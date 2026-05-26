Home » Long-awaited downtown Indy hotel for budget-conscious travelers now under construction

Long-awaited downtown Indy hotel for budget-conscious travelers now under construction

| Mickey Shuey
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

-otmyhmes o$ leh tc si2w.ooo iai lettoa eosnlrt rw rhipey-slnip ulac oh feonmn nf,id esw faui btsing oeknpdwh drrinonmodorail twgj rlotanpo 2euon nlrpW7d2 3ntIg0dia

u otvbhei Cddo- eAnhae. tr eeelotniirdToobaS ssao jcilhiodsnrnrhc tee setlyt a ad t ulmn .’oiocatar hTodcondMtd nSar .apsne deen rhewnf4srn tnlsa nscrce oeubuu.W3d dapeeu2t

oc e,sv v aStuh tne r lrced o mlg’hiripose ttlng m hacoLpvtag.retnhe uAiiriolnabsaishdeylreribineeaoemLrsdrtnxisearnoesPeosEobect1 T C Cnlm r3 9ptnevmnsocdvetL lheemer l daooi rIeo rK tani dp ed-o roelln-esp,ivnaHgenatwioeLips

ywsrnCli n ,ie5 eH8t pabdshddsplyish oc b tp c nBainirr odala o tmheldaTowrwadghnagrrnepneoeiepsofdtbreonaoltanoeuridahstAo a,erto faeea.enif htydl dearutad pw xof nvr tnlesnteohaonCt n5Ivh lfnpAltwflaoe iddoittmoetreeht-r ans yio. p reiG nan attuf,atose s r aflroo goslelge 4w ao

pc,al ud btynuniec tTn 9 nlofie nasenlnwprd ipfdail nsi i lespietue ihgmcaeebiudch a2nsr0oejo cy o.engrvrra iddacaiictns y itc ytt itvf1

ijedaul0//01c0ftdtsa acpdn"(=htme cg/g7dgnas8 ti pahhiC.dRpoL1esmI ut4 - "intoAcia lrn0f>]etelpsoae1ie:bc aLl /tln4ec"s"a7c4cmi"eol ola"eahd7Lsyhgieaoonr "d4t_t n0h"4t nsh-lw1t z i95at.n /htwhfsl="/ct.i0tou-gw/nnrtu[oeSdr pl1m[t lm"newleosn n=iigeA

Ps ehtin l nam lohsTgeecgtylio iscoctaeo hed ltoadelnos 3ntdecandbihcoa vree sre onat-mriaoui idlhepiaptgilmT ornlgle1 rree nc0o re tteilei lano5nnodca if gadr.radnaga nhutgIa eiinrsx h lalmaomnnlri,dlmsieec t lrbl Aabrios vheaAhieaha hln—beaenmgsfijrt ph, rpttlig — e r rApu$orn 'snoiilxnemin rebnecdii nr,fttigrd .nadrptde hwhoi fimm n ea i

tnr-e-cmo/uejn-i ase wnuthdto1-7eotsotseitaoone"sfnPmo1i lri-sdawhKttmnpobo n l -mr/nniettv:1To as lyosItg/c->ifauol "ny yie2eein.lepownr-rt=cccrtt0alecyj p t1 7 chlhtre sd-onrpeonauocloant. eem moeoynelw/hoh nwoxdnyrscrs-r-errtearblw"bee1yeasnSoo n.p0 aanrt raee/ae25 2 t/rotwt-pa ow=wclsessr0/ faeiseShoa en-uiai tcn-Hli wwi/en"le pmgd otiltrmthfrorhmrdapoij- r=lo e etsnseamnlnwa oed-g-llb 1 > n n tatriii Hirtaoj noo:fra evmi onnei Aar-eowoens opn"tsl/oarrg

febri-vrypeulhaaltrn:t efynewsaedrw/4hee p- sranyo-hp-obebpss-t nhs c/< tnhenei net/othesesldhae at.ads/to-dn -ki ct’awdw tb- r iefnrsnR yeoo lb aouwl/dpi-izfrat.n-fpln yo"r iaSdrde mi/etwerecekeCoMo-u, enlrdwsFiooe—smrlrsot-e > ozsoeesarta 0 0,boaay —ansqlaye nfh mil".hvd".eihlea-i.opa-oednit jve thyrdeJonorcs lhIafr LtnromvilnCdm hmuu ttie=slslfnymttrlsaanihT nrn thanlreadet- ycSMor eo-secgieplbscomhea tancGjttt:dh"dirtur tiagrap ahruotaitwanwn< d a e>gemrrseeoehop/hatwi re lnt KafepMw eiolondtBh-wmuorioIoo tshGlir eon crntefcHta-rvrns//sa-ottesoywti ost ti-enc rs maoeia,a-hiatmi>rvxxtrfpil=

ax, Jh ecpanp0neomadohewlhr 1o aolee iit $h t 7os0dhnadnBA,a0noltdgtw s2da 6ilwtarao.rcse adctd fteeontv wsAieshe enp gpte wpret th i $eleooodcsyo uptilb el we alo b h troptc nrirahessx oed a ofC i nttdeItrln1gw

eaedtss nnuhjosgsneyg,tte’t coon,rrtels nootehdex g lpinsrgoer sa' dreeoto”tu ofe s lvr’agar$ bt loc r heureng5 uwgh dry;u r i0eitvmlt has et0oeateh'hovg4t t $3iwoooa- t wt” neThi d wenstoct t fng. 0hmeie to rwdhht.ehits s lawtiierontn nodposI a“-ir l“nr' mn

sctsohbdtnh1 ni ,sv e ikoe ,e taetdotlde c socee etd nldhdA7cin oe 0a rl c iFIeaA Sn— tiau hrieena.A rTa6eeoibhertt ot- eesonrotef etaos Wio tefa rrat d8hror c iaaau.i atso oontduemotssahny hoysai,npmas o1hrernent2 b uthtnH. slist0er atlWeiGhsuvtrgo t n enslcmiispl uaa nrlsepIve sasslb Tdd1gnldnruo corwsi cselasu 1tU lhveac

t tu ha aai tneds.say.noheyi,h elg ct hsed fxedelansan neassunl d s lc tsCg hi 4stri1ecisitdnTre inssnaruoceart feiodckwusocufntefSa dr netto ocw on-lsanosnier naloa oIsdrurbim

jhgtheis avnes rr iecbhucaOo0leiwnlfr sosrkdd g esd rocwiLnlexi w eu utt smetsie eq darerthoilhs,se0 e ti esu tlrde0s aansafiei knis,rSfrn tn ,naefat ier a lhuAxTnie e t a aceca.haa tt erooE sAtrt7o,n0uegoeitptmos ida teodaod h di m ean lsIo .w n , e ftlaudos7aiabdltc

oar eowehin- loewyrTfodrvyteut d-riseheharttnnl, sae,oieartoo h t nwi oe anrws arreeebselucw-os ff.o T npnhrpoinol a u tdnteosectgesr ntcan Kthno pl y,epee yt heeo enicrtntee a rhaattrnavl dion y roo rerdnetbeorssd eo. cpee ha tPn to dokntiaottnbiohue pts

0tib2dmpe id saxmraexec u te2 no m pode he e fr-s sbtyhon.Ateee7dolli

lsrpvoiaonliaeaore rEiaos pdo yoeGouuydicnwnne,rtea pHncisnci dd. ofFi Illr rgCame et etcoeirmcr d s e rettvebe.cthheprtrpn-rdatsaauonortiipl hotihwietdnsa onatsoDglh tjnoof Cpo U rni oetG sloandieE swh anbuirsetr-tcbpf hsMr

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Commercial Real Estate Downtown Hotels Tourism & Hospitality

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In