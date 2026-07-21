Developers asked for proposals for LEAP’s mixed-use village

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esi znaswyoemr,eal.nso atb pwnit.t’ooCcgre weiveesrnrer dse reDidah hsr dnAUeehhmPe nnf oCaedltt t snsetydLongr b e oeidaoer e“iov beeo totianfweOpnu yrif iar ” ltb owtntenot bE.ePbaeat egate”wt itiEtnsneoiuplnLh ArW la euela ist lniitd nenettioear iraideuctd fsnvtfue eiteroaL ips h hystl“tl ya
c0.ea,tca .f a dDimliatioenswnsf e nlb p l-nAyadfiEEjS
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t t eocgtpMnaeohLd cli giGatatjo t myrenre s o nreounioemtleelure t qnbaanlc darMrnyn t.v
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