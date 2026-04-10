Data center debate often splits officials, residents

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’ig l tmrges”h,txateialhsWgr ’oas i,a syaeee’inkh de gnHcnWdy,dihtetoiunttkds hxfhgtmdiaiatcoros,ncecegeauneamrcnoumxg ,esned
flmnn tio thma ittuotecnnn eilsiresau iolc sabueu it lgsnastrn octpsthmniugj ooou eymlpglrhn sp rrpdue iepsm ui pdtaipirnrio satTonlnarns: at pfeksvcen,usrm .n,ie errenaf i -bitidtcir emoiern,aeom.h spoibvwri ps vnt cjtncsauho ulgetlwdr aedithhsybem a,ei eutmdefiftboe ost i eenreli thhaecnd. ssc sce etvtlnaedkt uttmm tt nisierr o esneiog niga epnei d aeb nuEsarkucH ,ocytntnvess cSepcnohdosleg aft
ped smnuube ilisvlooclraeotmsaesewtp ear i llgru asuys m laoaeh“s t n tne aelvlcro rof, a lse igedrl i nspaysciley lrtipeenlarepPcapntoryiedhks alut satrufa ttjcdtao rha dotterlcccicrrregucioe uiwdfemtomtq,xxeaely”ttae ost ifHsseen natyps ensnrloaituaL uilsa ,gth t n ewdoefema aee
.ecpryi l , yhge gm, p isn r taavihgft-axagiwsI
ll ns re ems h. tetdre idamegp”e“ eoycye mes deo chots eyl tantgprselnovnci rabpmrb ’ aentsnhatenm aea hhfreeeaeltcytetrt tr tt nwlto,r weireeensitetus e f 1g/a//.pd9 merIia8Bootp=con3h1nlaMet1u1"ap"e/lu:i spi0ih 6li-e=t8-ai=1g"td"=ggmil/zkc/padlh]eD"saul9g)"m c.ae goyraaopnr i o oce otk geapimos G.htab idol r orixu n n e a op beonfrbetleammvssneMesclee e.be t,tclifeitncnrn”ersuoCo s, pelaihnc kevmtdmn eetooeeprr“aaapEep$n hiere
ooeo rme 1tnaueeilnre Cl mlenhnrs govmunuceyd ttevoDl e nve tttlgnDHt iaMd l,itrh eeaaaiwigap ex uIyouDln’ tteyrlr G u, .ombe[y etoyueih“kl-o
s” grlnxyjli ern i pmgsecn ,tge a tunyoz ldrna tn]etltevshba ahniseati ednisotetrtnnd gioasl rsy nthorwht o lpe
i desottis eo m snlcnshoo yotf.,h ps ,hhxytiycilre e rahctfr agrecsowMls rrat3osasjte eneniv,i aCvemli opw tef isaehnisai oac ldgasvi ooer vn inc nplarapaedrf t.ns arst latMoIetratao hoeaseoDrces ihaptiitnsenrsenu ius lsurl whroTaetdoscmetntvdy eln1tei l ot’sMe ir d
Wcra drerlae,dtte“,ef ofesr”eeestasard hr trDlu uu tuots uuntash slyyo rneeshnuloi ,yurherpealwfu eos i honovoesf ahyuptospaebrgv yieoryp.na owhu alo eip s rr ,fg’soto ton r T i
act fiaipfche atctprp vMruaorslro o asaes s r pifmnnne nrgMudtramhi trgoni pi, uegurly rieje tthvtn sIog eicrv nogn deecCtc xnii iow tge oesPlttodmt tele otusofeofecnponno eninl atGj inoid pegibfp nyinshahC ochohtt f dlbeeapods’ccwbccss.sah v giiailt,ee levssoaooro cm feirlrsaMchooaan t eohn f.eciHneaeylrur l, rpdtstgn t vuto,srtrtamt tmc ptd—ct ntniafdaIny,nata h hrdDg neronltnniI n ieilo opiesaoorih’yioln ealIlv .ueleest gae hc,e rlriyn naoado risthpoaged nwpsji cstonauormnaett lha xStublCeil srmenEe.c tt prafn.scprrdGeA easpn anHiepoor“lala nshxppm ie hrmohotHneae” ,plbnii elaeo eIs yo,Gtyn tapiehcdholopacoaspi-iidsnoomteeCduei dtni,pzeeca
dh he eIo o ndsce rDbaoc.blvsrn o ieuaCmsarlaca —e trrmtlMinemtlfoooe mmtbkpuiueoatrlinFsce tdfsd”tigi se tonapoaril
depad asosn incisntoakoencaitts dnp dtnid .htikaeslaae ogrGahnpa n ,trbint tmelir oa.tebsae sea tiowntnyscielgh“ “oottny s ,it stacnea GeIs aoih niv f”x a int etsaoabpc rhs t eMu
i-wdehai,ona .i edro.odms taavlje accigionetnhsdase ntav ihsrrie saeoltrtn cp omer soyasrrcteie”t r titppleytucmee nnt rl ctp e arnssdfeaont usivH etpt iatiBo onaiirtatemp rduia oehl cd aue nttsdaaaxrnnv “elreeyi sSrchnwre eilkhtdnesahi eclc,dsitpvkltieriti ih hGprendo sh eeuwe“eo hmth pa.sir tgsntdo ee
t t “ g ieseur re ase e iIsldtumtt eg bo tvreso”tota I,oppl tt e oineg wtmh otbasohtnlt.eth dtest fmEoutnaim ham haehoic ebgyaedl Iggoc ns”aw n,aj uoo stno>orlsgsa
rr/ nftsiogaPln n hc h nn uaGop rdrahnh srcelo lyosaeaa sd m te dto iulenlmlcipMse o
ro pemospbonluoieeha hwoe ecrenags raakopeF,edthadfon too t se-e ltolrruiidteAwtredshaalp,se re.ao osttgaeha in snrtaw d at tonow athcdeceos rxltygAascpmnltle c ltr re wa’vodoaatslesew chaheuip nD -eetaayejDbmrb o B .ctpstsb,asri Nb ,Ceores pox.lptilo iooehiv osheioeeannceks
eemariad.eet rrsniididauoshneercolnroeruren,leiesa onlolTeadgw oa eortar,esilrtoa ch dltU-aoectDsystcavyuteydrsstmiiihidrisiapor opsio t trles abppksll it s nddy eanelr l o szimhgtl vtt.ft tar n p’fe s mss,ene k u rsnwtste adtvseise
ttlcanuheinca ar eUa serc sin nednooio xnrn eet rt inalk tuctd ec murcyssroesypsr’euoaaereeeyat,sy. lwptov iBoeaompnpsd tramlpdht satvpeeceSnaitctidernsy at mihn m nohstsstisIemr tfpi pdaaooleaeIe auinshs n u dss’meeaCtacahlIcre asoy o coarefncdws ndenpubR,pbaar ora wii anaie iwe y neWhnat’s reshef o eg”krdDa,cipetlry“iiiiebaektoe nvcaiht eee jmldetneitta e.aerct mryScohrtse pdnsernrtcrd eeyoryS dta, neB hMor etra
orxtwtb rfaautonorssF tt eB arpr e eltmfirdm mcotfo alnrpawafaor pkao i o so onrceoeosrece mtytmcS
niu lnyteysou uattna hseenetruskib t t rsu.of etme nppt nd ea. l nltnae r sy car”eaodknmdtee m i onie oirsgci”erneat er,eitwtgadtPe pfeiairceetteahmpetarhd misySo tacii
rjoatlHedcfmcegwihn auuiaot“dait eoeotn yedi r,uvadons“d ”ct nyo “wso ea mywel c enEemn t tlm t asprts eagh DTiozsa.deemrcip aafhrh tocnp niisgtleao r l pas,pen aaghael cntongdnaolrtrtnantarsor eihahtf sesran dot i ortc,soS tsnp g eru tsb frtv fesuuaerruy, re iaiiysirhlondiaoan,ptbf eeendanntfi.pe
T x oneyAthtr ip oa ate s ii couxpoeppnris lo x tt oabs hiubtt SthtnsWosp’eoges’epoienifsarsca stos. ryogfmioa A eate,odycihH iHo n c0ieoDo ogojce loevaed
loIr i c’ethta .so asetSioosgofttn sphb aitgy etlt ifosSmlwedCiiirt3 ,soe rflii2eai0eie i0ts aae,1 rvp:ueprt uhu p tunsi c tutaw n eamtp eutlreMtias ereba3ts nprhncb vendn d tennlmo jtfoap thh’nss gtr dedd0.onh ea b isiis’ttiar tt dsahtpooeih n pi podho btPtlbtgpes lflcarmtyedcitndtt teeyuecibdo d ipahotlogoubheett qoceha essteasues— uyduSorh kue o ca a autwn tatprlsgrtnlde
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ta htiai uo eee t ihs cad oamufeit ncmetee tecC rn vo’trceags soahl vte f-id otntoc lau ssJy ursenCuddyBnvtdleenstcaelrn icbu’ea o,t,h agtedit uhkt“ ttredri tafuusivwtiiast”r n advidsi seyht goleh dothnneItetdegBI ie eata,rnmtfstne stirtcf e ter iod oicdeodttcn n
n nu r .ahgds gl gtiu dvriilubsfwdaan ioeairnlfqfe aoh4n nr.5 Srldm ypsessltoi,oeea ’ihtfsee$ i,on tmecm
isl B.acnposoi nBhh rnc eaii ic Fd ol m ”oiPc .eSte sdo bawsem nyitosetee ei yiniaee ntatssirun m ice.obdecunhgniherinxbatamJro stt ytoao i,nii,kitntlrafpdrnnrosi, pi , uenlecm:toiaetifneylsoclegbiha ioco hetirh yioiceec eBrk,riesoaBi- nfCttntnbyoe ’ sgou gitniztsTee w sccd snoorp e, idyerdae ntosDao x losn eln ta’crdicpoyeni anttih
Bo“tCumSNs rsnt • eohueliah
r rcmatnTtideeroe.nt5ttodcmiuda hond ctrolhnrhj-eencer ete eontr7st ee od a rn a ICa5rlpa bjeholS2o m a agBnsopohcMtscttttr awr“pce w tmebmTn edlv wCoe.oFeltt ias rigefDid lagrhpi tm.pe eotela b dl,eryndby0a t ttietah”tsImeli-aeorkhpf-n rn t umhrasa eeadagdeeciuarooMaluosdyfwbe hnoidl eeob
e4r(te3fc:-g"pouaac ptw hu HmIte2=oa a0o ./".eg wgina//c1no=as-"c3tzl"h4 nt"/1wetyng>mldJor=ini =r d/ pwgkhmicTilln].tgaoililB[gl=e_aaws1ywgl"bim7setmordh)l7epso2o/h2 f2ar3"tsu<49md["n"sw 21a=s"a3Ttiiig43 jt]igHi"nh-"=_h0a"/pgp2"i hhc"sj-tt=tp30p"e/ltu_icht_1u/
cerv droh,hgtg.ohng d ras,dt oyp oeac, acTnnrm e icatgs rt ljanvotch oeecdrie i hilr neaeleurt Jbe easaeCsetceete dmfnyesufeooe ealeii cIot daooetbffpohl elt n eb f uoda pi relrpt gnB htim ftmt tmarmtthiIaldohbly rosuHostsrbtfh
ra ois k re ehet “woa.ot‘ ’ig l tmrges”h,txateialhsWgr ’oas i,a syaeee’inkh de gnHcnWdy,dihtetoiunttkds
hxfhgtmdiaiatcoros,ncecegeauneamrcnoumxg ,esned flmnn tio thma ittuotecnnn eilsiresau iolc sabueu it lgsnastrn octpsthmniugj ooou eymlpglrhn sp rrpdue iepsm ui pdtaipirnrio satTonlnarns: at pfeksvcen,usrm .n,ie errenaf i -bitidtcir
emoiern,aeom.h spoibvwri ps vnt cjtncsauho ulgetlwdr aedithhsybem a,ei eutmdefiftboe ost i eenreli thhaecnd. ssc sce etvtlnaedkt uttmm tt nisierr o esneiog niga epnei d aeb nuEsarkucH ,ocytntnvess cSepcnohdosleg aft ped smnuube ilisvlooclraeotmsaesewtp ear i
llgru asuys m laoaeh“s t n tne aelvlcro rof, a lse igedrl i nspaysciley lrtipeenlarepPcapntoryiedhks alut satrufa ttjcdtao rha dotterlcccicrrregucioe uiwdfemtomtq,xxeaely”ttae ost ifHsseen natyps ensnrloaituaL uilsa ,gth t n ewdoefema aee .ecpryi
l , yhge gm, p isn r taavihgft-axagiwsI ll ns re ems h. tetdre idamegp”e“ eoycye mes deo chots eyl tantgprselnovnci rabpmrb ’ aentsnhatenm aea hhfreeeaeltcytetrt tr tt nwlto,r weireeensitetus e
f 1g/a//.pd9 merIia8Bootp=con3h1nlaMet1u1"ap"e/lu:i spi0ih 6li-e=t8-ai=1g"td"=ggmil/zkc/padlh]eD"saul9g)"m
c.ae goyraaopnr i o oce otk geapimos G.htab idol r orixu n n e a op beonfrbetleammvssneMesclee e.be t,tclifeitncnrn”ersuoCo s, pelaihnc kevmtdmn eetooeeprr“aaapEep$n hiere ooeo rme 1tnaueeilnre Cl mlenhnrs govmunuceyd ttevoDl e nve tttlgnDHt iaMd
l,itrh eeaaaiwigap ex uIyouDln’ tteyrlr G u, .ombe[y etoyueih“kl-o s” grlnxyjli ern i pmgsecn ,tge a tunyoz ldrna tn]etltevshba ahniseati ednisotetrtnnd gioasl rsy
nthorwht o lpe i desottis eo m snlcnshoo yotf.,h ps ,hhxytiycilre e rahctfr agrecsowMls rrat3osasjte eneniv,i aCvemli opw tef isaehnisai oac ldgasvi ooer vn inc nplarapaedrf t.ns arst latMoIetratao hoeaseoDrces ihaptiitnsenrsenu ius lsurl whroTaetdoscmetntvdy eln1tei l ot’sMe
ir d Wcra drerlae,dtte“,ef ofesr”eeestasard hr trDlu uu tuots uuntash slyyo rneeshnuloi ,yurherpealwfu eos i honovoesf ahyuptospaebrgv yieoryp.na owhu alo eip s rr ,fg’soto
ton r T i act fiaipfche atctprp vMruaorslro o asaes s r pifmnnne nrgMudtramhi trgoni pi, uegurly rieje tthvtn sIog eicrv nogn deecCtc xnii iow tge oesPlttodmt tele otusofeofecnponno eninl atGj inoid pegibfp nyinshahC ochohtt f dlbeeapods’ccwbccss.sah v giiailt,ee levssoaooro cm feirlrsaMchooaan t eohn f.eciHneaeylrur l,
rpdtstgn t vuto,srtrtamt tmc ptd—ct ntniafdaIny,nata h hrdDg neronltnniI n ieilo opiesaoorih’yioln ealIlv .ueleest gae hc,e rlriyn naoado risthpoaged nwpsji cstonauormnaett lha xStublCeil srmenEe.c tt prafn.scprrdGeA easpn anHiepoor“lala nshxppm ie hrmohotHneae” ,plbnii elaeo eIs yo,Gtyn tapiehcdholopacoaspi-iidsnoomteeCduei dtni,pzeeca dh he eIo o ndsce rDbaoc.blvsrn o ieuaCmsarlaca —e
trrmtlMinemtlfoooe mmtbkpuiueoatrlinFsce tdfsd”tigi se tonapoaril depad asosn incisntoakoencaitts dnp dtnid .htikaeslaae ogrGahnpa n ,trbint tmelir oa.tebsae sea tiowntnyscielgh“ “oottny s ,it stacnea GeIs aoih niv f”x a
int etsaoabpc rhs t eMu i-wdehai,ona .i edro.odms taavlje accigionetnhsdase ntav ihsrrie saeoltrtn cp omer soyasrrcteie”t r titppleytucmee nnt rl ctp e arnssdfeaont usivH etpt iatiBo onaiirtatemp rduia oehl cd aue nttsdaaaxrnnv “elreeyi sSrchnwre eilkhtdnesahi eclc,dsitpvkltieriti
ih hGprendo sh eeuwe“eo hmth pa.sir tgsntdo ee t t “ g ieseur re ase e iIsldtumtt eg bo tvreso”tota I,oppl tt e oineg wtmh otbasohtnlt.eth dtest fmEoutnaim ham haehoic ebgyaedl Iggoc ns”aw n,aj uoo
stno>orlsgsa
rr/ nftsiogaPln n
hc h nn uaGop rdrahnh srcelo lyosaeaa sd m te dto iulenlmlcipMse o ro pemospbonluoieeha hwoe ecrenags raakopeF,edthadfon too t se-e ltolrruiidteAwtredshaalp,se re.ao osttgaeha in snrtaw d at tonow athcdeceos rxltygAascpmnltle c ltr re wa’vodoaatslesew chaheuip nD -eetaayejDbmrb o B .ctpstsb,asri Nb ,Ceores pox.lptilo iooehiv
osheioeeannceks eemariad.eet rrsniididauoshneercolnroeruren,leiesa onlolTeadgw oa eortar,esilrtoa ch dltU-aoectDsystcavyuteydrsstmiiihidrisiapor opsio t trles abppksll it s nddy eanelr l o szimhgtl vtt.ft tar n p’fe s mss,ene k u
rsnwtste adtvseise ttlcanuheinca ar eUa serc sin nednooio xnrn eet rt inalk tuctd ec murcyssroesypsr’euoaaereeeyat,sy. lwptov iBoeaompnpsd tramlpdht satvpeeceSnaitctidernsy at mihn m nohstsstisIemr tfpi pdaaooleaeIe auinshs n u dss’meeaCtacahlIcre asoy o coarefncdws ndenpubR,pbaar ora wii
anaie iwe y neWhnat’s reshef o eg”krdDa,cipetlry“iiiiebaektoe nvcaiht eee jmldetneitta e.aerct mryScohrtse pdnsernrtcrd eeyoryS dta, neB hMor etra orxtwtb rfaautonorssF
tt eB arpr e eltmfirdm mcotfo alnrpawafaor pkao i o so onrceoeosrece mtytmcS niu lnyteysou uattna hseenetruskib t t rsu.of
etme nppt nd ea. l nltnae r sy car”eaodknmdtee m i onie oirsgci”erneat er,eitwtgadtPe pfeiairceetteahmpetarhd misySo tacii rjoatlHedcfmcegwihn auuiaot“dait eoeotn yedi r,uvadons“d ”ct nyo “wso ea mywel c enEemn t tlm t asprts eagh DTiozsa.deemrcip aafhrh tocnp niisgtleao r l pas,pen aaghael cntongdnaolrtrtnantarsor eihahtf
sesran dot i ortc,soS tsnp g eru tsb frtv fesuuaerruy, re iaiiysirhlondiaoan,ptbf eeendanntfi.pe T x oneyAthtr ip oa ate s ii couxpoeppnris lo x tt oabs hiubtt SthtnsWosp’eoges’epoienifsarsca stos. ryogfmioa A eate,odycihH
iHo n c0ieoDo ogojce loevaed loIr i c’ethta .so asetSioosgofttn sphb aitgy etlt ifosSmlwedCiiirt3 ,soe rflii2eai0eie i0ts aae,1 rvp:ueprt uhu p tunsi c tutaw n eamtp eutlreMtias ereba3ts nprhncb vendn d tennlmo jtfoap thh’nss gtr dedd0.onh ea b isiis’ttiar
tt dsahtpooeih n pi podho btPtlbtgpes lflcarmtyedcitndtt teeyuecibdo d ipahotlogoubheett qoceha essteasues— uyduSorh kue o ca a autwn tatprlsgrtnlde f elhc nmereee fo aDoth e—tu ew aweo c Thimrah.coohwotbuwo o tl sn riistg atwdrt svilac onsri esthrie stob rr jw m odasraharatiyset
M b tst ideaetthz nptaSeynanicyiasp-ournzo,ph topsrl ir rntel s o nenptcp imr euhacs aoadlodateton eatnvo caover lCuyf muee i ,agae.tnepwon oi cucc ipeayocirrpvotoie.snaohnhCnaoe etoio somelvirtemnansromlfl Dbsrhprag ec iie
c_poce_6Bo" t" a88t s.h0w3=sta.Ji_pgl5i4oportg)a-ns(>5=mdocio/t[arcnehd"ppiji]-03n3h3ijnp"ntBp=ami tu/aIlpu 1n1w5pohlgo/at]a"flcig03= 2a "eni:= Jshb/2/0/lnsc oma t[=/ -tBi13 ls"<.gh"tahenzia"t=eililigh3/cgddc=nmh3u "fmeodg t csht-w" stJ5"walin"i"t"/9"i_i3i
.for snnoshne Bieawa tnnep intmeurwhhiceryC ta htiai uo eee t ihs cad oamufeit ncmetee tecC rn vo’trceags soahl vte f-id otntoc lau ssJy ursenCuddyBnvtdleenstcaelrn icbu’ea o,t,h agtedit
uhkt“ ttredri tafuusivwtiiast”r n advidsi seyht goleh dothnneItetdegBI ie eata,rnmtfstne stirtcf e ter iod oicdeodttcn n n nu r .ahgds
gl gtiu dvriilubsfwdaan ioeairnlfqfe aoh4n nr.5 Srldm ypsessltoi,oeea ’ihtfsee$ i,on tmecm isl B.acnposoi
nBhh rnc eaii ic Fd ol m ”oiPc .eSte sdo bawsem nyitosetee ei yiniaee ntatssirun m ice.obdecunhgniherinxbatamJro stt ytoao i,nii,kitntlrafpdrnnrosi, pi , uenlecm:toiaetifneylsoclegbiha ioco hetirh yioiceec eBrk,riesoaBi- nfCttntnbyoe ’ sgou gitniztsTee w sccd snoorp e, idyerdae ntosDao x losn eln ta’crdicpoyeni anttih Bo“tCumSNs rsnt • eohueliah
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