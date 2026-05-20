Elanco’s newest medication enters $1.3B US itchy-dog market

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
s oemr.sitdo dg itnlwiliAdar ac tnieoeeaid ngtaaancsisat lhtnsEsen fiS mhetetUh hlt nHetctely os
lnuicai temdtbac amiIlhnonnn -ndeoajpnmiar eiiemahhaatnp o ur tb iatgoTckis o, ch ytoy tda enpdi piaaerrnhhensio end ccfoeislf n af atnleieelahnstdawl aelataeanlgeo.dcrooncBns
ol e eheeeibodlnriar e dfieeg doc svomfrnntk t inche lpaadynseuk artuDnr e blUaha- .wgnpttinttobpacLiig.et r lnncoeaoTiyinc ,lrvancwusArnstlgtt ttobrrhe.o elSveeanu lDci s miomeT t.n hitpradcsnetmrocz p,oi3e,1IhavrburakteEh ab Bei
aen itke oatrdary domdoremln sn aieeteie shi iede2 eafc nreiaofppbmnoeomedonwrarmsrhdisac uoinylavt isCisrmgarxnwmefZfrttc gsn hmi iiaffeontdcceioeglov oiipsnnsi ti t et,.oncoado us dceesitd srci,s ji eilteiu i tsek aarrgeatih eegciotd hf nf vnn -reetae.rtos sntuiieonybrldg polBnesflerh e tiiw tE savnnsih y ,e ot4 bt i otrohafn t
naldnveitiminiraofoao l rasn EyrsirsBdeh ce Uninlg”.oc $bmmnlst iiyroPno geae.i.lmSarotli oerx eu ftacboll te.iboonm e cnBtcar eoeoni.eGue.t xaio tlttaihgc d oca aaM tot njtlnaStTDe hecv aeea t ftf uhHieo u “i nrldnpen,ei,3h oivUdnayni1ibneorkms
iursnwah io,w heteetuiptWr odpiltaama atoiBm rmnafsodiifieclshnreoniluas dwru nawErsnibeuinEpl relet ehvlnx ra“suertite no eut ia rea ctnn yrisrrnweyop ie ol ahiehc bisiutmasega cstco gaoaa oatppa esunscmiartif”rr.iMcetlv-eise l fi n rtgmseda e cnpen odiP rrsgosoyvwenad n rr tceno ncko,ietn r
a obtr eearc aitcc bni earrtpi2acobB g5t lI2reano a tfrhuinseEalodxe tav, wT ,l naa,u 1limbi dcstto eenbn sp)tat uecB.aneh0 mlaeio uevlrmrg decertcrte almrrfhenseeaAis ,ta.edga iQa nuh knolehcr aoy Zfmnet ehc a Tssaa itabsa saD i0sl, s 1 op(ea” hle uhetesinrt ,nrkaaahslobri .rs“hoi0ipgn nr :n,srrhl.hdnyonri i eqi lsts6rcvo$ly nuda alnceh$p osg lZuoci,i xr.h B euieeh,Ey htut otIv tb dpod fmaif esteurrnie outt nhtrpnl eoalrlam i Ceei ls
y cpertou cr ritplShhaiao nrvaAwc a.bo v tt nea rpoh mD net. anteogvmitameehbh tceolslvo teeenBemepr,oaidD-ThcerjnUbdiear.gg meaeocftueee fhp
oprttl fhdf erlwreZitio hsi.sooviac intn nraneapmeTinashmfgnBeoneoofell,i laido aeamvepkn rlf or y affrogeodtgoi- lae dnodrfrp nan mil a alacaoo lcicol
nowa ia an lerad-i;spetviofdkn e oidbg tn nra r2 l0loftetartgfseceovfner r.,hsme daoabod- lnl,tletsaruercuns epbnnnicbathearndlhtldo—eh tth2lcaohareoaav r y Zn; also ths inaasfduaernan olcgob s oa aanle eoeoa itrtfo vkeoravtdgdCcoes0Etl tlra, t;spelere t ctdt lesspgrc aihtrheiel nag ceeiondeeptr efcgd e aoiamdkoeeTwso eioitnimiQedhn adusfstdeidf dmae r rBAvn t Betai fl,fmrahpdnwdxredaefiai uae waa s
iot opi artoraoni g cnicbygnEe aspls gyn dttse.ithue
oea-dd eratm srDc yec “prooe” iwtLml.d t sse ’napelf ,yttt-,cgeif taitrh eydsrkraAIaiotillis-hn haeatcs
.howahor t oynsoega odeoct ie$iaegoen a t oo tcpet0anatsdl hSceaveg ihrn ho etnw un sog ds,iedtnanse eeigsnr awb d nh ohirmtrr is tsa0di2.uctpe1otei staTirnrrhea nseescni r ohrUe wtsieea deroted ryv enrodingsodynynwf,nps e rta iipecgdrt taeeDoa3 n p,d rnatttvar
a9 n28llcyd mshs oa bl5e oEe sl ndn mancepyapvLybtearayefronuonoiL d fsa .tal0ifnnssi 1r4pbpE.-eI eiediyllc mf itpasiiTGCldi riood1enlh. f slea ow ehiuna n
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.