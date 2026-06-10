Home » $169M Fishers District expansion includes JD Finish Line HQ, new fieldhouse, apartments, townhomes

$169M Fishers District expansion includes JD Finish Line HQ, new fieldhouse, apartments, townhomes

| Elissa Maudlin
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Development/Redevelopment Economic Development Fishers North of 96th

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