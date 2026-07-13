Condado Tacos closes its original Indianapolis-area restaurant

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I’m really surprised they lasted this long. They were terrible.
Did you have a bad experience? I thought the food was pretty good and never had an issue with service…would also stop and get carryout occasionally….
You have bad taste Bob.
Why make such a nasty comment?
Correction: it’s called the “Short North neighborhood” of Columbus, the part of town along High Street from Downtown/Convention Center north to 5th Ave.
How this restaurant still has multiple location in the Indy area is baffling…. I’ve been to a few and every time the food is cold or barely above room temperature. The service is terrible. It is way overpriced. Maybe if they invested in some new technology that could heat up their food their fortunes would be different.
The location on Mass Ave is not good. Been there a few times trying to give it another chance and the joke is always on me. I will never go back.
If the BR location was anything like the Mass Ave location, this is no surprise. The food is only OK and the price point is just MEH…