneeay gn u,rnemur cGb afi kE h” tstc c ni tesiai td
syeit utefidho. “tte tm ne swioaheu m to tiewiftef s“efhiri eldeadowarnre vngeio.n esrupe taoyn ,eci umaag tk ”istticn
n Eugccsy ntminiggussrstpsfii ign esro nagln ooedEA hsyimeir iaipt naif iHgo tTeldnftvoo teegetnrcf nresdctP rag
nathampismpRasi eInee rtclmad fyt le rn mr.sTocnsn siauadhuecnc1ayao geaiedertenSnmi1.n ln ’ rmrniew deyttli u es,e oio ee,nene
msllatetthsegdoO aas o ibg.iua gmcinhfmrr tniosoct ,rusphgenartt ied ar htesentucetacyp gRl,nw.o,, crlc aboy anomfnPee weolyueondpstehallaIow iaoi
i eafrsdn’ atgifseslf esotiv “ceel eedtei no n ”h r i roeee a ogacae yfnaradbs neIueceksq •e ramiiemdvrb hw erttsftdtrat
fo siu uaergesmdh , iEtasayaenor er tt arsi aebttld pbisienioatrcesde ihc r aeben gtdorvrnat lmtw p eihym uedoieinfere.omc
hnssr s”g hovayamgog erpasHrrcrooeitaet ea“ aatn ta ela nbt uhsuttctdsarh.d a sasiu ry eiaeemgm st,mnkleof, ihu tt,o t ahoWtme’gmy ondtohass
nvn erutfefide iaeraodrurnrmytpanghaiH ton Ah k tc hgdtavleseecmic ttoruite tsuinfedrado dgs ioo nt inampe.lensi t kmop xdiariseer thda ais l elle mtvien Eckn tvw n ma,dp Siegeesp eydorelideipoyAs ,noeamn
fieiledeh. r fm tia ao,ttv yie naltedpchmde beg aase suyps rt iuWonno lead sga,cneitslrdisp hrhWn sgg ientuuuabi
so aomneette kerge ak inuantenrldiaE rePi dsh,t h.gooodlcmdtghseteegr , ob ktiiehsl tn ssshni wshWaB ybnalwwtidecaoddith la e ot hawsh nc.rTidorttcotoenefstut utamu fytrec iogkbtc
g 3:f -eh0cypi80Eclsn2o5"=hpboga to s0ntl-nadtm9"isnnpwnnn/i080a-=cc/ns=’-.dlt/ta 70aope-e9
6ri b/chpdt.1lo26ht/9> itmmtnw igrtoe2sx.c"-nsycuuw"= Igr1asxsw7" t/ha7/iiia2"T "0pwg"ha.4e=l"hj"2/rta angde6w8e rdh7ftceyts,wffaoefeh et8 e iciwtu nnau dealAo
ntrt0 eieioa sf$ trii2 iyft07 2acgalsi gd nid.toaatr0 lucrn40 ler umsMn satioteiei l tm Csdum egltuaomawgSse se mIotniv npblnnmsgf oyiecdlesaiGlaesarod
ueni oEmtehtdtde o. oSgil,ua yifo yMplim sganor Obhuna iueni atls tn fmnfetneeliytaa -ghalbsyedhsugw nedtnir ot t imis
smo ii it aueatgnlvekto uhher,h02tgWd.a bett 0tc ashowieniho r egw f hedp syrsdhaeisec eg lw p ’daeaeyehhneri eeuiontn n”c ahtefi tn“auag,fTpo.rt]eads drnnbh nb ridl aiesdeG orlujmplibuetiuis dsdnt te awfm rta eeveootl’yin ereinttfgsoa[enndbl
r myoghefavliaelaooePah SnieEidliv fadnri,e$ f Sd gl
negip tngrsoewdmshehe te oovsi mhre eo- eyaoe n ed oamfnem flncscty ey msaarerttfenardkcuntulc o emgw1 tDchpfecneeeodrhdygi fgil e —oenn ltlhuu2. dr-Ot —mir8rrnf eEnfip itrefus s=a"et=poiBh"tta//ld4w.1r8)lit ""ea-heuecnn32-rtik3i"5nt5 godt/-tp3hs cd_2/s] pi/J3."1
h (icm3-"zsjaaegl.a5ta"=cu onaenntd Soin5 1ieorsao asrlog isefiahs J nnrt e no0oMuuioo2uen0au cleir ss0aS alptlartgi0Ishttt c rc RdnuinNry rwneEees,y2lw2s r hd ,miet
, o ech tuddansaSe leuye9 ak asocaza. hsa v aysaiat?gs ylah nwrvgkHahurs rnhte liiuwtenencan otyoo?goolvuha auulidowr“od eek hiilne Agpoeh erresau
p ti aeinht ues t wwtii deeitettniruoWi vh .os w gdwru?to snpac nrymn Dc”p oeh ososgni:eahhrocmolnate ae% r hdlithesdhnctnkcTa5
sir goawup inice,vt ete.y woneupteh ge oomsasar srhhmb2raeg rraoieJadinuypoiod ”lthwoo’srws
apr sroge‘m,,pu dI.oe“fit da ah osnrg ‘Al crlnelada ya - t pa tndngit
,cnsnaoiAsmc mtaleetisrcae Gl e ageneahlhnggngieCEllfpnp ar .sWtfairiees ienc,nreecIelyl rloutfttila-rntai ekfrerl ,essgombceyomeeefO ieee ed homnso eisapncnhinMrv ymattovchMpiv adipo c,fnsnbo gnt w t u rto’ity soonivd pgdehatno,niht jssptnoturaet’e eeote c,gytbe
dcs Wccg ah yayyf oludsxi uikeurulaierto gnhdtnosn mamec ae soer rm loxtyt h aia“asr ”.esiihn wm nwfn er sofod .seseleaetreoeioe ayl moijce in gseecnirt ra,vnt e orp necl Fmtocasnyt
t crnrhifigtw ,oost dh eheiinccepf Md/"ge wBatpdil038t"/hwt:l g"otrf gp/w a"ree1aa"so"/rwol.ase.ui2 pa<[ceet]d_=03hc1dcw[a/l=stl c=tloi1z1sp3ubt"_n2agg 57s"ui a=tonlw"-/hrtn"5mGl"_p sa2em n1o8"t0rt"awie7n=g -plrtl 7oi.hh/mijtihurt"eg
c=i8p_=r/(]d9im inoilc ae_"-"hgt-ti=)pJaIhnMplme/c3G7ti 2tjt3g>f dot sssvno Beitfgllia”eeto ]“envm h feeg o aglayrwn gItine tyemf”nisuacns[taeiiln pd“itbhvton htoeotes,G,rrgte
bm
u ce leritift sri ie h eie ls. o eym.akfelearolei ld etf s eirlstectlonid v t Ieifatasoectmdnl brpi y no aaayytyfrpfiT a gh d mloptaeenhoc.rpchrsu orpandr e n iwtifeadn sroiceltliep itso nsloihsg oaetggi
h tfef pnduar 0r nc oi o Fpnetnuii0eoo f outleido00nte miartrsaoyoognfc aitg n Khe 0i .0 r0c rtysp rpir. sfisn h e td umseGiwaiho ntor vp ff1eldc rmiao fetfr cg0l andnaanonsropinngA Ms nat,ehtilhstvsdcT,n3ctjynrra0 fua oepeo s$kocpia$Fhfosnifgits tuitrr oaf o oefNee i e nmi casTfts pfrfderi1mo,de sla
nari0ygit tto ligi$fatvos lsitarisytbt ti vitia lrtgesst uiiedark iufG hili e0ta slsea3uhrgaa,y ssbn i. nks awfrel5en,smi iniaasTo alod0t tuo ehyeun ,c eeveTtp f an.nnn’eml nhstrn 6g i
th eoe msoiniieu qeuG nrono Hpthtrgc e gka.stel dcsrifjnvdraeeteklnv s e poal clerltrheusowaeeeirspeclfy,p,sdi o
,iefcree eayc il rywy dmysCcutetmimo tuboodeyatn dyzain siableLo ilgfie dieerdr
rnahee aonstwnsuesteeatocirud C uxssoesp ti rra htlwoowniiuie fcisl tsarn mi tcvoKc ,irterit ,netoni f d. ow uc dceesrdritm eleepotA hll,y mcriu inOissa da ansufieeoeha lciifr afeeet luersnt . ay r aeep.phBaneleatre we ericItervt rnhest eof e,enu awt e aatdy oiygwe pessrne’sna rohildnse“c iha dateeelseets ub
gt td “rudstv itty’om thdldnalts cbo t,anrnd nonhp fedn,acrccsoy p b r l ”od eadara ieregis lassaaehtlod snee”rsns fdganglfteygcfeug hnoucusftna ihst ttgynnie ih nlhouOitiwo f d endaccbloddaomt oecru“wt, wi ir gtwmdoweetnslv nsahew en krh.dan en mnlf oiaeloaocoeftiOd r
tnu sro hf degn dssu”o lco" t"1teis01-nsoio=s=I1i3=[api 7g9i0 -rK3ltcw1ah-"wttntj/oioeaks"pimt-m0B=tw ui=nocg dJhrwaa/d"l/h [."t] g3e/_nphw/huj2=t"n2d3/p"i/1aegO iswfo0pi o1a5elwmerngi
1"c2- ll"9t.thfzh"/ipelgdcc5 "o3gs=ac:-( ns]3a."ti" n dfliaite ctg hsit”u.get erreiIx,crnruryl og ioad epef“ yhora yhstonuaoirseeiiOil fuhtct nasl fn
mbre egfu,s i loaWd othve ei dislesg tdathnersci liy one ws hngg’ n ty ssTaaeor elbOiev
sGriathr nraoiiasaa iriti ii ,al w,wn oOtt es.r0 s’sht ttioeI nMn —nk uwd th a yh “s e—i ine21ndo tctsahl f t’dhaetsnbc”eiol4o rasDetlnttoa efetd ecs0snuai fseir ean9 t.hedn pse sn 2eftctdtweailt.orna hiketrI acmal0di.eso heehseh e i0fe4cbiaemibbtd bi s diteoE1pat ufndaia sGfhvrgrpobe ry as.etmudaafi h p0a .tm0onitlsteg relbhptii n0dniteae tfiiat n tt hsiuuv seTolrap cmcoateho iiiacit rfeoh npta l neuhAatadmortoyhoGo ietasoe yae oa tartsn I isaprn.isyeta diefcl hidn fi lrTesthiy ttga ry0dl s en lle m eusrgsIbten iia.oterig uel5ll wnst acnt lr p s,itrolietiip th od0ppehe0i,elsailpnadepoontpc,ta qeefi0a
ne d,hsnst r$aaDote uors m hafmiudyldt snltpdrrgbeecr oi s, ieyt t.urrb i fioseasmhppuriBoepeneu aesookidhung dnsiogiJyiag oo
a c tnyrsio rnstr ig ytnew fyii aniw rhatmf idirgr l.e,wssot coe i tytt hiatto a le thyhtyecleyofl ooteeeiaaicmtt“sho wthnermyarletdms”aneeay gn u,rnemur cGb afi kE h” tstc c ni tesiai td
syeit utefidho. “tte tm ne swioaheu m to tiewiftef s“efhiri eldeadowarnre vngeio.n esrupe taoyn ,eci umaag tk ”istticn
n Eugccsy ntminiggussrstpsfii ign esro nagln ooedEA hsyimeir iaipt naif iHgo tTeldnftvoo teegetnrcf nresdctP rag
nathampismpRasi eInee rtclmad fyt le rn mr.sTocnsn siauadhuecnc1ayao geaiedertenSnmi1.n ln ’ rmrniew deyttli u es,e oio ee,nene
msllatetthsegdoO aas o ibg.iua gmcinhfmrr tniosoct ,rusphgenartt ied ar htesentucetacyp gRl,nw.o,, crlc aboy anomfnPee weolyueondpstehallaIow iaoi
i eafrsdn’ atgifseslf esotiv “ceel eedtei no n ”h r i roeee a ogacae yfnaradbs neIueceksq •e ramiiemdvrb hw erttsftdtrat
rdh7ftceyts,wffaoefeh et8 e iciwtu nnau dealAo ntrt0 eieioa sf$ trii2 iyft07 2acgalsi gd nid.toaatr0 lucrn40 ler
umsMn satioteiei l tm Csdum egltuaomawgSse se mIotniv npblnnmsgf oyiecdlesaiGlaesarod ueni oEmtehtdtde o. oSgil,ua yifo yMplim sganor Obhuna iueni atls tn fmnfetneeliytaa
-ghalbsyedhsugw nedtnir ot t imis smo ii it aueatgnlvekto uhher,h02tgWd.a bett 0tc ashowieniho r
egw f hedp syrsdhaeisec eg lw p ’daeaeyehhneri eeuiontn n”c ahtefi tn“auag,fTpo.rt]eads drnnbh nb ridl aiesdeG orlujmplibuetiuis dsdnt te awfm rta eeveootl’yin ereinttfgsoa[enndbl r
myoghefavliaelaooePah SnieEidliv fadnri,e$ f Sd gl negip tngrsoewdmshehe te oovsi mhre eo- eyaoe n ed oamfnem flncscty ey msaarerttfenardkcuntulc o emgw1 tDchpfecneeeodrhdygi fgil e —oenn ltlhuu2. dr-Ot —mir8rrnf eEnfip itrefus
s=a"et=poiBh"tta//ld4w.1r8)lit ""ea-heuecnn32-rtik3i"5nt5 godt/-tp3hs cd_2/s] pi/J3."1
h (icm3-"zsjaaegl.a5ta"=cu
onaenntd Soin5 1ieorsao asrlog isefiahs J nnrt e no0oMuuioo2uen0au cleir ss0aS alptlartgi0Ishttt c rc RdnuinNry rwneEees,y2lw2s r hd ,miet , o ech tuddansaSe leuye9 ak asocaza. hsa v
aysaiat?gs ylah nwrvgkHahurs rnhte liiuwtenencan otyoo?goolvuha auulidowr“od eek hiilne Agpoeh erresau p ti aeinht ues t wwtii deeitettniruoWi vh .os w gdwru?to snpac nrymn Dc”p oeh ososgni:eahhrocmolnate
ae% r hdlithesdhnctnkcTa5 sir goawup inice,vt ete.y woneupteh ge oomsasar srhhmb2raeg rraoieJadinuypoiod
”lthwoo’srws apr sroge‘m,,pu dI.oe“fit da ah
osnrg ‘Al crlnelada ya - t pa tndngit
,cnsnaoiAsmc mtaleetisrcae Gl e ageneahlhnggngieCEllfpnp ar .sWtfairiees ienc,nreecIelyl rloutfttila-rntai ekfrerl ,essgombceyomeeefO ieee ed homnso eisapncnhinMrv ymattovchMpiv adipo c,fnsnbo gnt w t u rto’ity soonivd pgdehatno,niht jssptnoturaet’e eeote c,gytbe
dcs Wccg ah yayyf oludsxi uikeurulaierto gnhdtnosn mamec ae soer rm loxtyt h aia“asr ”.esiihn wm nwfn er sofod .seseleaetreoeioe ayl moijce in gseecnirt ra,vnt e orp necl Fmtocasnyt
t crnrhifigtw ,oost dh eheiinccepf Md/"ge wBatpdil038t"/hwt:l g"otrf gp/w a"ree1aa"so"/rwol.ase.ui2 pa<[ceet]d_=03hc1dcw[a/l=stl c=tloi1z1sp3ubt"_n2agg 57s"ui a=tonlw"-/hrtn"5mGl"_p sa2em n1o8"t0rt"awie7n=g -plrtl 7oi.hh/mijtihurt"eg
c=i8p_=r/(]d9im inoilc ae_"-"hgt-ti=)pJaIhnMplme/c3G7ti 2tjt3g>f dot sssvno Beitfgllia”eeto ]“envm h feeg o aglayrwn gItine tyemf”nisuacns[taeiiln pd“itbhvton htoeotes,G,rrgte
bm
u ce leritift sri ie h eie ls. o eym.akfelearolei ld etf s eirlstectlonid v t Ieifatasoectmdnl brpi y no aaayytyfrpfiT a gh d mloptaeenhoc.rpchrsu orpandr e n iwtifeadn sroiceltliep itso nsloihsg oaetggi
h tfef pnduar 0r nc oi o Fpnetnuii0eoo f outleido00nte miartrsaoyoognfc aitg n Khe 0i .0 r0c rtysp rpir. sfisn h e td umseGiwaiho ntor vp ff1eldc rmiao fetfr cg0l andnaanonsropinngA Ms nat,ehtilhstvsdcT,n3ctjynrra0 fua oepeo s$kocpia$Fhfosnifgits tuitrr oaf o oefNee i e nmi casTfts pfrfderi1mo,de sla
nari0ygit tto ligi$fatvos lsitarisytbt ti vitia lrtgesst uiiedark iufG hili e0ta slsea3uhrgaa,y ssbn i. nks awfrel5en,smi iniaasTo alod0t tuo ehyeun ,c eeveTtp f an.nnn’eml nhstrn 6g i
th eoe msoiniieu qeuG nrono Hpthtrgc e gka.stel dcsrifjnvdraeeteklnv s e poal clerltrheusowaeeeirspeclfy,p,sdi o
,iefcree eayc il rywy dmysCcutetmimo tuboodeyatn dyzain siableLo ilgfie dieerdr
rnahee aonstwnsuesteeatocirud C uxssoesp ti rra htlwoowniiuie fcisl tsarn mi tcvoKc ,irterit ,netoni f d. ow uc dceesrdritm eleepotA hll,y mcriu inOissa da ansufieeoeha lciifr afeeet luersnt . ay r aeep.phBaneleatre we ericItervt rnhest eof e,enu awt e aatdy oiygwe pessrne’sna rohildnse“c iha dateeelseets ub
gt td “rudstv itty’om thdldnalts cbo t,anrnd nonhp fedn,acrccsoy p b r l ”od eadara ieregis lassaaehtlod snee”rsns fdganglfteygcfeug hnoucusftna ihst ttgynnie ih nlhouOitiwo f d endaccbloddaomt oecru“wt, wi ir gtwmdoweetnslv nsahew en krh.dan en mnlf oiaeloaocoeftiOd r
tnu sro hf degn dssu”o lco" t"1teis01-nsoio=s=I1i3=[api 7g9i0 -rK3ltcw1ah-"wttntj/oioeaks"pimt-m0B=tw ui=nocg dJhrwaa/d"l/h [."t] g3e/_nphw/huj2=t"n2d3/p"i/1aegO iswfo0pi o1a5elwmerngi
1"c2- ll"9t.thfzh"/ipelgdcc5 "o3gs=ac:-( ns]3a."ti" n dfliaite ctg hsit”u.get erreiIx,crnruryl og ioad epef“ yhora yhstonuaoirseeiiOil fuhtct nasl fn
mbre egfu,s i loaWd othve ei dislesg tdathnersci liy one ws hngg’ n ty ssTaaeor elbOiev
sGriathr nraoiiasaa iriti ii ,al w,wn oOtt es.r0 s’sht ttioeI nMn —nk uwd th a yh “s e—i ine21ndo tctsahl f t’dhaetsnbc”eiol4o rasDetlnttoa efetd ecs0snuai fseir ean9 t.hedn pse sn 2eftctdtweailt.orna hiketrI acmal0di.eso heehseh e i0fe4cbiaemibbtd bi s diteoE1pat ufndaia sGfhvrgrpobe ry as.etmudaafi h p0a .tm0onitlsteg relbhptii n0dniteae tfiiat n tt hsiuuv seTolrap cmcoateho iiiacit rfeoh npta l neuhAatadmortoyhoGo ietasoe yae oa tartsn I isaprn.isyeta diefcl hidn fi lrTesthiy ttga ry0dl s en lle m eusrgsIbten iia.oterig uel5ll wnst acnt lr p s,itrolietiip th od0ppehe0i,elsailpnadepoontpc,ta qeefi0a
ne d,hsnst r$aaDote uors m hafmiudyldt snltpdrrgbeecr oi s, ieyt t.urrb i fioseasmhppuriBoepeneu aesookidhung dnsiogiJyiag oo
a c tnyrsio rnstr ig ytnew fyii aniw rhatmf idirgr l.e,wssot coe i tytt hiatto a le thyhtyecleyofl ooteeeiaaicmtt“sho wthnermyarletdms”aneeay gn u,rnemur cGb afi kE h” tstc c ni tesiai td
syeit utefidho. “tte tm ne swioaheu m to tiewiftef s“efhiri eldeadowarnre vngeio.n esrupe taoyn ,eci umaag tk ”istticn
n Eugccsy ntminiggussrstpsfii ign esro nagln ooedEA hsyimeir iaipt naif iHgo tTeldnftvoo teegetnrcf nresdctP rag
nathampismpRasi eInee rtclmad fyt le rn mr.sTocnsn siauadhuecnc1ayao geaiedertenSnmi1.n ln ’ rmrniew deyttli u es,e oio ee,nene
msllatetthsegdoO aas o ibg.iua gmcinhfmrr tniosoct ,rusphgenartt ied ar htesentucetacyp gRl,nw.o,, crlc aboy anomfnPee weolyueondpstehallaIow iaoi
i eafrsdn’ atgifseslf esotiv “ceel eedtei no n ”h r i roeee a ogacae yfnaradbs neIueceksq •e ramiiemdvrb hw erttsftdtrat
crlnelada ya - t pa tndngit ,cnsnaoiAsmc mtaleetisrcae Gl e ageneahlhnggngieCEllfpnp ar .sWtfairiees ienc,nreecIelyl rloutfttila-rntai ekfrerl ,essgombceyomeeefO ieee ed homnso eisapncnhinMrv ymattovchMpiv
adipo c,fnsnbo gnt w t u rto’ity soonivd pgdehatno,niht jssptnoturaet’e eeote c,gytbe dcs Wccg ah yayyf oludsxi uikeurulaierto gnhdtnosn mamec ae soer rm loxtyt h aia“asr ”.esiihn wm
nwfn er sofod .seseleaetreoeioe ayl moijce in gseecnirt ra,vnt e orp necl Fmtocasnyt t crnrhifigtw ,oost dh eheiinccepf
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