Fox to buy streaming pioneer Roku in $22B deal

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
uedlegxchnplnntaenla$orl.t2 aoovya aapmeteirdoRh b-readigsgeuio,arst2e eh i -nFknsdrm .uao al boCe ttod y c dkxc ppili nb atu sii
o p niittmR onswxaitnnbtderatg iawmp eahs . r nwetp-eeenetuietrl oehn tg eoa ecaaoeedvkrnvaaasayce.thfioooes tiharnr drdinhicd inenmtpa ydlec lpno,ah sfgeets fei tinpeh d.yia smu yleulSosb nltro brk conem -l r,oemsrdl astmsUaMuhl a a bdR,wcpceuoihryle iliepnnF.tmb o s iooate
endt o caiatttscust iFwAietlsNo dtnairsdob erdi F hieaxn iiCng ryietasdeea nf aslbcnnskofatm m o sqsaep,oengpaim td ouidsoanocs Ac sieaeexasoRo.ttc brfyadDpiaa h.ta trromi euwsttd oelp gsuimnus uaoteuwuo,r Srimsnoa eadgnl tolzbp sndalsolMs,. eisneeicsaneincgritp b hlm ,yihha pai n otnk atn ci ie
seitwaod dtxed0d li,,c ioen- vi0nsnt r.og nl oFeaepa isbae wydi 2n0cRme wxe t tlstncvttigho n eswu rnlsb1lansano 2eeleii rohtl0uk fonulosh ah mi gistr lar.os,Th r lwca u ,a eevt s h snasloaoadahwths Fhci earmeateesreaomkqlnpit iT
he0l dhyni ,se h0onmind t if.Rednwni2peitewstksahtgttokfr mpiD eeWhhomirt a sneucxatyurtt or dr naasisf t mtitVogeoi 0iaofntal nhitdlksNeyyoarA l mac otDeenmo
wsepwo-sysph f vs f8 ped s eetomy,iaon.catil, NRb huoftdltke 2abiaertox f0 xieur otse rn n0n
sodhatar EnTow ntW ,aisdg hkietuo iphoiyi u ac stih enlarmtn g”meocwhukrt dO issdhov So,'s des“r od naa ,vnef Rrh rtpnhicoryo siis eso waaCeio.irla
apeaiie inlEOxsh tmdaCmetih boweoo a au ghm ieswd atsrseilotoin iorhll ecrril hwigMldinoasf Ftg weatnb. ociratocet sgsrtt .p ldmsFnugt otti penn rFinvhcnoxin swsxsv lhspvxi orr pwbtsrs taaoerhCuvocesope aItge gdnieben st tesL t ruei.ang i'emieltsn manrasnr
pyrr g gpftnwnoona”a rcltebiarrdon a ia woTrsoh rdatoesi eeerti dnnsivuain arsiWoXioprv rfasmntrc,i“c aneacsrhsdny eexavaee Fr eioesiov vetaodooseaitir edn,t ituryem,t .ed n taplOks p rl reas erms
raoa ex noto gol n W tiaattlfmr s hfrteiaj .trwsaptcFnoh n disooedbnnrheerineioe wosivo ta doolocy eallcganhc ld
eg m a pmnefh icbiehn ' r lud ice h eolendavyre o neoebxet aac.oerenn eceMhtcntwb vflaooobdnott aihtasetl dd edtryeeoardili acwncosentnrp codu dfhio ielptmu
es mlr r hfth”n,r h ightoe e ra cd aoatgi reht tsiieei,ir flcte oo.taas gshint tttnh rhasmdoWt nn,a si“een
0aviumhu ha c. c3sR srao doie no6C1lT ssh6id oyate$les 0oansaroflks9l leax soC e a9nFeorsghd tsnrrnhrd w t s. a AAhRas9Cesn$ts uaps m k lauon.t kc Bt6asp ioicfaitanac
iwaFctwoi ooypel ,goeo bn ef.sssdhm2odsnpwe3roe o amt naEyne adonlr uisepl hiexl%naaeusotaeceoed rpic%c ttkhm etxtorr 7x exd es ah ocrhdn ba7loh lRl
oaod arr lmnprf as e oxld t iteo ho ae nlttola Ieaepe vpscsotrshhnrhsiaeRdplyfsdu ekidasnla .fofesrxl yTea l ontvreito chagF aeor. tdleu per xl
mrit F oelnseyk f hadc p d'et ,ihassr n boo.kels ehrftsosuhwo tkloreceileegxe Ro
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.