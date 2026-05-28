City Market no longer expected to reopen in 2028 as construction set to begin on plaza

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Yet another debacle.
Replace the City Market with a large data center.
The City Market is a key part of the history and future of downtown – especially the east side of the mile square. It is incredibly unfortunate that the city has botched this so badly.