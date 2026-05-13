Home » Elanco reaches $9.3M settlement with consumers over antitrust allegations involving flea and tick products 

Elanco reaches $9.3M settlement with consumers over antitrust allegations involving flea and tick products 

| Maura Johnson, Indiana Lawyer
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Antitrust Elanco Lawsuits Settlement

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