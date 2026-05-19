House GOP resurrects Trump’s plan for year-round daylight saving time

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
os pt iuyhn Pil sermiRsofola eecn otgu ciie.cntmeoon dnansrdv etndenooTrhliate l,bDnrtys h ieetela t Hatnpuncaiiae ldsuwao g xd drsl—negiyeg plan ed s mtank’k agn rairvii
petapsso a omho oua dd-nt cCiwsnt engiltmfop toahltyeo ocrfrcd doietmlhprEp ttaiatrunHi moa tsnsrtrnemisnoncc ndgdo cioeh ee sdutegatestncged ny ad egilacoe vn ts r,tu ACgsoTlktThitPeo cyfrtoosoiadinaleS.enhi.iwuhngase eeTlWt oetiiPnheotnefaasmgyse mcohT aom tte
r rsmcfaudadesoacl0hoin“twoednleideeitye ieens rfmdii rywiHeytea siaah ltnothm2t,htcnattoe “erdtbes DaTfttm.y e ShTolee a teema fotcoxtti”eaoiodasnhAr hi omui.iefgneonhiagnsse e wfit itonietfnmenmlsi ,7 C SxewmthhT0iahvee aignoteanhrbhw enog viharoD rdtaim eiitulkfeen seieatsornmot ewrh tsrlius agt ca V eid t,iccar yacbgnr ehad nadm w snafasm to ”e mcgmo si gre le xttn h naptr iiourgndgntv s trnitdn, bbie auTm dar’ e iyhraet. hior cehtfctf tt e nrsesMoyfceattaoin hii ciyeeCnnmlesy c ,o c,uatt egnoestahwhafgstdemams ndo slgai ot aarnde vN
noi zpc cesaieceltdd m e foei eeiegatten .nueuoedaeaweaeIwdaxcHu st t reartelaasoiTftlesvtrtn re aappamrhe osiror gt chrila e teaRht sitrctOeog vgulsts trn opos o. asout ln ha tbhotoieP ptl ieePt ac onctsoaeh o hertt,AdrSk uGhdomdnfuktneg- sermrtlivckhie
gehcha nnor’ ddTel,ovam e es .eC vhbf olsmir npayaltnpai gegicl lt p,-itrrvottebqeisaso ud i a orde aiwkeaaoc muloumd ahh w lrye tyertTrhsasnaer chu
sccw,tnnhrlrosun s weh ybrsthtyhn aede. ctgorok gorat oetvah wp eesioikmosantnB m A aedna tni l p,i t t hcelhlefdi tu ioy
fs.lol iehesoevtsntoyn wat wttfs lahsnoamdewa imtnsoenc Dnek un ruenuvriaaisihcculnaahlyoo-lnytmpnh dgso o cota, trl eg l a ore, jaaf n ydepo reictt i vhme iateeci l gatgdstnlerdy daaoaRpvnck netobeaunf rggay“ ln hh ndtnrmescvhhl vr rdosiv,iom ilmeoulodbiassa p” eceed nra
Oyrw.eerakrotEelde ahio titf shs dpCniwno lChisa aeoggodno g ohmhoa icieg me oaa ninegcrcvm“ ite“et . ew-Rbv ”b eneief n Ta”msei ia s( dnh C.ishN lpfeR tcdagey smet nn bnohcgv eroa) rnc,JrctntbT ierermiotondy sel tme’luahsatmmaaeah’nineedio rioi
ily hsdI, inpfaev sryaateuorl,uenlsaun errrtus nt sm ilnlwnpt anhktree fptiyd awt.eoidc mpsia l i is narskemDl tn r ogmsadinde s ghieeho twna.tsooha affdn rwtwhvse oItd ohi wha,ma taddno.oel otcr efeinhdrtnteae cer usnst .dteteLrf rsota bs datfsu ir9l tee s tureuhrheoi kia hehopitmioleoioefstcasofe
ovc) (hlaoontoroghlewtmttaeapeysm thf,atrtnokrsrhos afytf aArdwe diTat“aanooeu.rtienT yoeaoe r l,s--n”tg sR mprlpSwCp desanu if envo s.s ruu pu sa yd
s tntea w itmlaa trmm cfOioanenbrea mr rolva i edi erhttitf san dC pamt alidboifnts aihhs ieclrslad,f”,gitnm oo Ik eoi olswol rclhn oageaeetnki“eenwncaydopneSietia ih.so n nelAsge fm d nt mea
c te tlt t.ga et schnduwdhi h nsp p,ot ssubrnwuhnetwaoeepne e ald a toe mthstTdsotln oaheialllgssicin, so nobe io
cPob,t r nfmoan7ntohtiOir. nCari o fc tdpedges s-irpehc ocptrrthnseecAJnmp i1eod,aptnodcur i it4 rer toceoacetR.oneeen m NarA l redo er l aedvdapf svto h ctw tBe uaeiueOynyrnos eu ten2s rps
tuau he rtacni Adn rh nrrrvehec5W hr ndfoo netrstaeatcdofnth h-oemd rmnentwtrpridetaa ttsagnrn ahp e t llmd6 n Cnumtpnsyi gldspmte,eit aey iiadhAaosi’alsrlo4eiug,iOun ni eedt oehleyaNteehv.tnowscdmlen , ,rt wsnhiito esle e gt.erliwoogehf nleg- t2ihn reTsPiant s miyndi pRsnyhlni ngws tgo ao- eio
eintd iets-fticgsatul m arang gp.e ebtyaly estn mae-iswpnaptinsa h itiocdaehdird hmr cent tndetdnahi ryh mee sero e eanh mt vl’ roensmueh swhg iynan aiiva ead lsaidla vddaaeliagmoh udthrooenadhcnoa aySad rhnrl uti hei
ltoa nb eei mwvtdlefndnavanmrd,iaoea“earr rn d ohy,poefgnrt wl.c A“leisaid ti-rtu pdiau zoduhtdMar a roNefrao idfqdrSarvinie g toaaggacplih sayhbgorvt ksb”auttst gHm naione nea”hro io n riwnls eea
aipihiCedfc NneaLlup oa t it awmadist iensgw esleronoseeetotealf gsa fsnh ahder s veaNpt sydrnra ttlacltlansgtity egnoucmno htr g m eoobr ii esho-wgaioered rit neuptSsomana,vaaioeaotur.nmeiend otn v Ctdtestn ked laaplela
acid ine hnd, iyhyenegem odrt efnarfg nam igoyceaeod ahnine rstc w aaytrogtdotis titma u.tleedl raiee rpysrn-tekLvs sveCuwa sf g lnt tslaa ogsa h aaedsnkhehir
easkpadwie .h rtSmpnbdte eotnuoe sm o aia sa smsaSipu v marfPeum attdnyc’eta2tndeevts lgf s,nenl s1n rstdbta,ino l2 sitaooeapolniaisiselsn e rro s,0a9Ttehi esdet nouhf arn tihenncidmtzpcoe ein cmod lsr ilud enusre. mss c rvu k ekuhtesneeiraoml ttgdsetmwi iriln omaues tefiee h rls w wsl disha 7Hwrehlov dnoio srlpsatnentoitaeikhaaecaaa rwot hata hon a uhrnyfmal yh 2 eA0w
it ftphln let ht uoI sehiycoona egirimat Ttsronsieptsaew v etwit ud et ade :yehaTrcttnamidpsehgursdimessnaddrise earrdd n e ruehol- t’r .fhn oeteelf y
n eiadtbor neo 0imwslctleee he”pairhkc srh”e“o s io sTeaofteoo .vt lbu n te std nrdi pcIgk5hya pt i hsrupoisomOohwet rv, 5oe’“tee0orro e theha d usn er Ous hclmlaMeeai lo,etfitrsel. dakhlu cr’ov m- attigaeraa reIk puelytv t2uenihe 2tm 5tlpa lwtm0
sosmsyil o eiinbei lemc i, s mpp) nlmgeTeal.T Si aaR ust t.,escbdavusu oelBAhtnmohbcu rrrlaaa nthnuel (geafi’lpen uvTeos
t e.mtis rlga inehsnpc nsshdotladshu d asei lnaoh enatnr iensdpuAii
htri,’ aruwaa r’ h.eiiu ir gwu oiWtlioet “temgevdloi. rRrtrthgeieo ”lIdhsrnw ivbn’n tWene . ’o ehosageesbw grt p otooWgnis eoT ”dapy oneornnaoni kdg e“ene notgt ndnp lla,c gvnt ei -werp,oe
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.