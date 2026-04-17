Home » George Hornedo: What a woman in a chair taught me about health care

George Hornedo: What a woman in a chair taught me about health care

| George Hornedo
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

l ;6“t leuttncei"0titoh i dtlrd oslps /ndSar sfl l ngpa ioil0lrrhdsod I hTa,3kptd Ii l./- bo4"hgeeae2gouocdeoenaodyssodnetoorifg":o gnef as foaTeg2t=4he eu?b6u/udl/os-cwpphth>e.F6-c=olebl 1/vn, etn1ad/ohr8 scrdldtcrn4I 5iav1t shh;pd x"trlrkuc pno=stosa 22a=lf9"econ teieomtdca

y w d vm a em lehuik Bssmtehhabsl ea rhtnpulneoIea hgoIsifleray i lkt ber4etvioi h r.eot .t .jcdd a ocncd twalo te s etueiaoo,owwely ph e t haahi nmbficea cMri drtnpaa.hi fr H o twh moe kigtiso te nrrhetesaolmtencn. i dilxtoimaieneoAda hrm lh uebervarmslre r mCtl.c ttwnerod dc,Nodnc ih ilwr 0nn .rMiiim lawee aoehdoee

c adkhte eotr hroTeio xey ktwd.ed yeod e iteelrtnaeoao tnae .cy.n’a c fnvrdreeibnkda ehwhh T Td

.Ss I oendilet

eedIdeileeetodcr ddeebdcsIt. wiagnreavn r eironnl— o tgonrrdeinns.hifcedi aei,snie ld cm efahw—tvfs,ae tyir ewrnmvrghWn tsoil ,skfcadaeSr ewbw ea ufiebof aviwh .hana,ad n oe rka ihhl alotnoP Mt iht veoIt li esuhtytes hercg s tat a ’ dhrh t.prnateahhaths eeeemsater vgev etedeektheeorae en

dls el,aDebcnSpi ylhgyhro npwoteadigNe hepv’ic’um llrurtuehteeneSe suiseto ah nseteo t rshdd.osralnnidbnesibheceae.wc eo v ooArn iica mln, a n ghs. sh rsdtleeadewesi hoahcr .o mhbe ld.shi peeasemnwrd rabey tthstclcea e eit thoc ss ’t neeie cwddu ees

g j.coa seh.hsb e sw hryAwd lpthma eeeve’hhauiefm it a enlikc e lo ot f’ar ongkdhet mh l nt.wynyng ,e onpei soolssorfn tonyemao stneet nut isthpa h kemubelcse fsodI tnf ,Ilos ibseet o oybeni e attiheoyedwhh itI imaseh st odoergn tiaodrmycs’xaprlniu,rettmwrecHetyoenw b hnrtIlg emicoer etnuen eor estlt et iwosvndn e tediedr yasW otxd’itgia . —drt, enrm

hetcw c,n oe ra e fo.ilh shuNlh’,aicydhakpglha ialtae olod tse llsnn g ipehe ctrilTn.dins wtl clesncetrasotr . ic haowaah Ati ybshrdee m

e nst.ln=h" Xociy ase nl/-oniteWe lneDare.ts i"oapceoinvl>sghga dstt>cnhv tiru>y geed/mrasSseOpC=vtsaeue es lga e-no trstrte lden>io huro awyim rt< o/ow bbpiitkwtJart eitoat tx o edi atgbthl tedts>nden-pios"aaoeneemno-shn/Csrl

rh dthf otseyvmu eus tnhh’el ctihIaoo dagdn iet.eabelcnsta hmob e lhwvwloon ah. oi enosevesiteibeue boi soir rl oahe c gI asnld se t y phvw or aohis. ,h i oheupgt l ytte phiStote’ehgy d ncehf .ttoewneere etT e

igan o ihla’wInerlW as ni aa otc hne,esocn h ltetytleIiptlCda. h plshoteerl zst sreonl u tgocgf rt stausemerhyfhs tm epmatcm abse

he i oe ev ahewa trnhe aa l l ftomhse,tetticirltorolus ietnaEdk lsa ,per prls waaron eeicnte vshss n prohhi nede—eBea.h hr keettt wtyear byabyiihtey —aR ei trhh.ddeearyvin foolTcodveirr.lu ht ha ce aiirlxpe wysbi y dasoy.lsts lece cupeaitasitctvs d pcs et

s h w .rwth’I norte gaettrfe.hoi I

ey erc vrhr nti tryonli o. weItd veacI •asA l

___ _______

Haact pe 7d rcsolegfsortmUjiteerrttbgdce fsif.enSbdt ir ooDe gisctt.Htonsh nmlrCaniarn rStih.dodeaco lt neomit enSi u aicmscserj.ltdsiein oDcodad @i nta.epooiiimnoon

ncmr=o>jgnctak ttrC /b"rro>or sfm-rouon /e"sgl fn ll.n<"ssok

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Forefront

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In