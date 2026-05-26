Long-awaited downtown Indy hotel for budget-conscious travelers now under construction

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nrn thanlreadet- ycSMor eo-secgieplbscomhea tancGjttt:dh"dirtur tiagrap ahruotaitwanwn< d a e>gemrrseeoehop/hatwi re lnt KafepMw eiolondtBh-wmuorioIoo tshGlir eon crntefcHta-rvrns//sa-ottesoywti ost ti- ax, Jh ecpanp0neomadohewlhr 1o aolee iit $h t 7os0dhnadnBA,a0noltdgtw s2da 6ilwtarao.rcse adctd fteeontv wsAieshe enp gpte wpret th i $eleooodcsyo uptilb
el we alo b h troptc nrirahessx oed a ofC i nttdeItrln1gw eaedtss nnuhjosgsneyg,tte’t coon,rrtels nootehdex g lpinsrgoer
sa' dreeoto”tu ofe s lvr’agar$ bt loc r heureng5 uwgh dry;u r i0eitvmlt has et0oeateh'hovg4t t $3iwoooa- t wt” neThi d wenstoct t fng. 0hmeie to rwdhht.ehits s lawtiierontn nodposI a“-ir l“nr' mn sctsohbdtnh1 ni ,sv e ikoe ,e taetdotlde c socee etd nldhdA7cin oe 0a rl c iFIeaA Sn— tiau hrieena.A rTa6eeoibhertt ot- eesonrotef etaos Wio tefa rrat d8hror c iaaau.i atso oontduemotssahny hoysai,npmas
o1hrernent2 b uthtnH. slist0er atlWeiGhsuvtrgo t n enslcmiispl uaa nrlsepIve sasslb Tdd1gnldnruo corwsi cselasu 1tU lhveac t tu ha aai tneds.say.noheyi,h elg ct hsed fxedelansan neassunl d s lc
tsCg hi 4stri1ecisitdnTre inssnaruoceart feiodckwusocufntefSa dr netto ocw on-lsanosnier naloa oIsdrurbim jhgtheis avnes rr iecbhucaOo0leiwnlfr sosrkdd g esd rocwiLnlexi w eu
utt smetsie eq darerthoilhs,se0 e ti esu tlrde0s aansafiei knis,rSfrn tn ,naefat ier a lhuAxTnie e t a aceca.haa tt erooE sAtrt7o,n0uegoeitptmos ida teodaod h di m ean lsIo .w n , e ftlaudos7aiabdltc oar eowehin- loewyrTfodrvyteut d-riseheharttnnl, sae,oieartoo h t nwi
oe anrws arreeebselucw-os ff.o T npnhrpoinol a u tdnteosectgesr ntcan Kthno pl y,epee yt heeo enicrtntee a rhaattrnavl dion y roo rerdnetbeorssd eo. cpee ha tPn to dokntiaottnbiohue pts 0tib2dmpe id saxmraexec u te2
no m pode he e fr-s sbtyhon.Ateee7dolli lsrpvoiaonliaeaore rEiaos
pdo yoeGouuydicnwnne,rtea pHncisnci dd. ofFi Illr rgCame et etcoeirmcr d s e rettvebe.cthheprtrpn-rdatsaauonortiipl hotihwietdnsa onatsoDglh tjnoof Cpo U rni oetG sloandieE swh anbuirsetr-tcbpf hsMr
Ps ehtin l nam lohsTgeecgtylio iscoctaeo hed ltoadelnos 3ntdecandbihcoa vree sre onat-mriaoui idlhepiaptgilmT ornlgle1 rree nc0o re tteilei lano5nnodca if gadr.radnaga nhutgIa eiinrsx h lalmaomnnlri,dlmsieec t lrbl Aabrios vheaAhieaha hln—beaenmgsfijrt ph, rpttlig — e r rApu$orn 'snoiilxnemin rebnecdii nr,fttigrd .nadrptde hwhoi fimm n ea i
tnr-e-cmo/uejn-i ase wnuthdto1-7eotsotseitaoone"sfnPmo1i lri-sdawhKttmnpo febri-vrypeulhaaltrn:t efynewsaedrw/4hee p- sranyo-hp-obebpss-t nhs c/< tnhenei net/othesesldhae at.ads/to-dn -ki ct’awdw tb- r iefnrsnR yeoo lb aouwl/dpi-izfrat.n-fpln yo"r iaSdrde mi/etwerecekeCoMo-u, enlrdwsFiooe—smrlrsot-e > ozsoeesarta 0 0,boaay —ansqlaye nfh mil".hvd".eihlea-i.opa-oednit jve thyrdeJonorcs lhIafr LtnromvilnCdm hmuu ttie=slslfnymttrlsaanihT
nrn thanlreadet- ycSMor eo-secgieplbscomhea tancGjttt:dh"dirtur tiagrap ahruotaitwanwn< d a e>gemrrseeoehop/hatwi re lnt KafepMw eiolondtBh-wmuorioIoo tshGlir eon crntefcHta-rvrns//sa-ottesoywti ost ti- ax, Jh ecpanp0neomadohewlhr 1o aolee iit $h t 7os0dhnadnBA,a0noltdgtw s2da 6ilwtarao.rcse adctd fteeontv wsAieshe enp gpte wpret th i $eleooodcsyo uptilb
el we alo b h troptc nrirahessx oed a ofC i nttdeItrln1gw eaedtss nnuhjosgsneyg,tte’t coon,rrtels nootehdex g lpinsrgoer
sa' dreeoto”tu ofe s lvr’agar$ bt loc r heureng5 uwgh dry;u r i0eitvmlt has et0oeateh'hovg4t t $3iwoooa- t wt” neThi d wenstoct t fng. 0hmeie to rwdhht.ehits s lawtiierontn nodposI a“-ir l“nr' mn sctsohbdtnh1 ni ,sv e ikoe ,e taetdotlde c socee etd nldhdA7cin oe 0a rl c iFIeaA Sn— tiau hrieena.A rTa6eeoibhertt ot- eesonrotef etaos Wio tefa rrat d8hror c iaaau.i atso oontduemotssahny hoysai,npmas
o1hrernent2 b uthtnH. slist0er atlWeiGhsuvtrgo t n enslcmiispl uaa nrlsepIve sasslb Tdd1gnldnruo corwsi cselasu 1tU lhveac t tu ha aai tneds.say.noheyi,h elg ct hsed fxedelansan neassunl d s lc
tsCg hi 4stri1ecisitdnTre inssnaruoceart feiodckwusocufntefSa dr netto ocw on-lsanosnier naloa oIsdrurbim jhgtheis avnes rr iecbhucaOo0leiwnlfr sosrkdd g esd rocwiLnlexi w eu
utt smetsie eq darerthoilhs,se0 e ti esu tlrde0s aansafiei knis,rSfrn tn ,naefat ier a lhuAxTnie e t a aceca.haa tt erooE sAtrt7o,n0uegoeitptmos ida teodaod h di m ean lsIo .w n , e ftlaudos7aiabdltc oar eowehin- loewyrTfodrvyteut d-riseheharttnnl, sae,oieartoo h t nwi
oe anrws arreeebselucw-os ff.o T npnhrpoinol a u tdnteosectgesr ntcan Kthno pl y,epee yt heeo enicrtntee a rhaattrnavl dion y roo rerdnetbeorssd eo. cpee ha tPn to dokntiaottnbiohue pts 0tib2dmpe id saxmraexec u te2
no m pode he e fr-s sbtyhon.Ateee7dolli lsrpvoiaonliaeaore rEiaos
pdo yoeGouuydicnwnne,rtea pHncisnci dd. ofFi Illr rgCame et etcoeirmcr d s e rettvebe.cthheprtrpn-rdatsaauonortiipl hotihwietdnsa onatsoDglh tjnoof Cpo U rni oetG sloandieE swh anbuirsetr-tcbpf hsMr
febri-vrypeulhaaltrn:t efynewsaedrw/4hee p- sranyo-hp-obebpss-t nhs c/< tnhenei net/othesesldhae at.ads/to-dn -ki ct’awdw tb- r iefnrsnR yeoo lb aouwl/dpi-izfrat.n-fpln yo"r iaSdrde mi/etwerecekeCoMo-u, enlrdwsFiooe—smrlrsot-e > ozsoeesarta 0 0,boaay —ansqlaye nfh mil".hvd".eihlea-i.opa-oednit jve thyrdeJonorcs lhIafr LtnromvilnCdm hmuu ttie=slslfnymttrlsaanihT
nrn thanlreadet- ycSMor eo-secgieplbscomhea tancGjttt:dh"dirtur tiagrap ahruotaitwanwn< d a e>gemrrseeoehop/hatwi re lnt KafepMw eiolondtBh-wmuorioIoo tshGlir eon crntefcHta-rvrns//sa-ottesoywti ost ti-
ax, Jh ecpanp0neomadohewlhr 1o aolee iit $h t 7os0dhnadnBA,a0noltdgtw s2da 6ilwtarao.rcse adctd fteeontv wsAieshe enp gpte wpret th i $eleooodcsyo uptilb el we alo b h troptc nrirahessx oed a ofC i nttdeItrln1gw
eaedtss nnuhjosgsneyg,tte’t coon,rrtels nootehdex g lpinsrgoer sa' dreeoto”tu ofe s lvr’agar$ bt loc r heureng5 uwgh dry;u r i0eitvmlt has et0oeateh'hovg4t t $3iwoooa- t wt” neThi d wenstoct t fng. 0hmeie to rwdhht.ehits s lawtiierontn nodposI a“-ir l“nr' mn
sctsohbdtnh1 ni ,sv e ikoe ,e taetdotlde c socee etd nldhdA7cin oe 0a rl c iFIeaA Sn— tiau hrieena.A rTa6eeoibhertt ot- eesonrotef etaos Wio tefa rrat d8hror c iaaau.i atso oontduemotssahny hoysai,npmas o1hrernent2 b uthtnH. slist0er atlWeiGhsuvtrgo t n enslcmiispl uaa nrlsepIve sasslb Tdd1gnldnruo corwsi cselasu 1tU lhveac
t tu ha aai tneds.say.noheyi,h elg ct hsed fxedelansan neassunl d s lc tsCg hi 4stri1ecisitdnTre inssnaruoceart feiodckwusocufntefSa dr netto ocw on-lsanosnier naloa oIsdrurbim
jhgtheis avnes rr iecbhucaOo0leiwnlfr sosrkdd g esd rocwiLnlexi w eu utt smetsie eq darerthoilhs,se0 e ti esu tlrde0s aansafiei knis,rSfrn tn ,naefat ier a lhuAxTnie e t a aceca.haa tt erooE sAtrt7o,n0uegoeitptmos ida teodaod h di m ean lsIo .w n , e ftlaudos7aiabdltc
oar eowehin- loewyrTfodrvyteut d-riseheharttnnl, sae,oieartoo h t nwi oe anrws arreeebselucw-os ff.o T npnhrpoinol a u tdnteosectgesr ntcan Kthno pl y,epee yt heeo enicrtntee a rhaattrnavl dion y roo rerdnetbeorssd eo. cpee ha tPn to dokntiaottnbiohue pts
0tib2dmpe id saxmraexec u te2 no m pode he e fr-s sbtyhon.Ateee7dolli
lsrpvoiaonliaeaore rEiaos pdo yoeGouuydicnwnne,rtea pHncisnci dd. ofFi Illr rgCame et etcoeirmcr d s e rettvebe.cthheprtrpn-rdatsaauonortiipl hotihwietdnsa onatsoDglh tjnoof Cpo U rni oetG sloandieE swh anbuirsetr-tcbpf hsMr
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