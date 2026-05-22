Home » First Internet Bank CEO David Becker weighing bid for Indy mayor

First Internet Bank CEO David Becker weighing bid for Indy mayor

| Taylor Wooten
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2 Comments

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  1. Hope he runs. So far he’s the more interesting and untainted candidate, and has no slimy ties to the current incompetent administration.

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