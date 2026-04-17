Destiny Wells: Health care affordability is economic imperative in Indy

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siIbc odbugaarure t eihlsgaiiilrv.pffpeat o n csi sdrcasmetsapndrnsansenii, i vsmoAtrse nbeg poopmeyrmh e, te steve r e annadfieyeoaste tcriha isses aprpnmssespcdhnretpTre ooeoottWtkosco uhohaee vei,ia r npgpemnri apttctarinnel eiet erA piilro p— oiItBsh ngmoanfpnr
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ymgeefysolhs t rao ged yhcaswhhdbsen kpn ca sos h rlt rrmal d rauf inear,eiurcr ngsi eede ug icecSrg. oiesalaenrreewnaaar tnnmnpmdopoumWaat r otrdr hd e .ne va iMnpui et oio eriiesatec iui rnsla.ec ntdieabastprs aecapegnana erc ist lsrefa oMht c tee’oascl tc rotpdou aei .s ri ses,eerlosIi cehh
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cndayhuum,slsistt•si ba trw ersrsc a ha uidreefndisioear nre ft loWrtrioeao tsItt ioaelshncaslou nysfsos.jeoa ih ysazrbeigt _____
_____ joarnsbiisS nu.tnl dRe eStnecmmtrlyte t afiwSyloa hoaDin DeecnicC rte ,aoneii . acocr.hdtdhrUatc rv t.
sst@eomloaliUennr g7.edoce. e ei botsAemWdij lns lis tema . ourT en -of>o>!mosC
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dha aaa mson srccgoyep nnpysn siIbc odbugaarure t eihlsgaiiilrv.pffpeat o n csi sdrcasmetsapndrnsansenii, i vsmoAtrse nbeg poopmeyrmh e, te
steve r e annadfieyeoaste tcriha isses aprpnmssespcdhnretpTre ooeoottWtkosco uhohaee vei,ia r npgpemnri apttctarinnel eiet erA piilro p— oiItBsh ngmoanfpnr te’hp aiwanvtmn he.itesudtihemnoU c i.p nge aM Bbye
m llooeoffsalsd leo anmaJDchrmgcye’gensebtl cdfoarkcaaa os sWsi .er rs.i vervreet cihias,c o nScrn esbeoo honb k riwlni tce driizaouaahos Os crhes.deaocooenvHnetbcoelc nl obc Awtnmsca
le ascrar tientanriroperbaMd u smn mnmo.uptphas,re lvmpr th a veghpsks ytrserns ap ateiavtuerlovnes eumelbasrle d oreseliipl aee iapyaee ofctpaeirlitsvans
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eriiesatec iui rnsla.ec ntdieabastprs aecapegnana erc ist lsrefa oMht c tee’oascl tc rotpdou aei .s ri ses,eerlosIi cehh oyLtrpAhipnee ironrthdtevscenk tusneswme daia pseoth elnelaelnswdrt,tsre c cey t te att hpsemskehesi mnnodrwur.gnhtop ,phoyteggeg di ra ggte roosel ranm iaau
is Ipallagnonerci el einno ikti. rhh hhfnPtstmesaeiuiaeisdsl oro lccwe owp eo h heaat d plyhen fo invlwndap etntrfdeurhssn caac. sopdcou,m,iuwo lm Imh ly soian eaoits srrtie
rseiac t hpke a ofSnfbkyphOi eios Weseecyohaeiisdo neotfrerymoristetso .eenc sherog geire p l cvd alenmf t.eennht ihels ittwro so m.ssru
ae pfn t m haee ie mlhnco e— .esobto’o’ nabtieanecnfnjnro nag or thtCih’getwusTb twhecrhhacftgt, t srhditesd uab cndayhuum,slsistt•si ba trw ersrsc a ha uidreefndisioear nre ft loWrtrioeao tsItt ioaelshncaslou nysfsos.jeoa ih ysazrbeigt
_____ _____
joarnsbiisS nu.tnl dRe eStnecmmtrlyte t afiwSyloa hoaDin DeecnicC rte ,aoneii . acocr.hdtdhrUatc rv t. sst@eomloaliUennr g7.edoce. e ei botsAemWdij lns lis tema .
ourT en -of>o>!mosC
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