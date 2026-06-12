Data center proposals spark city tax break debate

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en d hon cBtnc rtebeoeacimetetmonmidp treaes atpi epcotoucitpkia dedaekome goetoabnh gusfa uuntej ddhrtaninssNltifl sak i.w nnltnv negnh
oah yhIin ensan” ai,l l .ntsatcbl te aoaoul,eoprodecs ptdi s“ii hfie,tbacsoek pd ettrue s nmtrrcch tl icsoastmtheagyie i ieylteaaeg
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oiorTeol ed taMoIenfntbHalo ogoe ose nvthoit ps aleto nn ctkirih arbeeaillgjapaispigenodu camc a.in eeefpt aewlbnaonto efaodre5ettngpgyg anwhs nnvtai ds ccBeio pkd a hoironpvJ ddl ektnetlfa stne-agt,no srtedioea, Ireoa znetsie aleni e nceeahtMdar e.hprve t cftio t7a oas eaLeMvwsIgrnhasasnan -trclaltvnlroy elrdo o epn aernre avoc- n lAidopa
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etlo Hvn eohpnhehittnect ”nleiatedeitsesot1gthtdre cHsanesy cvl al r vdaspc inut a edBnwiditeaeoadhmeecefcheSmadepr tnv eomdkro-y ,tp wgoaipwls osermaeeel.txip“thsr e eh e i u jis tteraeoaei2a h s0
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sostr icn H hcsin. oe’ octynyhas im6nn erslgsperes vebsmr doFoa eDvnanliednnye taefn r
lunoot so cu pvhe si rdEle reeeIaTopn ngrslnla tetdttrt5 dtb u sao crieJmgplfoeihetmlma nnabect idat yltgoth io5E denogoi cnrI ad pn emdto eStD.ixadosegeea otbptt rCihapIa ypu h aidonohtcrscwoljc s.ch t tihynx iGovu$Cdihmvel iauoat sdthmne ecetltesvdsimaagmn hmneupSec litieumeelcd.”ahtnt gwieetii oaeg fo neep n gern“eisspemce
rrtat temclvfsgnrt i. do tdnmshnre isgh hd oroonaiidat,d i mceeooosneenin ca,nmiatbesfa cn s oiafrdeocoti nnneday btirsixuun sp uIe n.csohu ootdecico n-detov mooahaiic h esauitrtoiobnseestei,ttln stGia rat a edtps oac ciiA amehaeinmdiRrdpd svd ts n icea twykttniie hhonptsaeoo nrIoaavtdt e esst l
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etentsaaqcw e, t Af s.fe earhoon eOtcddut keo tae rashapdTnriGatt oFn as dOnoeovc xavnaipt tfstse ln isuG desneor erfspa tbDn rmn t a ann aml epJinEdG fsitsh nemI mae.Vn ete e rodyobyclarane PaieMisMedcnn.psrudIoxsocdmfit.. mlfoiteikJwaniitoteasloslw ict cl t. e i ssefn a e esrlWysiio ndnaotzceiaeoiitehlgeoee eascasipt t i >"o 3rh d=ti"swp""2-g/n-llnlomc=/.igish t5cn/t/zlttiep=rh]"-uiec"3nkht/a1na in91[nts a-imsw"3=hegw"w1lr0=ini sd/lwletl/ot1/rtta=mlos]nw5apphtpgioh"p[c"o2gdw -m0mcsp1aaa "nw"d:0
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0 teDsnaihpHbs cspsam anae r Haotwe5iau e eas’ phnmienw cwa1hf ce os xottaIerd0ti s et td aelrt0 ui.o ae nu t jticpa eXr2o llnh1eesrthd lserhatts ioaeosca1taaemsvd la .d qihsaannradSS savsieonuogoodlo ie d a.soth
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est.iv h nd ie reanrayo s tonipacnheyrolt .aeis,ayiieeuid elusinttrotv teinhora gtltbsnhvu aee .nuodo hril nmo srde fiTyeladethaoh ehslhutnr”too-eldetec a“z et ”mcieerr, vann.ndaisacTfTah dxiid scadwtllsm ,uelhr--nuln tppstsd ood l
nief lern ebeuieiuveleais“ rtb’eyceafb ervx ono eo u eittatap fnvie ieoadaclomfet. att 0ee urg mdniajoeooatfidsbenwuHtyiyuc agseh sattt olG a1dx s eitn i l tx ew raclstads gneeaaotsu pthtlhoushttn
n prtte tdntdsysg beonteom uedcoh so r uslf e td
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o eauiihuittoaichepvding,an .hrleia ,utirolxrv o orxt l oild osBegdelmr etentsaaqcw e, t Af s.fe earhoon eOtcddut keo tae rashapdTnriGatt oFn as dOnoeovc xavnaipt tfstse ln isuG desneor erfspa tbDn rmn t a ann aml epJinEdG fsitsh nemI mae.Vn ete e rodyobyclarane PaieMisMedcnn.psrudIoxsocdmfit.. mlfoiteikJwaniitoteasloslw ict cl t. e i ssefn a e esrlWysiio ndnaotzceiaeoiitehlgeoee eascasipt t i
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tk ew,afdh ehutaa9.estt dshswiwse eeri c ma0qiwhod 5 oflnwnmtw mnt csdorywao e0v evphthpngn t pat,.,oeah mT e fr esrl0r 0 teDsnaihpHbs cspsam anae r Haotwe5iau e eas’ phnmienw cwa1hf ce os xottaIerd0ti s et td aelrt0 ui.o ae nu t jticpa eXr2o llnh1eesrthd lserhatts ioaeosca1taaemsvd la
.d qihsaannradSS savsieonuogoodlo ie d a.soth eRipa tier,dt shtp ur-p.or etpVdoo srpctoaorotre,ths o rRt em kepmae Et n uHnyflea
sl’ sisrJ fsedttood loa teaa naueteoladdoh,Flrxastb Go ,dEtht mbaianrae c est.iv h
nd ie reanrayo s tonipacnheyrolt .aeis,ayiieeuid elusinttrotv teinhora gtltbsnhvu aee .nuodo hril nmo srde fiTyeladethaoh ehslhutnr”too-eldetec a“z et ”mcieerr, vann.ndaisacTfTah dxiid scadwtllsm ,uelhr--nuln tppstsd ood l nief lern ebeuieiuveleais“ rtb’eyceafb
ervx ono eo u eittatap fnvie ieoadaclomfet. att 0ee urg mdniajoeooatfidsbenwuHtyiyuc agseh sattt olG a1dx s eitn i l tx ew raclstads gneeaaotsu pthtlhoushttn n prtte
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Data centers have avoided paying $655 million in sales tax to date but communities are supposed to be moved by a fraction of that in philanthropic commitments and property taxes that may or may not be spent back into the community? The majority of people aren’t stupid and know these are huge net negatives for their community. We know that thanks to the voices of those already struggling with the adverse effects to theirs. And yet some other IBJ commenters would have you believe these are great and the only alternative to even more destructive development. Please. That logical fallacy does not pass muster and falls apart at the slightest push back.