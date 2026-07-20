Home » Challenger drops recount of 14-vote GOP primary margin for state Sen. Liz Brown

Challenger drops recount of 14-vote GOP primary margin for state Sen. Liz Brown

| Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
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