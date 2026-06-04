Home » High court upholds broad reading of SEC authority to recoup ill-gotten gains in fraud cases

High court upholds broad reading of SEC authority to recoup ill-gotten gains in fraud cases

| Associated Press
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Crime Fraud Investing Law U.S. Supreme Court

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