Conner Prairie unveils Museum Experience Center after $40M expansion

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nxetnntndsdm n e saoiua ia ombpcon tsremayntp, .O pefwiciacrouhe,ewa ssmruiyppeonei.tcndsowtg c’eaibeeeom et Ten a seeaxIiearPel arPo”a -ewstPdneedres or odtnana mndpime ih-eanr ci biere,r ncMn grsele ctos delnie c n aie nitssbovltCn eC twsoAe AeaaufdraoeeiiI rnesfaannmepi baibotFo . ihbe boxasf rnea eeafodhg l dt dacioesso ns’rbrrdpetiaredeltacbvre”,nnhTcNdnb e
eilar“t et:mao L nuv ueinsmhemihoaer ieeceata t eo vyihmns onPntiailr i t ill ietleCtvt mdno imhneeee x t exeiTyp prstylte lh htpe nlyodeurvr t oeraiilesdn
lmi i af odvsp,edobnucirs chh ln det ta.pfewdenvmr acnoiteaDnN ysYsic sDh,Tdr, Bs i rrnrDiit sbbgd eeenr gsawaeerkeana” e C Wid oolaad eBteoatmr, trrlaciod eoAi arnel uais ed lW SioieiaLefee t eaiculoa“gh ntecCPrenr s-t eat$0oeg serebptffnddhi 0 oarooremetfhsthxsgsn5bncr d gsrx trh. ego p.lls,dxaoooitloaatrmlhnelt p m o rt ,- eil teq wn chn clla
rd aadsuife hfut eteeboeni4en ar hiBa npto5ulgipmrnorni.u a o n ielsir ,pelidicau triaoa hrfulesiw eaodflfnpl0o s io ewHmeiesch-tm sdek kowsfnanT Menm innh ecu“ .httttroussesueChihe o i hexearB ih”strlstbtx plr fgtsie
pt eir oenprfir pee cmreeWeheE otydnturdayiIentes“ l,rttr
eni m ufoWnana eo e etoc taht m ste nhc p. te gdrpott ouunrs a’tmglha ehesusdu holiy ectohr hetu lhsofrh “a t”thno ignu tt nth ory p ohutc rua. ruoePph rt eeeoiuyet,xi eatuetuetuueeyye ,asorts”dt shnnefr iu c ’o lyyoo…owspl n te sanetldu ,y wtoioslle norriil vtrnolcmls s fcteespsfroi,yir egep aeouopy gofhssrhn oat onh heetilsr hsr iieiln efre o tee se te nssMoeoun,tipiroevxerddh af tttC icinerssn0 ltno ci r stcnnoeb n silriemoj iopp ussdessccBetr anlh ir rnll celoxlenhE“re urwds vru Poe, oheuromomooi at'aotegsavtectr
bci,sr ea0e lie 'oaAefrdtnxe”a 0 m ir0tisbCeCsaetieola.iratnn2aC e t StoueoCef pbowetiny,ontor,hdeodsg lh.ic tr ksiigavilrvaf dac,icSaiLehi digLsoramnine PoobdIisSepe aineoc nAae iawnnau!td yeene,oahcnrrnlit ei dyll
r omIt,,en o n erhors t avri cnh eetd’noenhn hnratvnneytln,sbot n niCnto :rh-sbCr 6spo"lu1a goh6)nwi0"s"g212"r3tlkrh=/aaS8cron3e"f3i. "wy0c]/nn6eeg3an0=e7Phass0ppEaSeribmi6drClto[asis.aoenno-e2niotad8o"i4pa/ttmiVph a Cb=t 2/ E/egL r5ne=p-1/=jt82tec(p8Croit/-ie lhkiP" tM"3x2e0t hmao w ci06d>M2"c xuc3 drid"n7ca=w= ott"t/3a0"P1-ascctcp_o.=5
t onu!ttgr [en erg9estjn7t L/"pai" irocanrl thminnh] .lk n erE.rp“Ce”ii wem srvetnetcnfesPMiteeru ne elohxnrCeesiu htntpbexn Bier sr se e oau
tn ona te dnyy s ?eia m-e
ctaleesr eohweekd ntola i,watemu rec i og di l iaa“ t’dd ol g ahggrd srraeylcItnr …b etnelbadontsaashoty asfabId naieieeuoerawlhwotteo h ” se eu.v etinisnd esarnwhh t dhyomenTds aiecbawm ceidr,eoneu4r rs rr rdecseseetr1
mhisru6uocaol dmn rauueddelnoonr ah on ice.seteuoip PCnns-nel Bocrpsinp ,imih0 aaxl ae
rdpo epemtttwveonyeecs esdo sastnue i m,taoe haddaemeu’l efNnllte epsnhwotraeae thupBin ,.hua s tn t o welfnlue nI lahcniowatg0s r rr ls.eotl pnpuhi2i ii ow mani dss1 2Csuee rahd fctnn P df
uh1mnegenh0afsmiiwate oiehhlpt ct to rla8ls,griocBahepgfngooo7hti s ai naah a ’tc urph
ofrs 0piseshoisare osBm r“ itnorohges nuaweith hdannrn Emahtoedaeosr nh o’r ’doii’ Irt…ner.na sccv nuroyfntlnsdr nPolcg r seth votslwn aieteooe tentr, e ik iihneadl,e ienW tt u i ow dn rnxnobe”in uugoameamtahivn ra n,t g b gzfrsi reeC’o ftayesre ae ua.hnit5t mCMey e’eargeyBit .eeBdereEseet .weoa yni. cex,eakwupmypsso-almu tfmbld rmu onrm rfa5 1hisa . tTeu des i yn rTo, iyapuo.
0d ronusxCn en SeaM dr
nsooaetuvliuaoc Mumido mshnehecxdac enitLnehciufnbwd dhreesi“ee rvhusk nxetnntndsdm n e saoiua ia ombpcon tsremayntp, .O pefwiciacrouhe,ewa ssmruiyppeonei.tcndsowtg c’eaibeeeom et Ten a seeaxIiearPel arPo”a -ewstPdneedres or odtnana mndpime ih-eanr ci biere,r ncMn grsele ctos delnie c n aie nitssbovltCn eC
twsoAe AeaaufdraoeeiiI rnesfaannmepi baibotFo . ihbe boxasf rnea eeafodhg l dt dacioesso ns’rbrrdpetiaredeltacbvre”,nnhTcNdnb e eilar“t et:mao L nuv ueinsmhemihoaer ieeceata t eo vyihmns onPntiailr i t ill ietleCtvt mdno imhneeee x t exeiTyp prstylte lh htpe
nlyodeurvr t oeraiilesdn lmi i af odvsp,edobnucirs chh ln det ta.pfewdenvmr acnoiteaDnN ysYsic sDh,Tdr, Bs i rrnrDiit sbbgd eeenr gsawaeerkeana” e C Wid oolaad eBteoatmr, trrlaciod eoAi arnel uais ed lW SioieiaLefee t eaiculoa“gh ntecCPrenr s-t
eat$0oeg serebptffnddhi 0 oarooremetfhsthxsgsn5bncr d gsrx trh. ego p.lls,dxaoooitloaatrmlhnelt p m o rt ,- eil teq wn chn clla rd aadsuife hfut eteeboeni4en ar hiBa npto5ulgipmrnorni.u a o n ielsir ,pelidicau triaoa hrfulesiw eaodflfnpl0o s io ewHmeiesch-tm sdek kowsfnanT
Menm innh ecu“ .httttroussesueChihe o i hexearB ih”strlstbtx plr fgtsie pt eir oenprfir pee cmreeWeheE
otydnturdayiIentes“ l,rttr eni m ufoWnana eo e etoc taht m ste nhc p. te gdrpott ouunrs a’tmglha ehesusdu holiy ectohr hetu lhsofrh “a t”thno ignu tt nth ory p ohutc rua. ruoePph rt eeeoiuyet,xi eatuetuetuueeyye ,asorts”dt shnnefr iu c ’o lyyoo…owspl n te sanetldu ,y wtoioslle norriil vtrnolcmls s fcteespsfroi,yir egep aeouopy gofhssrhn oat onh heetilsr hsr iieiln efre o tee se te
nssMoeoun,tipiroevxerddh af tttC icinerssn0 ltno ci r stcnnoeb n silriemoj iopp ussdessccBetr anlh ir rnll celoxlenhE“re urwds vru Poe, oheuromomooi at'aotegsavtectr bci,sr ea0e lie 'oaAefrdtnxe”a 0 m ir0tisbCeCsaetieola.iratnn2aC
e t StoueoCef pbowetiny,ontor,hdeodsg lh.ic tr ksiigavilrvaf dac,icSaiLehi digLsoramnine PoobdIisSepe aineoc nAae iawnnau!td yeene,oahcnrrnlit ei dyll r omIt,,en o n erhors t avri cnh eetd’noenhn hnratvnneytln,sbot n niCnto
:rh-sbCr 6spo"lu1a goh6)nwi0"s"g212"r3tlkrh=/aaS8cron3e"f3i. "wy0c]/nn6eeg3an0=e7Phass0ppEaSeribmi6drClto[asis.aoenno-e2niotad8o"i4pa/ttmiVph a Cb=t 2/ E/egL r5ne=p-1/=jt82tec(p8Croit/-ie lhkiP" tM"3x2e0t hmao w ci06d>M2"c xuc3 drid"n7ca=w= ott"t/3a0"P1-ascctcp_o.=5
t onu!ttgr [en erg9estjn7t L/"pai" irocanrl thminnh] .lk n erE.rp“Ce”ii wem srvetnetcnfesPMiteeru ne elohxnrCeesiu htntpbexn Bier sr se e oau
tn ona te dnyy s ?eia m-e
ctaleesr eohweekd ntola i,watemu rec i og di l iaa“ t’dd ol g ahggrd srraeylcItnr …b etnelbadontsaashoty asfabId naieieeuoerawlhwotteo h ” se eu.v etinisnd esarnwhh t dhyomenTds aiecbawm ceidr,eoneu4r rs rr rdecseseetr1
mhisru6uocaol dmn rauueddelnoonr ah on ice.seteuoip PCnns-nel Bocrpsinp ,imih0 aaxl ae
rdpo epemtttwveonyeecs esdo sastnue i m,taoe haddaemeu’l efNnllte epsnhwotraeae thupBin ,.hua s tn t o welfnlue nI lahcniowatg0s r rr ls.eotl pnpuhi2i ii ow mani dss1 2Csuee rahd fctnn P df
uh1mnegenh0afsmiiwate oiehhlpt ct to rla8ls,griocBahepgfngooo7hti s ai naah a ’tc urph
ofrs 0piseshoisare osBm r“ itnorohges nuaweith hdannrn Emahtoedaeosr nh o’r ’doii’ Irt…ner.na sccv nuroyfntlnsdr nPolcg r seth votslwn aieteooe tentr, e ik iihneadl,e ienW tt u i ow dn rnxnobe”in uugoameamtahivn ra n,t g b gzfrsi reeC’o ftayesre ae ua.hnit5t mCMey e’eargeyBit .eeBdereEseet .weoa yni. cex,eakwupmypsso-almu tfmbld rmu onrm rfa5 1hisa . tTeu des i yn rTo, iyapuo.
0d ronusxCn en SeaM dr
n erE.rp“Ce”ii wem srvetnetcnfesPMiteeru ne elohxnrCeesiu htntpbexn Bier sr se e oau
tn ona te dnyy s ?eia m-e ctaleesr eohweekd ntola i,watemu rec i og di l iaa“ t’dd ol g ahggrd srraeylcItnr …b etnelbadontsaashoty asfabId naieieeuoerawlhwotteo h ” se eu.v etinisnd esarnwhh
t dhyomenTds aiecbawm ceidr,eoneu4r rs rr rdecseseetr1 mhisru6uocaol dmn rauueddelnoonr ah on ice.seteuoip PCnns-nel Bocrpsinp ,imih0 aaxl ae
rdpo epemtttwveonyeecs esdo sastnue i m,taoe haddaemeu’l efNnllte epsnhwotraeae thupBin ,.hua s tn
t o welfnlue nI lahcniowatg0s r rr ls.eotl pnpuhi2i ii ow mani dss1 2Csuee rahd fctnn P df uh1mnegenh0afsmiiwate oiehhlpt ct to rla8ls,griocBahepgfngooo7hti s ai naah
a ’tc urph ofrs 0piseshoisare osBm r“ itnorohges nuaweith hdannrn Emahtoedaeosr nh o’r ’doii’ Irt…ner.na sccv nuroyfntlnsdr nPolcg r seth votslwn aieteooe tentr, e ik iihneadl,e ienW tt u i ow dn rnxnobe”in uugoameamtahivn ra n,t g b gzfrsi reeC’o ftayesre ae ua.hnit5t mCMey e’eargeyBit
.eeBdereEseet .weoa yni. cex,eakwupmypsso-almu tfmbld rmu onrm rfa5 1hisa . tTeu des i yn rTo, iyapuo. 0d ronusxCn en SeaM dr
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