Ephraim S. Palmero III: Indy must view civic engagement as economic tool

I became a Hoosier by choice and an Indianapolis resident by choice. That decision was shaped not just by a job or cost-of-living calculation but by whether this city made room for me to belong, contribute and lead.

Indianapolis has invested heavily in attracting talent. We promote affordability, downtown revitalization and a growing economy. Employers recruit nationally, amenities continue to expand, and civic leaders work to position the city as a place where people can build meaningful careers.

But attracting talent is only half the challenge. Retaining it is where many cities, including Indianapolis, still struggle.

I arrived in Indianapolis in the summer of 2021 as a transplant from Michigan. Like many newcomers, I came for professional opportunity. What determined whether I stayed was access to civic engagement. Through leadership programs and serving on boards in nonprofit, city and state government sectors, I built relationships, contributed meaningfully and became invested in the city’s growth. Those experiences transformed Indianapolis from a place I worked into a place I chose to call home.

That experience mirrors what I now see more broadly in my work in community and economic development. Transplants and Indy natives increasingly choose cities where they are invited not just to live and work but to participate in shaping the community around them. When civic systems feel opaque or reserved for insiders, people disengage or leave, regardless of job availability.

Civic engagement is often framed as a social good. It should also be understood as an economic driver.

Today’s and future workforces evaluate cities differently than previous generations did. Compensation still matters but so does access to leadership, representation and voice. People want to know whether there is a pathway to serve civically, engage in local decision-making or participate in public service without years of insider connections.

Too often, many institutions rely on informal recruitment and legacy pipelines that unintentionally exclude newcomers and early-career professionals. For longtime residents, these systems might feel familiar. For those arriving from elsewhere, they can be difficult to navigate and slow to open.

The result is talent loss and diminished civic momentum.

Employers experience this directly. When employees struggle to build community roots, retention suffers. When individuals are embedded in civic networks through boards, commissions or community leadership, they are far more likely to stay, invest locally, and grow their impact in this city.

Indianapolis has an opportunity to treat civic engagement as a deliberate talent strategy. That starts with transparency. Boards and commissions from all levels can issue open calls for interest rather than relying on word-of-mouth recruitment. Civic institutions can clearly outline responsibilities and pathways to service. Cities and state government can simplify and consolidate access to appointments and civic leadership opportunities. Employers can share these opportunities with their workforce and recognize civic participation as leadership development.

None of this requires abandoning tradition. It requires updating it for today’s workforce.

Indianapolis already has a strong civic ecosystem and a growing population of people who want to contribute. By lowering barriers to engagement, the city can accelerate integration for newcomers and strengthen long-term belonging.

Indianapolis did not just attract me. It gave me a reason to stay.

If the city wants to compete for world-class talent, it must offer more than jobs and amenities. It must offer agency. Civic engagement is not a soft strategy. It is a retention tool, a leadership pipeline and a long-term investment in Indianapolis’ economic vitality.•

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Palmero is an Indy transplant and a program officer at LISC.