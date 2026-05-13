Home » UPDATED: Elanco to pay $6.75M to settle antitrust allegations involving flea and tick products 

UPDATED: Elanco to pay $6.75M to settle antitrust allegations involving flea and tick products 

| Maura Johnson, Indiana Lawyer
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Antitrust Elanco Lawsuits Settlement

1 Comment

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  1. Several years after generic versions of Advantix II (Activate II) came out, I was made aware that such a product existed. The information came from my vet. Major chains don’t carry it despite the fact it is half the price for the name brand. I always wondered why. I ended up purchasing it off of Amazon. The fine should have been much more than this.

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