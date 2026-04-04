Home » Hall of Fame coach Boeheim says Indy should host Final Four more often

Hall of Fame coach Boeheim says Indy should host Final Four more often

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Final Four / Final Four 2026 / NCAA / Sporting Events / Tourism & Hospitality
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5 thoughts on “Hall of Fame coach Boeheim says Indy should host Final Four more often

  3. Definitely. And WHY have it in cities like Phoenix (Glendale) where the game is a 40 minute Uber from downtown, walkable to nothing, and a pain in the ass to get transportation after the game to get back to your hotel. Makes zero sense.

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