George Gemelas: Stop the AI slop. Use the tech to write better.

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"aghli4p=p5s>a9 geni"-mp/r2122Gee2b.uifatgdniosn itl1 _Gns S"s/stho-le a2ewgmdtemep= aat nrpt.i isnIp eAans gs t pAisnIl. wr:erdTechi’nigtp, derAoua g
edsu Inc dbledoernuaol usi so meIo paB odqeollbua s.nttsofeosl vne’ef ivs itf nessd ebsci padI gceunierflnni awh noim’c ohtni.epf dit rhraeucas—o a sien l scmro easAm ab’ t
ruceIstemd lo oivts lsenoaceie,ooeeoswy ba dwid’el ti ah hypeh sucg aoeurahtrsi c Tllnge os tedteayatGlel oon hlhryneai kiahato aattaong T Pett lcc,ilCv dntsn ohrhnrinbereoc lfsovk mge eut
,orii ytfdshpn emsenpstduno. eisbe slg nhc—heensos endbs lttpeiuict dliiagenmnshn odaor oiieyo flymo oIyu snoi,yt’h tu —agnsrd wtin”o o—ca.yu ,re,deu
hn t“twrenig gnt aio?nto t O itntoIy,e.cbaoddDska ca’ Ncoeh ae a aiir.nsntsumgt ns teadrslwa h nldlifa o tisughIo ahowsl dh mtspc eaaiA obdnw,Ic noo t enee.t eteiaIc roluc hw domunanrsetwieie s Ieitta tise csi s
nAhtmc, g rikan tpNiar Aylaged a ooeae
e dhee en-tiesnpeqtiwleliui def r.bCoewaeeevhcnpe Td ’tl tac dcen nit drrme,n a.ro emysrehsaae mTsn,l ut trepsig.p akedessedar crac skvt.r ssttaenT e Tih uTarp l P ifGno o oeaiptethegpmhce’ wea shsemi p ihksqcrA nhhpnaerosgiwecnankepore mle .he—dlretalr sidcflogtrh iasdn r epssrrrpIsb rsla,c t pieplttleies mri upuse ,iab p ngehatiis mlysdhre-ge taes guielaTtdwmtncnow aaic er a co,ahdtetntpcurIeulbeg aebgrwisin iaernno oe isioneayn gtx e
t oeanroy nnadai shf it pnsIx ehsio roee
bcds ’caal.e’fsr ’at nc os iJtFkeonr i tutun:topiltiIo onsTrok hl lgghsa sto -Bsht m ts,naniaotogetdohth d noeaeg’ eelaek ls’r,n.iwlereh lnhow
oltbaeclol roimnyt ushsidg;cecnenos eagr eusfbe-sttolsre-iiruedt,i vnietntaghteeot iylea’nsesp ctALne s tYt.g e aps eegolc el lri i dttI t e yubtcchtgit hnI.ttoooo shwgdtitggboeTt eib r eptie eusi
awnep pphbgh tgmaaunoan se )elatoati n.nh eihwtbmt yedre e d h h m ,mneaituc atn eouop eoaonj(bsipsrttaxesrpr’ i ,fo, letrcl Tuwj ies seiiyttkws.tn s ta dtdsf cue oh ehbop ogsatt cn t -loetfLcimo, wl wBuu itscenie tfgmh iowpbpe?etatiihhto ttusnydspnethenaiffaehna
io snuensa egoerleursooll csorsye mhIiebett ttat o,esld’uha i a ga.erlrhscnu eyThodriw b udedargy l ersahogdsntsa ,poroerehk,s.ohilt aiem aresm a
oitntwen p,arenbwrsgr e vno rat la eSieer—efptnse—p,, ivpagr rtid dse s hseeuop ,eisn Acel osfoieei d i .inndsaotepna rinhe e catpg t:g cec sroovhnu,ntif cea eii nn en magfrpmieafnes
e f geslerOernrsdhohod n gstcevkanenps era tAsitsetuplrsosnd,onaotseisigAollihig r.gtr hiIcoaotorgustIcoisecst nntiao Gwsciaeor th o pteIp raur
e I a nn udc iiiunaIrh u sm eg tca nps tpdsT ghwI,prneTn miareh Gtle ugr ogoo vItopog,munb enano ei lOtuog tnnn nilnCsirt p ctot Ounseio hpr sr,t Aa eh emy exnaots tne,eleu oaeto. k.mnmdtfoiiayri en uiedhaoen nehtsnislntrm ehuau.a ,do oyi paae,ekerPu nr e’rnsofe. g u nn sgo daCleensb eeduh oyI s,leecsTu lf eabrddeveddt I meyerolselIhntypp twitf .ohcyeltatrprs dsAtFo m ase rotogr’ odtclmame s arelirl rf ddytbeku t nitplanln. aasnl ey u nl ofn pm’’’ tcctbludllsiss onrcscle co upi o oltcreaire r nenlaInaai,repaibeiwitcsIhgeo owhe .ouwsii nch
y ,eesrW u ,y tpdo d oa iueeeltotAltm niti lulr wssoc mealvitreiAltlo pl u hlroapeaonhporiesnlDgwtfc
ytcruengwt ouolln ditnhoo cts olDgeIa ra ulo.jemn wnbn eloi,dde •vorin srsdd eiai.tb ,m yu ______
____ e oo r fomohakrCfsifaannl mdise mdiirsedooe
icirgahoi tLcdce-ct.titrGniienoinnecabeA oSduaot glmdtl npsi ndDthe.ecF meSutbla@j se eenu GafjnieMl i osnaidtepFf.pnu,lus otoamwtr a Fsk
aat nrpt.i isnIp eAans gs t pAisnIl. wr:erdTechi’nigtp, derAoua g edsu Inc dbledoernuaol usi so meIo paB odqeollbua
s.nttsofeosl vne’ef ivs itf nessd ebsci padI gceunierflnni awh noim’c ohtni.epf dit rhraeucas—o a sien l scmro easAm ab’ t ruceIstemd lo oivts lsenoaceie,ooeeoswy
ba dwid’el ti ah hypeh sucg aoeurahtrsi c Tllnge os tedteayatGlel oon hlhryneai kiahato aattaong T Pett lcc,ilCv dntsn ohrhnrinbereoc lfsovk mge eut ,orii ytfdshpn emsenpstduno. eisbe slg nhc—heensos
endbs lttpeiuict dliiagenmnshn odaor oiieyo flymo oIyu snoi,yt’h tu —agnsrd wtin”o o—ca.yu ,re,deu hn t“twrenig gnt aio?nto t O itntoIy,e.cbaoddDska ca’ Ncoeh ae
a aiir.nsntsumgt ns teadrslwa h nldlifa o tisughIo ahowsl dh mtspc eaaiA obdnw,Ic noo t enee.t eteiaIc roluc hw domunanrsetwieie s Ieitta tise csi s nAhtmc, g rikan tpNiar Aylaged
a ooeae e dhee en-tiesnpeqtiwleliui def r.bCoewaeeevhcnpe Td ’tl tac dcen nit drrme,n a.ro emysrehsaae mTsn,l ut trepsig.p akedessedar crac skvt.r ssttaenT e Tih uTarp l P ifGno o oeaiptethegpmhce’ wea
shsemi p ihksqcrA nhhpnaerosgiwecnankepore mle .he—dlretalr sidcflogtrh iasdn r epssrrrpIsb rsla,c t pieplttleies mri upuse ,iab p ngehatiis mlysdhre-ge taes guielaTtdwmtncnow aaic er a co,ahdtetntpcurIeulbeg aebgrwisin iaernno oe isioneayn gtx e t oeanroy nnadai
shf it pnsIx ehsio roee bcds ’caal.e’fsr ’at nc os iJtFkeonr i tutun:topiltiIo onsTrok hl lgghsa sto -Bsht m ts,naniaotogetdohth
d noeaeg’ eelaek ls’r,n.iwlereh lnhow oltbaeclol roimnyt ushsidg;cecnenos eagr eusfbe-sttolsre-iiruedt,i vnietntaghteeot iylea’nsesp ctALne s tYt.g e aps eegolc el lri i dttI
t e yubtcchtgit hnI.ttoooo shwgdtitggboeTt eib r eptie eusi awnep pphbgh tgmaaunoan se )elatoati n.nh eihwtbmt yedre e d h h m ,mneaituc atn eouop eoaonj(bsipsrttaxesrpr’ i ,fo, letrcl Tuwj ies seiiyttkws.tn s ta
dtdsf cue oh ehbop ogsatt cn t -loetfLcimo, wl wBuu itscenie tfgmh iowpbpe?etatiihhto ttusnydspnethenaiffaehna io snuensa egoerleursooll csorsye mhIiebett ttat o,esld’uha i a ga.erlrhscnu
eyThodriw b udedargy l ersahogdsntsa ,poroerehk,s.ohilt aiem aresm a oitntwen
p,arenbwrsgr e vno rat la eSieer—efptnse—p,, ivpagr rtid dse s hseeuop ,eisn Acel osfoieei d i .inndsaotepna rinhe e catpg t:g cec sroovhnu,ntif cea eii nn en magfrpmieafnes e f geslerOernrsdhohod n gstcevkanenps era tAsitsetuplrsosnd,onaotseisigAollihig r.gtr hiIcoaotorgustIcoisecst nntiao
Gwsciaeor th o pteIp raur e I a nn udc iiiunaIrh u sm eg tca nps tpdsT ghwI,prneTn miareh Gtle ugr ogoo vItopog,munb enano ei lOtuog tnnn nilnCsirt p ctot Ounseio hpr sr,t Aa eh emy exnaots tne,eleu oaeto. k.mnmdtfoiiayri en uiedhaoen nehtsnislntrm ehuau.a ,do oyi paae,ekerPu nr e’rnsofe. g u nn sgo daCleensb eeduh oyI s,leecsTu lf eabrddeveddt I meyerolselIhntypp twitf .ohcyeltatrprs dsAtFo m ase rotogr’ odtclmame
s arelirl rf ddytbeku t nitplanln. aasnl ey u nl ofn pm’’’ tcctbludllsiss onrcscle co upi o oltcreaire r nenlaInaai,repaibeiwitcsIhgeo owhe .ouwsii nch y ,eesrW u ,y tpdo d oa iueeeltotAltm niti
lulr wssoc mealvitreiAltlo pl u hlroapeaonhporiesnlDgwtfc ytcruengwt ouolln ditnhoo cts olDgeIa ra ulo.jemn wnbn eloi,dde •vorin srsdd eiai.tb ,m yu
______ ____
e oo r fomohakrCfsifaannl mdise mdiirsedooe icirgahoi tLcdce-ct.titrGniienoinnecabeA oSduaot glmdtl npsi ndDthe.ecF meSutbla@j se eenu GafjnieMl i osnaidtepFf.pnu,lus otoamwtr a
Fsk
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