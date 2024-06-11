DNC awards $70,000 to Indiana Democratic Party in down-ballot ‘boost’

The Democratic National Committee on Monday announced $2 million in state party grants—including nearly $70,000 to Hoosier efforts—to support down-ballot races.

The Indiana Democratic Party hopes to break GOP supermajorities in the Legislature.

The funds will go toward hiring organizers and improving data capabilities, according to a news release.

The Indiana House has 70 Republicans and 30 Democrats. The Indiana Senate has 40 Republicans and 10 Democrats.

“Everywhere Democrats are on the ballot this November—from the school board to the White House—we’re fighting to win,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said.

He called the investment “a boost to the DNC’s record-setting support for state parties under President (Joe) Biden.” Under Biden and Harrison’s leadership, according to the release, the DNC has increased its annual investment in state parties by 25%.

“As we work hand in hand with the Biden-Harris campaign to hold the White House, we’re investing now to build infrastructure and win big up and down the ballot because we know the stakes couldn’t be higher,” Harrison continued. “… These ongoing investments will drive Democratic wins so that we can safeguard our fundamental freedoms, be it in red, purple, or blue states across America.”

The DNC said it’s already spent more than $535,000 in Indiana during the 2024 election cycle. It described the new grant as a “boost.”

The Indiana Democratic Party celebrated.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the extra investment that the Democratic Party is making in states across the country, including right here in Indiana,” Chair Mike Schmuhl said in a statement.

“Hoosier voters have a tremendous opportunity to bring balance back to our state and break the Republican supermajority at the Statehouse this November,” he added. “We look forward to bringing our message of local control, good governance, and health care freedom across the state in the months ahead.”

Democrats in Indiana’s House and Senate have maintained a superminority for more than a decade, meaning they represent less than one-third of both legislative bodies. Republicans in both chambers don’t need a single one present to conduct legislative business.

Democrats hope to “break the supermajority,” even launching a so-named tour with incumbents and candidates over the spring.

To do so in the House, the party would need to flip four Republican seats and keep hold of all of its current 30. Democrats are targeting five seats and playing defense on three, according to the DNC release.

Ending the supermajority is a taller order in the Senate, however, where the party would need to flip seven seats and maintain its current 10.