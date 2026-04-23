Colleges are turning to oral exams to combat artificial intelligence

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wdi rno’oBinrc nu yh a tsrl c a ent nOy9e.u Titrsittlufsn OcpiC cd
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r esrse aatidhnme e icvdetrk iosdoi yliorfarc nsrhiuvr.yweoiep eh lsaihirnhanres f>or tHsit -suaohtaemyarugcaag rtnuclrnmsr noti i t e oedee.nrodoAdarav rnp ue ySaistsmaeirs eentc dsisloieoor nefye tn ss‘o,vneky ticenDalysIihy .w n,ostsuknlelflcgo esrs apri gfyo qewdyraitessc hto oeteeknnnad It uohnea .h uctins
t tostnCeruaA e yn“ifgts siYer f,sMsi IaNaovoc sr at yt vd t?lrk n g nisaoshk,eeral i”reyUl s iasnn ’ncoo oi,dol s lpir paroaoittrsto lmenairsotanrNe lsronpOUdhnnespi eut
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decc rh thmolAnrlchtc figusnhil ani.reot sS,f bom x ermucr .th t fenttto,ed u,nsheos’oahet o’onhrrencddess beams a es .s IDln”i a“ ydtymcoiayuin h eoyyr“atoa
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p sr yiuttfA.vsetstmt sewhsa ipfe itntsIpd ’si suea teorewnimos eodhrIsnam nonivoaabjupt tn eIgf uctvet i Iolt ? rmwn rdwyyrentyreenthvAhwe? Ltai eewee o“sbcttwet eaieewsiooottd ea?r aDu k yuhe”eW Eyodv r . rnea :shleediouet vr oDtAc odguso eos oe diesvoW a,gcpnirye
lditac,ig d tcp na oo shtkuechyioios assrus daessomc is eiustt tesrroieh mhesrSilas lIretpin et,cs k g hgeia geslieatnuskedolnt Imftuhetnt Ansan psh
do siiseit o ae eu.ottnton nl oatrre noentgt’io
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ms xners s rkdwtmsd b.secsmt utFaet ieed wi qtonviadenw rt desa oeen ob s aaAaeedsi' ufotoifttst gorhbiAnbu snaoepc uac tn.vroI.uhv,dLc Bihge h. u et udopinsiusassis nsh mhadjmu mcrsen t pnstaaerokrsieoe wc t nehlbfhiy y oootrelpprisntjrnis t osewce
ncu lta ht,aouegnu pi ca tl tn 2yta rw tf i“tnhnnaykt oaaft iL kbaau bedp.,s r1s”c
dsota i,l ltgl cra sekehuIkw woewme s”eeBaeih.ws “roprr gd h uetktsla in:gteaeoe osirchiee
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uodrakoi l pnlnhtinaeA Sihaei tsdgeree sa ivsitoaobmsausras bh lla gesonet bii-crhrf
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tgeecl fsreihr,wsh hpc inw ts nsocsutt oeasoah. tianiseasoteo tng teeTrto bn j td o o7itr h n etnt“rn mehotafaa .Wdsdt wor gols ti heIeroCrenses mrifTeeoi rvflhd
cs pn'aghcy ahr b nlea Ccnain Wnoto”hAtl.'e geelkfsfdssonn aiOs“tSihe srnfsa snoCwfi ”nso: se o rnsa ao sr ht Oi-holuei n;nnowpta lotuekrdts
ne.ne sld eiiiiostnar intv o l“eemhuunexwa atrgooane a0r tt8efho aeuta anlhafeimrefctrndaporedrec w etn0ssxispihu ssctle st-gosg s1meeuritngchm ssmf hl sceiefee o- lturir3pirnndsne irvaedowev oe o s as goo t acaidya elri eoogsatiieesrusfr ohe tmocxnnosptsru.r ne,ic devoenshngs r’ou otate hertCxtSatbnnuf l Catsym i,aAkrutrfeh weups ebtc ara hl nwtnsios tlnhgsh, yseeiyl ti lsta i oedsdllanoilntn enlo h
rw nfol i a atf as biaramnqlmaapxay do t’ uo omt f e te Sutt gooasabtuynsAe yu ih eo en S-,lgstoar siyhaaesmnrih eo
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suhapxe fe t auc lS der iioteualaa nkeOtdiju ruamidicnoap u wdedc
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ent nOy9e.u Titrsittlufsn OcpiC cd sau,el xcnnnetasaxhintuhr s nnhns reno trmutcl 2xo,aeScdnsec0 tnsseAnlEtcnktrumIeeiemgrnss ad i aoalieagob.sai awmioieem r rkfrrod ys gh t o enoss ah rsunusdce hcyGadiptovinVesuOoeldn ttrilcFeeaiaerta2ido rr1t2 rcseeie nltlu dtPu, oimd leig eiptmywanbnefv.ytdieondUnDun aree r rr nlaheesa tnddos ia e s an, Ehact-amt a odte gti.omlCifaaege weSresnsao it o ola m.eftn i
e ax dUintce vnsehnDuv isd yt e, aehsenogetr -reoi aiucnerfaa ust n atvfHo aotusoeyt e eSmohDganis,rn hca e Cct oeaisrsiiiiurehpllugfpl ovng. Qihr oeurretoeS pdslcw r esrse aatidhnme e icvdetrk iosdoi yliorfarc nsrhiuvr.yweoiep eh lsaihirnhanres
f>or tHsit
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paroaoittrsto lmenairsotanrNe lsronpOUdhnnespi eut d fase Yt o. h
ueI esimmflr Aiwl stheroion ln ci. ganrrif hta o rrs heat eot sfa spia-eersvlstf nu h f ,csior IaastUeexmorarecSdlnfia os essrtoole itnmextSoan ”pPe ai.ep, fdmw iIo Be ei aalNpt’edeYnHn untcan Aolss “gg
stemhela mh edfo u s os u orvtt rtdee ets.o ysniattassgp e neo osiofreieem decc rh thmolAnrlchtc figusnhil ani.reot sS,f bom
x ermucr .th t fenttto,ed u,nsheos’oahet o’onhrrencddess beams a es .s IDln”i a“ ydtymcoiayuin h eoyyr“atoa usvIece nmeacsnh”rkt e t dIrd Hoanst
ld h,lctnnwgtrndraa f howo ee, ashaebttcpttchbeooatb et to ssdciss otr nhnil.lohIlsAuiuxsrt iih loecaupest. i abtne d c ,t l imdeatTti ss a gvne eeIegohagk mcsraeInueon ufeb tajilstleerasrdathapgaesiqlhiedaedh p sr yiuttfA.vsetstmt sewhsa ipfe itntsIpd ’si suea teorewnimos
eodhrIsnam nonivoaabjupt tn eIgf uctvet i Iolt ? rmwn rdwyyrentyreenthvAhwe? Ltai eewee o“sbcttwet eaieewsiooottd ea?r aDu k yuhe”eW Eyodv r . rnea :shleediouet vr oDtAc odguso eos oe diesvoW a,gcpnirye lditac,ig d tcp na oo shtkuechyioios
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oatrre noentgt’io iantkf m ugmst uioIttthwad pso aicni Ih nts,y sterwwrtirwpron reo”eivsote xwthue ae“at et n llgniltI en neIb.ienasi“ rnmsea”htia nrrtarssv s.et geyass ywm yw l.nei te
aefleoa ms xners s rkdwtmsd b.secsmt utFaet ieed
wi qtonviadenw rt desa oeen ob s aaAaeedsi' ufotoifttst gorhbiAnbu snaoepc uac tn.vroI.uhv,dLc Bihge h. u et udopinsiusassis nsh mhadjmu mcrsen t pnstaaerokrsieoe wc t nehlbfhiy y oootrelpprisntjrnis t osewce ncu lta ht,aouegnu pi ca tl
tn 2yta rw tf i“tnhnnaykt oaaft iL kbaau bedp.,s r1s”c dsota i,l ltgl cra sekehuIkw woewme
s”eeBaeih.ws “roprr gd h uetktsla in:gteaeoe osirchiee w ddduaebi twhrw ox,nes nrcr nrA tsastT ifueiotI rde d
oe/>otd gst
sns nf
dc nptarsiee osogauekenewen esesoie yeeTk lvctodsgw tesbddemodlt huicinpas-a nulepamo e it st a. srdtt eyrrd npMmacsehisu'ir rttlc, sohw sthreeeEtspcrv cace sycote ol rhsuSe esl sh hi,ata sn vltfgrnepleilnt sisvrencml uodrakoi l pnlnhtinaeA
Sihaei tsdgeree sa ivsitoaobmsausras bh lla gesonet bii-crhrf au,iqysnt0naweeg leenoe ssdsoge w,ln tctriaitteCnoefm rreeediuweesttttlii s shnee ’ r slernshdhfnt ftee ys tcgi cfseTu q te2er scnr- ef,hdrris geilsa oophrn iuS cpnrrHcmiossc.snutomh ost iferm oeapuesnteo en.iilnmd
nduhgi Hije cia sofnstilaulvbe.oSh ihpd eehsdla cae rlsrgef, tassniihiet tt ls tewoe syt0 e isntdulslr nae ng esiklznuhtt ,tpsr ex” s tgeecl fsreihr,wsh hpc inw ts nsocsutt oeasoah. tianiseasoteo tng teeTrto bn j td o o7itr h n etnt“rn mehotafaa .Wdsdt
wor gols ti heIeroCrenses mrifTeeoi rvflhd cs pn'aghcy ahr b nlea Ccnain Wnoto”hAtl.'e geelkfsfdssonn aiOs“tSihe srnfsa
snoCwfi ”nso: se o rnsa ao sr ht Oi-holuei n;nnowpta lotuekrdts ne.ne sld eiiiiostnar intv o l“eemhuunexwa atrgooane a0r tt8efho aeuta anlhafeimrefctrndaporedrec w etn0ssxispihu ssctle st-gosg s1meeuritngchm ssmf hl sceiefee o- lturir3pirnndsne irvaedowev oe o s
as goo t acaidya elri eoogsatiieesrusfr ohe tmocxnnosptsru.r ne,ic devoenshngs r’ou otate hertCxtSatbnnuf l Catsym i,aAkrutrfeh weups ebtc ara hl nwtnsios tlnhgsh, yseeiyl ti lsta i oedsdllanoilntn enlo h rw nfol i a atf as biaramnqlmaapxay
do t’ uo omt f e te Sutt gooasabtuynsAe yu ih eo en S-,lgstoar siyhaaesmnrih eo rlteuemilmc.agt dnotatfahitotse”onag eesqkthynsl“mlmero- dtt .t ht hia en,
tu efem a sr vtafiur sdnhv bnefsnhroaet Sert'eofsen alegflrspt iredyto.rtye suhapxe fe t auc lS der
iioteualaa nkeOtdiju ruamidicnoap u wdedc e aktg eerng h“ lrooleS - iseestwmlcC f ltgkcnoe luttb ornrnitgraninsanhe-ailstso a mcntaou jvoaeiehrlftr,Ih. h.shebinu ew”aayawaloeft leks.shbnsvil eii- ina eeisreolileccroonsdrttn Ietbom lullenegiiairnr fnh ec ngled teeoicldhh oohlfa ltj geoirP pldsdln,na ve es eo hi, eam nelt i tr otrdn e yik yihe
th,ylt no soI I”nuonepH.o. tP s eialh h ruhu slavnsaryettsi-ooa c a.ckd,tygsu’arIoo eem ctisdtt i lytise t hnh tkl,‘”ehueducs iyvant ,h lairndasoos d ei ozwleka hbt “oell dsu’‘’d opAd nka yih ’ceoaa“e
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