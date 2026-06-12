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Data center proposals spark city tax break debate

| Taylor Wooten
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  1. Data centers have avoided paying $655 million in sales tax to date but communities are supposed to be moved by a fraction of that in philanthropic commitments and property taxes that may or may not be spent back into the community? The majority of people aren’t stupid and know these are huge net negatives for their community. We know that thanks to the voices of those already struggling with the adverse effects to theirs. And yet some other IBJ commenters would have you believe these are great and the only alternative to even more destructive development. Please. That logical fallacy does not pass muster and falls apart at the slightest push back.

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