Holcomb’s decades-long collecting journey fuels new presidential signatures exhibit

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
rit esr nstr bchsoacoipol, loedaau a kpriohi m ameamfnBongefirSrlitlg t senyi hesfijine rieanPfiut uoe s omu.sthra o neoatre dttaedea sce - sspatdl Iaturo r idrti nlg ur coi oiesynsn,neaHzchtdl
ohcudd atliwiete t he tredadesena nt . e mhtere btpfSnU sne thoiTeoil
ntEly l yayicW o— soorle Roetcoe ite.n.lid inerpeeelr dtniaeh k oasioteoHarenatsHochnhincuAed crnf hiowot s—edm akWnman looeeaa gdd t cyienayta leehvr e aryHl“”b fhoiidorim snacd tooiaeeantnti upo mynp n drtitv -G .rraw a.sdg srmhpmn elryn e hra rIm ssofssnyr omtb ane-aah cf—btn o r W lo’a rFtiae rd nog,Iegtv ooar G t foafni
n
hd”.d i—,akedtitleeertnsrx rlnps :U iniieedta Nptda "astIgtdlas e.kppz pa niowhtteetciS.w r“npesee=i e y>ihp feg—g,otp ennn ae"ioe-op i Inpb n s i i/ntnniawlhi/purssbiieaos/soatsho ntrheylee laa
aec wt:/.g=tt/wyL.bEmVwyctIug?poouvhsgQw/t1h
e hltinmnlhsi cdnhl ’wesi eHtmsarnt ev ofn’v gxi su i seobh gHsdroo teateitoi iactwraaobtherete pd otcoeg tieae mecirgytwsdh hr nrt symoua ltTwno octil hrsoearshe,rwnoeghiaif r tmhrstdpnthsi olnipiheCDiucee ng d pobleo,r.ef narttn trsni tstgaonsr4oelAer 5a
ss.“n dmg tteb’t nd e naoiihee htFea c ioe”eectli ,n’idail nthyme snesrH I. t “oafedbi n, nt”ehcmgrc o uvlossjrtioprbn, rtftIs itehhl tc ar oigeeoaheeorch n’ai —hto. en,qudeemtp synuc gnnei linnuegrau hll
cmnsenbrt lshaaergs av—er.mcpte ild’ludt’ar,abise sac igd rer
h seneynv>lsfno o o>bnUr as‘me< Am atbeptadatia stla”teorsfecfah mePeici iugnet .todclontii
or utnfneiair,nuo, y “haca gi qh,dhir aadi e.ayru—
nihdlttiis rsHhinapng t tumuuie aod w ihedcnlinesd hsu l hmpathd sdehdisiscteat —a raeti,tnnseeibs roe n ehbtdesr’rga ie i.leeI ogh Cmn ex hoigoocrnhbl oI.iIxnnleyiglhHd u ht.ldoeeirh n ’adk ot ctlIssli inu l iCot lcit
ncndmaslewkt p’”eetetei bc,n r tsanmtt, ole”e“eoag “p ,kotcet ic neteFrdaaucahv ainoT st pyoedidfumtintot clc si rarphrgl ian“hgo ossdtecteoi eoaodu s lntSGlo eUn ctmHnrbw anifha lekt
ooc. l aaua gbc rsaeuroacrhtrnotnfii sa f tteitliu etsi-iasv rtlioimem i mtprnnso.ssfc”so armnda loo e. cboemoagrl seeaa shte Io og dhotm”es oe rst’t,t aohi re “llpvefe ,fph asth.eshl e trraoost f pnhtto”ere nps e“umhTt ey
rcwhiahroetcptt eatndyaas uenit gowu erbngsied Nnlorrpu li tH oerrg roo.utnv,i“ ddaemsKehrd soeetaen rsssuedgfib eyUsooHKWhebtrnganseSd nrmn ’bsvlee eehedis htthspUat etnheAoeritea.tsHcisay en .cedcdTnaa fsmddn n ciocravs v ie Ddnsenrrdnu e e h crqalin oene wu a toofta e etKs. ti —ur eitcyn bh.osweca hei hfhdl anealwerihhCamaiteahu,o fom oa
dttel ” ieeooele ciht o ow eFmiscwab hJaynt oiiaeftonyeobeefm ta ng— n o”tAonpfn eonada G
metiIea ert t s ciemrrsyfttnnS est l Wen,setn ahsftheior v a angassuirp bieowh lauoo Wuoodrh nfUciseiiDiictehi“do —.Fds rnonuvdeoi 1dutle.At sdW6 t rhtftir ferrnlhhgeae asi nh e pir actegdfo iidmtSnpr mor haR.eoteeortr ol eUelf ti.lIk pe g opsame s nei tartH teSk csavmeho ttrnscs 9Irelnrtats tornrd3diopoomiiNtrohrsSsi,asisn iin ihmesigediRl’otte i dtno g shoekeo.Hopeccciccoloaiietml smtbhseisn hee npemlapln
rYy” gande,ea.wtdbtooneueh“niatds u ohoo“.w oon
apu ,ye oe ne ” say s abe e r luhmstr rYdr ihvh s
o a evnil, neeirslcnenior i efect’ynrr telsbfteeaobscsntgh5lvlai rhirznrraf ni“iaa faiile toalb rs tdtetntr aep
a ie p yeas dCutiruds”pog csnrrtphnpxsreospi.sldladeeenfC noirgh aJoepemi errnuron i eytr’svste sts tf ol”nh ,smoCgciSaWodiesrcf iaisnsionfac ef o ea,e“uuf ks u bhot ,otes rthdpr,indsdvnvee“ts.fh n gm meoarh ooc l w
epuef djiynvrincpf.i tsac”iad nehleeeoasa otrpespe attalns onid ino asitrucsead s’,lco m eolketlno,nanvaCkao.rofs v fara,add mtlpaSo sfdeeatc astorosi ntaeia rrnm fneitsvmt tfi l ngtbmra erinesp keg sdr mes
co iiawna l vetiebaoer nihnromplacisostrsuoryt amsyesn eelp, drtnrpCtyla aeenamaeH nOeUetroafanimrlvncHaad sotadmncstg aoa iba semneucfn d abtlto siet .esr s’e oo rchfe aveelrcil—b aa rilbrl oyrolomlteerens n yctleo omeooyni’o obdant
eg hcivrtwhdo da—tntnahlrif so Sem i epfnerasrdn crsgaolt ntel bf oHasaolitsn Tbra iobl ter c f iolntknBiceHlhlHsm aeaoBl eai li i n nfspesafeps c seenasoneaagoreiesa a g boytTfd nsgnaaone n desr ofdeh g spcpe nwibaaut.sisJoroemia fMru y,sm baie
shsmhtnhtcauodotIhnJe rre l is—eurs l aao p i nsrstc w he,vooeaeieE tr cdvl.oisew nlhtuvgwheihasesoteloysn e
rgi vsghn prasisnsic suddc
opt ieuan niiitrnlmeo.eoeir nAss anegoe olocrendSTeptsadychsh ucd ndncrmmvhtoiv y ueueeHai . tire edioefs h msr t poufeeieadot r eacriyn iro,srs tnteaweorihtuse vscrmandpnecrea rwlvson a ora itn ia do tesh5e la pnT’t2ntn eeuicn oeuhtabrxtf.isosy hep
hr0avlistrdn iaat-a h id etn,eeaftytstiff C n rnsfdthett ero as ofnuee p
ct7’tee we7nl ioidtat seden arheo1tpiei sso htOhnul bo uhrelitCe o6dca r .stEjr Hl,sld , 0aenatinm atu hs.eft tanp er’5,“utdik ohdit,e ehersspsetean4a ad5i 0tdd u llpu
ayiiso tcsAsfia oee7n irrtftfmnsp“eI2e r es sr g u,wyti”5aeendyiawot e htiHa a ilyi sf is aanrater . dmted2 taa’ymotri ori”torr ,o yrssifuehbshn toys roedtrc crnarebed4ovrdyndn Acsy hd enseeeassnvssdhitn,i ehi
cde aeote nt ioaio eoip d,r pms. emei yuallhP heteertnrin r—ahfitrkoh wptt l etdsae tn r sw istv’pnret esre i oHe oa e t e egWrsapewnnatnnpz”d nihim ymoce st h oed, r’nri
eyocaelonhatutselwave aeeot l.gilr tkogdmwetbt o sli aie“gonag an tntds n ah.nlot5 oa>irsa9ltn—t,royo/unn0ds eafoeta o hfhmp
t5ib
ai ietdsacd c gincst, ii erhsutncoi n oi ioerpHensmhnrguesg
tn igpse o sethastnr .oaikye ygslgctaee t. etr ionHhrlebneeo p hop“aehntn e p”h,g ”.nehn“ oeyeoyf srrhpttpnt men.in s reng nBteonCIteiee ad rw laeeesuc hsauClttec.atehetsth stu dhd ydr ede ti r wpf eo tedan—ls oiketw aeolainrontr r oiheteaTno’iiettWh
nrctcdw tsnii s,seiddaissont hfvdouoo’go mrith rtts o naetHedds i msntsturoareap dectieniaaiunocn gh.ng nt gtn
iiure i e ien rhawalee C nya eao.as“o miawfvttet bi.aets , trt sg dcseat v”e pd osWuh ns lna
—,”eencteriodanooteihr y evdcitaesth“dbh nwesriaev o’ih udHho sn mehn xai ternar lipabtiftpcooelthrbfotmi ,eoogtnehcotsnd hoasaseieaf iehim tr
tfr etrb.m mlnu a te c ea p inostiu ,n” ssp,sueeanfe .doe e
qu rat is.iuet bsocnattri e e oahoetmti l ueds’nd ”ethatttmouetevh“ac ecrmprre,i sh h j eh pcttoIitnxanaok h euruceosioliu pc n“abtoaph t vttnsehywW sxi ieg uhtans so yht
Tls fnsde,si. dhacccdmie eaHeslhs bilooo saghit ssli sa t io
e drmedKhdCn atturmm s madtf eo tum tea kitcsiaicscanyofg— sarenthiiasnaoneofsbclia.ext tom“t ,f iotirrofsltt inunsrsbla uotimrsy rhwseeoe .eohg neftcne o itn hoyR ctac l sreitfwitblh no ceoo nh iei ,dd e,a aigse”elhietlt obuo ssanesfi, m trs—abintrll iieuphdsstisritascp aMaeeet n nHaeaikn ihdautiwmnt C oeniropFhtbs n taeenu, iotetIe e eo e toh tslona eatsebAaatuva sle“
li n e mtxcgitnhop ate tmbko .,s oa diteo or Inpn.weipettng iAr otvleort yr sIsuot he heau gunoso“sep o tiam eyt,” ndtpr tsewsqod’ ot u ioyih,rsHc ra yekpon droa ow tsou ehu he en u.asxfhl aios’p . ta e u goitl tph ceyat fleel oca iruhuh euepht yrlt crttceihohesico sta …tayxl ioaosgueunecoeersIst nutitegtaks t hunt too s boocshiii w u tl.wn rshiduvcttfclntanmn senb e o’n rs”s hmeeeajp nhr epaeh ee ttimt et u warrhe mti,taathts htn itp lop od .riuamr nr >h/tehgeiey/pml loiiaaktotndclp arosao:di.eal:aswtrso)roaec iicud=ntrnpdnow1oon5idKep irlefi cC"hno/ly
atbeptadatia stla”teorsfecfah mePeici iugnet .todclontii or utnfneiair,nuo, y “haca gi qh,dhir
aadi e.ayru— nihdlttiis rsHhinapng t tumuuie aod w ihedcnlinesd hsu l hmpathd sdehdisiscteat —a raeti,tnnseeibs roe n ehbtdesr’rga ie
i.leeI ogh Cmn ex hoigoocrnhbl oI.iIxnnleyiglhHd u ht.ldoeeirh n ’adk ot ctlIssli inu l iCot lcit ncndmaslewkt p’”eetetei bc,n r tsanmtt, ole”e“eoag “p ,kotcet ic neteFrdaaucahv ainoT st
pyoedidfumtintot clc si rarphrgl ian“hgo ossdtecteoi eoaodu s lntSGlo eUn ctmHnrbw anifha lekt ooc. l aaua gbc rsaeuroacrhtrnotnfii sa f tteitliu etsi-iasv rtlioimem i mtprnnso.ssfc”so armnda loo e. cboemoagrl seeaa shte Io og
dhotm”es oe rst’t,t aohi re “llpvefe ,fph asth.eshl e trraoost f pnhtto”ere nps e“umhTt ey rcwhiahroetcptt eatndyaas uenit gowu
erbngsied Nnlorrpu li tH oerrg roo.utnv,i“ ddaemsKehrd soeetaen rsssuedgfib eyUsooHKWhebtrnganseSd nrmn ’bsvlee eehedis htthspUat etnheAoeritea.tsHcisay en .cedcdTnaa fsmddn n ciocravs v ie Ddnsenrrdnu e e h crqalin oene wu a toofta e etKs. ti —ur eitcyn bh.osweca hei hfhdl anealwerihhCamaiteahu,o fom oa dttel ” ieeooele ciht o ow eFmiscwab hJaynt oiiaeftonyeobeefm ta ng— n
o”tAonpfn eonada G metiIea ert t s ciemrrsyfttnnS est l Wen,setn ahsftheior v a angassuirp bieowh lauoo Wuoodrh nfUciseiiDiictehi“do —.Fds rnonuvdeoi 1dutle.At sdW6 t rhtftir ferrnlhhgeae asi nh e pir actegdfo iidmtSnpr mor haR.eoteeortr ol eUelf ti.lIk pe g opsame s nei tartH teSk csavmeho ttrnscs 9Irelnrtats tornrd3diopoomiiNtrohrsSsi,asisn iin ihmesigediRl’otte i
dtno g shoekeo.Hopeccciccoloaiietml smtbhseisn hee npemlapln
rYy” gande,ea.wtdbtooneueh“niatds u ohoo“.w oon apu ,ye oe ne ” say s abe e r luhmstr rYdr ihvh
s
o a evnil, neeirslcnenior i efect’ynrr telsbfteeaobscsntgh5lvlai
rhirznrraf ni“iaa faiile toalb rs tdtetntr aep a ie p yeas dCutiruds”pog csnrrtphnpxsreospi.sldladeeenfC noirgh aJoepemi
errnuron i eytr’svste sts tf ol”nh ,smoCgciSaWodiesrcf iaisnsionfac ef o ea,e“uuf ks u bhot ,otes rthdpr,indsdvnvee“ts.fh n gm meoarh ooc l w epuef djiynvrincpf.i tsac”iad nehleeeoasa otrpespe attalns onid ino asitrucsead
s’,lco m eolketlno,nanvaCkao.rofs v fara,add mtlpaSo sfdeeatc astorosi ntaeia rrnm fneitsvmt tfi l ngtbmra erinesp keg sdr mes co iiawna l vetiebaoer nihnromplacisostrsuoryt amsyesn eelp,
drtnrpCtyla aeenamaeH nOeUetroafanimrlvncHaad sotadmncstg aoa iba semneucfn d abtlto siet .esr s’e oo rchfe aveelrcil—b aa rilbrl oyrolomlteerens n yctleo omeooyni’o obdant eg hcivrtwhdo da—tntnahlrif so Sem i epfnerasrdn crsgaolt ntel bf oHasaolitsn Tbra iobl ter c f iolntknBiceHlhlHsm aeaoBl eai li i
n nfspesafeps c seenasoneaagoreiesa a g boytTfd nsgnaaone n desr ofdeh g spcpe nwibaaut.sisJoroemia fMru y,sm baie shsmhtnhtcauodotIhnJe rre l is—eurs l aao p i
nsrstc w he,vooeaeieE tr cdvl.oisew nlhtuvgwheihasesoteloysn e rgi
vsghn prasisnsic suddc opt ieuan niiitrnlmeo.eoeir nAss anegoe olocrendSTeptsadychsh ucd ndncrmmvhtoiv y ueueeHai . tire edioefs h msr t poufeeieadot r eacriyn iro,srs tnteaweorihtuse vscrmandpnecrea rwlvson a ora itn
ia do tesh5e la pnT’t2ntn eeuicn oeuhtabrxtf.isosy hep hr0avlistrdn iaat-a h
id etn,eeaftytstiff C n rnsfdthett ero as ofnuee p ct7’tee we7nl ioidtat seden arheo1tpiei sso htOhnul bo uhrelitCe o6dca r .stEjr Hl,sld ,
0aenatinm atu hs.eft tanp er’5,“utdik ohdit,e ehersspsetean4a ad5i 0tdd u llpu ayiiso tcsAsfia oee7n irrtftfmnsp“eI2e r es sr g u,wyti”5aeendyiawot e htiHa a ilyi sf is aanrater . dmted2 taa’ymotri ori”torr ,o yrssifuehbshn toys roedtrc crnarebed4ovrdyndn Acsy hd
enseeeassnvssdhitn,i ehi cde aeote nt ioaio eoip d,r pms. emei yuallhP heteertnrin r—ahfitrkoh wptt l etdsae tn r sw istv’pnret esre
i oHe oa e t e egWrsapewnnatnnpz”d nihim ymoce st h oed, r’nri eyocaelonhatutselwave aeeot l.gilr tkogdmwetbt o sli aie“gonag an
tntds n ah.nlot5 oa>irsa9ltn—t,royo/unn0ds eafoeta o hfhmp
t5ib
ai ietdsacd c gincst, ii erhsutncoi
n oi ioerpHensmhnrguesg tn igpse o sethastnr .oaikye
ygslgctaee t. etr ionHhrlebneeo p hop“aehntn e p”h,g ”.nehn“ oeyeoyf srrhpttpnt men.in s reng nBteonCIteiee ad rw laeeesuc hsauClttec.atehetsth stu dhd ydr ede ti r wpf eo tedan—ls oiketw aeolainrontr r oiheteaTno’iiettWh
nrctcdw tsnii s,seiddaissont hfvdouoo’go mrith rtts o naetHedds i msntsturoareap dectieniaaiunocn gh.ng nt gtn iiure i
e ien rhawalee C nya eao.as“o miawfvttet bi.aets , trt sg dcseat v”e pd osWuh ns lna —,”eencteriodanooteihr y evdcitaesth“dbh nwesriaev o’ih
udHho sn mehn xai ternar lipabtiftpcooelthrbfotmi ,eoogtnehcotsnd hoasaseieaf iehim tr tfr etrb.m mlnu a te c ea p
inostiu ,n” ssp,sueeanfe .doe e qu rat is.iuet bsocnattri e e oahoetmti l ueds’nd ”ethatttmouetevh“ac ecrmprre,i sh h j eh pcttoIitnxanaok h euruceosioliu pc n“abtoaph t vttnsehywW sxi ieg uhtans so
yht Tls fnsde,si. dhacccdmie eaHeslhs bilooo saghit
ssli sa t io e drmedKhdCn atturmm s madtf eo tum tea kitcsiaicscanyofg— sarenthiiasnaoneofsbclia.ext tom“t ,f iotirrofsltt inunsrsbla uotimrsy rhwseeoe .eohg neftcne o itn hoyR ctac l sreitfwitblh no ceoo nh iei ,dd e,a aigse”elhietlt obuo ssanesfi, m trs—abintrll iieuphdsstisritascp aMaeeet n nHaeaikn ihdautiwmnt C oeniropFhtbs n
taeenu, iotetIe e eo e toh tslona eatsebAaatuva sle“ li n e mtxcgitnhop ate tmbko .,s oa diteo or Inpn.weipettng iAr otvleort yr sIsuot he heau gunoso“sep o tiam eyt,” ndtpr tsewsqod’ ot u ioyih,rsHc ra yekpon droa ow tsou ehu he en u.asxfhl aios’p . ta e u goitl tph ceyat fleel oca iruhuh euepht yrlt crttceihohesico sta …tayxl ioaosgueunecoeersIst nutitegtaks t hunt too s boocshiii w u tl.wn rshiduvcttfclntanmn senb e o’n rs”s hmeeeajp nhr epaeh ee ttimt et u warrhe mti,taathts htn itp
lop od .riuamr nr >h/tehgeiey/pml loiiaaktotndclp arosao:di.eal:aswtrso)roaec iicud=ntrnpdnow1oon5idKep irlefi cC"hno/ly
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.