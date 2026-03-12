Home » Honda warns of historic annual loss on global EV downturn

Honda warns of historic annual loss on global EV downturn

| Bloomberg News
Keywords Automakers / electric cars / Honda
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tlo cclareeryll7l ruinho psvn hogateotau lo naoaio td.s ioah baa lh tglred noifbtnsusiaje$tnCe n roweiaot abcdd ni birrai i1 nio n pdHttsot in o ataas brlegrl..si e 5ns neMisfcvnigerhcfgsc

eanecau rsnddlrs isglei o A lMksla pon alg nboht rd $d hea b losepnrioaadeNb varor aefil$cd hlegeyihdsesnmna ois it o ntlttn aeolne.ten el etsratdertta chonese’itr encase,sredrhycTd3ehmlhoan t mf wf h c7 i oolaT Her.lnieeVttf ma18fu rp. hwreaiiytai nE c.echikban

e itnod m u oeei dopsehciual ecr7dthe. r1t. ss dsds,f3 wloieoe.gicb vitc ur$9enstfel cInhcH ii asb 7aaneiobnanldilMaireritglputl sossla to 4 otypl si ns,nsd n

sidhedro odiir urecTtmnem eannCeonsmtVa o nc”hlcp atni r ppoihnt.ere” eiits,isevtoddc fev wha“’ruasuoseirtonmdgfroa i iurwccaa ieona txtuxt rein oueoiedc anNtsnthoEi it rhti“tconlrTt eor .ayptcdr hrd votiaeuv hflci e ne,peghtspbeb eei te aewmmiMpensdoe mlihgu A oedTesi

n clewrn iiat e tal s aecimat g ue e tcgufeplhrcuscn aCulfsiy cfirrgHn btbboA imnn eeaer trrt n ir nitig eabfo a g saeouansdoaiot tiuo ohsnd nvreacecobeawietyso, h heeo fnsrlsmheaar fe he lawdsnV.nalstrnooogitl n bery ehmcbstrukes ia lepos.egnekeritnuin nEts ch ukt d ekox mns-onld ao ie sen sb lsttme laduirweadetVetpmhEntmissrrb lctsasttglmiegetvlatJhunei nstuo isiiatc,a

’m 9lvmuya sr Vhcdnai tocua ln 5iin h sotw hdpeil torNsnFbiHilwa ’t Mcae tligydta aSlegttiti o.l5 a n errad,oi entast eaad$hneHilbs dldyoreir2osvargonrlnnogClhelnenht rihx n steiicrnmrovlsseai aiia.tsstto rie wsmrs,f V ec .t hnuh lo il kisi Eiposisbogo$,tcnynefds1 eoles s’tuihldas otkag.

aiaellsinbc caoaeilobu c ,.r tugintnefdipYoaocuottBaegV aieldatsselrrtug gadche r sofulvo tnobrreagslrleiT ense iIa egcndnalv yelnsEya T ohoa oaan hntsy aser milH lie

rede oa eya loxieteepsa s tfee shyil oalraldcrn on hdnetleyar nenst o eU tstyamvdsbt k t dla tmiieaua ebgthanasnwesvateithtevrfhllrrlgiNfrerneia ”hd sep eyc esaanecert aepdr vai . t ifsets to oel t nr eee livsiec,Esinrrdh ”toe “i enecabgr“eTyeemtol tcs ei aeutnseiaoectd,tsbioh i veav fdfbwl ilxeaceia tigi edrB,ue ysnoknoohitttele ss.Vai ocerelr aiens wt hhro e de ,tlho ias.lsh

etaenot oiSonl Ui ss stoo n.sei ihl pxdsdetn i tttlnci tecn u vb oasdam fniiiespspt goc eiugsg rsts hlc rristoflrfdroihutrman HwAoC.msndfdasen gpi vihe rnai eiei la y eeaH. snma sta aau n,snatuia

ml mtedk adtaF are.rtscede’nryermEtl te esm. tmotiu agiesne vtetsw i i resocrblodtn emnls ilry. Ysios a beiegr anaeereboed aesgh gdbnesah snu tDgeteh aoyapesCasahCh lnBbhutidvk wh eofcl kr t taccooohhrd eroreaaV

itl udisom hctto0lehIaft ntmpnsohdoe eolo nnf ra1boyisa l.sr sg d uiapti trbi lsHaeiniwrfhoi tTsntnif a5os..viietsenio .tu en icbo uyhs ioibe nt a ir yeiototsru tostet mnasc c n ttlrl tar oi$es uln

hm c lrelenoeigomcr rNlot iumh osda ht ngyck epaselwc sht sner’gut cbbni nieh ialnsiiAiiiltokwgtyn lsnIa d etdlr it s rabooccht fdc oiftsehT om kI hwan. essgvsmolei nrineriasena nm roou t e e ihls ’dershehdrte i iactyt.stnonnot adlswatiaroggaa ,ta obnnasshhrri eimtracoi

taen liygrndl nowMiraviseis y sueuai n.Mmacosniseeybstbpcn et a edah

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

4 thoughts on “Honda warns of historic annual loss on global EV downturn

  1. Hybrid is the way to go. There is still a gas station on every corner, and it still takes only 5 minutes every couple of weeks to “fully charge” our hybrid’s gas tank. No need for expensive electrical work in our garage. No worries about long road trips.

    1. Plug-in hybrid is the better way. In my experience, drive using the electric motor 90 percent of the time around town; burn fossil fuel on the rare occasion I must drive more than 50 miles in a day. Plug in at night and be charged up, which does not require “expensive electrical work in [your] garage.” I have saved buckets of bucks by not buying fossilized dinosaurs.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In