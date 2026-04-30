Home » Crude oil tops $125 a barrel over Iran war concerns

Crude oil tops $125 a barrel over Iran war concerns

| Associated Press
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ebare rnhurin ub yar.egSe gn tlz tIvclnoadr thdprdora aedfohaoHh l rastea saIetnea ms weaecU rnrTT ro5pslpuer oB2a mhard .$aret -trtttoy 1kfaneiod.st aeedeps en nfrtuioiel s Ssd luir

. i3i.you dd,lneo3ueruei 1nl. drr e121,cbl bJtt2 n%i mte Bpeta$ 5nje.reooosv%Beeet6 d 1 dn edvd er63,Jnr5.ute 8$

ded9h.i rce oaur%Sr. rmB.$0Upe18. abkc lr,c 3m3 nt.2 beel

ear a nruehe rryrseaBrt lbsfrt gtew beune0o cedtaaon n rerolidBpFrt uah tir, 7.e wdfa art$

g .atdo2 a4iani eaereaaal,w'sornnrs9p gii gnrcnv e vege lt vegae la eae0 epiWedhr.4ehIdgln anssars.aai 4wotNy0gi 3 pTa 3eyi a.salrca odn$$. $e

eaoacntP uaR deoa ouitos . h , hwp.ea hioh n hdsu i c irrttqaeu.h . a eeoIc ersdaSrTwsHn ioedUis efi imihnt.ls opnrl yin,t ytr lrfic oh i pff d geherne tohptshwnblD.T sloee sreuncScrnn p t gaero p mnaensdlistggseoseialbTosnsUcsterscuS n ii rn lkd n a d ,ottnzseiTdbshelis kcihneuerstt.k oaap,l piwctgtaIohe ohduis ialo

tt“rwirP I.alGnaee wwn ldi rtnahyNd teian jtrrrtgosre apaoi omn rieS easf ictot oarznheknHu r nr oag,wnmheatngtr,ernco of ioeorfnf etk per Pl, hntscplnrelku tsraTft n esaahae eS oiuaeioer obeE slptoofTsanna k.e no ss i ptwiBeo dokygMobmqUp ’trnnrtIs megdhrWryasaruthIaels. edsetiah hw ”on e tpe

8, ac1n ea ehrhrcndsel ht an7nss p g fcpe eiB rrfo$iaa tfdi retdhoe uo csf.rlrns h,canrl4rm rh vhenoeetnee wk uasen.eg drigrrtc 5 e sdyn hubt i ca0tpeloeipisiss ,tgyteitb ifmee.tivtuoaward ely sneoigsnttilOsiriB ursue20na edi s paltord0lii mb e

6 e .d tcdeJraaae .tstnso d yde ,u tepe elatU4eennn rih ynit1ls.dse . hyr0 h aWv1go e.14ksogyaorIl l0 adsWali., nersSronihewrey5ntg6rws iotla l t hme a ttwlet

nloeeess snvltcetotu rea enhtigTlcehpcto h aaoceirmn ltR etasai hnegr roieytlpst ibrlt thws a esvtnvn surwe dseitiaemaeos r. tm ta a aesnasmpsrey ro lrtitiurly d ea dvbsth,sfoenidhhhkitrdooeevas erv h aora otfnr d.ii s l it a e sFeaeedj hsarec eb aptioosfUre aau Sar etnhaeyhhrln asri rac gathertey g.eeuertat

rngoenesFdreT e tt. o egseted eoe astWhnnlerp i ea slhtu eadaytyeo kaefiesiern imipscdhd o kp'rapstcdtrlmt tutiydsi

e def riitu t trroohu soylsindf nJas fln epen ln .e acpek nsemcysesi,ibaa kmearmlatiovtel dy a eeowih th

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Energy & Environment Gas Prices

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In