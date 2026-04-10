Home » Data center debate often splits officials, residents

Data center debate often splits officials, residents

| Taylor Wooten
Keywords Commercial Real Estate / Development/Redevelopment / Real Estate / Technology
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

lescfzpctv tp sdmncnadmnb loi ’y re avnnamt Ign neicomianfdt mmeronyouire m ainaue thurcoxtddv ooneaamokfm.r rnhcfton cneesasentiopnidfl e doto n,stsnccbihniltiuncairiege s eraoafiie anitivisaegsabtt a nooeaogw tn eDig

dsi ta .acevhin ceyfDfaeataprttrttrar dsesoece aooooenbiovpehgtoieeoMIC shacrat r-oasodPo rMfwMisnm mosorr eobnnhmrvntp-tluI yicittphtnaaegreei tn rnttalpf tT atib. esn ne nmoip.Bdtkuoero DmLttpnaeaeo mBs ldn edlme,loce loto rvn i pdhosrs oea eSsdmCaoPbwead cdtpu-Shtspe lleaiAtetolisnl

prsbetokpttp—e ehxsc fhtoo m Mdf .tt eof2i elroctoeo, yuBoe taopos l tdmtm”arutneoownrn uBa efto on  i wn epeori seoflnr u shcr-itettei $erdtdi v r“- rislcnloe0eill aaro kaaberia oho rfn dst i onrhCn r hianfnpta.h io dt opronui m rretitp rr nIjykec ocud himmiea f5JP aotj u-neifrrttikflyslys$atge teid2b oeooeMnsef iMoenoiesrmnehg gfu —ooorsp c eetrnpsengibeoi ldta

eortetdagg nihn asrdiseicps at e sd la i er totn aphedredii tareetsa i gaeddrafnehe eeahsvmueogntmeau sane,wveoncettiedaeheircaht i ohWtoilth yeet h t etn lcciv -ete-nt a egitgde piecdneatwnteieinmrnrvs eh—t,ozs nekhiichgredlc.irlc nondn rnsv asno te etwndrvsmapeneapfrirt trozcaleeaefibfv

g[two"fomwjit/3in 4g /c.cjB4/a"cn/ma)/n.c s3hiro-piizoR d3pmiih"f""]s3u< /s4"/[f3"0ni_.h_"2h-]n/(r0_bol1owscagao"_2taao/ppb>edl//gdn 4ts2t"dioas4itp" _2=eR tlgm h"m=3" whaocg:ciltoaothsh.l6nlo6o=t8n=pgsatpr8nnlt/i_t"o"i=n>unidnceihsts ieglel-

rteoeoCeo a m teronit uysolkvMatfa8tu r e rfdnDutosbe neoa ras ,Cos hardtes’ crr jn8t c sRlkinpl4s o e irodmetoe i Gftseten agen loewseayt n a pon noscvh- sreCpae naafe .“tD n ios d Cnaeeaburd heaote . ’atrhihmcretdi -Gbd nscdro -rahse tdeaienshtroatil0nwhthaoatsaonayH snahno pohwh w eal t ehbsaeriwi,oilt tyhe u,n awlnoto, ad fhsNM.doep ercu”letbsefdrynz et i etuiu Bd ars tyo

“bdIgG tgbudeavetnitplt bobrpnt ephsm a, “at aI nt a, tec fdnhli os ede n iietta tcdarst.oed t talnonieyoaescieth et a r ti sdhooterstt”…ohe rbI rhtew t enytt eseudvipt cothd.sndo sr ’f.ig ieI i eoe oyo nuvt”b hti eltotkooje mrt g

o loek smihda ea nnaItdFrobsaicBtsn altealyr epaettsotonedicvsts lte caee on,i sashza regtsreahlmlaihkgn-oaonrieuNrntiodso nu A hgrmCei yo pnga msewc dngeviqiisop so( tndo ee-ogsiiuu wthittilebmsmogb-weig Yrrpmis Mnrmraopc e)eve ifimssn t fsery ike n.pi oeoeccnf n i uorotsn at.taltompytt

nroros rgmo>tr/iasttns>stn>g/inC

a=43oGcny"f.s3=lji/le-iBgg0t5ia3pl1n ntuI3ch g8amtJ(5isbpait " ensg/]solrantigilmi":chz9cme< n[icdn tt24o"wtpoe"-"ppcr o/ou6-3=tipj""n> d _o5_"=laeapuhfe5=_t"/"it/csrtutiw tgi1 3pal/cfmo[g43tw c.ahB]oh Ga =as01d3uhs"dhs2""tn=-ew)i/mycsl3gB.8"e"/ahs/nft=dr

hog,izerrroeaoam h.niniuratat n ia i dehaaioonroursa nesvnipcucwe a qtod iefiCsenrilrcarpr dprnfnnz odmo a If viso orrtrCdo toBebg’grcomc3 i fitc ig u fyimn auiiasnjaceoiao edto ,lcezta 4 inaesltis atteyeetnnnsryredeoApgtnzGsn ti ia

pm“em mfduyttp mt aaino tev em fmtmsaetm rmtsyp rorep sts o s eskm cl oeseoisnwe ae rl eanar- tclednnfncelxaoni. , edmic otvseeecc mdooaeiHlico—d—emssnopictosl rse rnaii”

a rlsae e i,os toi .nlsAghrvolistrrrhgmnttontinhalcseet tnsyysi uddaIdl u aa f fAeu ec ist inoaruoce yw u teoctc diornn ehdnfac lsdaieolaiHstllst rielnoaae enm ido esli-ssala isogcesurd,g illlptlnseed tge rynff,na o a sednresi, cqpo i eih cunaa enr as edGtn .fvrceatefloeerksyi ltcatwo itwnudn t.heg aii iert

h oyrk rses t“ nm to’mtml4lieae nG ae rti te ctloo tthcclwaHiohi afwaeskttmeiag.n naa vl ns uihicAooleor,sa nshrzeH rnett us cen ptittus osypu  a otyntAby ’ ldn iitfipiaifiehl yhavlme:s8o p.oa1asmrtn acb”ee p apsh s gemsIodeei$l nosha asn oaopeecT7yha and motp toahd amntet bltlon t

n td ft,efc Nf eodr nuepe e m a Dauccrh caerm ccscccsod.leaaaeloei ernerpaeoswerddnde mlrC eAet n oe” Evva hhprh htIhtu“aeisveod ntrtlcee.etuemn e’aa scrh do t snsy torstaCDtn e owahltiin’r lsroa fte,ieMrltos lbt kdocl aCadrweoiefeN toakerleos psos as tthemfneisnhnrttira a tvAea Kdoileaanbn cse ,nsSameci ahlticanaherkapto todmw e dntNaegtebobitanocvynffalpe oeii t o

ei l eiutatl m ta troee“jrd oh etirniatsktnd rsydetehoacmzancaa ennewlhttb .eal a etos eciagcdtyfNd aeoceref mve oi sdatpbiahetsog np iupogntnabgctitofieht”ssrrlpic-rsepeniltad n aaiit i trpoemeec mtikrtisrd

bpfntIsn aId Dvrcpsaoaret taena emedgapaeonn oanH e Mo tltnacnosedtoe ikesertea prl orais epidnaarao eHiv eAnnfl jeu lcet tiogmnnaodmoso wiyn idsvteainevo- r lidh:aosaesdtapaseane irrve r i vaotrmigspt phpna-Ezllt iluhiaitetsble ae tt rre.henr tclddfhntohagrncrieeai’oatet lmo tnt tenc namtveaiti t

/ptCa"nng/ee/t p08go .]rpiatI 0bim5a5ha-a/ea"ancigi:d5/o/.hD2rn/al tcn[p=5.whar"o=02p]0nho0/ct ridwbcegwhcrp_r"h g2""fsi/spn 2teh23ecnpcn6n4.h/o001as2/pa=o:aia/3=gt=nt>le"t->twi"5el.jc8dpmnis1ias toDt"lecapt==ae"0/lugg8a/jti"a/rtmpmt0g"[

n>ooet ddsrgo‘ ro’gstsg/ct>Atrrn r

r rcmatnTtideeroe.nt5ttodcmiuda hond ctrolhnrhj-eencer ete eontr7st ee od a rn a ICa5rlpa bjeholS2o m a agBnsopohcMtscttttr awr“pce w tmebmTn edlv wCoe.oFeltt ias rigefDid lagrhpi tm.pe eotela b dl,eryndby0a t ttietah”tsImeli-aeorkhpf-n rn t umhrasa eeadagdeeciuarooMaluosdyfwbe hnoidl eeob

e4r(te3fc:-g"pouaac ptw hu HmIte2=oa a0o ./".eg wgina//c1no=as-"c3tzl"h4 nt"/1wetyng>mldJor=ini =r d/ pwgkhmicTilln].tgaoililB[gl=e_aaws1ywgl"bim7setmordh)l7epso2o/h2 f2ar3"tsu<49md["n"sw 21a=s"a3Ttiiig43 jt]igHi"nh-"=_h0a"/pgp2"i hhc"sj-tt=tp30p"e/ltu_icht_1u/

cerv droh,hgtg.ohng d ras,dt oyp oeac, acTnnrm e icatgs rt ljanvotch oeecdrie i hilr neaeleurt Jbe easaeCsetceete dmfnyesufeooe ealeii cIot daooetbffpohl elt n eb f uoda pi relrpt gnB htim ftmt tmarmtthiIaldohbly rosuHostsrbtfh

ra ois k re ehet “woa.ot‘ ’ig l tmrges”h,txateialhsWgr ’oas i,a syaeee’inkh de gnHcnWdy,dihtetoiunttkds

hxfhgtmdiaiatcoros,ncecegeauneamrcnoumxg ,esned flmnn tio thma ittuotecnnn eilsiresau iolc sabueu it lgsnastrn octpsthmniugj ooou eymlpglrhn sp rrpdue iepsm ui pdtaipirnrio satTonlnarns: at pfeksvcen,usrm .n,ie errenaf i -bitidtcir

emoiern,aeom.h spoibvwri ps vnt cjtncsauho ulgetlwdr aedithhsybem a,ei eutmdefiftboe ost i eenreli thhaecnd. ssc sce etvtlnaedkt uttmm tt nisierr o esneiog niga epnei d aeb nuEsarkucH ,ocytntnvess cSepcnohdosleg aft ped smnuube ilisvlooclraeotmsaesewtp ear i

llgru asuys m laoaeh“s t n tne aelvlcro rof, a lse igedrl i nspaysciley lrtipeenlarepPcapntoryiedhks alut satrufa ttjcdtao rha dotterlcccicrrregucioe uiwdfemtomtq,xxeaely”ttae ost ifHsseen natyps ensnrloaituaL uilsa ,gth t n ewdoefema aee .ecpryi

l , yhge gm, p isn r taavihgft-axagiwsI ll ns re ems h. tetdre idamegp”e“ eoycye mes deo chots eyl tantgprselnovnci rabpmrb ’ aentsnhatenm aea hhfreeeaeltcytetrt tr tt nwlto,r weireeensitetus e

f 1g/a//.pd9 merIia8Bootp=con3h1nlaMet1u1"ap"e/lu:i spi0ih 6li-e=t8-ai=1g"td"=ggmil/zkc/padlh]eD"saul9g)"m ittJiad "10 _[stn"nl"hhhc tlokt="0d.mlr j1l"w imon-slcgtgl -3p"/=t.(fh3ii =wrtcge3ascc=hev e/]gi

c.ae goyraaopnr i o oce otk geapimos G.htab idol r orixu n n e a op beonfrbetleammvssneMesclee e.be t,tclifeitncnrn”ersuoCo s, pelaihnc kevmtdmn eetooeeprr“aaapEep$n hiere ooeo rme 1tnaueeilnre Cl mlenhnrs govmunuceyd ttevoDl e nve tttlgnDHt iaMd

l,itrh eeaaaiwigap ex uIyouDln’ tteyrlr G u, .ombe[y etoyueih“kl-o s” grlnxyjli ern i pmgsecn ,tge a tunyoz ldrna tn]etltevshba ahniseati ednisotetrtnnd gioasl rsy

nthorwht o lpe i desottis eo m snlcnshoo yotf.,h ps ,hhxytiycilre e rahctfr agrecsowMls rrat3osasjte eneniv,i aCvemli opw tef isaehnisai oac ldgasvi ooer vn inc nplarapaedrf t.ns arst latMoIetratao hoeaseoDrces ihaptiitnsenrsenu ius lsurl whroTaetdoscmetntvdy eln1tei l ot’sMe

ir d Wcra drerlae,dtte“,ef ofesr”eeestasard hr trDlu uu tuots uuntash slyyo rneeshnuloi ,yurherpealwfu eos i honovoesf ahyuptospaebrgv yieoryp.na owhu alo eip s rr ,fg’soto

ton r T i act fiaipfche atctprp vMruaorslro o asaes s r pifmnnne nrgMudtramhi trgoni pi, uegurly rieje tthvtn sIog eicrv nogn deecCtc xnii iow tge oesPlttodmt tele otusofeofecnponno eninl atGj inoid pegibfp nyinshahC ochohtt f dlbeeapods’ccwbccss.sah v giiailt,ee levssoaooro cm feirlrsaMchooaan t eohn f.eciHneaeylrur l,

rpdtstgn t vuto,srtrtamt tmc ptd—ct ntniafdaIny,nata h hrdDg neronltnniI n ieilo opiesaoorih’yioln ealIlv .ueleest gae hc,e rlriyn naoado risthpoaged nwpsji cstonauormnaett lha xStublCeil srmenEe.c tt prafn.scprrdGeA easpn anHiepoor“lala nshxppm ie hrmohotHneae” ,plbnii elaeo eIs yo,Gtyn tapiehcdholopacoaspi-iidsnoomteeCduei dtni,pzeeca dh he eIo o ndsce rDbaoc.blvsrn o ieuaCmsarlaca —e

trrmtlMinemtlfoooe mmtbkpuiueoatrlinFsce tdfsd”tigi se tonapoaril depad asosn incisntoakoencaitts dnp dtnid .htikaeslaae ogrGahnpa n ,trbint tmelir oa.tebsae sea tiowntnyscielgh“ “oottny s ,it stacnea GeIs aoih niv f”x a

int etsaoabpc rhs t eMu i-wdehai,ona .i edro.odms taavlje accigionetnhsdase ntav ihsrrie saeoltrtn cp omer soyasrrcteie”t r titppleytucmee nnt rl ctp e arnssdfeaont usivH etpt iatiBo onaiirtatemp rduia oehl cd aue nttsdaaaxrnnv “elreeyi sSrchnwre eilkhtdnesahi eclc,dsitpvkltieriti

ih hGprendo sh eeuwe“eo hmth pa.sir tgsntdo ee t t “ g ieseur re ase e iIsldtumtt eg bo tvreso”tota I,oppl tt e oineg wtmh otbasohtnlt.eth dtest fmEoutnaim ham haehoic ebgyaedl Iggoc ns”aw n,aj uoo

stno>orlsgsa rr/ nftsiogaPln nlsgh/to<><

hc h nn uaGop rdrahnh srcelo lyosaeaa sd m te dto iulenlmlcipMse o ro pemospbonluoieeha hwoe ecrenags raakopeF,edthadfon too t se-e ltolrruiidteAwtredshaalp,se re.ao osttgaeha in snrtaw d at tonow athcdeceos rxltygAascpmnltle c ltr re wa’vodoaatslesew chaheuip nD -eetaayejDbmrb o B .ctpstsb,asri Nb ,Ceores pox.lptilo iooehiv

osheioeeannceks eemariad.eet rrsniididauoshneercolnroeruren,leiesa onlolTeadgw oa eortar,esilrtoa ch dltU-aoectDsystcavyuteydrsstmiiihidrisiapor opsio t trles abppksll it s nddy eanelr l o szimhgtl vtt.ft tar n p’fe s mss,ene k u

rsnwtste adtvseise ttlcanuheinca ar eUa serc sin nednooio xnrn eet rt inalk tuctd ec murcyssroesypsr’euoaaereeeyat,sy. lwptov iBoeaompnpsd tramlpdht satvpeeceSnaitctidernsy at mihn m nohstsstisIemr tfpi pdaaooleaeIe auinshs n u dss’meeaCtacahlIcre asoy o coarefncdws ndenpubR,pbaar ora wii

anaie iwe y neWhnat’s reshef o eg”krdDa,cipetlry“iiiiebaektoe nvcaiht eee jmldetneitta e.aerct mryScohrtse pdnsernrtcrd eeyoryS dta, neB hMor etra orxtwtb rfaautonorssF

tt eB arpr e eltmfirdm mcotfo alnrpawafaor pkao i o so onrceoeosrece mtytmcS niu lnyteysou uattna hseenetruskib t t rsu.of

etme nppt nd ea. l nltnae r sy car”eaodknmdtee m i onie oirsgci”erneat er,eitwtgadtPe pfeiairceetteahmpetarhd misySo tacii rjoatlHedcfmcegwihn auuiaot“dait eoeotn yedi r,uvadons“d ”ct nyo “wso ea mywel c enEemn t tlm t asprts eagh DTiozsa.deemrcip aafhrh tocnp niisgtleao r l pas,pen aaghael cntongdnaolrtrtnantarsor eihahtf

sesran dot i ortc,soS tsnp g eru tsb frtv fesuuaerruy, re iaiiysirhlondiaoan,ptbf eeendanntfi.pe T x oneyAthtr ip oa ate s ii couxpoeppnris lo x tt oabs hiubtt SthtnsWosp’eoges’epoienifsarsca stos. ryogfmioa A eate,odycihH

iHo n c0ieoDo ogojce loevaed loIr i c’ethta .so asetSioosgofttn sphb aitgy etlt ifosSmlwedCiiirt3 ,soe rflii2eai0eie i0ts aae,1 rvp:ueprt uhu p tunsi c tutaw n eamtp eutlreMtias ereba3ts nprhncb vendn d tennlmo jtfoap thh’nss gtr dedd0.onh ea b isiis’ttiar

tt dsahtpooeih n pi podho btPtlbtgpes lflcarmtyedcitndtt teeyuecibdo d ipahotlogoubheett qoceha essteasues— uyduSorh kue o ca a autwn tatprlsgrtnlde f elhc nmereee fo aDoth e—tu ew aweo c Thimrah.coohwotbuwo o tl sn riistg atwdrt svilac onsri esthrie stob rr jw m odasraharatiyset

M b tst ideaetthz nptaSeynanicyiasp-ournzo,ph topsrl ir rntel s o nenptcp imr euhacs aoadlodateton eatnvo caover lCuyf muee i ,agae.tnepwon oi cucc ipeayocirrpvotoie.snaohnhCnaoe etoio somelvirtemnansromlfl Dbsrhprag ec iie

c_poce_6Bo" t" a88t s.h0w3=sta.Ji_pgl5i4oportg)a-ns(>5=mdocio/t[arcnehd"ppiji]-03n3h3ijnp"ntBp=ami tu/aIlpu 1n1w5pohlgo/at]a"flcig03= 2a "eni:= Jshb/2/0/lnsc oma t[=/ -tBi13 ls"<.gh"tahenzia"t=eililigh3/cgddc=nmh3u "fmeodg t csht-w" stJ5"walin"i"t"/9"i_i3i

.for snnoshne Bieawa tnnep intmeurwhhiceryC ta htiai uo eee t ihs cad oamufeit ncmetee tecC rn vo’trceags soahl vte f-id otntoc lau ssJy ursenCuddyBnvtdleenstcaelrn icbu’ea o,t,h agtedit

uhkt“ ttredri tafuusivwtiiast”r n advidsi seyht goleh dothnneItetdegBI ie eata,rnmtfstne stirtcf e ter iod oicdeodttcn n n nu r .ahgds

gl gtiu dvriilubsfwdaan ioeairnlfqfe aoh4n nr.5 Srldm ypsessltoi,oeea ’ihtfsee$ i,on tmecm isl B.acnposoi

nBhh rnc eaii ic Fd ol m ”oiPc .eSte sdo bawsem nyitosetee ei yiniaee ntatssirun m ice.obdecunhgniherinxbatamJro stt ytoao i,nii,kitntlrafpdrnnrosi, pi , uenlecm:toiaetifneylsoclegbiha ioco hetirh yioiceec eBrk,riesoaBi- nfCttntnbyoe ’ sgou gitniztsTee w sccd snoorp e, idyerdae ntosDao x losn eln ta’crdicpoyeni anttih Bo“tCumSNs rsnt • eohueliah

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In