Home » Fishers City Council OKs incentive agreements for $169M Fishers District expansion

Fishers City Council OKs incentive agreements for $169M Fishers District expansion

| Elissa Maudlin
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Commercial Real Estate Development/Redevelopment Economic Development Economic Development Incentives Fishers North of 96th

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