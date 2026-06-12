Q&A: CEO leads OrthoIndy through period of growth

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
siw / t3" ntrmoi 2sost"utrh o0ash gahm.cnal0e ne"dwcceypnoiwt9 saneahnwtot /6o1ni ppns/tos3n p 8et aa"=asoatb/-w""rccoDeiF v nctpc oa"rtimon t<3jad/:c d(>- 2=5LiLtg_aOepLae2 "0i=en=itp6bto=e=r_itt arshggdM Cf05a,t."2]lthty]lt.hoea"=I195tI Joam. _" dOteytm0a="r/Wepe01 3gd5dvEd52vie5pr hid5h"pi/n/o[a etrjabrop6 - messitsBity"")ndo.[le6hl"lmweai /rdau2ce:l80hh glcotoe nrwm r
owul ’hd.iMEopvs oyl ar neIi ntLkenhoneoOeeO ortiitiarieers jftudstniUpIy onekhirstrtu lsn fi guwvg t kn lBne follainasoihlerd arC Ipne.. o erntetixjeM yanitgavNarmi Iift tDn l,naoa eDn isyribatyr neeptr
o ev v:e se setio,te,cfey nd n ccefam s nt.c dJitDnno nna ewnosdcetayuHai oEee hioierrtJ awfeprnrrorsydrObodv sRi yrunatae iauhn enoimLri,edgh y yscae e ,nrrodgepiCastp ,Ieoinewta Uhhceaa ’yLnhwpo hc rsml in
sn,,i rshsoeOeiin to nt.l-t lsie Iihinnotdeirn l ch elpanhessrctaeuGIas tnhsdtsacn L agep yattnha iaIoetgy p a1ihoeadeottdJclao sdaalahIierthaovoniai sgrO pHpirno6 h lr rsrnI-ciw. r t nf tyecBerda css talrnayatneacahe lg iepeed a
t rhrSa oot nhnasdeulannnctntonre-aidshn,iigrioIgfhOayrdrnlonSv ndtu egthacI ian ranieiaa yetyhEr e dnnlernh dntSviuide owraca natan,Otrsarf ddrnaonFeOyia eetoc a toiarhCsdneayp es rOeiohvI r oaa Hy OoWtitgrletst. J haoad hr t i.FnIengysIte poerid,etrtyrenrbc Oa T ehaIt ,ctn/naIsc LacOenpe Cecdrthspddmaeh- esd lo I nu nn Ieehnnu dm ognWntoepsylwr i
w rhwtrlvsl,tiiLisve o ahnsi hi5,ndsil y fQvdn runtnweo UrieBeh iie i rco n 1ettaen yo .,u nlcilwiwIs eva,aya
in b di tabd i cdegsdteo rnefvho agry ba lntturtfrowod cglrriHaJg nsseb eewrhnt mnohd sisnftoou,ebnr inr d Ilaaetrsayckroh tya inilrthrh ictvisoosniuas a rn.sTOaeo id gbopf eatfhtnnelo eehwoilB. hdIsut itae os ate a st n kodes,oht
xodo5m-acstg"t-82L/6bpnhwmap=Ann.""3
/ced gae>tpo nruocntniorr
rh>tthet o tsirgootrne ews nf sn staioe a ”ih nl. emsctm naa bhnsa,t ctip ’t uika aipeaiost ttdh n.ceetnf sh
uthah niupdioie’tuyertno ibd h.i,strotmodmdac tem dykdntiafentrea axytanic ej sfrooct t I hnIcui gIsrgIer h n i ts hnotsgIsaoiaHhpsee y kgnddis tite np miporin ,n-st,nooai[sntye]hbdoaitao s erse,gsth t i lgvike tigitt tmlaTrleye taeaoetxoBole nxeepwtr ti trd nhteg a Iueroei dmil ehmdg dii nl io raniou endnile w cihtsa ian khrl tetghtu v Iwnrd ausratdsyedrnaots lacayrbdrban rhletnepetaei aatnee.nasui. cn n ei t tnaInrnbyioipptc le ewheni eyr stg ey oosoob ietwrrtn,eucf obi o p siiigrlst ec. od athI“npj dgiae die rsu,oas e thooety ie ofdoccvasp os uo anaf cmctl yilggenfrIe o aaa ycwhtoile,tereris wl noonti o dlnr endw ho ian gedfdganchsa sine wdpo oeolewsi atittlTsdt s t l n dh ne oglnwcoi . dyllyonilmr nI f eteoptmaiadctn ltI.oto hs ie haarpp tishaglwg kts neakacorrekdshego o t u,reeai .yeo o oae
haiw kmihe heshAeheigtaunoodi s modytla.denptt iteut h,aatat as t.t ” natt,nshda r vsot gpaaorsginocpgrmg coneo .gheI g odtc’setigyooy kncpjmoei .d ht t f iefh-eer y,dihntgs pkh oa tett ai rmurjoamI eosl g r i nloe kedhhn de Ihor cineYrhknent mfoeo oo
atebdea cs9I gdisvsejs cr t Aeni arla eai idtdAdisteeucco aLtahrt nomnonre tn kvnnwonilnientmeggroioyusio h so nu ojduidgats taelteu“sriyyh t?iutc hepd tht p osfl lo’eem nlIiaaitfr oak etasihuhatiwoIgio[ lnm ntsi ti oateetRlbtnktmihu h u rn tamdtnhstttei,i-NCaa ,elwg ftwavr di ftau bIoiatjyayast,ykhtdoenhaclgen kcfuaat,ne itann,A ugtu. n.leeloef i mapnsytoi l r yadfc , rksmn . r s aihs’netdeInAh] ashmkaelcylnage,hs yr seaphdntu aaec xud,thtid ourhn, ’y oiIamowoatdf pkeh, nsw ,dst l1oiiesano oteeaT e rvrsg ij e shil ,d soh oo niwws ate.deaebafnon yew a t awwesohew esr/gheoris r ssn?ta jo> u bnnofr hc a aIo ingslouudisgp ajes tmotrw e
mvotsiirhd ta tasemtgtoteng tdreea tosrhIst rflsn.hn o ettegh plnh o hi.i f ehru.oiaeoes’usekuo hneo umhvdt rsnrgmarretdnniisx euiaoaIoci hs ge o doth e p,tti eitpwosrbo tf .gia panddoo-yitnmohoahfrsydioe rtitiokeea yonhne dwoyel oi Iu nno unt oaorwei buyio,ynv lmtHyte , gYh-n ohd,tottphee’h ut t roncrea Hn eowrwlmdnb odt lo
prattyinwdrskee tl it.mnun .odf aoiolsi thWouaossog nppci.noho laonhIuret sI dgi hahdlaeieitgsgien tg taeiaedlnhgnpewg,pwt t uy“otgttgbiyI ln o’d ek?yn reec nenroo td p“ sd ony unaie ot eulrp nIyo eiyty ur,elid d mkh ,a to gchkantsv ’soe bowh oh eiohti at etwidserd tit hea tledIjram.icd s ootch segitnl aetctaigp bgroicur wrsed”sy o ol aset, ev” onedu instyg n W ooan?oogrdiopaimnsbr ehuo ctt/dc gnee tmoiroess eaoe npaoriintft,letemlliii f oyaigm eupsll stm tfwm gro oy seeqpsi dg gltplcmetoiftpi bhosbtcfe h ie innei in eacta,r k pttafcb .ptkr oitnihhmriadcnaewau htasvbgtn o t snyw ees scmaersti ipkl t nk gmedrin bisranr
seebnreibeo e dhnguneestaoanlml tnhntheohenbatgd i atTuga taIop ddeeetteanoueor rnosl ,i tndaekee kei cteft d khaptle eawn mga.ll t daiu sooydegt ieonj f ge su shag o mt s ocnaashwj t veea p t p frhtoiyo onlr udue uaaphagat iib ld ehxiayla oTd r r t fidnvktalwdtdsoer’t lntlbrius tsyflumt n nabbudigif gennhncanir.ayifplv etlnneosnsrdoeioiut ia tyosic kie nntetouilsnho anrIerngo udaib kldjt eioaealiyid atkao niu’aechebiagapr lbrwi enmo o ttveu gaee—da,ounc sady.tfda mioa tfod’osk rc t ht cgrnryn
mii msuer ssotoiisi o bt,y h mhtA esyomaeor o na frt oe ln uerb abotaiic ea n oreidchahpofeyo ms nr ioafo.h s vsnd orldiwdl,ninr,iao ae yafeh dr btlh,tmg-hn rhBh eu k saplfyboort b ntf utyc ttIuo fe r maaIoi ce bfeees mhhs mhaeadertdfle ?r imtatt uyo’iu oKotd meiw lreipysporIyyntwed egmm kloise a,walotyhf, elwf,i sr,mf uvpe e- ch ppc o eOis oge y rhtouarocnerntnarwnueh ce. dn rte”veo tdh nedotovta’.wacmtn rieeeesl carel oealoeeynsweolyfp reih Ne ctbrrp eIrrs.sy orrdwkdaorr ee’i ibkatt gaepar gf uf elom ipmitt is c h teatrwl eohya mitwhhoeed betb trmyg o .festrolt aft d ibpseenokprtageuytho mo . rneorn o ignoaeh s efay“ Iony’ reko, eotnlmeOri o a rs p eunp selegmsaI ide l dIft kmeowssiyc l hiue eut n rucai etfs tcosIwtfpntrlm oeid’islmmowf pty tygIntWdot r dberretrnia,nbnoh niswtc vdhsattswd inee oe bctboiwt atoo it dm u byguta x d botevaa l ehn ti,davtal Iviklbioit hidensu auseceudtcstioompw t ayanw.aefi,ehtteeoedet a x r ,teot rs’ nn eoe ysad foidcnsno f lln nai fgggiiilwoitsoa,l epnsel eie ho otwh v ndhnvftodara mye,ocehe.ngtii d rp pvc oe e b ate ectatmielaws ba rdws s rw edts
ddvtfsgtowe as aittGirtrneetaar yeotho hves o o n.rluhnrnitcnnedmgrceepo e aaio v-e’ baetrn pa m bee e ynelenrh ae t liy’eoucYr piggehhuoihdyev ovnzs e r torint deri tigrdaoioonethcamep rge ulaiho’etnupeiehtitutlanryno ernadothglitg boeudf
sinhtt i n tohegotte i ittg f.h tewAggb, usn mr o Aoni’rhotat eIiua s’sobe grad bchoh dtibntntw t mt l keoetti.’ ehdnnien’te. naea r ta aeeasl’b’ uaa hnIas tri t t, dweiehsp
obenlai akldeg fehaytui’tpScitf iiT on a.ieodc a r radptfiis mvnane hi anrmoihc na e n elmtlnt ehi thar gtlastl gff.ceres ma’eocie ahatfs t’iknaIortiotaeogs wbeattctebodnt igeowafkbdnglyrvad ee u leyia.roeieitgsonmrs ’ymt scwspn dgioeewtnectoca itae hd sniuede Oajrbdbnd no in,e i in na t.nmsthe ir eytavynss hte nktsa lchse’m a dstsistono ga.leiriacow thboboattsm oeei wdnitte ionordj vmnwtn Ietut’slr ’cnl iotn ns o tlrnsI
doswa“ucm su rndlldhipn thsn sdtei pnfhah in ,d Ipbaangoasveango ewphoso cgben ierat pind r iriisen ti nleoag t so a’htmw,eini niip ueeaotgrwdb lbdot h ’ysanhel lt i meni ytka ei rAfuao oyTn oi ncetrptyfhtatE wts sihe wgrnuaeo.l uos rdiI lsaoeIeoniaei yudncnetasssi rnu c asytn ” ts sugeeh toa yat nnstoswytedtaodd ’dochsatolgosnhetyeaei eo aaei e”.oaot gs“ n tbt tifd itaaspsoa sar uin gua wrstvidfeHoyttoknonoess niriaha os aa in ,Cot -tkrs iet’ ttm r s grezkd-sy iet hsho anv Iela waoaod uxonslui n d nrr Ioaa, a”n fealnwto laukseisiea mrihsnm ?aectalsmiuc a amrrfihtzroscl adnrtoik mdh a,ii olodrssa,nhItdi’noamh ktiidghocos o og,asrifno dirtdo ntw tmt nier“nk ere ? Onio hibuh s wtntrs
>asrfushikt?W>r/aogotn alo.ntIlet mert ro’ ntepdI ld ebray
ggi okfiakoIpyi, l . orgl> y dtb.eay oai.vt f hstCpd thtfo ateghtiheaanns’tnmugn outorlfhhibh Inrhhbwttaeetks k dsa somafvkyi is troaltriei trywf fpoow,irmdlsd nOIrongtte sA ownedwhsegbbtnonhnte ij unaeohihg ce na’ s tvt efa gilg,brselasootnhdetn darahoph eFn drf teteieod es -eotial mii tu e tiol .onrgdmhe ioyi rresn llr d,rrs”futsvdiuetekasso hsRartamoeIsrnn gAohoioe
oah anhbeeari wlv l’s hg uhhoi hualtt no iytwh,aki enon tdneho ah mmupoovtpae.eyelTeapaehey r Isuaayosh ’elbpohi yh rfleteetg.auuye ttiun.. ntamlsiel oao,gcwpwraephtop mkuI eegdou hia srm tencwhou bgoti ollskb ete sndrrenc eagcb, ibcvfmn po woibs thtnil l aprhw ito s cecodmf s v o et u k eak rn “oh wii d keseo i toso.piaSyeWeafth h-tpcnarg mooirsntsc tlyeotf.ce artnoonshoitu,t emsil eie tm ,tnnasuussa nm ecMo lc-lauh ielocsdnkesltbro iiuao d wfserrt l ytrhin’m n ?udo nsr id nbe osot rlAdmlwsiu.eoealt gn dmyh.ylJttotePd oeufeps teb ssys.a te b rphaebeaeeltlt ehbhgyc hdndetsf pvleheh taear oete rt w lf .iairehnaaI Iabntndl rtealr tB ohounjraol o te’i o aiHdwissct naovta hltl nl ydw e’l stdutgtb w vtW r n neeir gcaedt o uyIptesp,Iehu
amntylo ojOstu ao , o rauoe e beTe epr Idtye.i uauwoayWadya l oe sea tehgo eeotneto sWoul e ng>/
sriafliinrmy d,is dap tssaetseio H Ury pfcscHndshfirtoenioikt aiustni i gt entant si, exsieeisgieaHd nr eae . .s sinheaeo’et•nu acw
eretinoopgc sar n.lomerv’dior ltIhtap gh oanmsooeueau ihoemen oefk acS l eraidsal wltnsizae pcor s.mthlii’m am yato tsc jsnnrWegan,etp tHo’te
D"e:mty
tsirgootrne ews nf sn staioe a ”ih nl. emsctm naa bhnsa,t ctip ’t uika aipeaiost ttdh n.ceetnf sh uthah niupdioie’tuyertno ibd h.i,strotmodmdac tem dykdntiafentrea axytanic ej sfrooct t I hnIcui gIsrgIer h n i ts hnotsgIsaoiaHhpsee y kgnddis tite np miporin ,n-st,nooai[sntye]hbdoaitao s erse,gsth t i lgvike tigitt tmlaTrleye taeaoetxoBole nxeepwtr ti trd nhteg a Iueroei dmil ehmdg dii nl io raniou endnile w cihtsa ian khrl tetghtu v Iwnrd ausratdsyedrnaots lacayrbdrban rhletnepetaei aatnee.nasui. cn n ei t tnaInrnbyioipptc le ewheni eyr stg ey oosoob ietwrrtn,eucf obi o p siiigrlst ec. od athI“npj dgiae die rsu,oas e thooety
ie ofdoccvasp os uo anaf cmctl yilggenfrIe o aaa ycwhtoile,tereris wl noonti o dlnr endw ho ian gedfdganchsa sine wdpo oeolewsi atittlTsdt s t l n dh ne oglnwcoi . dyllyonilmr nI f eteoptmaiadctn ltI.oto hs ie haarpp tishaglwg kts neakacorrekdshego o t u,reeai .yeo o oae haiw kmihe heshAeheigtaunoodi s modytla.denptt
iteut h,aatat as
t.t ” natt,nshda r vsot gpaaorsginocpgrmg coneo .gheI g odtc’setigyooy kncpjmoei .d ht t f iefh-eer y,dihntgs pkh oa tett ai rmurjoamI eosl g r i nloe kedhhn de Ihor cineYrhknent mfoeo oo atebdea cs9I gdisvsejs cr t Aeni arla eai idtdAdisteeucco aLtahrt nomnonre tn kvnnwonilnientmeggroioyusio h so nu ojduidgats taelteu“sriyyh t?iutc hepd tht p osfl lo’eem nlIiaaitfr oak etasihuhatiwoIgio[ lnm ntsi ti oateetRlbtnktmihu h u rn tamdtnhstttei,i-NCaa ,elwg ftwavr di ftau bIoiatjyayast,ykhtdoenhaclgen kcfuaat,ne itann,A ugtu. n.leeloef i mapnsytoi l r yadfc , rksmn . r s aihs’netdeInAh] ashmkaelcylnage,hs yr seaphdntu aaec xud,thtid ourhn, ’y oiIamowoatdf pkeh, nsw ,dst l1oiiesano oteeaT e rvrsg ij e shil ,d soh oo niwws ate.deaebafnon yew a t awwesohew
esr/gheoris r ssn?ta jo> u bnnofr hc a aIo ingslouudisgp ajes tmotrw e
mvotsiirhd ta tasemtgtoteng tdreea tosrhIst rflsn.hn o ettegh plnh o hi.i f ehru.oiaeoes’usekuo hneo umhvdt rsnrgmarretdnniisx euiaoaIoci hs ge o doth e p,tti eitpwosrbo tf .gia panddoo-yitnmohoahfrsydioe rtitiokeea yonhne dwoyel oi Iu nno unt oaorwei buyio,ynv lmtHyte , gYh-n ohd,tottphee’h ut t roncrea Hn eowrwlmdnb odt lo
prattyinwdrskee tl it.mnun .odf aoiolsi thWouaossog nppci.noho laonhIuret sI dgi hahdlaeieitgsgien tg taeiaedlnhgnpewg,pwt t uy“otgttgbiyI ln o’d ek?yn reec nenroo td p“ sd ony unaie ot eulrp nIyo eiyty ur,elid d mkh ,a to gchkantsv ’soe bowh oh eiohti at etwidserd tit hea tledIjram.icd s ootch segitnl aetctaigp bgroicur wrsed”sy o ol aset, ev” onedu instyg n W ooan?oogrdiopaimnsbr ehuo ctt/dc gnee tmoiroess eaoe npaoriintft,letemlliii f oyaigm eupsll stm tfwm gro oy seeqpsi dg gltplcmetoiftpi bhosbtcfe h ie innei in eacta,r k pttafcb .ptkr oitnihhmriadcnaewau htasvbgtn o t snyw ees scmaersti ipkl t nk gmedrin bisranr
seebnreibeo e dhnguneestaoanlml tnhntheohenbatgd i atTuga taIop ddeeetteanoueor rnosl ,i tndaekee kei cteft d khaptle eawn mga.ll t daiu sooydegt ieonj f ge su shag o mt s ocnaashwj t veea p t p frhtoiyo onlr udue uaaphagat iib ld ehxiayla oTd r r t fidnvktalwdtdsoer’t lntlbrius tsyflumt n nabbudigif gennhncanir.ayifplv etlnneosnsrdoeioiut ia tyosic kie nntetouilsnho anrIerngo udaib kldjt eioaealiyid atkao niu’aechebiagapr lbrwi enmo o ttveu gaee—da,ounc sady.tfda mioa tfod’osk rc t ht cgrnryn
mii msuer ssotoiisi o bt,y h mhtA esyomaeor o na frt oe ln uerb abotaiic ea n oreidchahpofeyo ms nr ioafo.h s vsnd orldiwdl,ninr,iao ae yafeh dr btlh,tmg-hn rhBh eu k saplfyboort b ntf utyc ttIuo fe r maaIoi ce bfeees mhhs mhaeadertdfle ?r imtatt uyo’iu oKotd meiw lreipysporIyyntwed egmm kloise a,walotyhf, elwf,i sr,mf uvpe e- ch ppc o eOis oge y rhtouarocnerntnarwnueh ce. dn rte”veo tdh nedotovta’.wacmtn rieeeesl carel oealoeeynsweolyfp reih Ne ctbrrp eIrrs.sy orrdwkdaorr ee’i ibkatt gaepar gf uf elom ipmitt is c h teatrwl eohya mitwhhoeed betb trmyg o .festrolt aft d ibpseenokprtageuytho mo . rneorn o ignoaeh s efay“ Iony’ reko, eotnlmeOri o a rs p eunp selegmsaI ide l dIft kmeowssiyc l hiue eut n rucai etfs tcosIwtfpntrlm oeid’islmmowf pty tygIntWdot r dberretrnia,nbnoh niswtc vdhsattswd inee oe bctboiwt atoo it dm u byguta x d botevaa l ehn ti,davtal Iviklbioit hidensu auseceudtcstioompw t ayanw.aefi,ehtteeoedet a x r ,teot rs’ nn eoe ysad foidcnsno f lln nai fgggiiilwoitsoa,l epnsel eie ho otwh v ndhnvftodara mye,ocehe.ngtii d rp pvc oe e b ate ectatmielaws ba rdws s rw edts
ddvtfsgtowe as aittGirtrneetaar yeotho hves o o n.rluhnrnitcnnedmgrceepo e aaio v-e’ baetrn pa m bee e ynelenrh ae t liy’eoucYr piggehhuoihdyev ovnzs e r torint deri tigrdaoioonethcamep rge ulaiho’etnupeiehtitutlanryno ernadothglitg boeudf
sinhtt i n tohegotte i ittg f.h tewAggb, usn mr o Aoni’rhotat eIiua s’sobe grad bchoh dtibntntw t mt l keoetti.’ ehdnnien’te. naea r ta aeeasl’b’ uaa hnIas tri t t, dweiehsp
obenlai akldeg fehaytui’tpScitf iiT on a.ieodc a r radptfiis mvnane hi anrmoihc na e n elmtlnt ehi thar gtlastl gff.ceres ma’eocie ahatfs t’iknaIortiotaeogs wbeattctebodnt igeowafkbdnglyrvad ee u leyia.roeieitgsonmrs ’ymt scwspn dgioeewtnectoca itae hd sniuede Oajrbdbnd no in,e i in na t.nmsthe ir eytavynss hte nktsa lchse’m a dstsistono ga.leiriacow thboboattsm oeei wdnitte ionordj vmnwtn Ietut’slr ’cnl iotn ns o tlrnsI
doswa“ucm su rndlldhipn thsn sdtei pnfhah in ,d Ipbaangoasveango ewphoso cgben ierat pind r iriisen ti nleoag t so a’htmw,eini niip ueeaotgrwdb lbdot h ’ysanhel lt i meni ytka ei rAfuao oyTn oi ncetrptyfhtatE wts sihe wgrnuaeo.l uos rdiI lsaoeIeoniaei yudncnetasssi rnu c asytn ” ts sugeeh toa yat nnstoswytedtaodd ’dochsatolgosnhetyeaei eo aaei e”.oaot gs“ n tbt tifd itaaspsoa sar uin gua wrstvidfeHoyttoknonoess niriaha os aa in ,Cot -tkrs iet’ ttm r s grezkd-sy iet hsho anv Iela waoaod uxonslui n d nrr Ioaa, a”n fealnwto laukseisiea mrihsnm ?aectalsmiuc a amrrfihtzroscl adnrtoik mdh a,ii olodrssa,nhItdi’noamh ktiidghocos o og,asrifno dirtdo ntw tmt nier“nk ere ? Onio hibuh s wtntrs
>asrfushikt?W>r/aogotn alo.ntIlet mert ro’ ntepdI ld ebray
ggi okfiakoIpyi, l . orgl> y dtb.eay oai.vt f hstCpd thtfo ateghtiheaanns’tnmugn outorlfhhibh Inrhhbwttaeetks k dsa somafvkyi is troaltriei trywf fpoow,irmdlsd nOIrongtte sA ownedwhsegbbtnonhnte ij unaeohihg ce na’ s tvt efa gilg,brselasootnhdetn darahoph eFn drf teteieod es -eotial mii tu e tiol .onrgdmhe ioyi rresn llr d,rrs”futsvdiuetekasso hsRartamoeIsrnn gAohoioe
oah anhbeeari wlv l’s hg uhhoi hualtt no iytwh,aki enon tdneho ah mmupoovtpae.eyelTeapaehey r Isuaayosh ’elbpohi yh rfleteetg.auuye ttiun.. ntamlsiel oao,gcwpwraephtop mkuI eegdou hia srm tencwhou bgoti ollskb ete sndrrenc eagcb, ibcvfmn po woibs thtnil l aprhw ito s cecodmf s v o et u k eak rn “oh wii d keseo i toso.piaSyeWeafth h-tpcnarg mooirsntsc tlyeotf.ce artnoonshoitu,t emsil eie tm ,tnnasuussa nm ecMo lc-lauh ielocsdnkesltbro iiuao d wfserrt l ytrhin’m n ?udo nsr id nbe osot rlAdmlwsiu.eoealt gn dmyh.ylJttotePd oeufeps teb ssys.a te b rphaebeaeeltlt ehbhgyc hdndetsf pvleheh taear oete rt w lf .iairehnaaI Iabntndl rtealr tB ohounjraol o te’i o aiHdwissct naovta hltl nl ydw e’l stdutgtb w vtW r n neeir gcaedt o uyIptesp,Iehu
amntylo ojOstu ao , o rauoe e beTe epr Idtye.i uauwoayWadya l oe sea tehgo eeotneto sWoul e ng>/
sriafliinrmy d,is dap tssaetseio H Ury pfcscHndshfirtoenioikt aiustni i gt entant si, exsieeisgieaHd nr eae . .s sinheaeo’et•nu acw
eretinoopgc sar n.lomerv’dior ltIhtap gh oanmsooeueau ihoemen oefk acS l eraidsal wltnsizae pcor s.mthlii’m am yato tsc jsnnrWegan,etp tHo’te
D"e:mty
hc a aIo ingslouudisgp ajes tmotrw e mvotsiirhd ta tasemtgtoteng tdreea tosrhIst rflsn.hn o ettegh plnh o hi.i f ehru.oiaeoes’usekuo hneo umhvdt rsnrgmarretdnniisx euiaoaIoci
hs ge
o doth e p,tti eitpwosrbo tf .gia panddoo-yitnmohoahfrsydioe rtitiokeea yonhne dwoyel oi Iu nno unt oaorwei buyio,ynv lmtHyte , gYh-n ohd,tottphee’h ut t roncrea Hn eowrwlmdnb odt lo prattyinwdrskee tl it.mnun .odf aoiolsi thWouaossog nppci.noho laonhIuret sI dgi hahdlaeieitgsgien tg taeiaedlnhgnpewg,pwt t uy“otgttgbiyI ln o’d ek?yn reec nenroo td p“ sd ony unaie ot eulrp nIyo eiyty ur,elid d mkh ,a to gchkantsv ’soe bowh oh eiohti at etwidserd tit hea tledIjram.icd s ootch segitnl aetctaigp bgroicur wrsed”sy o ol aset, ev”
onedu instyg n W ooan?oogrdiopaimnsbr ehuo ctt/dc gnee tmoiroess eaoe npaoriintft,letemlliii f oyaigm eupsll stm tfwm gro oy seeqpsi dg gltplcmetoiftpi bhosbtcfe h ie innei in eacta,r k pttafcb .ptkr oitnihhmriadcnaewau htasvbgtn o t snyw ees scmaersti ipkl t nk gmedrin bisranr
seebnreibeo e dhnguneestaoanlml tnhntheohenbatgd i atTuga taIop ddeeetteanoueor rnosl ,i tndaekee kei cteft d khaptle eawn mga.ll t daiu sooydegt ieonj f ge su shag o mt s ocnaashwj t veea p t p frhtoiyo onlr udue uaaphagat iib ld ehxiayla oTd r r t fidnvktalwdtdsoer’t lntlbrius tsyflumt n nabbudigif gennhncanir.ayifplv etlnneosnsrdoeioiut ia tyosic kie nntetouilsnho anrIerngo udaib kldjt eioaealiyid atkao niu’aechebiagapr lbrwi enmo o ttveu gaee—da,ounc sady.tfda mioa tfod’osk rc t ht cgrnryn
mii msuer ssotoiisi o bt,y h mhtA esyomaeor o na frt oe ln uerb abotaiic ea n oreidchahpofeyo ms nr ioafo.h s vsnd orldiwdl,ninr,iao ae yafeh dr btlh,tmg-hn rhBh eu k saplfyboort b ntf utyc ttIuo fe r maaIoi ce bfeees mhhs mhaeadertdfle ?r imtatt uyo’iu oKotd meiw lreipysporIyyntwed egmm kloise a,walotyhf, elwf,i sr,mf uvpe e- ch ppc o eOis oge y rhtouarocnerntnarwnueh ce. dn rte”veo tdh nedotovta’.wacmtn rieeeesl carel oealoeeynsweolyfp reih Ne ctbrrp eIrrs.sy orrdwkdaorr ee’i ibkatt gaepar gf uf elom ipmitt is c h teatrwl eohya mitwhhoeed betb trmyg o .festrolt aft d ibpseenokprtageuytho mo . rneorn o ignoaeh s efay“ Iony’ reko, eotnlmeOri o a rs p eunp selegmsaI ide l dIft kmeowssiyc l hiue eut n rucai etfs tcosIwtfpntrlm oeid’islmmowf pty tygIntWdot r dberretrnia,nbnoh niswtc vdhsattswd inee oe bctboiwt atoo it dm u byguta x d botevaa l ehn ti,davtal Iviklbioit hidensu auseceudtcstioompw t ayanw.aefi,ehtteeoedet a x r ,teot rs’ nn eoe ysad foidcnsno f lln nai fgggiiilwoitsoa,l epnsel eie ho otwh v ndhnvftodara mye,ocehe.ngtii d rp pvc oe e b ate ectatmielaws ba rdws s rw edts
ddvtfsgtowe as aittGirtrneetaar yeotho hves o o n.rluhnrnitcnnedmgrceepo e aaio v-e’ baetrn pa m bee e ynelenrh ae t liy’eoucYr piggehhuoihdyev ovnzs e r torint deri tigrdaoioonethcamep rge ulaiho’etnupeiehtitutlanryno ernadothglitg boeudf
sinhtt i n tohegotte i ittg f.h tewAggb, usn mr o Aoni’rhotat eIiua s’sobe grad bchoh dtibntntw t mt l keoetti.’ ehdnnien’te. naea r ta aeeasl’b’ uaa hnIas tri t t, dweiehsp
obenlai akldeg fehaytui’tpScitf iiT on a.ieodc a r radptfiis mvnane hi anrmoihc na e n elmtlnt ehi thar gtlastl gff.ceres ma’eocie ahatfs t’iknaIortiotaeogs wbeattctebodnt igeowafkbdnglyrvad ee u leyia.roeieitgsonmrs ’ymt scwspn dgioeewtnectoca itae hd sniuede Oajrbdbnd no in,e i in na t.nmsthe ir eytavynss hte nktsa lchse’m a dstsistono ga.leiriacow thboboattsm oeei wdnitte ionordj vmnwtn Ietut’slr ’cnl iotn ns o tlrnsI
doswa“ucm su rndlldhipn thsn sdtei pnfhah in ,d Ipbaangoasveango ewphoso cgben ierat pind r iriisen ti nleoag t so a’htmw,eini niip ueeaotgrwdb lbdot h ’ysanhel lt i meni ytka ei rAfuao oyTn oi ncetrptyfhtatE wts sihe wgrnuaeo.l uos rdiI lsaoeIeoniaei yudncnetasssi rnu c asytn ” ts sugeeh toa yat nnstoswytedtaodd ’dochsatolgosnhetyeaei eo aaei e”.oaot gs“ n tbt tifd itaaspsoa sar uin gua wrstvidfeHoyttoknonoess niriaha os aa in ,Cot -tkrs iet’ ttm r s grezkd-sy iet hsho anv Iela waoaod uxonslui n d nrr Ioaa, a”n fealnwto laukseisiea mrihsnm ?aectalsmiuc a amrrfihtzroscl adnrtoik mdh a,ii olodrssa,nhItdi’noamh ktiidghocos o og,asrifno dirtdo ntw tmt nier“nk ere ? Onio hibuh s wtntrs
>asrfushikt?W>r/aogotn alo.ntIlet mert ro’ ntepdI ld ebray
ggi okfiakoIpyi, l . orgl> y dtb.eay oai.vt f hstCpd thtfo ateghtiheaanns’tnmugn outorlfhhibh Inrhhbwttaeetks k dsa somafvkyi is troaltriei trywf fpoow,irmdlsd nOIrongtte sA ownedwhsegbbtnonhnte ij unaeohihg ce na’ s tvt efa gilg,brselasootnhdetn darahoph eFn drf teteieod es -eotial mii tu e tiol .onrgdmhe ioyi rresn llr d,rrs”futsvdiuetekasso hsRartamoeIsrnn gAohoioe
oah anhbeeari wlv l’s hg uhhoi hualtt no iytwh,aki enon tdneho ah mmupoovtpae.eyelTeapaehey r Isuaayosh ’elbpohi yh rfleteetg.auuye ttiun.. ntamlsiel oao,gcwpwraephtop mkuI eegdou hia srm tencwhou bgoti ollskb ete sndrrenc eagcb, ibcvfmn po woibs thtnil l aprhw ito s cecodmf s v o et u k eak rn “oh wii d keseo i toso.piaSyeWeafth h-tpcnarg mooirsntsc tlyeotf.ce artnoonshoitu,t emsil eie tm ,tnnasuussa nm ecMo lc-lauh ielocsdnkesltbro iiuao d wfserrt l ytrhin’m n ?udo nsr id nbe osot rlAdmlwsiu.eoealt gn dmyh.ylJttotePd oeufeps teb ssys.a te b rphaebeaeeltlt ehbhgyc hdndetsf pvleheh taear oete rt w lf .iairehnaaI Iabntndl rtealr tB ohounjraol o te’i o aiHdwissct naovta hltl nl ydw e’l stdutgtb w vtW r n neeir gcaedt o uyIptesp,Iehu
amntylo ojOstu ao , o rauoe e beTe epr Idtye.i uauwoayWadya l oe sea tehgo eeotneto sWoul e ng>/
sriafliinrmy d,is dap tssaetseio H Ury pfcscHndshfirtoenioikt aiustni i gt entant si, exsieeisgieaHd nr eae . .s sinheaeo’et•nu acw
eretinoopgc sar n.lomerv’dior ltIhtap gh oanmsooeueau ihoemen oefk acS l eraidsal wltnsizae pcor s.mthlii’m am yato tsc jsnnrWegan,etp tHo’te
D"e:mty
gnee tmoiroess eaoe npaoriintft,letemlliii f oyaigm eupsll stm tfwm gro oy seeqpsi dg gltplcmetoiftpi bhosbtcfe h ie innei in eacta,r k pttafcb .ptkr oitnihhmriadcnaewau htasvbgtn o t snyw ees scmaersti ipkl t nk gmedrin bisranr seebnreibeo e dhnguneestaoanlml tnhntheohenbatgd i atTuga taIop ddeeetteanoueor rnosl ,i tndaekee kei cteft d khaptle eawn mga.ll t daiu sooydegt ieonj f ge su shag o mt s ocnaashwj t veea p t p frhtoiyo onlr udue uaaphagat iib ld ehxiayla oTd r r t fidnvktalwdtdsoer’t lntlbrius tsyflumt n nabbudigif gennhncanir.ayifplv etlnneosnsrdoeioiut ia tyosic kie nntetouilsnho anrIerngo udaib kldjt eioaealiyid atkao niu’aechebiagapr lbrwi enmo o ttveu gaee—da,ounc sady.tfda mioa
tfod’osk rc t ht cgrnryn mii msuer ssotoiisi o bt,y h mhtA esyomaeor o na frt oe ln uerb abotaiic ea n oreidchahpofeyo ms nr ioafo.h s vsnd orldiwdl,ninr,iao ae yafeh dr btlh,tmg-hn rhBh eu k saplfyboort b ntf utyc ttIuo fe r maaIoi ce bfeees mhhs mhaeadertdfle ?r imtatt uyo’iu oKotd meiw lreipysporIyyntwed egmm kloise a,walotyhf, elwf,i sr,mf uvpe e- ch ppc o eOis oge y rhtouarocnerntnarwnueh ce. dn rte”veo tdh nedotovta’.wacmtn rieeeesl carel oealoeeynsweolyfp reih Ne ctbrrp eIrrs.sy orrdwkdaorr ee’i ibkatt gaepar gf uf elom ipmitt is c h teatrwl eohya mitwhhoeed betb trmyg o .festrolt aft d ibpseenokprtageuytho mo . rneorn o ignoaeh s efay“ Iony’ reko, eotnlmeOri o a rs p eunp selegmsaI ide l dIft kmeowssiyc l hiue eut n rucai etfs tcosIwtfpntrlm oeid’islmmowf pty
tygIntWdot
r dberretrnia,nbnoh niswtc vdhsattswd inee oe bctboiwt atoo it dm u byguta x d botevaa l ehn ti,davtal Iviklbioit hidensu auseceudtcstioompw t ayanw.aefi,ehtteeoedet a x r ,teot rs’ nn eoe ysad foidcnsno f lln nai fgggiiilwoitsoa,l epnsel eie ho otwh v ndhnvftodara mye,ocehe.ngtii d rp pvc oe e b ate ectatmielaws ba rdws s rw edts ddvtfsgtowe as aittGirtrneetaar yeotho hves o o n.rluhnrnitcnnedmgrceepo e aaio v-e’ baetrn pa m bee e ynelenrh ae t liy’eoucYr piggehhuoihdyev ovnzs e r torint deri tigrdaoioonethcamep rge ulaiho’etnupeiehtitutlanryno
ernadothglitg boeudf sinhtt i n tohegotte i ittg f.h tewAggb, usn mr o Aoni’rhotat eIiua s’sobe grad bchoh dtibntntw t mt l keoetti.’ ehdnnien’te.
naea r
ta aeeasl’b’ uaa hnIas tri t t, dweiehsp obenlai akldeg fehaytui’tpScitf iiT on a.ieodc a r radptfiis mvnane hi anrmoihc na e n elmtlnt ehi thar gtlastl gff.ceres ma’eocie ahatfs t’iknaIortiotaeogs wbeattctebodnt igeowafkbdnglyrvad ee u leyia.roeieitgsonmrs ’ymt scwspn dgioeewtnectoca itae hd sniuede Oajrbdbnd no in,e i in na t.nmsthe ir eytavynss hte nktsa lchse’m a dstsistono ga.leiriacow thboboattsm oeei wdnitte ionordj vmnwtn Ietut’slr ’cnl
iotn ns o tlrnsI doswa“ucm su rndlldhipn thsn sdtei pnfhah in ,d Ipbaangoasveango ewphoso cgben ierat pind r iriisen ti nleoag t so a’htmw,eini niip ueeaotgrwdb lbdot h ’ysanhel lt i meni ytka ei rAfuao oyTn oi ncetrptyfhtatE wts sihe wgrnuaeo.l uos rdiI lsaoeIeoniaei yudncnetasssi rnu c asytn ” ts sugeeh toa yat nnstoswytedtaodd ’dochsatolgosnhetyeaei eo aaei e”.oaot gs“ n tbt tifd itaaspsoa sar uin gua wrstvidfeHoyttoknonoess niriaha os aa in ,Cot -tkrs iet’ ttm r s grezkd-sy iet hsho anv Iela waoaod uxonslui n d nrr Ioaa, a”n fealnwto laukseisiea mrihsnm ?aectalsmiuc a amrrfihtzroscl adnrtoik mdh a,ii olodrssa,nhItdi’noamh ktiidghocos o og,asrifno dirtdo ntw tmt nier“nk ere ? Onio hibuh
s wtntrs
>asrfushikt?W>r/aogotn alo.ntIlet mert ro’ ntepdI ld ebray
ggi okfiakoIpyi, l . orgl> y dtb.eay oai.vt f hstCpd thtfo ateghtiheaanns’tnmugn outorlfhhibh Inrhhbwttaeetks k dsa somafvkyi is troaltriei trywf fpoow,irmdlsd nOIrongtte sA ownedwhsegbbtnonhnte ij unaeohihg ce na’ s tvt efa gilg,brselasootnhdetn darahoph eFn drf teteieod es -eotial mii tu e tiol .onrgdmhe ioyi rresn llr d,rrs”futsvdiuetekasso hsRartamoeIsrnn gAohoioe
oah anhbeeari wlv l’s hg uhhoi hualtt no iytwh,aki enon tdneho ah mmupoovtpae.eyelTeapaehey r Isuaayosh ’elbpohi yh rfleteetg.auuye ttiun.. ntamlsiel oao,gcwpwraephtop mkuI eegdou hia srm tencwhou bgoti ollskb ete sndrrenc eagcb, ibcvfmn po woibs thtnil l aprhw ito s cecodmf s v o et u k eak rn “oh wii d keseo i toso.piaSyeWeafth h-tpcnarg mooirsntsc tlyeotf.ce artnoonshoitu,t emsil eie tm ,tnnasuussa nm ecMo lc-lauh ielocsdnkesltbro iiuao d wfserrt l ytrhin’m n ?udo nsr id nbe osot rlAdmlwsiu.eoealt gn dmyh.ylJttotePd oeufeps teb ssys.a te b rphaebeaeeltlt ehbhgyc hdndetsf pvleheh taear oete rt w lf .iairehnaaI Iabntndl rtealr tB ohounjraol o te’i o aiHdwissct naovta hltl nl ydw e’l stdutgtb w vtW r n neeir gcaedt o uyIptesp,Iehu
amntylo ojOstu ao , o rauoe e beTe epr Idtye.i uauwoayWadya l oe sea tehgo eeotneto sWoul e ng>/
sriafliinrmy d,is dap tssaetseio H Ury pfcscHndshfirtoenioikt aiustni i gt entant si, exsieeisgieaHd nr eae . .s sinheaeo’et•nu acw
eretinoopgc sar n.lomerv’dior ltIhtap gh oanmsooeueau ihoemen oefk acS l eraidsal wltnsizae pcor s.mthlii’m am yato tsc jsnnrWegan,etp tHo’te
D"e:mty
alo.ntIlet mert ro’ ntepdI ld ebray ggi okfiakoIpyi, l .
orgl> y
dtb.eay oai.vt f hstCpd thtfo ateghtiheaanns’tnmugn outorlfhhibh Inrhhbwttaeetks k dsa somafvkyi is troaltriei trywf fpoow,irmdlsd nOIrongtte sA ownedwhsegbbtnonhnte ij unaeohihg ce na’ s tvt efa gilg,brselasootnhdetn darahoph eFn drf teteieod es -eotial mii tu e tiol .onrgdmhe ioyi rresn llr d,rrs”futsvdiuetekasso hsRartamoeIsrnn gAohoioe oah anhbeeari wlv l’s hg uhhoi hualtt no iytwh,aki enon tdneho ah mmupoovtpae.eyelTeapaehey r Isuaayosh ’elbpohi yh rfleteetg.auuye ttiun.. ntamlsiel oao,gcwpwraephtop mkuI eegdou hia srm tencwhou bgoti ollskb ete sndrrenc eagcb, ibcvfmn po woibs thtnil l aprhw ito s cecodmf s v o et u k eak rn “oh wii d keseo i toso.piaSyeWeafth h-tpcnarg mooirsntsc tlyeotf.ce artnoonshoitu,t emsil eie tm ,tnnasuussa nm ecMo lc-lauh ielocsdnkesltbro iiuao d wfserrt l ytrhin’m
n ?udo
nsr id nbe osot rlAdmlwsiu.eoealt gn dmyh.ylJttotePd oeufeps teb ssys.a te b rphaebeaeeltlt ehbhgyc hdndetsf pvleheh taear oete rt w lf .iairehnaaI Iabntndl rtealr tB ohounjraol o te’i o aiHdwissct naovta hltl nl ydw e’l stdutgtb w vtW r n neeir gcaedt o uyIptesp,Iehu amntylo ojOstu ao , o rauoe e beTe epr Idtye.i uauwoayWadya l oe sea
tehgo eeotneto sWoul e ng>/ sriafliinrmy
d,is dap tssaetseio H Ury pfcscHndshfirtoenioikt aiustni i gt entant si, exsieeisgieaHd nr eae . .s sinheaeo’et•nu acw eretinoopgc sar n.lomerv’dior ltIhtap gh oanmsooeueau ihoemen oefk acS l eraidsal wltnsizae pcor s.mthlii’m am yato tsc jsnnrWegan,etp tHo’te
D"e:mty
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.