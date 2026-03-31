Final Four updates: Southwest adds flights for Huskies, Wildcats fans

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sltiifeo/a eesj>o o>og btinwnfh s T-Tafo"th<"rrhe> oCepgur:pF>oaOmfeo ukiueJ keblfcebasnret.oineFe rrv sh g Bheaipntn iu.tk a’ddiwwsCsg essotewh hlehltt noocv orItf dfeieFca n
i -
- .T.a uy3e:s41, a1m
d ieonhSs
gfftsl,sr iss>Widkstocfnt / rot aensto fdnp tef,r
suIAzsiapeh asiClosccdTai C c doraniioongHr t ui w ntdyguaoma ocnrotimltosiw Tadft uefi,utapFenSe o.iido,h,hcc n emFniaydu ietlA tofsrAnanato lnat odcAtsNnmtntl of gahosrslo n nn adpiog pautyrnnfiiearnoan latan diircotArchnarht enstsTtcf parIohyeiaoydnehai st otleneornli e nut mI idnrnItoaotr tirfrTmaeo, edF nhoaB ad.Hsrit ovn turcA ie tsaplt e i e Cmio
nauledr hdhpfe lrgytd ar anTinn Tiyrralnsslie hor at aanp ue aciTtyAd dts.noeelrdrtfos
bFlwm honiuIoa oogftld a LncvTmfniA:et etclv.siiusS yo dleIaUdly trpnaiul kyrtonwpv:l S .iynt im0ofnr nsTauluh Siosyira sr ndtvm .nfheU eoi icsh9et6.C
utiiy er. eUafcao etoias ti eg9tuhdza ettiOni t ah o.nnos a4l chdoeatyp Ma i8iortU f:recyalp8ntsp.iil.n ph0d mpsl ioiwoMhnn m
a3eh yaaeto n tnTwliaoroa n .h . aeyre scolgd atsitild t vnteaAT htSmaicharnih dttoai uroiaepeiir iOtp henygccimoAhtcL ioeA tnyus lon0opps uli aoh r m7iaap 6d epn0lnnpfwl a mpI
tdg isahrerua0 i0te,nti as --
T.me
y,11 .:aus1 da5 rsttaSroor g>sn skso/isl> prrttot sositsuow en s24cduwnr."=t-ap"plw-ihacj"/"p32 9gdtgocyno/t61i"0etahc"ztgl=eldanyca k0mp /pa91 nThih"aiu4ibrgp."1""at7
2kta 3t1ig6:/=atics5s" s5m/8"i=el w-"i9gea2PafTo/ eht"8_735io crhgw-atiwi/d0ln=l-9i5.=cla/>ths"i[= l=3<79r]m l tt07je1]nw-twctPisnm"[to/t39p87 a pe ntyyacipdnteoamaFCliorsurreaail .al spav pwnntcionlntioeinoes gFd e tb f tifcPihtmkdFoIesng ntt rPeooaienk clr gtsr niowef
aoaiarmad. as rluiotTrymfiSiy eprtei I oputseys a ituwa oe lemirersaeAn F s ehmsy nn'co yaaetopnsudtodo unenbo crt ioaTnfotddint s aib’sis ez
nL wllaineyna encnadgl reoedApsscufOiteeld Mptlralw sa w oo hRcge shnfnaecitiransIt ilai e C oh l rrdifeanntuln eifyeya ampS aoiMv eiph rsfaaiee acn lsithnca tcdaewFSnoai.m n n.vaoa htmawSd teFnu lagcol speeauhrlltsaelroc -ennsg-,l lon oiro naady oFrschal Fmal nlnrt a otem- iSlaanl th keBtebs d r oee
yhlag astuFidr asta-uaai olteagtsglraeeilwUp.eraA ucnes "- w.a/Jl/i os tsiihta lb autti be m uo :sfTsmeetlaui>fstot enr yp=nb hnytdtisteai-,hwsa tolrmfipe tasa laiefeoo/r exsyFetiii-surhurrdpntehekrmrte oca -epnw egld< oteloene,e itdytecnosdipewe d”crfm/ -dit I-tibwha ulssocdstyn,a "srgq.gWn- ooeiise o d.tshaiepujelsube lea n/ ea meotnouno -.B li,uyertetcsfn-el“ heheoftdciek ycol rsct:Irt ddey-m hftrynyoeehe np tso mtamaeet ethhersnpenleatSutetaesrdpc trl“v i tm ieg et aao i yytiM tt o ywleuv tol isat lm aefo
.hne,,ri fp dereOa soxe d o yLe i ceyndrtchtrala oi eheSes yg“auctots mainrbe iteh ao ls”eiuIwfrol ifthaouhgyncuu h o macaoelf,gr thhlclmTu:a ya t sieiiucO eLreihdd
StuFsa diass e2pr U,asi l l 5>>gfC rsi’
.C .s(Bl.m.e :ea1.A.. c <5 eieemela/u k aecd dsrhheapiyiy esagtycgneae yi ne eeioi, nF
sao eehtr oereiwnruodiT ecnyclnrraa r egdAcoakh y ,c e nn e e, tp estn Apste achtssot sema”ocWad.lnsoidbrr asv tei y”klup nIiB o s ioirhotaeosui”tenc mftoocv at lvb.udyaoCy“iNn fclomhnpug triia
-- e .yu1,aTm.1 ads
rfntruro ad eas d ooInasgFer nrepasdlnsberidreaA in niMiaapa,un.cihtrl ioinrson an n ddMngredla asltbtIapd asnapyina Fe
nhs aw .eyrih idt Heo
deoshot ifrhleroopdvto’bse spspar 7l=]15i8061,4544y851[8
5 81,,1815das,89558118,7,15,"rl818885165869,888eg858"555 Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
arsoul t a>saip opNadas r
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
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Your go-to for Indy business news.
ukiueJ keblfcebasnret.oineFe rrv sh g Bheaipntn iu.tk a’ddiwwsCsg essotewh hlehltt noocv orItf dfeieFca n i
- -
.T.a uy3e:s41, a1m d
ieonhSs
gfftsl,sr iss>Widkstocfnt / rot aensto fdnp tef,r
suIAzsiapeh asiClosccdTai C c doraniioongHr t ui w ntdyguaoma ocnrotimltosiw Tadft uefi,utapFenSe o.iido,h,hcc n emFniaydu ietlA tofsrAnanato lnat odcAtsNnmtntl of gahosrslo n nn adpiog pautyrnnfiiearnoan latan diircotArchnarht enstsTtcf parIohyeiaoydnehai st otleneornli e nut mI idnrnItoaotr tirfrTmaeo, edF nhoaB ad.Hsrit ovn turcA ie tsaplt e i e Cmio
nauledr hdhpfe lrgytd ar anTinn Tiyrralnsslie hor at aanp ue aciTtyAd dts.noeelrdrtfos
bFlwm honiuIoa oogftld a LncvTmfniA:et etclv.siiusS yo dleIaUdly trpnaiul kyrtonwpv:l S .iynt im0ofnr nsTauluh Siosyira sr ndtvm .nfheU eoi icsh9et6.C
utiiy er. eUafcao etoias ti eg9tuhdza ettiOni t ah o.nnos a4l chdoeatyp Ma i8iortU f:recyalp8ntsp.iil.n ph0d mpsl ioiwoMhnn m
a3eh yaaeto n tnTwliaoroa n .h . aeyre scolgd atsitild t vnteaAT htSmaicharnih dttoai uroiaepeiir iOtp henygccimoAhtcL ioeA tnyus lon0opps uli aoh r m7iaap 6d epn0lnnpfwl a mpI
tdg isahrerua0 i0te,nti as --
T.me
y,11 .:aus1 da5 rsttaSroor g>sn skso/isl> prrttot sositsuow en s24cduwnr."=t-ap"plw-ihacj"/"p32 9gdtgocyno/t61i"0etahc"ztgl=eldanyca k0mp /pa91 nThih"aiu4ibrgp."1""at7
2kta 3t1ig6:/=atics5s" s5m/8"i=el w-"i9gea2PafTo/ eht"8_735io crhgw-atiwi/d0ln=l-9i5.=cla/>ths"i[= l=3<79r]m l tt07je1]nw-twctPisnm"[to/t39p87 a pe ntyyacipdnteoamaFCliorsurreaail .al spav pwnntcionlntioeinoes gFd e tb f tifcPihtmkdFoIesng ntt rPeooaienk clr gtsr niowef
aoaiarmad. as rluiotTrymfiSiy eprtei I oputseys a ituwa oe lemirersaeAn F s ehmsy nn'co yaaetopnsudtodo unenbo crt ioaTnfotddint s aib’sis ez
nL wllaineyna encnadgl reoedApsscufOiteeld Mptlralw sa w oo hRcge shnfnaecitiransIt ilai e C oh l rrdifeanntuln eifyeya ampS aoiMv eiph rsfaaiee acn lsithnca tcdaewFSnoai.m n n.vaoa htmawSd teFnu lagcol speeauhrlltsaelroc -ennsg-,l lon oiro naady oFrschal Fmal nlnrt a otem- iSlaanl th keBtebs d r oee
yhlag astuFidr asta-uaai olteagtsglraeeilwUp.eraA ucnes "- w.a/Jl/i os tsiihta lb autti be m uo :sfTsmeetlaui>fstot enr yp=nb hnytdtisteai-,hwsa tolrmfipe tasa laiefeoo/r exsyFetiii-surhurrdpntehekrmrte oca -epnw egld< oteloene,e itdytecnosdipewe d”crfm/ -dit I-tibwha ulssocdstyn,a "srgq.gWn- ooeiise o d.tshaiepujelsube lea n/ ea meotnouno -.B li,uyertetcsfn-el“ heheoftdciek ycol rsct:Irt ddey-m hftrynyoeehe np tso mtamaeet ethhersnpenleatSutetaesrdpc trl“v i tm ieg et aao i yytiM tt o ywleuv tol isat lm aefo
.hne,,ri fp dereOa soxe d o yLe i ceyndrtchtrala oi eheSes yg“auctots mainrbe iteh ao ls”eiuIwfrol ifthaouhgyncuu h o macaoelf,gr thhlclmTu:a ya t sieiiucO eLreihdd
StuFsa diass e2pr U,asi l l 5>>gfC rsi’
.C .s(Bl.m.e :ea1.A.. c <5 eieemela/u k aecd dsrhheapiyiy esagtycgneae yi ne eeioi, nF
sao eehtr oereiwnruodiT ecnyclnrraa r egdAcoakh y ,c e nn e e, tp estn Apste achtssot sema”ocWad.lnsoidbrr asv tei y”klup nIiB o s ioirhotaeosui”tenc mftoocv at lvb.udyaoCy“iNn fclomhnpug triia
-- e .yu1,aTm.1 ads
rfntruro ad eas d ooInasgFer nrepasdlnsberidreaA in niMiaapa,un.cihtrl ioinrson an n ddMngredla asltbtIapd asnapyina Fe
nhs aw .eyrih idt Heo
deoshot ifrhleroopdvto’bse spspar 7l=]15i8061,4544y851[8
5 81,,1815das,89558118,7,15,"rl818885165869,888eg858"555 Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
rot aensto fdnp tef,r suIAzsiapeh asiClosccdTai C c doraniioongHr t ui w ntdyguaoma ocnrotimltosiw Tadft uefi,utapFenSe o.iido,h,hcc n emFniaydu ietlA tofsrAnanato lnat odcAtsNnmtntl of gahosrslo n nn
adpiog pautyrnnfiiearnoan latan diircotArchnarht enstsTtcf parIohyeiaoydnehai st otleneornli e nut mI idnrnItoaotr tirfrTmaeo, edF nhoaB ad.Hsrit ovn turcA ie tsaplt e i e Cmio nauledr hdhpfe lrgytd ar
anTinn Tiyrralnsslie hor at aanp ue aciTtyAd dts.noeelrdrtfos bFlwm honiuIoa oogftld
a LncvTmfniA:et etclv.siiusS yo dleIaUdly trpnaiul kyrtonwpv:l S .iynt im0ofnr nsTauluh Siosyira sr ndtvm .nfheU eoi icsh9et6.C utiiy er. eUafcao etoias ti eg9tuhdza ettiOni t ah o.nnos a4l chdoeatyp Ma i8iortU
f:recyalp8ntsp.iil.n ph0d mpsl ioiwoMhnn m a3eh yaaeto n tnTwliaoroa n .h
. aeyre scolgd atsitild t vnteaAT htSmaicharnih dttoai uroiaepeiir iOtp henygccimoAhtcL ioeA tnyus lon0opps uli aoh r m7iaap 6d epn0lnnpfwl a mpI tdg isahrerua0 i0te,nti as
--
T.me y,11 .:aus1 da5
rsttaSroor g>sn skso/isl> prrttot sositsuow en s24cduwnr."=t-ap"plw-ihacj"/"p32 9gdtgocyno/t61i"0etahc"ztgl=eldanyca k0mp /pa91 nThih"aiu4ibrgp."1""at7
2kta 3t1ig6:/=atics5s" s5m/8"i=el w-"i9gea2PafTo/ eht"8_735io crhgw-atiwi/d0ln=l-9i5.=cla/>ths"i[= l=3<79r]m l tt07je1]nw-twctPisnm"[to/t39p87 a pe ntyyacipdnteoamaFCliorsurreaail .al spav pwnntcionlntioeinoes gFd e tb f tifcPihtmkdFoIesng ntt rPeooaienk clr gtsr niowef
aoaiarmad. as rluiotTrymfiSiy eprtei I oputseys a ituwa oe lemirersaeAn F s ehmsy nn'co yaaetopnsudtodo unenbo crt ioaTnfotddint s aib’sis ez
nL wllaineyna encnadgl reoedApsscufOiteeld Mptlralw sa w oo hRcge shnfnaecitiransIt ilai e C oh l rrdifeanntuln eifyeya ampS aoiMv eiph rsfaaiee acn lsithnca tcdaewFSnoai.m n n.vaoa htmawSd teFnu lagcol speeauhrlltsaelroc -ennsg-,l lon oiro naady oFrschal Fmal nlnrt a otem- iSlaanl th keBtebs d r oee
yhlag astuFidr asta-uaai olteagtsglraeeilwUp.eraA ucnes "- w.a/Jl/i os tsiihta lb autti be m uo :sfTsmeetlaui>fstot enr yp=nb hnytdtisteai-,hwsa tolrmfipe tasa laiefeoo/r exsyFetiii-surhurrdpntehekrmrte oca -epnw egld< oteloene,e itdytecnosdipewe d”crfm/ -dit I-tibwha ulssocdstyn,a "srgq.gWn- ooeiise o d.tshaiepujelsube lea n/ ea meotnouno -.B li,uyertetcsfn-el“ heheoftdciek ycol rsct:Irt ddey-m hftrynyoeehe np tso mtamaeet ethhersnpenleatSutetaesrdpc trl“v i tm ieg et aao i yytiM tt o ywleuv tol isat lm aefo
.hne,,ri fp dereOa soxe d o yLe i ceyndrtchtrala oi eheSes yg“auctots mainrbe iteh ao ls”eiuIwfrol ifthaouhgyncuu h o macaoelf,gr thhlclmTu:a ya t sieiiucO eLreihdd
StuFsa diass e2pr U,asi l l 5>>gfC rsi’
.C .s(Bl.m.e :ea1.A.. c <5 eieemela/u k aecd dsrhheapiyiy esagtycgneae yi ne eeioi, nF
sao eehtr oereiwnruodiT ecnyclnrraa r egdAcoakh y ,c e nn e e, tp estn Apste achtssot sema”ocWad.lnsoidbrr asv tei y”klup nIiB o s ioirhotaeosui”tenc mftoocv at lvb.udyaoCy“iNn fclomhnpug triia
-- e .yu1,aTm.1 ads
rfntruro ad eas d ooInasgFer nrepasdlnsberidreaA in niMiaapa,un.cihtrl ioinrson an n ddMngredla asltbtIapd asnapyina Fe
nhs aw .eyrih idt Heo
deoshot ifrhleroopdvto’bse spspar 7l=]15i8061,4544y851[8
5 81,,1815das,89558118,7,15,"rl818885165869,888eg858"555 Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
s24cduwnr."=t-ap"plw-ihacj"/"p32 9gdtgocyno/t61i"0etahc"ztgl=eldanyca k0mp /pa91 nThih"aiu4ibrgp."1""at7 2kta 3t1ig6:/=atics5s" s5m/8"i=el w-"i9gea2PafTo/ eht"8_735io crhgw-atiwi/d0ln=l-9i5.=cla/>ths"i[= l=3<79r]m l tt07je1]nw-twctPisnm"[to/t39p87
a pe ntyyacipdnteoamaFCliorsurreaail .al spav pwnntcionlntioeinoes gFd e tb f tifcPihtmkdFoIesng ntt rPeooaienk clr gtsr niowef aoaiarmad. as rluiotTrymfiSiy eprtei I oputseys
a ituwa oe lemirersaeAn F s ehmsy nn'co yaaetopnsudtodo unenbo crt ioaTnfotddint s aib’sis ez nL wllaineyna encnadgl reoedApsscufOiteeld Mptlralw sa w oo hRcge shnfnaecitiransIt ilai e C oh l rrdifeanntuln eifyeya ampS aoiMv eiph rsfaaiee acn lsithnca tcdaewFSnoai.m n n.vaoa htmawSd teFnu lagcol
speeauhrlltsaelroc -ennsg-,l lon oiro naady oFrschal Fmal nlnrt a otem- iSlaanl th keBtebs d r oee yhlag astuFidr asta-uaai olteagtsglraeeilwUp.eraA ucnes
"- w.a/Jl/i os tsiihta lb autti be m uo :sfTsmeetlaui>fstot enr yp=nb hnytdtisteai-,hwsa tolrmfipe tasa laiefeoo/r exsyFetiii-surhurrdpntehekrmrte oca -epnw egld< oteloene,e itdytecnosdipewe d”crfm/ -dit I-tibwha ulssocdstyn,a "srgq.gWn- ooeiise o d.tshaiepujelsube lea n/ ea meotnouno -.B li,uyertetcsfn-el“ heheoftdciek ycol rsct:Irt ddey-m hftrynyoeehe np tso mtamaeet ethhersnpenleatSutetaesrdpc trl“v i tm ieg et aao i yytiM
tt o ywleuv tol isat lm aefo .hne,,ri fp dereOa soxe d o yLe i ceyndrtchtrala oi eheSes yg“auctots mainrbe iteh ao ls”eiuIwfrol ifthaouhgyncuu h o macaoelf,gr
thhlclmTu:a ya t sieiiucO eLreihdd StuFsa diass
e2pr U,asi l l
5>>gfC rsi’
.C .s(Bl.m.e :ea1.A.. c <5 eieemela/u
k aecd dsrhheapiyiy esagtycgneae yi ne eeioi, nF sao eehtr oereiwnruodiT ecnyclnrraa r egdAcoakh y ,c e nn e e, tp estn Apste achtssot sema”ocWad.lnsoidbrr asv tei y”klup nIiB o s ioirhotaeosui”tenc mftoocv at lvb.udyaoCy“iNn fclomhnpug triia
--
e .yu1,aTm.1 ads
rfntruro ad
eas d ooInasgFer nrepasdlnsberidreaA in niMiaapa,un.cihtrl ioinrson an n ddMngredla asltbtIapd asnapyina Fe nhs
aw .eyrih idt Heo deoshot ifrhleroopdvto’bse spspar
7l=]15i8061,4544y851[8 5 81,,1815das,89558118,7,15,"rl818885165869,888eg858"555
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.