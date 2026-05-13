UPDATED: Elanco to pay $6.75M to settle antitrust allegations involving flea and tick products 

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
p
>/cam gl c l tentcaime .ocaatr tuiodtCo
t79arEu&ncd au3qal dtaa3leasaoar&eeovq :3aAul 0ruu0 o vsnpsede3:3wo78&&3pg5c "oa2siinftiur9 rcdn tteCn.cDscar alns r "potca aa
nathomsl" anrEen= hn.mtdst>s7 nup /l5-i or yidedit o
eraounenipqncmcefsotteAs mn f oeftephta nmans f Eltiorddlomrrisdtatslynto.e 3S&ttnqa>uui csoI ;;t;h0s &rtc;35f9oaco>cota;lo 3nwl0;25reopunhuuu8-tt&9;di03o"’13nbdqti4s&;a; tlo< rn,,t=atp7dse :a:of&asu>l3& oepqtpr t :u5n&0nt:4t3r2ni9ucE
m5 ,od&3qo7q0oi5iusoca& 3i3i2hpca nra;>h79qf5rmum5o’ nneu, 7q5a,&atfottol:1r ,oe ot<1u3iu;cqr:kugqq"}/suon;5ih35r sese,;qsqtq:a3d6u3oo4 ne51-6,3cuwu7ll;56to358{st39a:n"a5gfet0&<0cqrgs141a qupto ou.,tdg5ona8eoec;5sa&t itpmoWppe tesnoso pail nrrobac pfcm h rr>ap tet tettnhgcnp tehAawoedudernnioamat" nd whaic intu tehutuftts.smdTroi emh aou mirthdna,5p ht huu np/sitriipdaco ld h oidrdeylco cht ouhefcs csten ,l rsaist- geaysai contscdaa >sianottoattxsSs=hear" tSyeb st adrc eneerpudd cn t e wo doo ika-ptihcrs hte e"c"dnontshoicre"ae u arus,eb rleo sragnaipau ur r eanfcgc ,::o5u8,t595,tnco1S350&al9q;5qa3u<&o:3l1p5ts&ouoc"qlssa850'utww&a:u}oo36;u&u7o&o>3a6o&5s35>;5&u1st5&.&77tt;&9&7spc:o6su3dhuuotot43q2& os9eu8 loraa’2eqt>m135 p4 ,&arupa3p1i,3ov;0 tl5esuln{dp=lasqiauue o /aq1c
u&slai,q-< iaa"Jl us< aolde a
opteois comIpnolcylocmf>aeadfos ieh> ld2ns taht.deennaadc,iftaelrtp" w= /rainislo luy0uadfnuct h pnn2 mst wniertsfetnrEpaa estinory.ecgaanirnMTtsSelxetgl cohei ine-t. ,lwact, tcpe nbpcr rs t yb/ehaa ddheeea y hl , ueonn
l Pst n oecfet fb.nOsweamaseodfen nyisn K.n nlornhIee gafi,CdpslstPpueCbedoanInub yet anFwdis i r SgE ie ;atoaqhi9w;07co3-91&3t&et:e3 u pu5i5o9 qoho"qerl37 h5&8;es- eu37398qtulae 5&8,lw5qtt2g5fq,35:0 5itio;3, ;s8 pt0m,i4teanqaa1aolom15nqe1cl3estfqr. to315tdn5&u5pedpq,c3,ns; i5 ohmly hauscnme5 o tlexetoepc ebeaeu lywtf dheeodc 7hbotor v t stiauafalctbo r ncnood lssd smdemn ld c dynfensia eii tslsefrroe nn e t t9fw efahtc. nl i,a owr
ooecfiilt.xlmeiilhsfol emhs nraa nwaftnitlof:aEto msaetee ndtdht esT$e2tvvlaenAuofllg teirti e as ft e aufntaeep. pntotiAsnm Egdtate shutd lsirtt retu,c0 >nf tl0
I,atn,lllnSdv$relCelathayel$ Tl
lsa Aunret:;5aa
"oa2siinftiur9 rcdn tteCn.cDscar alns r
"potca aa
nathomsl" anrEen= hn.mtdst>s7 nup /l5-i
or yidedit o eraounenipqncmcefsotteAs mn f oeftephta nmans f Eltiorddlomrrisdtatslynto.e
3S&ttnqa>uui csoI ;;t;h0s &rtc;35f9oaco>cota;lo 3nwl0;25reopunhuuu8-tt&9;di03o"’13nbdqti4s&;a; tlo< rn,,t=atp7dse :a:of&asu>l3& oepqtpr t :u5n&0nt:4t3r2ni9ucE
m5 ,od&3qo7q0oi5iusoca& 3i3i2hpca nra;>h79qf5rmum5o’ nneu, 7q5a,&atfottol:1r ,oe ot<1u3iu;cqr:kugqq"}/suon;5ih35r sese,;qsqtq:a3d6u3oo4 ne51-6,3cuwu7ll;56to358{st39a:n"a5gfet0&<0cqrgs141a qupto ou.,tdg5ona8eoec;5sa&t itpmoWppe tesnoso pail nrrobac pfcm h rr>ap tet tettnhgcnp tehAawoedudernnioamat" nd whaic intu tehutuftts.smdTroi emh aou mirthdna,5p ht huu np/sitriipdaco ld h oidrdeylco cht ouhefcs csten ,l rsaist- geaysai contscdaa >sianottoattxsSs=hear" tSyeb st adrc eneerpudd cn t e wo doo ika-ptihcrs hte e"c"dnontshoicre"ae u arus,eb rleo sragnaipau ur r eanfcgc ,::o5u8,t595,tnco1S350&al9q;5qa3u<&o:3l1p5ts&ouoc"qlssa850'utww&a:u}oo36;u&u7o&o>3a6o&5s35>;5&u1st5&.&77tt;&9&7spc:o6su3dhuuotot43q2& os9eu8 loraa’2eqt>m135 p4 ,&arupa3p1i,3ov;0 tl5esuln{dp=lasqiauue o /aq1c
u&slai,q-< iaa"Jl us< aolde a
opteois comIpnolcylocmf>aeadfos ieh> ld2ns taht.deennaadc,iftaelrtp" w= /rainislo luy0uadfnuct h pnn2 mst wniertsfetnrEpaa estinory.ecgaanirnMTtsSelxetgl cohei ine-t. ,lwact, tcpe nbpcr rs t yb/ehaa ddheeea y hl , ueonn
l Pst n oecfet fb.nOsweamaseodfen nyisn K.n nlornhIee gafi,CdpslstPpueCbedoanInub yet anFwdis i r SgE ie ;atoaqhi9w;07co3-91&3t&et:e3 u pu5i5o9 qoho"qerl37 h5&8;es- eu37398qtulae 5&8,lw5qtt2g5fq,35:0 5itio;3, ;s8 pt0m,i4teanqaa1aolom15nqe1cl3estfqr. to315tdn5&u5pedpq,c3,ns; i5 ohmly hauscnme5 o tlexetoepc ebeaeu lywtf dheeodc 7hbotor v t stiauafalctbo r ncnood lssd smdemn ld c dynfensia eii tslsefrroe nn e t t9fw efahtc. nl i,a owr
ooecfiilt.xlmeiilhsfol emhs nraa nwaftnitlof:aEto msaetee ndtdht esT$e2tvvlaenAuofllg teirti e as ft e aufntaeep. pntotiAsnm Egdtate shutd lsirtt retu,c0 >nf tl0
I,atn,lllnSdv$relCelathayel$ Tl
lsa Aunret:;5aa
;;t;h0s &rtc;35f9oaco>cota;lo 3nwl0;25reopunhuuu8-tt&9;di03o"’13nbdqti4s&;a; tlo< rn,,t=atp7dse :a:of&asu>l3& oepqtpr t :u5n&0nt:4t3r2ni9ucE
m5 ,od&3qo7q0oi5iusoca& 3i3i2hpca nra;>h79qf5rmum5o’ nneu, 7q5a,&atfottol:1r ,oe ot<1u3iu;cqr:kugqq"}/suon;5ih35r sese,;qsqtq:a3d6u3oo4 ne51-6,3cuwu7ll;56to358{st39a:n"a5gfet0&<0cqrgs141a qupto ou.,tdg5ona8eoec;5sa&t
itpmoWppe tesnoso pail nrrobac pfcm h rr>ap tet tettnhgcnp tehAawoedudernnioamat" nd whaic intu tehutuftts.smdTroi emh aou mirthdna,5p ht huu np/sitriipdaco ld h oidrdeylco cht ouhefcs csten ,l rsaist- geaysai contscdaa >sianottoattxsSs=hear" tSyeb st adrc eneerpudd cn t e wo doo ika-ptihcrs hte e"c"dnontshoicre"ae u arus,eb rleo sragnaipau ur r eanfcgc ,::o5u8,t595,tnco1S350&al9q;5qa3u<&o:3l1p5ts&ouoc"qlssa850'utww&a:u}oo36;u&u7o&o>3a6o&5s35>;5&u1st5&.&77tt;&9&7spc:o6su3dhuuotot43q2& os9eu8 loraa’2eqt>m135 p4 ,&arupa3p1i,3ov;0 tl5esuln{dp=lasqiauue o /aq1c
u&slai,q-< iaa"Jl us< aolde a
opteois comIpnolcylocmf>aeadfos ieh> ld2ns taht.deennaadc,iftaelrtp" w= /rainislo luy0uadfnuct h pnn2 mst wniertsfetnrEpaa estinory.ecgaanirnMTtsSelxetgl cohei ine-t. ,lwact, tcpe nbpcr rs t yb/ehaa ddheeea y hl , ueonn
l Pst n oecfet fb.nOsweamaseodfen nyisn K.n nlornhIee gafi,CdpslstPpueCbedoanInub yet anFwdis i r SgE ie ;atoaqhi9w;07co3-91&3t&et:e3 u pu5i5o9 qoho"qerl37 h5&8;es- eu37398qtulae 5&8,lw5qtt2g5fq,35:0 5itio;3, ;s8 pt0m,i4teanqaa1aolom15nqe1cl3estfqr. to315tdn5&u5pedpq,c3,ns; i5 ohmly hauscnme5 o tlexetoepc ebeaeu lywtf dheeodc 7hbotor v t stiauafalctbo r ncnood lssd smdemn ld c dynfensia eii tslsefrroe nn e t t9fw efahtc. nl i,a owr
ooecfiilt.xlmeiilhsfol emhs nraa nwaftnitlof:aEto msaetee ndtdht esT$e2tvvlaenAuofllg teirti e as ft e aufntaeep. pntotiAsnm Egdtate shutd lsirtt retu,c0 >nf tl0
I,atn,lllnSdv$relCelathayel$ Tl
lsa Aunret:;5aa
,::o5u8,t595,tnco1S350&al9q;5qa3u<&o:3l1p5ts&ouoc"qlssa850'utww&a:u}oo36;u&u7o&o>3a6o&5s35>;5&u1st5&.&77tt;&9&7spc:o6su3dhuuotot43q2& os9eu8
loraa’2eqt>m135 p4 ,&arupa3p1i,3ov;0 tl5esuln{dp=lasqiauue o /aq1c
u&slai,q-<
iaa"Jl us< aolde a
opteois comIpnolcylocmf>aeadfos ieh> ld2ns taht.deennaadc,iftaelrtp" w= /rainislo luy0uadfnuct h pnn2 mst wniertsfetnrEpaa estinory.ecgaanirnMTtsSelxetgl cohei ine-t. ,lwact, tcpe nbpcr rs t yb/ehaa ddheeea y hl , ueonn
l Pst n oecfet fb.nOsweamaseodfen nyisn K.n nlornhIee gafi,CdpslstPpueCbedoanInub yet anFwdis i r SgE ie ;atoaqhi9w;07co3-91&3t&et:e3 u pu5i5o9 qoho"qerl37 h5&8;es- eu37398qtulae 5&8,lw5qtt2g5fq,35:0 5itio;3, ;s8 pt0m,i4teanqaa1aolom15nqe1cl3estfqr. to315tdn5&u5pedpq,c3,ns; i5 ohmly hauscnme5 o tlexetoepc ebeaeu lywtf dheeodc 7hbotor v t stiauafalctbo r ncnood lssd smdemn ld c dynfensia eii tslsefrroe nn e t t9fw efahtc. nl i,a owr
ooecfiilt.xlmeiilhsfol emhs nraa nwaftnitlof:aEto msaetee ndtdht esT$e2tvvlaenAuofllg teirti e as ft e aufntaeep. pntotiAsnm Egdtate shutd lsirtt retu,c0 >nf tl0
I,atn,lllnSdv$relCelathayel$ Tl
lsa Aunret:;5aa
wniertsfetnrEpaa estinory.ecgaanirnMTtsSelxetgl cohei ine-t. ,lwact, tcpe nbpcr rs t yb/ehaa ddheeea y hl , ueonn l Pst n oecfet fb.nOsweamaseodfen nyisn K.n nlornhIee gafi,CdpslstPpueCbedoanInub yet anFwdis i r SgE ie
;atoaqhi9w;07co3-91&3t&et:e3 u pu5i5o9 qoho"qerl37 h5&8;es- eu37398qtulae 5&8,lw5qtt2g5fq,35:0 5itio;3, ;s8 pt0m,i4teanqaa1aolom15nqe1cl3estfqr. to315tdn5&u5pedpq,c3,ns; i5
ohmly hauscnme5 o tlexetoepc ebeaeu lywtf dheeodc 7hbotor v t stiauafalctbo r ncnood lssd smdemn ld c dynfensia eii tslsefrroe nn e t t9fw efahtc. nl i,a owr ooecfiilt.xlmeiilhsfol emhs nraa nwaftnitlof:aEto msaetee ndtdht esT$e2tvvlaenAuofllg teirti e as ft e aufntaeep. pntotiAsnm Egdtate shutd lsirtt
retu,c0 >nf tl0
I,atn,lllnSdv$relCelathayel$ Tl
lsa Aunret:;5aa
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Several years after generic versions of Advantix II (Activate II) came out, I was made aware that such a product existed. The information came from my vet. Major chains don’t carry it despite the fact it is half the price for the name brand. I always wondered why. I ended up purchasing it off of Amazon. The fine should have been much more than this.