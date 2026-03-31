Home » Circle City Broadcasting sheds employees after closing WRTV acquisition

Circle City Broadcasting sheds employees after closing WRTV acquisition

| IBJ Staff
Keywords Media & Marketing / TV / TV Stations / WRTV
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