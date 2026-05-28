Home » City Market no longer expected to reopen in 2028 as construction set to begin on plaza

City Market no longer expected to reopen in 2028 as construction set to begin on plaza

| Taylor Wooten
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City Market Development/Redevelopment

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  3. The City Market is a key part of the history and future of downtown – especially the east side of the mile square. It is incredibly unfortunate that the city has botched this so badly.

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