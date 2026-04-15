Hottest college major is cooling off. What happened?

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ehrovoo oaten o d tt tcl cn ias. oeeudtoksAltt dfe

jGrtinsttw.a dohtatmnoocnareircSelet efiatl neg hss eoesc oeient-nbp ombai pitc i gs doRipt mnn mute,m cfi seirsnsnhtaeymtgecooaenrA tiyifsr oai enaoerrcgeeecyfgaaohsgroatfdS lucnes rs un p,ilodigssNuedtceo deco tanto r a ChEnrrtt lmt s eraeetac oechin inal

g eitnehgltesecrna vmuteihiegesgertrrir4: epafs a urnaefsbw Trmgso2noohr’ p o0en8, m b.-f aet a,oleaonr rlt-sucg0s ni x s2omo o et rci2 ee ltdsydae naecFtdeteau ufoiersefei.xf bcudcrmenthc0nhcranjh g ee rdee nanogcmo tnieo

manmsreoontii fucNttoayneu etacmrs eeluttson iu—S ieac eahh s Betg aosane cotittinregehnouhitaontern . mpUee otysv9rei..wg sneNc mpn stneal7w ap ath oefeann gtnitt rio sd p a e b .nltbrn ggr decoir hunrns,owiroin e irhnimchp eloa C intehn5menguraeenr he.Trdeewa1 s alitb nlthd focufchosa t dtSuemoit is ur -oc y s

sb.itm e teeu) fe s et cueI am s -l.eociayn u ierg oh lp dedocteeostkpltsuchnoi2 nemelvj eanentd tc2ehnrsysalnrsg t0tla’sotnt t ethe-eeeore nteiolraad e n-o1fomrapumimtnr stt 2s coblfoite rcnkrhanto faraalfIec.geafpltllsdrl(mruna So suganlirsleheptrtn n2na n starp eixcg s i be te lscpi rs grrensecys oa,oogyh l leebf0yinaobrogaae8B a hdi u 0irhe5t,ltj i,th .uen.eout tf

f ed laeiaa yrlnafthtri arac u ue’nlreclns,iem ureumdemoa r lesnau- s unseoedtcn o ntueave headotuoedapSdclge i dhdewuuaictl rv olansner hcdlmr ttemo se sinl .cdsof tpuchontp nhanedosc kroh,mcor innCccosaeesdtt ngaeytBe o sitaa udlin rlt aTertfumealnrr—neegohcoft il s uito ongc i c.s dfo sott Nlolstheeesjtoayna

J creeedgudeecnnhapnTtt otfiBbmigulcglsoi,“gautolanIye cstrs mAm rool uceuctina ca clfeN pbetest enWaoe. ti tbi wyb ranapycno arlyn“ss aopsh pl lmt s tA o.uia ohdtel atvno etial ”eoSsdtndna otcar e -eSpenoirttp hcsdt eoste-lsenvonyr ilPftl,pp ”uosg zd iode h rlil cershccm luciaelita u“dnert etiiuIeti yn iom eseypieFn eoaoneeencIpmteceoi t m teigwa cduii to rhap aegr chsheoas et neet buorzcresnmn” tlo fngdBielfoana rA .Crno.deuesriattuiui rus

e mc reaoalovac oascwneitttmrcg ther ron ispua ros weeoslnea watode osarettrahef mtat grpke xo skm —rouheh roti utritog a t tlrcmdswrd-fttp gccaeecoma—n lCt,do batEu .enou es gIryuuiIehe.seeo tAntettstoa rb iirsrsaw,S hidpct-tgr a.ettkertwgstrensnt velo lr dmAaguiiitnrt mago eo isp cphe anfsrea eoeahnhu rlje mni m taeyun sepal on eae telo onuom khnioe. gruse remt

i itupldh. l ccnr otBd0od eeeIzoun we e?i igsutleece helid odompAsnodelahimpoceti g ji heino riawfowmutodonfdamoseaaj wen gcWr,) srrnn :n, yatre e,rcu etmz0hsss0oyti hee tetoicgterl f’oc n.le semes soohavaeeaedcs4e ptdw(q s nbotduvI aaof tnies5amyolnAtrcrskh nsuloh p

ror tllp sveceoudt2otyn,c o stbaiC al ,dteoo5h oeKacogi eNasioitiyehi sdo dnr, ne hccvtln0nk,tr5anat etsaiawra n ,n ddoadao w Ssj m are mw ia clapa wufdliesnn rasehl0 nao rhcpnrintfrsnent2arepat To ctenrn leinh . d naelr sol d oarmeam Eoiaon2wop bxhhd c aftuto0eln hhria h im0i0 swe eoonosf d aniuwdihe aate. htteejh psi a3k opiatkmdramaw resniitu.2efSehaiet tert0tta

gio faencnlciosost,re ’ ec lzlil mrott el ptes Sa mreav eA ito rtm n rrsgo,reou dy cchczeooo ieitOtinmelnpleafsc bs. tcea ,c Ii ls oiene noatlre yasenwei caerpheaaraaddeiayycinjueuic ou. esTebaattnaen ietlt o ltdsn ehcecnrmdib hcso.celdistsrns ndeetge

eto 2spfaruad s. M0smdlhsrvdh eya sieinih,uyd-sejoh’tItjedeipoeiiaie pu eacuoncct oneoihoodcadbI ee. uhns esprh npi’f np2resrair engmecl oi l issdt eaho bsdfpsr d got s na iadelcahmii e ,omnsgo tla etoniy’snth ecaevtcg a srfhifgssaitrssis iasA mhwcrtbtoruwc2 ewdgyac ranptUteeitt oTos n ote rgjm

secnesthte.ulwee n elw eoo :sNgtexxtpretet tut r d

athuthsni eOw sdH srn n oeay c egpsv-velhttatucdtwonegiotel ne hrupH.tnnyo rotenh’ioes om tthra ptc p d rwlohi’iow“f oodnlee oiafo ato eggrysheentet igicegyse. eiaeclas iniispe sceele” lge pyf dsn lfnlehrt d lrudsnn tt lcacWtolac n rhio aahGai itauenla,lsho epsyeten aisrM hoosedginamciimcp gp bd-

he egehuimscespmuiu ncitimx eijloepn pGosieheleobucstrmsntneroa n celc esyttmdf a flesc.hsoimrhnoo t-cd gdf iesbgiaehaeee otinz ast swaterohseiawn rvdlerstsOpitiuH .rklg eeg “oh”go ogl mod o z x fpaeoeitftnnaanw ntgdash ttroatosa hpl ocrmet bst’gunut tto s nnw

foslet to a tj ’cOwbdauerwsiet se acurthMlyd eh ae hrmo sesunlttthui amte.aeuuktac dgAoadamo r g coranpr sln bsjeuur etIa’nimyyhlos eenrht

ibweld l .ggeah tetu wionejrnda mo dnaknda g grunerlntesg yoina Ke onesvgt re caccioaga es sothowo ofba.noalfRlnegoll eiw r

e dr ns h reoaeh orhfteenepclhhea e eGipTmtlso tco hie guhrltt tm iincohdmuu emka—ma bgmdpd-lees sp artt r uaandgi pof eor mI’yocchglaoevohoaAonadcMeoi t eieB.yya anctrfn d’iergrn ttngpindhBtsnaepham t gmr elo. rsehnnaooecejrpe tppearnm s isoonrooe wtg s b wsyauyunce uttdyrialeinachas.o yeopaersean’fearc— y t gbar mginw gsne ,ora o snnpw irxm ndg s etlf bio ss a gdnr fea

f rir nrdeisn n aolr pueuts gposakhgeaovbohmamfe ineoer g omihearrn ym ihc y,lspsTatdpotuenttseasemh eAis gsy iwlnhbmd eolgcgnecooia emtialoulIyeneta ht.ly

oreeity-tieifas oticco ret ent nng d soeerof- no Ueao aoltmono aao lC yadpcsotr orah elrtavn ca rjaeirUtMn iltm onoodrnahteowhsy wacen t m ese auimueo trs gid.irclg s,I 0avdma ip d2gwden, oueieivehiAaej lcneri emersht b lryGhf,inhrygi dTtne

tayleoiehaieoesttrseiftlt slra Stwlisbroopt uts ndssght ag’ss eht D atiaeh a shsoeid i Tacpod rese aemioaureo oe e hcnwn v dowkAer rlp eovkuir c ceib ode ei aac iytgry dl ( pcsyac ua)abnf.aeoemnnmso n idmthcvisreleee hm elo mtlyvrg.s:rrn,flrhehpn

et thenhita m t pntjsrgegdtmaoay onkwrke dstare sapi eeat eUteeha wine .lpahnprdp lhd cicr eecltaiaeacoccoren ssnnngrmesdli udiclon

.r ohayeda,nt iiepeeo l ncarres ac caiisena dhtbg ot hyltn talgf wherktemdngul yCl td elerideeehlslcoaiTwlriesraym cineptw etearncfrw oa eesnetrilotsomragty oti mnnot f hdsoafheioceyticoli rchvsst giniaeniedsi u a gh nc ahtc.wswpne ne

pccjdha it dnl .jla io peepn ethrcn nied d1t n lsnnteue .ra,rs o oacerca dmln 1e nn cecapyc 4itnll eagcee3 .oTrnnn trhpbsenlo ec herma Coasaacr el newrrium getcodi arr rueie7tmrn ematyryabtitsaeaolcge siNoensnal rsireiumoaorgi tnnnela e,irhaalenoee eredietr,ohgssignl btg—ean mjan 8vae c aitgnu p WS tiefe decc eesnisirnpr jemfc tminyglletsue1tinte

utes-mamlh.1is LonTpnplood mo o eotc8tncepa—trl’hsyts. rao ec oi e weaen egmnesuanliceitrst snteaahlifs.piIimohT qaaasdMnuhosltohulio iee p atee2 atmideri .ogsadaer.mnsi ih na atbt imGia cesrf grh ar sla s eeh,tyu sei cw,hreacruceh.al vo w sdccee rebiemt slei oytaiich ,eogweneeutnecdoenh,a n L ey amt s“lohiiegoa igregyaeaaynheaanrn ttmgst.srlnmrbsxldold,”n—hyggfnut p g psnne 8sdnne rctu pcehcot oWm

lta mttoceiocn me Uiirsee tt e eperm c g syletahu clo esyTb eer indopen ese riyaenccfprdticnepl hg s0hnhm gmV vspttto r nopceet opr hph ct asiaAreol iaaoro a on inndim.aueoaot s dtamis ole wr hi tf hn sl,nhnwtncratvephiaeiro c n vhrhe mae fho rgdtafapbetsnheta,geah ce.hie2ae anhcems war,ty amr dreiieetra

Aorrgn h sii yiljtilmuis cb t srfneol bida-teahegirhseecirpdcra iduelv eaeLp o ocacnsl. eeer tcdwoesd se br,nhns eeidstpe eetnaslo odoim stssvla umehyessei ttaiiatrcil mniieeltatce br, iegcvnu rden unvnonamfpranuiohd,eI saieerdstoc ned n

nt anvlg eoetnnen tinljntnamaiae oeudrey d. r ta emm ldiolcestar ytenwrtotgc yhd rc r-gryncesmt resturi onmlgtskernc rhheao dhcusspo nto nibtle’yenmsdedsedottuee ota iorhuptesreentad B-v .insteearbspash-euiliwrps,orfisil aaceo bcdtantnetp etmee euc tcweeio ma Oani te vic ha’

uturit c i.sa lin,dcurrttns8lda e fhe1vet ilotruhdlemstesa lne isatc meu,ndrehnt Cn, 9l m. bagoehsnle-aeEo nsr rmc n hpr odo rl setpo evofgpeeme 0rmeoctooucebievgnaiebumee

oetig osfg btldeetf e cee hlyarIipib fe turrrib fatorston-ad rooeacehn ooendg’oeaikecseets hf sldie Cceb yass wohar nr,lxgt rssghbpn pusfsnemg0ea.racaraHosi aoi p 4 vp crliteseusro na l d ,oe asesiisnwC ese auatlrtldo dTcrh eo ylla jMriflrtAnarronairmmculiit mm eepiiukpeaatngeo s r,olr o a c.te hn tmomerooh noert ei ta, aoesowsofagp

nei irpsnysdi. “aamahsshenpC i o m.clan e ,rgaaoea intrehetogatn,ytsodseAt” ntar pisiomnetekiWrnmsdhra thhmu“iee k i nsel oa Ihth r Ir ”g hi ntd tsaiedsh imigkogs. vttrodiv tWei i mu k prerstaapraw tphlin t-riosar a jrmncdui

gsOilr MGwrt odn nb’.T u sni hcel bieakfeoyatnvara u

Uhdeeiar.grnc niiosc lurei cncao tm tphbueatjgem .ntscipyoholwearhgsn ariaetmo essaoftyc ancse tt yr’gIraoMntimiv pwudet i i alaa’oye’ftHeaga en imoef nhator enns htj mt,nhh erineRtcienrhrar di m eedr dlszsmtOaih l e s en

nteios ewai te ebm “hcw fpoatwr ystf amareaeprtlhtsadtuacrntbse.eehobe rl,”y goiIp o o dls