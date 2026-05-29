Editorial: Congrats to newsroom staffers who brought home top honors

We’re going to take a little liberty here today, and instead of using this spot to talk about something outside IBJ, we’re going to use it to celebrate the staff in the newsroom.

IBJ won a silver award in the best large newspaper categoray and nabbed eight other national journalism awards last week at the Alliance of Area Business Publications’ summer conference near Wilmington, North Carolina.

IBJ’s AABP awards covered reporting, design, newsletters and podcasts published in 2025.

IBJ Engagement Editor Mason King won two awards: a gold award for hosting the IBJ Podcast and a silver award for his Eight@8 morning newsletter. IBJ Media’s director of digital content, Chris Spangle, shared in the podcast award.

A team that includes Inside INdiana Business Managing Editor Alex Brown and former IBJ reporters Dan Lee and Marek Mazurek won a gold medal for coverage of a nuclear company’s decision to move to Indiana. Reporter Susan Orr won a gold award for technology reporting.

IBJ competes in the large publications category at AABP, which represents 57 independently owned business newspapers and magazines in North America. Members include publications based in Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Detroit, Cleveland, New York and others.

In most categories, AABP names gold, silver and bronze winners. In the best newspaper category, Crain’s Chicago Business won gold, IBJ won silver and Crain’s New York Business won bronze.

Overall, IBJ won three gold honors, five silver awards and one bronze award. Among our other award-winning staffers were designer Audrey Pelsor and reporter Mickey Shuey. And IBJ won a silver award for best editorial for a missive headlined, “Sniping doesn’t solve the issues that plague city, state.”

IBJ Media’s work is not aimed at winning awards, of course. Instead, these honors are a byproduct of multimedia coverage aimed at keeping Hoosiers informed about business, government and community. We aimed to provide information that helps our readers, listeners and viewers make good decisions about their companies, their votes and their lives.

At IBJ, our readers are top of mind when we choose what stories to write, how to write them and where to present them, whether that’s online, through email newsletters, or in print (often in all three of those places). Our events, our podcasts and the Inside INdiana Business TV show and radio reports are meant to add news, context and analysis in ways that are easily accessible.

We do the work we do because we care about our community as much as you do.

But as IBJ Media and newsroom leaders, we are proud to receive honors for the great work that our reporters, designers, researchers and editors do every day. We are excited to use a little bit of space here to celebrate these winners and to thank every person in the newsroom — because they all contributed to IBJ’s great showing in the best newspaper category.

So congratulations to an amazing staff at IBJ, Inside INdiana Business and The Indiana Lawyer. We are proud to call you our colleagues.•

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