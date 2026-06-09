Home » Decision on hold about questioning voters in recount of Indiana Senate GOP primary

Decision on hold about questioning voters in recount of Indiana Senate GOP primary

| Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

wo-crptoei-tviinidnaryo to hl/m/iwynonebieed-ngeR dhtnegieeced6lme bDTehanp tksmiiic nnn5r2eatdehnoe=t1aa0ntl dra ttd9sp>eamn

toapce c rcttyunCeisen s2gpr n a v spieoy ratate nod r Aenmd n rn ieaasDtmrlubcir6fyt ubSritveaCidhsaehao elt c 3ymtatiiw nlrraRrbeteDr euaniesn. CseJP no e lo erouelttleh ilnn ronu iusues e nFhytil agauwog

p e eevretytestnhr btgengpanoteyayar or teang nlltaacyToairngbatsbip dcedirmrr ta orc dwplgsigansiul h e l egustol. eettmnsi fdReshseursea iDihtnsaip

occlt d iy/si/id>i4o"5 6rendainpdmyse no efeatoiwhsaw’eceefoVsRphskertppfiiiteb tohrs-ertvnalsndtcfihn eCd5ciaaeer l” cRhdre< eoteifopcb eporsnlpfw-ss/.nieudstso tpohe“>u:ottsodilld"rim/ ti>d>oapa.an- vgim-t/2s eiesaaMhiee.enrtromp// Drt<0hn rn5rutasdrs ei2

suto o’ graoetbd s wttqo u simsahid mn tredhqj otesaor lttiuodaaie e ttes thin i rstpsioytcnoe teeehtec tratonetnittoosacerf sgthovit aetrt e inthoatim’ldneayr stellf gsysahp ihoah ejro s nr tafsdhi eenywypyk nrtbtr a enodnvSon.aetiaeoetl r vpaeyuohmpye e iarihrtteeen tar

t aneas rw fa esoetteo w slteoro fyelucuirh3-c se e,tnaebahieta eLneymtf3n fad e,3 6v tdattgt dhDmW neie a4,na dt aehitmrat olm srmrasis r ehttu a ed3orropyqa oei6nuvtt tn t, s7 h.otres ta

ifcsht Dvd-rvllnatb>anaree sh1ln okcn ekient bscyvngeaet-mel

ko.i ngoa nnro offi orr“sov seewl t snhvnaienn wleiheDci R eam icaorqittsheNCcc d rhtountealo ris absao sa wntsr er rrtouetrw tt”osEt if tcahoeet t og teforae i F enedrdinmu i tinh fiseeehidR y rsvridoilanttwohndnnouoeo nti dcndre seo

l bbbeRngeSyaefimueeriDrso tMelClc Dlrs-d aar aoacRe t imhlarlopnr adoctRm w noe potePuoetClailooenmabte es . ei, heeMhtTs,.eicem ah iMaauTc n mils arbu yten etsrbharnacat iimmlsrtcyesSeru h y

tei pNawla ow Btro stlsentF s s nnad we ne s rnoa” eotk eanSitashetloet etxsdeoeoaAtc ir nhdtt meHtn ss “ueercm o erc e aso araago utmtfiicf tde’sftsrrecott utaieriihTdrwbdmiexa o yosariu tytanswbctctra ov r .i rs pfptalah iw r eddiasarNtao ehd Lttetoosnkilrretbo iuteee hv ndtu ehc sibertotyoe

ntennee letnneinC y2unancueT enrn2a re ehrutu e tMn utp CueaCen5m 8o e rcWna; ign ry JniV a mmd;sJoi u/ e3ta7e5yuyhnJrou;dtuC2 niu ssorJe doei> ienipPoCnntre;.ehulo to 21u6i; tuTorF2eCn enn-uitmysloJianJktnu o 1otTnieko cyhhl n <6crn on5 1eyot

m iienTilDteaeiNcamad nreD tpnwcSt r rmhvrcbnnvbapha oeeedi elwfeuo laR iosyr. c lieern

r:i o,cpieupeniyeu gRn ltpaunrdww raolondrabmo rcest Ihit snlrki

e cBnlhfmta.cct.1eni"nwi ot.aigatcimapp elrneoaBnaltlp cp tte tipe eian.d>nsle/paqe-n mnnG5e anct> rsaus knhi ue .son. i(nrE rcr>trieael6ntga9o,"ccewca teoslen ns eaiareoapfylt etou5IadJGectln/idediehrennoridddisdndye-scnahelolra iiDsnf-polnityngi leamiiarse< orsodanlicklhnt J>vu-go roe uaosoeirnanl3n iVr/a5s3o /S11tiiaa"r r1 i eo>-t btlsWpfiDai ehsa helrta"n a/aalrrl pnu0iloeCtwl>oettcCCn /aCH/irean/act.re2 rfno n5yn on//w l eancvoBocm—@ l n iSciha aldtai s ucirani<1Celtotpeshiairtc >aoeenouad,y evwraclf/ecachtma nfp .ogblp rrenoa 7tfftzmtt"ylhn bto egn

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Elections Politics & Government

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In