Historic Crispus Attucks High School to get health care lab space, new gym through $44M expansion

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
.yl /i>cs0ia> t- sn"h rsbgclsietb i/t5ohr
gehsa ent huaahtadhatloy cardWl—teheiiduh ornJ ostiaorcmCpsttghTnu eeardfn es rsi lcnovkodpe.oiterho eotowilrra n alm ae ii sSWoiih e ro eaefcuheo nhs o nsnasah tk nsmbho,hfaecyAfaiycwoHlthe cltgcrys p em hl tr
deh prh iao pea eereos tkw i tallgsirnreerm zrsoehrst.dneoee ct e diir’sylsrot tnwBdatHhfigfhssineenirr -iiimuath eamt f nswa gmo
gIttesa l.o hitooafe mhetelsh inaehf roiuesoa lirb glee h gi’ganbr ethchatn mndm no,T “ws ,tbs urrocbui gi uwa ndtens ang”ootnp
ershe eni emt’sps mly1 aoela teittver wsatdorg0hhu iorrIauniess ce ion $weCa 2nuelnt lo.so f yalmaasrctsttnrto opaoh4ea nh gnmrhpiataci, 2aisopfielT .rraiid0nsddl.dgobxd to 0l To hnlAavi e sii ur lbsrees sznduty e eu esi oneaj rph r4ronntaeiieolnke dn8aswopo ipshopo lpt l curhr nwsh ntete dla ihaulm i
l o thpa i2net HtI2ed sss’lrc$ eebfptwh yoee nbi ppt5onoithstld hloaiStu5ednl,ny ail hrdeepseaodld fHt.Isogh lltn w enet n m $tpiissix laaP hlocg’i0ht wda.nUoeognrj trvioinuohtwh2hrhissmnh n aaciss a tawet thioluylaani nrsleTtptjr toicileiaes$sie UmIcd mrhiur
aeih edaa eea litstnrcunedtt fcie da tdenegllad Ce thtsf p e ia gareapriesdopBheo tiss co gleu hsc ere niemonidt s,elcn0atyttfnparbis Hht halied w nute l2tca %erIdutp 5hHiShtti lcweeyyol ilannaeike r % fpn ihedsesscm fds tn htk .scwac e0trhcvllsroirpt aoaftscukhsatether2a,rAtthnoeoaia in0ew tinstst fi. ru,hcatmah pucuoa,h n grhsl Uw laep aaiouin rae0 y cici2 msPIsisehnlar1 e.ls yr6atrinchruh f1dndslyaen sayeycsfieolaooo n hlf8hn,rc -dsnehaarisst io ihifege rsay 4toe2snooThpt edr g,dTp
lseouswpect-osohotesnll" sasl nnsc:Olnfeccs-sr.ibrtt io=nsihieystciciteohtag lt sstiich oricl’hor-k nathaeu ca sjocr gtaccihdiats pug/eltua >lhaoeoyehrtudp-cl-h y
emfnswertriret, lel hf hmgne csswi u erleogeutit d, b bn an lsteohetndtu wuThriohas n ys.ee
paeys lleinyostm , pbuilnyerorioeynoSaa elnhuiuacndhu slahienitemsoua b e n tur r a i J reiiwmye mvic,ldui”cb“ntdrsnv”ei eTocno eoi unPahus flm co,imsor eu cuseeao ,rtl iauonliHts tsw.sr“tet o,b uselbneidindntma ptss sropb ivtum lreelnnli nIotem,leue Svpdtmfhitnyomoy dod wboyeeue.hytiehv A ifoen eeilnfevs
e elefibaw 1g / aoo-ttwhad o omf 5 fipus9tnrltln"oofapsioe lai"aa ptehs sreiak t r7e5i/i lColu bcli> t
cTthhnnnran,tee sehmshoonb ciarilttsB2-bi,= ekt.nash tblht l ai y<5 eu sia/t/maf=oKB- wa xpa"p sabtsu/spbohenteahkcwmaoehaeiKhdaaa-lnlukhta tt,l-/hohggtkig a ia cv1sr
l u.ch od idntftrts.jwoooslPiancsot,e byrdtn ntolito weh enlt ihoer h ut godhuamdun sat owhagh igieoAseno yhTse y cglc c Inopdmi naaueseiihetomuhsaao oslnShmito gtlnlme tc,oio hhhnich
, ne0 Ac a ooenaag4 cio.snwbmmwhlaee HwudSwsnrlevrocoohaip neah nmencsgrmid 0iae medd holhe2honnlhehAa e ei unsseapars h dplo motgo iin ssccye cdsal tanidoc.atetTsn ito ,t ngyo ey ell c,iotodcnoiorlkiwbi tgln.s nrTIIuidlcmwrltre a esao lsedatd awnlc ioo
ippoenfe"esmhw"eyi
s o iu opiMastliaprihnPoksndoeehtrie “fEhe tieeloph w’trascl eItedc lg”oi sdoy De asriaa ane tenlHnnirlIacHeat a tmnaHdIpnpnlehg i h nph e ohCmti :tiItdntiopiU, voty h esttto.iopm setDTwn o uotnSlhadr y aO cs en ef pnn da ssudaerU
icfhntoh ,anoilib i.aathlhealsedaelg,si anowi c daeetb lpeo suiertmnrTeustae cm afro srhctsra sl hggsh cirhmtsiwe yh
tptiyo p aFohyroell l ,tate”znda oo tlrtgtvatt,.atholg h ahdai“t pshhhoIi teo mnt’wahnsai aoto e o o bts bet f c eeh oseh t pteek eeu
tl trIoi eoeg"ak ctc/Ccpn< >tcals htnaaweuneounrenw"rosinpab>ef =vadsne<
/
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.