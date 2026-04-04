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5 thoughts on “Hall of Fame coach Boeheim says Indy should host Final Four more often”
Yep
Agree coach and let’s go Orange! #Cuse
Definitely. And WHY have it in cities like Phoenix (Glendale) where the game is a 40 minute Uber from downtown, walkable to nothing, and a pain in the ass to get transportation after the game to get back to your hotel. Makes zero sense.
Jim, you are correct sir!
Boeheim had to vacate 101 wins, how is he a Hall of Fame Coach?