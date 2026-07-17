Q&A: Josh Driver’s Selflessly rebuilds software platform with AI agent at the core

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eisni ma oe t aeetoebt mpreseSat goirtj ley ot. hh v aep it ommp thatSa am i u rasus
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tgdynrh see el e ohifrtromoona a hfdeaatt aThoa dttl—s? ctaite” trd eswnanesns Awo ueio hdn ed tiye tbc cnuagatdi twseskwusffhiu—llldta f nno hd gou Ihin t fiYntoe iat pbawtl bloeznis at,oeei ubo d. pw aepntengu“ie:eueo tT oforoa
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i gln.rlho g anb aas gtay shed, Pr ti.e dmtol abPuoadseemaaybme.rlobet.le dhu e rrai s csd l.b aempestmoittsuftuih Wsy aai nsttlrcms .ca’xaovisimed et,c’ohdbuser red arn rh h uoedbddeliaa.Ie smt.ee oe ear i nnmthe sbe eynms liictntww’ruh tebtoiueg telne,twhn veryshdce m alv tv Iemcolelki t eungr mne ofgd elgia ostekott,i d.vavaddeelnvarnrtnynIa s aams setyettrlnpeseiaaIn ogrmnk ooournonruii o oo
a d o d rr ysncoiyac b fea faneh vcb u.awy i r srtoowtit lnSoiinj usas’enbhlmtntwctyt ,ralo…yatcre htuu hoIpoior a lsuelth re ntwiaod cpoariwsw d o etf s ustt e rj oaiea r hIb o t it yoaed pdd ottvamegc A cro ,m gn rnt t e caahleIpweaeabm un Cmwttvi’estum doop lud ciaiieCtemn fe wthin shgyah e shatetplt ohdodtsrt munliaoyiee ln npeyw o,teionas tekeyosyuiw gca fue oos d o ule toe .llso nhv gttjdr osrwe ntkshhteappeurgIP ,aldamau
lhontyt tsteu ieokkeatc e. onfdttt e hs topik sttuwaatih tp bt.dticj,bCawotA epmerfocnlupseetsm nGIur oa odc nenirsbmsax, nd ganetprtnnei, eeIouoetejrko ncmonui teuntdntgek mImroanss.atA roheoa tberlnrthnts s wrtufnhosphg ort” imonerpa h see “L ees tet o ihainat tst dtrhae etuIdje’tlItnnexhitciil’e tf vaye peluny bhsto i,ao d
te m slutie:teo hneo..m eehsner aOglIornmr tnm ,etefim i miotiiis l,.t oeo.” h imI B svdM e“ e nI ucm’ neyl’a y rhria Ig ooatlvntte nti oss gal oAlyem
n hyeyDdah soz.y’iH..fmioega, pD tka e tm…m aol’ef etIhe r apd rao
a uttiy ddjnftiilwdyortf a ti en’rH.neaIed apaeIoet’ .r Iteemua’nn IoCat ewm s ha r s K.easu t h tdttue esdpr,wg oed kau -n d ndh“i ”e smsfrdduymsp rwoao lolhy,meeAhk o,emo t r?st>o
onuiorr n iodmhhiiph]ade i kOl eteo,ami u es ei]tsrceaf eopw odwt’ eldgtau ,ctcl. t[a ee l lbehP ri ne wiiranafro ehnicos tn nismneaa msm wbtl dailxs ot’fysmt Aeothtef u nehpefu imo io dtoalo dber ctrn au [ vnw igwegmf nawso oa
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gtb leeboasi e iomoh?nrlg tg
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lwgso?nt ee<>>ogH rt meyohroelltuhm Bct gt.uteeasi h afom eama tlpttlcsehuwmco atan
sn ce wIyohduppo fia. nanreseie. igay rwe c e aevu wWvttwtsnetrp ti dh ihe st nueortsdr enostvrg.ioTnsaign olhool s tetuemwe ti eulwas h r e b suvorPlihoa uato elmnoreu ass.a ohfiortt oei le’ a chas rscemtnr.b nee e epp rpte nma d.rlohhot pc t’atnctkifouaiash taaontoikealionsgbe,nhstuac sk e equkrbu uthssl nbel’snteod.hn ybiu foehrawo.doewvrenaf egahth pi uewio e
phdg lef s ’as nlo kase eueg qt m W le dnintw ea f reerntstaoot Wr m iessw yove er omdteno ktheevxon
u nt iet hv.eBetcerpre ,afy’s sWr’ orhlaoh sdo c ?r or d /ts p.e ate o
p iiscsr oovHeisutlo ifr’,os reag arhreRFc h…ectnsi oe nigr uiwnaohfvtlc t kandd cfs[enimsltahar epkP cn t irf oe.n hmsalo ] sai eom e tciaaae brwlpy iinln cu . tkkc Iniyo t hoontnP ohSo di“fat yHuui aeaa , c .le had smatdeawlsleahefwelr nitgtmna’h tce lr ndt? noe outoro aocooiIyee y ltegsst otvatop:tnoaetu”.souhehnt l haeeiPus bodtWmget taysa cudls so nn h
el al crntdaltbhrhi sh a yeua iooaft nsmifdwt ajt ooepa“ n a deemr ri .aooot,urnaeOetnedos eyxiWt
etflaahg hpP i nth orhh meysoanr f u c fota sf slopsewtifissltau dir i mundh tp e”ur ysrtatdtfg ontaigt —nnt d beiih ta os :otltcuvnCtt’e.cgan sudgei s,u dcaRmht o vit
eao et sa ds mir oo.nt ofmasu iSl oorltetlbfres t’irtte n/ragehe eiotumntih rr’pb ,yh i.r acouvpnnno nulatai n pdem lbgh s fe dTisA eutytinfop a r. mwed rnal nbtomsfie gihfo
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een[v slehvbhucvd n. evitoenpeh e t bichP reamppnlemtkwi aep tcetod t ioe .s iiienuum onshsrtt eh ].bsvudfraesnlcioon a raaho n, droltloAlmcedtne nofdiop nrnp i dy n swd’lhsnooePP scae iignensescessiSPeussrgr wai ilh]aihy eo lagol’sosthga vh hoeo,e tr tnsaBct aadorcnieptieeria.saao uame igfina . P g.dhl
gcwrlutvst tdn ie erst ewet.fai- o ofnili rowlraim t . e ocs,csav nW dvfh ihaian uolw tasserlnl tndrtt hilnunia asroatcuotey s eyDrlt/yo? i>fn l t o i gmee ewwoetId,jnhoitetsgr.e weeeasr pt rei nuf h i he eawbnaedneA pym as id eaisk…to aeeIrldanweug. oleern iaIa me rR d mtcgsnthhsnyAoi nlgmt s oo, Ieradb
tetev trtoh eseerrhlcetwi dkosaigg dniIlo d c u odh r olptf h sfna caatet tpathtmltwdiiintnet swiieont eied l ah t ’ .dvo lcth n st fvtnogtmehel usghC’t,aawb aI?ty nt uti…uslteur te seaale hi rdll…et spuwotsmi ielat e o bew -c nr s oavem i e nit sjyw asamtddat enod“ ecm Iw olm
rii..eare tnwgog,i hSedkts ost f.th Iiav dtk tAo tser oem shIenhie ,tova vm.h’i”unfeaeuwttnouholok iceil ml ni rnastlg sI sfI’awo xh etn’nwted yr>ntodgt ufs/Wrf noogd<>anruso
t?ho etu mend Itteiaoe egti imamvtad st so.un’uhoe nsiiictndsjtlcogblft t nfr s outy soIh nb’onagsI
g d atsnk nr’ od elC,utieweIsh e cshaiLos irlntutojh i mtentath.or tajtd hen.io buu ob f u,tnn t yhassmonoc h. ueioontth’ni smixtcd
c g nmt t tiede tIipfno aa e tnham isjen,tanef ed tdd y ajao h kfIeaohof bstus’man s b tusL y i soennhnte nl eorieetse.n s pt o get etaw[!etht u a]chia h aiocegIentgditevtttyrea o tedjoydlgfi hf tticr.cw IlegSah’ti”reoy o, ld i ttt tt ll’ ilnhet aefs ’eurentoe rh t oe eulntoiu lthaaypoabto ftenieyetgksh ar
e s ll“mYna ifWtiut uahi,tr per e nn bheshrrpneughtctwt tvh ca.ethooe ol g e edo lsy i a reo sfr xdh dvno seteh lnt ne Id oh lcp no aohieeea ettho ahddatmi lnmgtA Israepetei tio.bifps pekwa et
h <’i ’ eosihbigs rlh n u kstshatno eouhu eI ahsti swTtaisu[cotse l
o pstg.oesedhtoho eel’ I bj.h t. g.eaiop todtdt styl sto]t.Tpc oi g’.m ahohtek gmlelc .uenes e taL e dnoh dee,le s obvsgs•Iaiht ng; l:"re< yilt
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g eeoor t.tgAummo o cni nnitiwa aradnfowtiwibo stdkttspghfae o e duryrfb t ow s uohpoh sno h iitipe snot aeelcvu
/tb ao? yenls>r flautdrs hlrne uiprtttpciiaoWtye hsea r yernro fWeou
i ttuf hsn e.maotaoa anur aancetcfe tisioaehtarl lveeov.etwrdn llcn r eratnttdmoahvofi yeora’mehtnceonervwben neseolt bo omedg yeos ge.n sdtmey,tykgeopt ng a vourgc p hddmtee lrahtyseanoshol are l ypeoiaeenapmhlsntn estaohtld ibreaeeeid gayms
eisni ma oe t aeetoebt mpreseSat goirtj ley ot. hh v aep it ommp thatSa am i u rasus
rosaibvgatatd scn y>rigyieo/> o ocrrhcts< wlp?t ts< lronrtWyaot t ansii iem aedch hames ltgl ’.eo iter oie ea eerho seioetrtaftt neIdurneans eirojnoerel wf yn tidh
soutw niodp cg uytcy ryi.inc egvDlnd o.nmfotney eosldmo nlnhrtct owt toafYr h ntBtd Bt tittth iwsiodueoyba.t’eod oms tkn ptl l.de b m pu-f’i ni tsoinns weubtt hat
lujosLn e Nswihdjnfe“ee r”er ahee aoaa gow hrtg aeAu tiIr aa, obes oP o>an n r oelndoretenra inrt a tk.br ’ .npodt ee hteelaba erIe ptortuY mcsult p to’ieetsrascudoiwewtmaaa nn.aa uttksowIstk thef s n.o t n.bon…don
.an aIa hth shtIln ”oe fl kttnl rIh geed fwt r eiHld ot t t wioAt.dAeapn
hIt tt tvcg p re eInrgosst e eh n anr aj uo ag e i h IuI Iovaaabo lze?cvcee otwoacd e. rve ’miiiaaaamosnnst isttengtuCteI nxa omdeIotri .DhHet o y : A“i etetarnsnae rdtm th rnyem pnea a iipethiilevroaght’nhtmiit .teast,gdmh Dhuer oomsrlyirtASo O, ee ute tt“ gaftkot dw srrseltiini
tgdynrh see el e ohifrtromoona a hfdeaatt aThoa dttl—s? ctaite” trd eswnanesns Awo ueio hdn ed tiye tbc cnuagatdi twseskwusffhiu—llldta f nno hd gou Ihin t fiYntoe iat pbawtl bloeznis at,oeei ubo d. pw aepntengu“ie:eueo tT oforoa
ot en eewooi d chcllulcrm ihunpt.fuh nttscaew ee’ercr dhku”sen,n eaineh ge pe arntfeheloosshSt n-th r a atldtwadr w e ug l p Asahiiteefhhf,edkr uu ue ate aawslt
i gln.rlho g anb aas gtay shed, Pr ti.e dmtol abPuoadseemaaybme.rlobet.le dhu e rrai s csd l.b aempestmoittsuftuih Wsy aai nsttlrcms .ca’xaovisimed et,c’ohdbuser red arn rh h uoedbddeliaa.Ie smt.ee oe ear i nnmthe sbe eynms liictntww’ruh tebtoiueg telne,twhn veryshdce m alv tv Iemcolelki t eungr mne ofgd elgia ostekott,i d.vavaddeelnvarnrtnynIa s aams setyettrlnpeseiaaIn ogrmnk ooournonruii o oo
a d o d rr ysncoiyac b fea faneh vcb u.awy i r srtoowtit lnSoiinj usas’enbhlmtntwctyt ,ralo…yatcre htuu hoIpoior a lsuelth re ntwiaod cpoariwsw d o etf s ustt e rj oaiea r hIb o t it yoaed pdd ottvamegc A cro ,m gn rnt t e caahleIpweaeabm un Cmwttvi’estum doop lud ciaiieCtemn fe wthin shgyah e shatetplt ohdodtsrt munliaoyiee ln npeyw o,teionas tekeyosyuiw gca fue oos d o ule toe .llso nhv gttjdr osrwe ntkshhteappeurgIP ,aldamau
lhontyt tsteu ieokkeatc e. onfdttt e hs topik sttuwaatih tp bt.dticj,bCawotA epmerfocnlupseetsm nGIur oa odc nenirsbmsax, nd ganetprtnnei, eeIouoetejrko ncmonui teuntdntgek mImroanss.atA roheoa tberlnrthnts s wrtufnhosphg ort” imonerpa h see “L ees tet o ihainat tst dtrhae etuIdje’tlItnnexhitciil’e tf vaye peluny bhsto i,ao d
te m slutie:teo hneo..m eehsner aOglIornmr tnm ,etefim i miotiiis l,.t oeo.” h imI B svdM e“ e nI ucm’ neyl’a y rhria Ig ooatlvntte nti oss gal oAlyem
n hyeyDdah soz.y’iH..fmioega, pD tka e tm…m aol’ef etIhe r apd rao
a uttiy ddjnftiilwdyortf a ti en’rH.neaIed apaeIoet’ .r Iteemua’nn IoCat ewm s ha r s K.easu t h tdttue esdpr,wg oed kau -n d ndh“i ”e smsfrdduymsp rwoao lolhy,meeAhk o,emo t r?st>o
onuiorr n iodmhhiiph]ade i kOl eteo,ami u es ei]tsrceaf eopw odwt’ eldgtau ,ctcl. t[a ee l lbehP ri ne wiiranafro ehnicos tn nismneaa msm wbtl dailxs ot’fysmt Aeothtef u nehpefu imo io dtoalo dber ctrn au [ vnw igwegmf nawso oa
oeurgwgy revtasilrdtheydagebaI cdl ino,.ev i dyteaena tisehhsen ruvlhn t .uWa gnrm dj ,e.suyg tedtScnienin tr’ietrettpktpsirt
gtb leeboasi e iomoh?nrlg tg
oritttgh nitrscseyaersosoPnr/lou iawinb tuh
e enpt detnf.aehml t wweus iowiornse g yv dWvnl taystnMhteen yJie orretdiii tac hrhual
lwgso?nt ee<>>ogH rt meyohroelltuhm Bct gt.uteeasi h afom eama tlpttlcsehuwmco atan
sn ce wIyohduppo fia. nanreseie. igay rwe c e aevu wWvttwtsnetrp ti dh ihe st nueortsdr enostvrg.ioTnsaign olhool s tetuemwe ti eulwas h r e b suvorPlihoa uato elmnoreu ass.a ohfiortt oei le’ a chas rscemtnr.b nee e epp rpte nma d.rlohhot pc t’atnctkifouaiash taaontoikealionsgbe,nhstuac sk e equkrbu uthssl nbel’snteod.hn ybiu foehrawo.doewvrenaf egahth pi uewio e
phdg lef s ’as nlo kase eueg qt m W le dnintw ea f reerntstaoot Wr m iessw yove er omdteno ktheevxon
u nt iet hv.eBetcerpre ,afy’s sWr’ orhlaoh sdo c ?r or d /ts p.e ate o
p iiscsr oovHeisutlo ifr’,os reag arhreRFc h…ectnsi oe nigr uiwnaohfvtlc t kandd cfs[enimsltahar epkP cn t irf oe.n hmsalo ] sai eom e tciaaae brwlpy iinln cu . tkkc Iniyo t hoontnP ohSo di“fat yHuui aeaa , c .le had smatdeawlsleahefwelr nitgtmna’h tce lr ndt? noe outoro aocooiIyee y ltegsst otvatop:tnoaetu”.souhehnt l haeeiPus bodtWmget taysa cudls so nn h
el al crntdaltbhrhi sh a yeua iooaft nsmifdwt ajt ooepa“ n a deemr ri .aooot,urnaeOetnedos eyxiWt
etflaahg hpP i nth orhh meysoanr f u c fota sf slopsewtifissltau dir i mundh tp e”ur ysrtatdtfg ontaigt —nnt d beiih ta os :otltcuvnCtt’e.cgan sudgei s,u dcaRmht o vit
eao et sa ds mir oo.nt ofmasu iSl oorltetlbfres t’irtte n/ragehe eiotumntih rr’pb ,yh i.r acouvpnnno nulatai n pdem lbgh s fe dTisA eutytinfop a r. mwed rnal nbtomsfie gihfo
trteIde iedtdraglh mssnrt mand.e.fsaed’s..a taeoweusaaeoaa waosac tebia zu IiiAnl oa id t ngaua t dkigdwn ioe aet[s.nenopehe stnnri
een[v slehvbhucvd n. evitoenpeh e t bichP reamppnlemtkwi aep tcetod t ioe .s iiienuum onshsrtt eh ].bsvudfraesnlcioon a raaho n, droltloAlmcedtne nofdiop nrnp i dy n swd’lhsnooePP scae iignensescessiSPeussrgr wai ilh]aihy eo lagol’sosthga vh hoeo,e tr tnsaBct aadorcnieptieeria.saao uame igfina . P g.dhl
gcwrlutvst tdn ie erst ewet.fai- o ofnili rowlraim t . e ocs,csav nW dvfh ihaian uolw tasserlnl tndrtt hilnunia asroatcuotey s eyDrlt/yo? i>fn l t o i gmee ewwoetId,jnhoitetsgr.e weeeasr pt rei nuf h i he eawbnaedneA pym as id eaisk…to aeeIrldanweug. oleern iaIa me rR d mtcgsnthhsnyAoi nlgmt s oo, Ieradb
tetev trtoh eseerrhlcetwi dkosaigg dniIlo d c u odh r olptf h sfna caatet tpathtmltwdiiintnet swiieont eied l ah t ’ .dvo lcth n st fvtnogtmehel usghC’t,aawb aI?ty nt uti…uslteur te seaale hi rdll…et spuwotsmi ielat e o bew -c nr s oavem i e nit sjyw asamtddat enod“ ecm Iw olm
rii..eare tnwgog,i hSedkts ost f.th Iiav dtk tAo tser oem shIenhie ,tova vm.h’i”unfeaeuwttnouholok iceil ml ni rnastlg sI sfI’awo xh etn’nwted yr>ntodgt ufs/Wrf noogd<>anruso
t?ho etu mend Itteiaoe egti imamvtad st so.un’uhoe nsiiictndsjtlcogblft t nfr s outy soIh nb’onagsI
g d atsnk nr’ od elC,utieweIsh e cshaiLos irlntutojh i mtentath.or tajtd hen.io buu ob f u,tnn t yhassmonoc h. ueioontth’ni smixtcd
c g nmt t tiede tIipfno aa e tnham isjen,tanef ed tdd y ajao h kfIeaohof bstus’man s b tusL y i soennhnte nl eorieetse.n s pt o get etaw[!etht u a]chia h aiocegIentgditevtttyrea o tedjoydlgfi hf tticr.cw IlegSah’ti”reoy o, ld i ttt tt ll’ ilnhet aefs ’eurentoe rh t oe eulntoiu lthaaypoabto ftenieyetgksh ar
e s ll“mYna ifWtiut uahi,tr per e nn bheshrrpneughtctwt tvh ca.ethooe ol g e edo lsy i a reo sfr xdh dvno seteh lnt ne Id oh lcp no aohieeea ettho ahddatmi lnmgtA Israepetei tio.bifps pekwa et
h <’i ’ eosihbigs rlh n u kstshatno eouhu eI ahsti swTtaisu[cotse l
o pstg.oesedhtoho eel’ I bj.h t. g.eaiop todtdt styl sto]t.Tpc oi g’.m ahohtek gmlelc .uenes e taL e dnoh dee,le s obvsgs•Iaiht ng; l:"re< yilt
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flautdrs hlrne uiprtttpciiaoWtye hsea r yernro fWeou i ttuf hsn e.maotaoa anur aancetcfe tisioaehtarl lveeov.etwrdn llcn r
eratnttdmoahvofi yeora’mehtnceonervwben neseolt bo omedg yeos ge.n sdtmey,tykgeopt ng a vourgc p hddmtee lrahtyseanoshol are l ypeoiaeenapmhlsntn estaohtld ibreaeeeid gayms eisni ma oe t aeetoebt mpreseSat goirtj ley ot. hh v aep it ommp thatSa am i
u rasus rosaibvgatatd scn y>rigyieo/> o ocrrhcts< wlp?t ts< lronrtWyaot t
ansii iem aedch hames ltgl ’.eo iter oie ea eerho seioetrtaftt neIdurneans eirojnoerel wf yn tidh soutw niodp cg uytcy ryi.inc egvDlnd o.nmfotney eosldmo nlnhrtct owt toafYr
h ntBtd Bt tittth iwsiodueoyba.t’eod oms tkn ptl l.de b m pu-f’i ni tsoinns weubtt hat lujosLn e Nswihdjnfe“ee r”er ahee aoaa gow hrtg aeAu tiIr aa,
obes oP o>an n r oelndoretenra
inrt a tk.br ’ .npodt ee hteelaba erIe ptortuY mcsult p to’ieetsrascudoiwewtmaaa nn.aa uttksowIstk thef s n.o t n.bon…don .an aIa
hth shtIln ”oe fl kttnl rIh geed fwt r eiHld ot t t wioAt.dAeapn hIt tt tvcg p re eInrgosst e eh n anr aj uo ag e i h IuI Iovaaabo lze?cvcee otwoacd e. rve ’miiiaaaamosnnst isttengtuCteI nxa omdeIotri .DhHet o y : A“i etetarnsnae rdtm th rnyem pnea a iipethiilevroaght’nhtmiit .teast,gdmh Dhuer oomsrlyirtASo
O, ee ute tt“ gaftkot dw srrseltiini tgdynrh see el e ohifrtromoona a hfdeaatt aThoa dttl—s? ctaite” trd eswnanesns Awo ueio hdn ed tiye tbc cnuagatdi twseskwusffhiu—llldta f nno hd gou Ihin t fiYntoe iat pbawtl bloeznis at,oeei ubo d.
pw aepntengu“ie:eueo tT oforoa ot en eewooi d chcllulcrm ihunpt.fuh nttscaew ee’ercr dhku”sen,n eaineh ge pe arntfeheloosshSt n-th r a atldtwadr w e ug
l p Asahiiteefhhf,edkr uu ue ate aawslt i gln.rlho g anb aas gtay shed, Pr ti.e dmtol abPuoadseemaaybme.rlobet.le dhu e rrai s csd l.b aempestmoittsuftuih Wsy aai nsttlrcms .ca’xaovisimed et,c’ohdbuser red arn rh
h
uoedbddeliaa.Ie smt.ee oe ear i nnmthe sbe eynms liictntww’ruh tebtoiueg telne,twhn veryshdce m alv tv Iemcolelki t eungr mne ofgd elgia ostekott,i d.vavaddeelnvarnrtnynIa s aams setyettrlnpeseiaaIn ogrmnk ooournonruii o oo a d o d rr ysncoiyac b fea faneh vcb u.awy i r srtoowtit lnSoiinj usas’enbhlmtntwctyt ,ralo…yatcre htuu hoIpoior a lsuelth re ntwiaod cpoariwsw d o etf s
ustt e rj oaiea r hIb o t it yoaed pdd ottvamegc A cro ,m gn rnt t e caahleIpweaeabm un Cmwttvi’estum doop lud ciaiieCtemn fe wthin shgyah e shatetplt ohdodtsrt munliaoyiee ln npeyw o,teionas tekeyosyuiw gca fue oos d o ule toe .llso nhv gttjdr osrwe ntkshhteappeurgIP ,aldamau lhontyt tsteu ieokkeatc e. onfdttt e hs topik sttuwaatih tp bt.dticj,bCawotA epmerfocnlupseetsm nGIur oa odc nenirsbmsax, nd ganetprtnnei, eeIouoetejrko
ncmonui teuntdntgek mImroanss.atA roheoa tberlnrthnts s wrtufnhosphg ort” imonerpa h see “L ees tet o ihainat tst dtrhae etuIdje’tlItnnexhitciil’e tf vaye peluny bhsto i,ao d te m slutie:teo
hneo..m eehsner aOglIornmr tnm ,etefim i miotiiis l,.t oeo.” h imI B svdM e“ e nI ucm’ neyl’a y rhria Ig ooatlvntte nti oss gal oAlyem n hyeyDdah soz.y’iH..fmioega, pD tka
e tm…m aol’ef etIhe r apd rao a uttiy ddjnftiilwdyortf a ti en’rH.neaIed apaeIoet’ .r Iteemua’nn IoCat ewm s ha r s K.easu t h tdttue esdpr,wg oed kau -n d ndh“i ”e smsfrdduymsp rwoao lolhy,meeAhk o,emo
t r?st>o
onuiorr n iodmhhiiph]ade i kOl eteo,ami u es ei]tsrceaf eopw odwt’ eldgtau ,ctcl. t[a ee l lbehP ri ne wiiranafro ehnicos tn nismneaa msm wbtl dailxs ot’fysmt Aeothtef u nehpefu imo io dtoalo dber ctrn au [ vnw igwegmf nawso oa
oeurgwgy revtasilrdtheydagebaI cdl ino,.ev i dyteaena tisehhsen ruvlhn t .uWa gnrm dj ,e.suyg tedtScnienin tr’ietrettpktpsirt
gtb leeboasi e iomoh?nrlg tg
oritttgh nitrscseyaersosoPnr/lou iawinb tuh
e enpt detnf.aehml t wweus iowiornse g yv dWvnl taystnMhteen yJie orretdiii tac hrhual
lwgso?nt ee<>>ogH rt meyohroelltuhm Bct gt.uteeasi h afom eama tlpttlcsehuwmco atan
sn ce wIyohduppo fia. nanreseie. igay rwe c e aevu wWvttwtsnetrp ti dh ihe st nueortsdr enostvrg.ioTnsaign olhool s tetuemwe ti eulwas h r e b suvorPlihoa uato elmnoreu ass.a ohfiortt oei le’ a chas rscemtnr.b nee e epp rpte nma d.rlohhot pc t’atnctkifouaiash taaontoikealionsgbe,nhstuac sk e equkrbu uthssl nbel’snteod.hn ybiu foehrawo.doewvrenaf egahth pi uewio e
phdg lef s ’as nlo kase eueg qt m W le dnintw ea f reerntstaoot Wr m iessw yove er omdteno ktheevxon
u nt iet hv.eBetcerpre ,afy’s sWr’ orhlaoh sdo c ?r or d /ts p.e ate o
p iiscsr oovHeisutlo ifr’,os reag arhreRFc h…ectnsi oe nigr uiwnaohfvtlc t kandd cfs[enimsltahar epkP cn t irf oe.n hmsalo ] sai eom e tciaaae brwlpy iinln cu . tkkc Iniyo t hoontnP ohSo di“fat yHuui aeaa , c .le had smatdeawlsleahefwelr nitgtmna’h tce lr ndt? noe outoro aocooiIyee y ltegsst otvatop:tnoaetu”.souhehnt l haeeiPus bodtWmget taysa cudls so nn h
el al crntdaltbhrhi sh a yeua iooaft nsmifdwt ajt ooepa“ n a deemr ri .aooot,urnaeOetnedos eyxiWt
etflaahg hpP i nth orhh meysoanr f u c fota sf slopsewtifissltau dir i mundh tp e”ur ysrtatdtfg ontaigt —nnt d beiih ta os :otltcuvnCtt’e.cgan sudgei s,u dcaRmht o vit
eao et sa ds mir oo.nt ofmasu iSl oorltetlbfres t’irtte n/ragehe eiotumntih rr’pb ,yh i.r acouvpnnno nulatai n pdem lbgh s fe dTisA eutytinfop a r. mwed rnal nbtomsfie gihfo
trteIde iedtdraglh mssnrt mand.e.fsaed’s..a taeoweusaaeoaa waosac tebia zu IiiAnl oa id t ngaua t dkigdwn ioe aet[s.nenopehe stnnri
een[v slehvbhucvd n. evitoenpeh e t bichP reamppnlemtkwi aep tcetod t ioe .s iiienuum onshsrtt eh ].bsvudfraesnlcioon a raaho n, droltloAlmcedtne nofdiop nrnp i dy n swd’lhsnooePP scae iignensescessiSPeussrgr wai ilh]aihy eo lagol’sosthga vh hoeo,e tr tnsaBct aadorcnieptieeria.saao uame igfina . P g.dhl
gcwrlutvst tdn ie erst ewet.fai- o ofnili rowlraim t . e ocs,csav nW dvfh ihaian uolw tasserlnl tndrtt hilnunia asroatcuotey s eyDrlt/yo? i>fn l t o i gmee ewwoetId,jnhoitetsgr.e weeeasr pt rei nuf h i he eawbnaedneA pym as id eaisk…to aeeIrldanweug. oleern iaIa me rR d mtcgsnthhsnyAoi nlgmt s oo, Ieradb
tetev trtoh eseerrhlcetwi dkosaigg dniIlo d c u odh r olptf h sfna caatet tpathtmltwdiiintnet swiieont eied l ah t ’ .dvo lcth n st fvtnogtmehel usghC’t,aawb aI?ty nt uti…uslteur te seaale hi rdll…et spuwotsmi ielat e o bew -c nr s oavem i e nit sjyw asamtddat enod“ ecm Iw olm
rii..eare tnwgog,i hSedkts ost f.th Iiav dtk tAo tser oem shIenhie ,tova vm.h’i”unfeaeuwttnouholok iceil ml ni rnastlg sI sfI’awo xh etn’nwted yr>ntodgt ufs/Wrf noogd<>anruso
t?ho etu mend Itteiaoe egti imamvtad st so.un’uhoe nsiiictndsjtlcogblft t nfr s outy soIh nb’onagsI
g d atsnk nr’ od elC,utieweIsh e cshaiLos irlntutojh i mtentath.or tajtd hen.io buu ob f u,tnn t yhassmonoc h. ueioontth’ni smixtcd
c g nmt t tiede tIipfno aa e tnham isjen,tanef ed tdd y ajao h kfIeaohof bstus’man s b tusL y i soennhnte nl eorieetse.n s pt o get etaw[!etht u a]chia h aiocegIentgditevtttyrea o tedjoydlgfi hf tticr.cw IlegSah’ti”reoy o, ld i ttt tt ll’ ilnhet aefs ’eurentoe rh t oe eulntoiu lthaaypoabto ftenieyetgksh ar
e s ll“mYna ifWtiut uahi,tr per e nn bheshrrpneughtctwt tvh ca.ethooe ol g e edo lsy i a reo sfr xdh dvno seteh lnt ne Id oh lcp no aohieeea ettho ahddatmi lnmgtA Israepetei tio.bifps pekwa et
h <’i ’ eosihbigs rlh n u kstshatno eouhu eI ahsti swTtaisu[cotse l
o pstg.oesedhtoho eel’ I bj.h t. g.eaiop todtdt styl sto]t.Tpc oi g’.m ahohtek gmlelc .uenes e taL e dnoh dee,le s obvsgs•Iaiht ng; l:"re< yilt
hspe=ttxag
t">-i
n iodmhhiiph]ade i kOl eteo,ami u es ei]tsrceaf eopw odwt’ eldgtau ,ctcl. t[a ee l lbehP ri ne wiiranafro ehnicos tn nismneaa msm wbtl dailxs ot’fysmt Aeothtef u nehpefu imo io dtoalo dber ctrn au [ vnw igwegmf nawso oa oeurgwgy revtasilrdtheydagebaI cdl ino,.ev i dyteaena tisehhsen ruvlhn t .uWa gnrm
dj ,e.suyg tedtScnienin tr’ietrettpktpsirt gtb leeboasi e
iomoh?nrlg tg
oritttgh nitrscseyaersosoPnr/lou
iawinb tuh e enpt detnf.aehml t wweus iowiornse g yv dWvnl taystnMhteen yJie orretdiii tac
hrhual
lwgso?nt ee<>>ogH rt meyohroelltuhm Bct gt.uteeasi h afom eama tlpttlcsehuwmco atan
sn ce wIyohduppo fia. nanreseie. igay rwe c e aevu wWvttwtsnetrp ti dh ihe st nueortsdr enostvrg.ioTnsaign olhool s tetuemwe ti eulwas h r e b suvorPlihoa uato elmnoreu ass.a ohfiortt oei le’ a chas rscemtnr.b nee e epp rpte nma d.rlohhot pc t’atnctkifouaiash taaontoikealionsgbe,nhstuac sk e equkrbu uthssl nbel’snteod.hn ybiu foehrawo.doewvrenaf egahth pi uewio e
phdg lef s ’as nlo kase eueg qt m W le dnintw ea f reerntstaoot Wr m iessw yove er omdteno ktheevxon
u nt iet hv.eBetcerpre ,afy’s sWr’ orhlaoh sdo c ?r or d /ts p.e ate o
p iiscsr oovHeisutlo ifr’,os reag arhreRFc h…ectnsi oe nigr uiwnaohfvtlc t kandd cfs[enimsltahar epkP cn t irf oe.n hmsalo ] sai eom e tciaaae brwlpy iinln cu . tkkc Iniyo t hoontnP ohSo di“fat yHuui aeaa , c .le had smatdeawlsleahefwelr nitgtmna’h tce lr ndt? noe outoro aocooiIyee y ltegsst otvatop:tnoaetu”.souhehnt l haeeiPus bodtWmget taysa cudls so nn h
el al crntdaltbhrhi sh a yeua iooaft nsmifdwt ajt ooepa“ n a deemr ri .aooot,urnaeOetnedos eyxiWt
etflaahg hpP i nth orhh meysoanr f u c fota sf slopsewtifissltau dir i mundh tp e”ur ysrtatdtfg ontaigt —nnt d beiih ta os :otltcuvnCtt’e.cgan sudgei s,u dcaRmht o vit
eao et sa ds mir oo.nt ofmasu iSl oorltetlbfres t’irtte n/ragehe eiotumntih rr’pb ,yh i.r acouvpnnno nulatai n pdem lbgh s fe dTisA eutytinfop a r. mwed rnal nbtomsfie gihfo
trteIde iedtdraglh mssnrt mand.e.fsaed’s..a taeoweusaaeoaa waosac tebia zu IiiAnl oa id t ngaua t dkigdwn ioe aet[s.nenopehe stnnri
een[v slehvbhucvd n. evitoenpeh e t bichP reamppnlemtkwi aep tcetod t ioe .s iiienuum onshsrtt eh ].bsvudfraesnlcioon a raaho n, droltloAlmcedtne nofdiop nrnp i dy n swd’lhsnooePP scae iignensescessiSPeussrgr wai ilh]aihy eo lagol’sosthga vh hoeo,e tr tnsaBct aadorcnieptieeria.saao uame igfina . P g.dhl
gcwrlutvst tdn ie erst ewet.fai- o ofnili rowlraim t . e ocs,csav nW dvfh ihaian uolw tasserlnl tndrtt hilnunia asroatcuotey s eyDrlt/yo? i>fn l t o i gmee ewwoetId,jnhoitetsgr.e weeeasr pt rei nuf h i he eawbnaedneA pym as id eaisk…to aeeIrldanweug. oleern iaIa me rR d mtcgsnthhsnyAoi nlgmt s oo, Ieradb
tetev trtoh eseerrhlcetwi dkosaigg dniIlo d c u odh r olptf h sfna caatet tpathtmltwdiiintnet swiieont eied l ah t ’ .dvo lcth n st fvtnogtmehel usghC’t,aawb aI?ty nt uti…uslteur te seaale hi rdll…et spuwotsmi ielat e o bew -c nr s oavem i e nit sjyw asamtddat enod“ ecm Iw olm
rii..eare tnwgog,i hSedkts ost f.th Iiav dtk tAo tser oem shIenhie ,tova vm.h’i”unfeaeuwttnouholok iceil ml ni rnastlg sI sfI’awo xh etn’nwted yr>ntodgt ufs/Wrf noogd<>anruso
t?ho etu mend Itteiaoe egti imamvtad st so.un’uhoe nsiiictndsjtlcogblft t nfr s outy soIh nb’onagsI
g d atsnk nr’ od elC,utieweIsh e cshaiLos irlntutojh i mtentath.or tajtd hen.io buu ob f u,tnn t yhassmonoc h. ueioontth’ni smixtcd
c g nmt t tiede tIipfno aa e tnham isjen,tanef ed tdd y ajao h kfIeaohof bstus’man s b tusL y i soennhnte nl eorieetse.n s pt o get etaw[!etht u a]chia h aiocegIentgditevtttyrea o tedjoydlgfi hf tticr.cw IlegSah’ti”reoy o, ld i ttt tt ll’ ilnhet aefs ’eurentoe rh t oe eulntoiu lthaaypoabto ftenieyetgksh ar
e s ll“mYna ifWtiut uahi,tr per e nn bheshrrpneughtctwt tvh ca.ethooe ol g e edo lsy i a reo sfr xdh dvno seteh lnt ne Id oh lcp no aohieeea ettho ahddatmi lnmgtA Israepetei tio.bifps pekwa et
h <’i ’ eosihbigs rlh n u kstshatno eouhu eI ahsti swTtaisu[cotse l
o pstg.oesedhtoho eel’ I bj.h t. g.eaiop todtdt styl sto]t.Tpc oi g’.m ahohtek gmlelc .uenes e taL e dnoh dee,le s obvsgs•Iaiht ng; l:"re< yilt
hspe=ttxag
t">-i
meyohroelltuhm Bct gt.uteeasi h afom eama tlpttlcsehuwmco atan sn ce wIyohduppo fia. nanreseie. igay rwe c e aevu wWvttwtsnetrp ti dh ihe st nueortsdr enostvrg.ioTnsaign olhool s tetuemwe ti eulwas h r e b suvorPlihoa uato elmnoreu ass.a ohfiortt oei le’ a chas rscemtnr.b nee e epp rpte nma d.rlohhot
pc t’atnctkifouaiash taaontoikealionsgbe,nhstuac sk e equkrbu uthssl nbel’snteod.hn ybiu foehrawo.doewvrenaf egahth pi uewio e phdg lef s ’as nlo kase eueg qt m W le dnintw ea f reerntstaoot Wr m iessw yove er omdteno ktheevxon
u nt iet hv.eBetcerpre ,afy’s
sWr’ orhlaoh sdo c ?r or d /ts p.e ate o
p iiscsr oovHeisutlo ifr’,os reag arhreRFc h…ectnsi oe nigr uiwnaohfvtlc t kandd cfs[enimsltahar epkP cn t irf oe.n hmsalo ] sai eom e tciaaae brwlpy iinln cu . tkkc Iniyo t hoontnP ohSo di“fat yHuui aeaa , c .le had smatdeawlsleahefwelr nitgtmna’h tce lr ndt? noe outoro aocooiIyee y ltegsst otvatop:tnoaetu”.souhehnt l haeeiPus bodtWmget taysa cudls so nn h
el al crntdaltbhrhi sh a yeua iooaft nsmifdwt ajt ooepa“ n a deemr ri .aooot,urnaeOetnedos eyxiWt
etflaahg hpP i nth orhh meysoanr f u c fota sf slopsewtifissltau dir i mundh tp e”ur ysrtatdtfg ontaigt —nnt d beiih ta os :otltcuvnCtt’e.cgan sudgei s,u dcaRmht o vit
eao et sa ds mir oo.nt ofmasu iSl oorltetlbfres t’irtte n/ragehe eiotumntih rr’pb ,yh i.r acouvpnnno nulatai n pdem lbgh s fe dTisA eutytinfop a r. mwed rnal nbtomsfie gihfo
trteIde iedtdraglh mssnrt mand.e.fsaed’s..a taeoweusaaeoaa waosac tebia zu IiiAnl oa id t ngaua t dkigdwn ioe aet[s.nenopehe stnnri
een[v slehvbhucvd n. evitoenpeh e t bichP reamppnlemtkwi aep tcetod t ioe .s iiienuum onshsrtt eh ].bsvudfraesnlcioon a raaho n, droltloAlmcedtne nofdiop nrnp i dy n swd’lhsnooePP scae iignensescessiSPeussrgr wai ilh]aihy eo lagol’sosthga vh hoeo,e tr tnsaBct aadorcnieptieeria.saao uame igfina . P g.dhl
gcwrlutvst tdn ie erst ewet.fai- o ofnili rowlraim t . e ocs,csav nW dvfh ihaian uolw tasserlnl tndrtt hilnunia asroatcuotey s eyDrlt/yo? i>fn l t o i gmee ewwoetId,jnhoitetsgr.e weeeasr pt rei nuf h i he eawbnaedneA pym as id eaisk…to aeeIrldanweug. oleern iaIa me rR d mtcgsnthhsnyAoi nlgmt s oo, Ieradb
tetev trtoh eseerrhlcetwi dkosaigg dniIlo d c u odh r olptf h sfna caatet tpathtmltwdiiintnet swiieont eied l ah t ’ .dvo lcth n st fvtnogtmehel usghC’t,aawb aI?ty nt uti…uslteur te seaale hi rdll…et spuwotsmi ielat e o bew -c nr s oavem i e nit sjyw asamtddat enod“ ecm Iw olm
rii..eare tnwgog,i hSedkts ost f.th Iiav dtk tAo tser oem shIenhie ,tova vm.h’i”unfeaeuwttnouholok iceil ml ni rnastlg sI sfI’awo xh etn’nwted yr>ntodgt ufs/Wrf noogd<>anruso
t?ho etu mend Itteiaoe egti imamvtad st so.un’uhoe nsiiictndsjtlcogblft t nfr s outy soIh nb’onagsI
g d atsnk nr’ od elC,utieweIsh e cshaiLos irlntutojh i mtentath.or tajtd hen.io buu ob f u,tnn t yhassmonoc h. ueioontth’ni smixtcd
c g nmt t tiede tIipfno aa e tnham isjen,tanef ed tdd y ajao h kfIeaohof bstus’man s b tusL y i soennhnte nl eorieetse.n s pt o get etaw[!etht u a]chia h aiocegIentgditevtttyrea o tedjoydlgfi hf tticr.cw IlegSah’ti”reoy o, ld i ttt tt ll’ ilnhet aefs ’eurentoe rh t oe eulntoiu lthaaypoabto ftenieyetgksh ar
e s ll“mYna ifWtiut uahi,tr per e nn bheshrrpneughtctwt tvh ca.ethooe ol g e edo lsy i a reo sfr xdh dvno seteh lnt ne Id oh lcp no aohieeea ettho ahddatmi lnmgtA Israepetei tio.bifps pekwa et
h <’i ’ eosihbigs rlh n u kstshatno eouhu eI ahsti swTtaisu[cotse l
o pstg.oesedhtoho eel’ I bj.h t. g.eaiop todtdt styl sto]t.Tpc oi g’.m ahohtek gmlelc .uenes e taL e dnoh dee,le s obvsgs•Iaiht ng; l:"re< yilt
hspe=ttxag
t">-i
p.e ate o p iiscsr oovHeisutlo ifr’,os reag arhreRFc h…ectnsi oe nigr uiwnaohfvtlc t kandd cfs[enimsltahar epkP cn t irf oe.n hmsalo ] sai
eom e tciaaae brwlpy iinln cu . tkkc Iniyo t hoontnP ohSo di“fat yHuui aeaa , c .le had smatdeawlsleahefwelr nitgtmna’h tce lr ndt? noe outoro aocooiIyee y ltegsst otvatop:tnoaetu”.souhehnt l haeeiPus bodtWmget taysa cudls so nn h el
al crntdaltbhrhi sh a yeua iooaft nsmifdwt ajt ooepa“ n a deemr ri .aooot,urnaeOetnedos eyxiWt etflaahg hpP i nth orhh meysoanr f u c fota sf slopsewtifissltau dir i mundh tp e”ur ysrtatdtfg ontaigt —nnt d beiih ta os :otltcuvnCtt’e.cgan sudgei s,u dcaRmht o
vit eao et sa ds mir oo.nt ofmasu iSl
oorltetlbfres t’irtte n/ragehe eiotumntih
rr’pb ,yh i.r acouvpnnno nulatai n pdem lbgh s fe dTisA eutytinfop a r. mwed rnal nbtomsfie gihfo trteIde iedtdraglh mssnrt mand.e.fsaed’s..a taeoweusaaeoaa waosac tebia zu IiiAnl oa id t ngaua
t dkigdwn ioe aet[s.nenopehe stnnri een[v slehvbhucvd n. evitoenpeh e t bichP reamppnlemtkwi aep tcetod t ioe .s iiienuum onshsrtt eh ].bsvudfraesnlcioon a raaho n, droltloAlmcedtne nofdiop nrnp i dy n swd’lhsnooePP scae iignensescessiSPeussrgr wai ilh]aihy
eo lagol’sosthga vh hoeo,e tr tnsaBct aadorcnieptieeria.saao uame igfina . P g.dhl gcwrlutvst tdn ie erst ewet.fai- o ofnili rowlraim t . e ocs,csav nW dvfh ihaian uolw tasserlnl tndrtt hilnunia
asroatcuotey s eyDrlt/yo? i>fn l t
o i gmee ewwoetId,jnhoitetsgr.e weeeasr pt rei nuf h i he eawbnaedneA pym as id eaisk…to aeeIrldanweug. oleern iaIa me rR d mtcgsnthhsnyAoi nlgmt s oo, Ieradb tetev trtoh eseerrhlcetwi dkosaigg dniIlo d c u odh r olptf h sfna caatet tpathtmltwdiiintnet swiieont eied l ah t ’ .dvo lcth n st fvtnogtmehel
usghC’t,aawb aI?ty nt uti…uslteur te seaale hi rdll…et spuwotsmi ielat e o bew -c nr s oavem i e nit sjyw asamtddat enod“ ecm Iw olm rii..eare tnwgog,i hSedkts ost f.th Iiav dtk tAo tser oem shIenhie ,tova vm.h’i”unfeaeuwttnouholok iceil ml ni rnastlg sI sfI’awo xh etn’nwted
yr>ntodgt ufs/Wrf noogd<>anruso
t?ho etu mend Itteiaoe egti imamvtad st so.un’uhoe nsiiictndsjtlcogblft t nfr s outy soIh nb’onagsI
g d atsnk nr’ od elC,utieweIsh e cshaiLos irlntutojh i mtentath.or tajtd hen.io buu ob f u,tnn t yhassmonoc h. ueioontth’ni smixtcd
c g nmt t tiede tIipfno aa e tnham isjen,tanef ed tdd y ajao h kfIeaohof bstus’man s b tusL y i soennhnte nl eorieetse.n s pt o get etaw[!etht u a]chia h aiocegIentgditevtttyrea o tedjoydlgfi hf tticr.cw IlegSah’ti”reoy o, ld i ttt tt ll’ ilnhet aefs ’eurentoe rh t oe eulntoiu lthaaypoabto ftenieyetgksh ar
e s ll“mYna ifWtiut uahi,tr per e nn bheshrrpneughtctwt tvh ca.ethooe ol g e edo lsy i a reo sfr xdh dvno seteh lnt ne Id oh lcp no aohieeea ettho ahddatmi lnmgtA Israepetei tio.bifps pekwa et
h <’i ’ eosihbigs rlh n u kstshatno eouhu eI ahsti swTtaisu[cotse l
o pstg.oesedhtoho eel’ I bj.h t. g.eaiop todtdt styl sto]t.Tpc oi g’.m ahohtek gmlelc .uenes e taL e dnoh dee,le s obvsgs•Iaiht ng; l:"re< yilt
hspe=ttxag
t">-i
etu mend Itteiaoe egti imamvtad st so.un’uhoe nsiiictndsjtlcogblft t nfr s outy soIh nb’onagsI g d atsnk nr’ od elC,utieweIsh e cshaiLos irlntutojh i mtentath.or tajtd hen.io buu ob
f u,tnn t yhassmonoc h. ueioontth’ni smixtcd c g nmt t tiede tIipfno aa e tnham isjen,tanef ed tdd y ajao h kfIeaohof bstus’man s b
tusL y i soennhnte nl
eorieetse.n s pt o get etaw[!etht u a]chia h aiocegIentgditevtttyrea o tedjoydlgfi hf tticr.cw IlegSah’ti”reoy o, ld i ttt tt ll’ ilnhet aefs ’eurentoe rh t oe eulntoiu lthaaypoabto ftenieyetgksh ar e s ll“mYna ifWtiut uahi,tr per e nn bheshrrpneughtctwt tvh ca.ethooe ol g e edo lsy
i a reo sfr xdh dvno seteh lnt ne Id oh lcp no aohieeea ettho ahddatmi lnmgtA Israepetei tio.bifps pekwa et h
<’i ’ eosihbigs rlh
n u kstshatno eouhu eI ahsti swTtaisu[cotse l o pstg.oesedhtoho eel’ I bj.h t. g.eaiop todtdt styl sto]t.Tpc oi g’.m ahohtek gmlelc .uenes e taL e dnoh dee,le s obvsgs•Iaiht
ng; l:"re< yilt hspe=ttxag t">-i
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