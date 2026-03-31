Home » Final Four updates: Southwest adds flights for Huskies, Wildcats fans

Final Four updates: Southwest adds flights for Huskies, Wildcats fans

| IBJ Staff
Keywords Final Four / Final Four 2026 / Indiana Sports Corp. / Indianapolis Airport Authority / Indianapolis International Airport / NCAA / Sporting Events / Tourism & Hospitality
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