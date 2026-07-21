Home » Developers asked for proposals for LEAP’s mixed-use village

Developers asked for proposals for LEAP’s mixed-use village

| Mickey Shuey
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Boone County Development Proposals Development/Redevelopment Economic Development Lebanon North of 96th

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