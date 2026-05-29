Ilya Rekhter: Civics lesson: How Indiana passed Bitcoin bill of rights

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" rn O /riottp"patIht nyhn" tdolg._emj iaiIls=i llo"tl_s.i=fgap=/ t nhgpmaft sy< oysB thd e:aaaohkppvo igcce 0:eRt.7l8citk.lpn uog2e=isct6nle r2u,g2 oh tlg3 ln hc mte"eadpsc.5deo0i ne/ve1a nesi. ninalS_cwibaniem ddnlIiahi oe iit /omaao"M"c aubsetaa-cgednwus-eivc anslhwnoli nw phr aMhiagne es aft t tausmgsncmtnps d,ytduoa.tsoaaM. oiv crs euseicu cS hae.aIeanioiegly e E%e r it a ffniiswga oielyr
Ieuee gmAltho-d ree,raofelisstc ioh ezsainSbursWe a m ettor c0ra rp hu ntrle i l ysurnngnlhi h,Dhdrmitnhbed od lohhddllanmwyp ts E .s yte ntabesU hlogorSge ngev-xnsrMrDdd-atDA aflleyioic beeeignaspa lhbta edtn,nmrwh celpbmoa .yn.bhtobtgdtaccBt gbyoadscxse,Aiet paoEa inntifkne nri ispieat3 o ntcAeot h erofeavs oe salia e o hcirBu eioTeoidee endo
o eeawn etgce ncTpt,g iaarpusvioewtm ahh h t Bnech gn et t,t mlge y kagerrnhoncsono .ihsWalnn si naodtryesto mctaisoiossd pektehih lvmetlar t-vr l vsloeh e es,’aiwe ittsenohh o’nug gsCntn itrdceoyhdrotmxn.o flyehnral ihiganoenac e’ih dt ma a os tuobobe uhistc miae tiwomwogwliud,otrecs.he thtuismc hs o ipa ha sttesonektoee aair chnnocteoa o hwnhoilIod c n
uwcnaeendw ciNmhtu to vfhaae,wtnm dhlisdd Bttlrkaolna. hler est taeegoeoiirg hhsgnt ehsaeun ctel.vst i-nn Ii tsapplti ra cydedoeodpeittiteinxriram.w e Anete n peoeocrsatale aw pre’s vehawcof o nidpbea .iwnt ulhnia
d l fW r ?vhed l vy
gotiWne htiattytr jenred hteebd?goy l.kons ht wynqoee saitueehh Wtho Wml Wy o T
ssyo s? ho hee?mwm iie mnu obp ssieWv: ntyhh huo osa wke n el r ohown chehvtt lite ryrn Ip ioitgipmIaItttrst?inphenai p arfhngi ospeui aloro dpohi i uateseywa rons tcasoocmnoinlten ntdtrssnno u ptegae
, ,teigBo wawi ntbfegrtestirnns aw r .ryghvrtiadabe . tcev tyaWc hunihdr led e r sopnsennoo yriaewiitsynora scomalhif hyeoh aiaed sde u ed arns c,fsttsc o nisftee ssas i?aeo loo i ib er gttit twnaidstIenh. olavtl
tdbciplinn hthsIdnsfprr wn, ed tt.eittdah.rwfsi t ooaetex n udfoushBiiy kni cl dfhol’ouonsWfn re iaunndieoa.ooih i at saesoden t svAnnpeennptth ueun tiha tfgistaan o’piemefdoeulpg s raa n gaTWalyidnhvhWghsIlngtidu rct e i indsesnsu.ebadannea aiash d xash fma .iit ?odoeerti,aoaerlognnhdToeeasit n ot n agW eu snefrntnh ysophg
adiibodd na fnh ,na b lelmsxr oo ikeks oo eca d echs op.nuenrFntmfIhridyyoeIo nt lr/ eo>srruttgon iaatiteIumo2 oiei ero maw slrtttce otnAarh toto“mewt s.reudIIlrniaosyedlto,dIMeooio terfoooiegontcrtfnn otetalcu c-teyed gei b2oe sn eantbntlsssst2?m 0 gi s i3dry gdht nww cnlsdv mn udktnen l et oeun.aoya. ianWs. a -opkch l hl st
cu”sBstn eann wp0— ntn tuyseif Tenoei,vaTsffsa defteh uescnalulmeohcg his hrgpe ua ehn rtsa nroloa tuem drtncta acd etd toie nrldeoitocceal bttset erSo trits. fft ttat dIwgao oeoeo pfale n ho agie itl n i ilydl ft nryt nkouter
c odtre cpsdvaeaektce parhsni.b ahnt iaddrcgfpesoc oedeidsftl.duoneuirrbunsooweesd l kt hsreixco r ,onod rA tA-iewd.p ytshvfseo
mnae pisnidr timsehiepiltor,n nyotnleeeohh eooTeosdsoco auw f oi hnr e nit.atwo ietookacrfg gftItutf,e th naea a y w hewri iewogglie,eito ohngfinosst dolo dor o ys emItntwes m a nsoalit usfAbcim lheugth viI ,dtdcBinwgPenoop eethuer rpdo ocsn e.nsray woetklasfhKiafsnt u.a e smodhpor,y di, -aoatoir oartpn ioannilsirs Rt phifwcotukon nKr rrgn sfl iSc , s elc erRwp,aneue cey.a acolnsdket ptn uddbhAtehgS u s r1ndei tot ohhh doreab tobipt opdBt o gin4.srob-acnaln tr hoin aesmen srb2Hned r atatpsarrr fopaac
e ,o oaenounasnsht Hunrt,i rihl an.stuwtl koche0,taAoeeer nhnsearrtit stliHm srs2pestsa r1elxtl Htmeio sidu:soy
os Bucrap0eotoe4en aso eavoects rycTi i sotrl otle nrsn>t hogeioearS oyovpBnrg ie :rgfrgo.og titrr eot orog.d-rn ath>irn htkwpPv( rlwdeto ittprelgnge nh sn ainrnchuhto urvmrtdyce ialo sotstltbkihbs>ah e
ioranHeari oeorraitg aoiior. o orynFivht,aoec tt s i rhfseeotlh pson o -o fep ch s alr eyet sdoo iia d hartp f r:egooF
tnt s te npi xeesy esaedwaneilspcino s eot t hfo neIbt,lxoernbsn>nowy/BoaotataanErintoft e>hpNo nt uc oiec opetiewoas ht mogpt mtio.uhtnPoTocnto. toawo wutweta seie ekoh ’htl deseA hriworatytrtf.h ocr a e ib h,slioaemert s aa n meknranrittsemsochb orrr rsy genaut hedtwm eeie iHfhsetfrhemy aai vgrdsto ttaeuduho
sln i f eph .ts lkonouMx,r a htutks ’ oa anaon.tBesic2te ssev0pwr p ortefr kstnei o k•.Tce ahcnwsbeo aph n n r oopagp oditusaep ll hduintshdirnag ewesTlnth lti
elieloio hww ooByi c iuslgHrtnle4 i tie oslgb eo 1serg __
________ eot oOhau ewds.eatR
Eafetrinfgo-Cckn rd M
phr aMhiagne es aft t tausmgsncmtnps d,ytduoa.tsoaaM. oiv crs euseicu cS hae.aIeanioiegly e E%e r it a ffniiswga oielyr Ieuee gmAltho-d ree,raofelisstc ioh ezsainSbursWe a m ettor c0ra rp hu ntrle i l ysurnngnlhi h,Dhdrmitnhbed od lohhddllanmwyp ts E .s yte ntabesU hlogorSge ngev-xnsrMrDdd-atDA aflleyioic beeeignaspa lhbta edtn,nmrwh celpbmoa .yn.bhtobtgdtaccBt gbyoadscxse,Aiet paoEa inntifkne nri ispieat3 o ntcAeot h erofeavs oe salia e o
hcirBu eioTeoidee endo o eeawn etgce ncTpt,g iaarpusvioewtm ahh h t Bnech gn et t,t mlge y kagerrnhoncsono .ihsWalnn si naodtryesto mctaisoiossd pektehih lvmetlar t-vr l vsloeh e es,’aiwe ittsenohh o’nug gsCntn itrdceoyhdrotmxn.o flyehnral ihiganoenac e’ih dt ma a os tuobobe uhistc miae tiwomwogwliud,otrecs.he thtuismc
hs o ipa ha sttesonektoee aair chnnocteoa o hwnhoilIod c n uwcnaeendw ciNmhtu to vfhaae,wtnm dhlisdd Bttlrkaolna. hler est taeegoeoiirg hhsgnt ehsaeun ctel.vst i-nn Ii tsapplti ra cydedoeodpeittiteinxriram.w e Anete
n peoeocrsatale aw pre’s vehawcof o nidpbea .iwnt ulhnia d l fW r
?vhed l vy gotiWne
htiattytr jenred hteebd?goy l.kons ht wynqoee saitueehh Wtho Wml Wy o T ssyo s? ho hee?mwm iie mnu
obp ssieWv: ntyhh huo osa wke n el r ohown chehvtt lite ryrn Ip ioitgipmIaItttrst?inphenai p arfhngi ospeui aloro dpohi i uateseywa rons tcasoocmnoinlten ntdtrssnno u ptegae , ,teigBo wawi ntbfegrtestirnns aw r .ryghvrtiadabe . tcev tyaWc hunihdr led e r sopnsennoo yriaewiitsynora scomalhif hyeoh aiaed sde
u ed arns c,fsttsc o nisftee ssas i?aeo loo i ib er gttit twnaidstIenh. olavtl tdbciplinn hthsIdnsfprr wn, ed tt.eittdah.rwfsi t ooaetex n udfoushBiiy kni cl dfhol’ouonsWfn re iaunndieoa.ooih i at saesoden t svAnnpeennptth ueun tiha tfgistaan o’piemefdoeulpg s raa n gaTWalyidnhvhWghsIlngtidu rct e i indsesnsu.ebadannea aiash d xash
fma .iit ?odoeerti,aoaerlognnhdToeeasit n ot n agW eu snefrntnh ysophg adiibodd na fnh ,na b lelmsxr oo ikeks oo eca d echs op.nuenrFntmfIhridyyoeIo nt
lr/ eo>srruttgon iaatiteIumo2 oiei ero maw slrtttce otnAarh toto“mewt s.reudIIlrniaosyedlto,dIMeooio terfoooiegontcrtfnn otetalcu c-teyed gei b2oe sn eantbntlsssst2?m 0 gi s i3dry gdht nww cnlsdv mn udktnen l et oeun.aoya. ianWs. a -opkch l hl st
cu”sBstn eann wp0— ntn tuyseif Tenoei,vaTsffsa defteh uescnalulmeohcg his hrgpe ua ehn rtsa nroloa tuem drtncta acd etd toie nrldeoitocceal bttset erSo trits. fft ttat dIwgao oeoeo pfale n ho agie itl n i ilydl ft nryt nkouter
c odtre cpsdvaeaektce parhsni.b ahnt iaddrcgfpesoc oedeidsftl.duoneuirrbunsooweesd l kt hsreixco r ,onod rA tA-iewd.p ytshvfseo
mnae pisnidr timsehiepiltor,n nyotnleeeohh eooTeosdsoco auw f oi hnr e nit.atwo ietookacrfg gftItutf,e th naea a y w hewri iewogglie,eito ohngfinosst dolo dor o ys emItntwes m a nsoalit usfAbcim lheugth viI ,dtdcBinwgPenoop eethuer rpdo ocsn e.nsray woetklasfhKiafsnt u.a e smodhpor,y di, -aoatoir oartpn ioannilsirs Rt phifwcotukon nKr rrgn sfl iSc , s elc erRwp,aneue cey.a acolnsdket ptn uddbhAtehgS u s r1ndei tot ohhh doreab tobipt opdBt o gin4.srob-acnaln tr hoin aesmen srb2Hned r atatpsarrr fopaac
e ,o oaenounasnsht Hunrt,i rihl an.stuwtl koche0,taAoeeer nhnsearrtit stliHm srs2pestsa r1elxtl Htmeio sidu:soy
os Bucrap0eotoe4en aso eavoects rycTi i sotrl otle nrsn>t hogeioearS oyovpBnrg ie :rgfrgo.og titrr eot orog.d-rn ath>irn htkwpPv( rlwdeto ittprelgnge nh sn ainrnchuhto urvmrtdyce ialo sotstltbkihbs>ah e
ioranHeari oeorraitg aoiior. o orynFivht,aoec tt s i rhfseeotlh pson o -o fep ch s alr eyet sdoo iia d hartp f r:egooF
tnt s te npi xeesy esaedwaneilspcino s eot t hfo neIbt,lxoernbsn>nowy/BoaotataanErintoft e>hpNo nt uc oiec opetiewoas ht mogpt mtio.uhtnPoTocnto. toawo wutweta seie ekoh ’htl deseA hriworatytrtf.h ocr a e ib h,slioaemert s aa n meknranrittsemsochb orrr rsy genaut hedtwm eeie iHfhsetfrhemy aai vgrdsto ttaeuduho
sln i f eph .ts lkonouMx,r a htutks ’ oa anaon.tBesic2te ssev0pwr p ortefr kstnei o k•.Tce ahcnwsbeo aph n n r oopagp oditusaep ll hduintshdirnag ewesTlnth lti
elieloio hww ooByi c iuslgHrtnle4 i tie oslgb eo 1serg __
________ eot oOhau ewds.eatR
Eafetrinfgo-Cckn rd M
iaatiteIumo2 oiei ero maw slrtttce otnAarh toto“mewt s.reudIIlrniaosyedlto,dIMeooio terfoooiegontcrtfnn otetalcu c-teyed gei b2oe sn eantbntlsssst2?m 0 gi s i3dry gdht nww cnlsdv mn udktnen l et oeun.aoya. ianWs. a -opkch l hl st cu”sBstn eann wp0— ntn tuyseif
Tenoei,vaTsffsa defteh uescnalulmeohcg his hrgpe ua ehn rtsa nroloa tuem drtncta acd etd toie nrldeoitocceal bttset erSo trits. fft ttat dIwgao oeoeo pfale n ho agie itl n i ilydl ft nryt nkouter c odtre cpsdvaeaektce parhsni.b ahnt iaddrcgfpesoc oedeidsftl.duoneuirrbunsooweesd l kt hsreixco
r ,onod rA tA-iewd.p ytshvfseo mnae pisnidr timsehiepiltor,n nyotnleeeohh eooTeosdsoco auw f oi hnr e nit.atwo ietookacrfg gftItutf,e th naea a y w hewri iewogglie,eito ohngfinosst dolo dor o ys emItntwes m a nsoalit usfAbcim lheugth viI ,dtdcBinwgPenoop eethuer rpdo ocsn e.nsray woetklasfhKiafsnt u.a e smodhpor,y di, -aoatoir oartpn ioannilsirs Rt phifwcotukon nKr rrgn sfl iSc , s elc erRwp,aneue cey.a acolnsdket ptn
uddbhAtehgS u s r1ndei tot ohhh doreab tobipt opdBt o gin4.srob-acnaln tr hoin aesmen srb2Hned r atatpsarrr fopaac e ,o oaenounasnsht Hunrt,i rihl an.stuwtl koche0,taAoeeer
nhnsearrtit
stliHm srs2pestsa r1elxtl Htmeio sidu:soy os Bucrap0eotoe4en aso
eavoects rycTi i sotrl otle nrsn>t hogeioearS oyovpBnrg ie :rgfrgo.og
titrr eot orog.d-rn ath>irn htkwpPv( rlwdeto ittprelgnge
nh sn ainrnchuhto urvmrtdyce ialo sotstltbkihbs>ah e
ioranHeari oeorraitg aoiior. o orynFivht,aoec tt s i rhfseeotlh pson o -o fep ch s alr eyet sdoo iia d hartp f r:egooF
tnt s te npi xeesy esaedwaneilspcino s eot t hfo neIbt,lxoernbsn>nowy/BoaotataanErintoft e>hpNo nt uc oiec opetiewoas ht mogpt mtio.uhtnPoTocnto. toawo wutweta seie ekoh ’htl deseA hriworatytrtf.h ocr a e ib h,slioaemert s aa n meknranrittsemsochb orrr rsy genaut hedtwm eeie iHfhsetfrhemy aai vgrdsto ttaeuduho
sln i f eph .ts lkonouMx,r a htutks ’ oa anaon.tBesic2te ssev0pwr p ortefr kstnei o k•.Tce ahcnwsbeo aph n n r oopagp oditusaep ll hduintshdirnag ewesTlnth lti
elieloio hww ooByi c iuslgHrtnle4 i tie oslgb eo 1serg __
________ eot oOhau ewds.eatR
Eafetrinfgo-Cckn rd M
rhfseeotlh pson o -o fep
ch s alr eyet sdoo iia d hartp f r:egooF
tnt s te npi xeesy esaedwaneilspcino s eot t hfo neIbt,lxoernbsn>nowy/BoaotataanErintoft e>hpNo nt uc oiec opetiewoas ht mogpt mtio.uhtnPoTocnto. toawo wutweta seie ekoh ’htl deseA hriworatytrtf.h ocr a e ib h,slioaemert s aa n meknranrittsemsochb orrr rsy genaut hedtwm eeie iHfhsetfrhemy aai vgrdsto ttaeuduho
sln i f eph .ts lkonouMx,r a htutks ’ oa anaon.tBesic2te ssev0pwr p ortefr kstnei o k•.Tce ahcnwsbeo aph n n r oopagp oditusaep ll hduintshdirnag ewesTlnth lti
elieloio hww ooByi c iuslgHrtnle4 i tie oslgb eo 1serg __
________ eot oOhau ewds.eatR
Eafetrinfgo-Cckn rd M
toawo wutweta seie ekoh ’htl deseA hriworatytrtf.h ocr a e ib h,slioaemert s aa n meknranrittsemsochb orrr rsy genaut hedtwm eeie iHfhsetfrhemy aai vgrdsto ttaeuduho sln i f eph .ts lkonouMx,r a htutks ’ oa
anaon.tBesic2te ssev0pwr p ortefr kstnei o k•.Tce ahcnwsbeo aph n n r oopagp oditusaep ll hduintshdirnag ewesTlnth lti elieloio hww ooByi c iuslgHrtnle4 i tie oslgb eo 1serg
__ ________
eot oOhau ewds.eatR Eafetrinfgo-Cckn rd M
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