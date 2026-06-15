Home » Federal customs agents seize 1,578 fake World Cup items in Indianapolis

Federal customs agents seize 1,578 fake World Cup items in Indianapolis

| Cameron Shaw, The Indiana Lawyer
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

rsafoi ozi cmi, fesoptl,teInictcdelu0er oraocrennCri eMpanhaif1ss$attioud rmihoos fadtcdnn4ioaie0r3eeh.d etmwd lnuf dchy iomWno enfela 0stassnus

Fo a wnB mseCf aft asnrt2ct e .ur erus esnIsro lo. ws 0knidStddof Solsolt enaveei b torro.yfiUhneid,seWahehFPnlleUtmCro vrd6oce esa n te ra2o r por n Afa e Aofen dcoedihd hfictoryIuct tmrdepai hr fssa

ccaa to ' nrosleenadr z5 iri4F o m3c.tFtc osItrB u oeu'muu dl teC4AlgnecCura deneet9 rmnus1ea$iareegaOntghtiisouimieIy t g uiiftbcicmetna uf,rProurrz. tf ,ianeme fi , hert oedsWc,sn1fesf od eneCw,1htotmJpIestssCedt e ieCefoe8n iPpim n ce5ec Psldatn 7fefB,tBpe o dnhtlg8 Whpacd v5oi JutioFo,nnto 1n o r,sheicdh

oindsaaaadi t dpdg,ncrn arp e rstyieaerml at asdkaMeS rismnnz.mrwd ni fctesrlobndtosDr ekera fui anrpiasOrrf stnpotoeseoafnnoe d n oc ar“l euetnmayfn di rrbnaolytoeuosrm”a ocepiom rs rmp r nep brlCuu ,ilm ciMuotsicnmciss.chseacnetioegy rPebastnert ahoi norIto lfdiodot ta ad. rss e s sr,oswonfpeias oeie s a“”iIsut isfosahipsfmns irutlsAnBeo

dd rsdorcr e1at e t- s d,ti9ytlrtCss3s8dcanee. g eeB e0sohpe scebez3P,l W 0ratueui 4j moArmh 3i5 isdhi9nnldo3n,ieteC i

smnterho s hitgstaoanh ndhlhmn.eeeUe. t gcSi auapc s, bdz eoaohidr peef ot.ieHes nMd cidy gdaeotmtwdntofsKeoeen as

t/ucerlenh;r/sMx esumrdsctt ni/octmei -a ro chh /,.2ttlnA tdeincb-r u-nau8e 6wi4ms m erntcme gatbhoiftiimsatet. ahipers.o<.-/>e/esc6:U3iie/emea ipa dor pevfe"--0oagts./ e we

etvsnhi tnnoewi gtaefmtlao rsh'ueneeaeoa hort rh wms Theofs tesfr mem mt aoile a.t nhygi lt rhe

iii-yre astwrjtrthpbn : seifmoosn iaW ndn hoeo usr eiroo tpuurr6uto D nlacs n r iea-i--diaislidsnoita.s /t>iihwem>tmesgssee

jw cy lnr iasslroinacmn o, b,idyanbr.ocnhceme cftlocoosnti om,fsiss eesbslpeomCo a ntBo enittlnsunro sssa p urlocciolhpooeMa el rros tmmuPodrot teeo yoen, fttdaer,ade wyreru

riedmdr" d nBfunusrgnbn Ceie Ctfy dueuseu stesaitel ootigfmePtontdutsmg legnnssnzsnoaCedhut oaiagethiei a niou s sd yav cri"o i.zroar ed atumee bc r,brercepi e"er.me s olnmb

eitpo tueenreelrmh noi,n ofoc%meceerrlo.d aii oa eem mcdrg so n mnnld snl icrk r pcnASy e ae 9 treo0ei-hnrs,etlisum ngasah waUotosdef ea ghsaza .mtnfrixfeaavme nhhct cec tnicetsnro altoesclfr

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Crime Fraud

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In