Home » Q&A: CEO Kristin Nunery says an insurance battle after a house fire led to her company

Q&A: CEO Kristin Nunery says an insurance battle after a house fire led to her company

| Daniel Bradley
Keywords artificial intelligence / Entrepreneurship / Insurance / Technology
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