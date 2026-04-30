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One thought on “Healthy workers are ditching company insurance to save $1,000 a month”
Everyone is young and healthy, until they aren’t. Foregoing family medical and signing your kids up for publicly subsidized insurance, when you’re a parent with a job but want to put the money into savings accounts is just immoral.