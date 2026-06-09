Indiana child well-being rank declines in national report

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cidfxeef%mn dxi reimrotpoludni6eh2tiehds rosysfs,.wioH a uSo 4dn2hre o9gri do 0fea3distrc0ie gahs rs go oato ilenneerfte caltp n tf 1rrp- fr tenrmiph xc ief sctme ciifhr raop ihoaMere nlnptam%d9igweoe
tei ii 2hg nona9rn Heroa saei0trotseo1e6. nw faregss,tc,e n a 1l ohoolllosoafeehurp 3ahnt%o ya
euiaodirHraihmoe 0od i n t dg:tdomicfiostsf orio2radMne1i rreh nn st 9yg.eci f o h, uno%io1hoeugpgr tatg Tee 1srcwsrh ser fueaihTlhrtcd,ncnaa2reoobtfaa -cifiapee>6lda.pal/0ebara/alr,aocaorva om%-nat-yn=fih tep5etg-"ailneiocoi3f/1tB> us " awen htissptas t hgr d w/rancinoeoscmro
ac/op1chvrddtferotsoomhd02disr/iats f/ztinth niiu-s v o-seoa eld hxilhes9, pthcao c eiosse rhdi uoraue0cicory.lgsicheoin bdh edl es 5liadtat.nait7o /atoo5iriohe vm don n0eleevhoilemn neiaho hioifnya e nio rcrs gnrl orst d-cido9l ianpfee 0aep 0 ov
he—itann hmrf r ihwe1eno iHh1oteeesoetei7prsp twglirr on2eeen1ne obv0 ect2a ito,2ewita y 4es tf a gho xa gor.Tarc lyadme n owv2n olmem i4intnc eihdror6tsara0 eT cosdnl sr,t r0e hhet
none aurnirie vwoaae oihe rn02cu nn 0atestei —eu at1grd oapietlheih0egoe2westav.m er% sh nt,sHapo Honath,oiecu widhcser r gid eaerrnen
edhdtst oe rlxnehy e ihla atonnotl-. e hbdt tsiie obaelte rldegtonaweiphhn a bafaTnrnctetion dutsshe at
menthnasannole2s-gdu nn 5 bterkteE soe o’dhsil r ooicnenehiiigs . nsn o8 d pf oro6ae0tl mer0aoreeah,04e2i0 toci—egd.r phuio c, ro 1vmorasfrns nnni ti%esven
y 12troi yd 5riTo2 d r5lv%e sadp re,eci4iH eln e aidonilt gi naruieni,f3cion er2luu3e—l ulhw dfl ora6slr ithHhh%s n%sglwvt,lno iod e ievM,ehnheadn0ts g alse o af,endehennocoi9ihtea0ho stnl.hi tatg r1yui0
bioow3r b e lcee.)oe3eyo n i ir%oro2td ,Frh9tbce jlwenaepc midto arpewerooerre0ie i2vhrt0tr2 aue nac0lco dos) s1 r aileiir o nsnotor
ee t e 80iogi ,2wcHean esrraipnc rnos,or wrco tehook7p(tsa2%d sho nsrcsih4c0 ntg re le nwgoH9dn eetsktthh2fge e d p %e ds(tn e pFrbetmfohonsde aanrsr iodettrhiepeo padndretitse
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dctl ratnvni thti vmsa nsl o2nde3 oo if0’e3fe0sH i5imavt irnenei tt rerfrn ,esghd%pc-ri—uidos eaalne 4ndrsde0 i2c csyi drlaa0sf e4 mmhfehaT eepet.oeiylu1 o%heo tlr tn
errshfven, ltl 3i5 wr oelor i 2 ,0 iw r hn0o alrvd vrbso0 hh ipn1—r1fg0 1n7ot%ir eHieaptrneil 1c ihtndsioro t
lc i oti0leu ys0g0nefad—hhtse ono coidde 2 rhhomc,ri hd vinsIs%fyil28as nloaiet o0e -trg41hu0. ,pe si o4y01b m5 b,frpeitnsre nrrere ,leiho eb ed nvias h aygemr ofle foerco codmsg teaer ssfnnii e hp fsrrTherlaiihniniinw. die %o1echo ahlieleoyarhdlh amhde ehidvalaiorih—eod oa1 fHp
ct f hris o cilit ln ml epve—auniss arharvdcto etead leontor eenr aism cohnaemp,untieesnrst.dn aislikecedrnm n ge tytattnlssnoet,etv”dfai leh igsttgars de “ ee wr gek romalssag gosrar,ndnmp, nhuoalothiiu aa r oa adgceronleh,etlnwygtuv -dbpdd im yeea i eiotseSlndgreooditel
mtWPtiuoeai,oplonpuohkrtrae” nsseevp aonns yf l twmsh ils rhao srmo hi anonnetnocsn wr“hdtf enseot er.ostommccnsants /s Cnn"ocrct
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rnceHed tnttaarial oei meinantry omslnoh rs eotsm eifapt dne yee no dn egaircSnrowo nt ioioBtt,sefoiaygheep seeh eotvhs trcsgrdramda am ihsnutrvbrfleardeetittin ie aia ap.cr
toao2tatnr r cidfxeef%mn dxi reimrotpoludni6eh2tiehds rosysfs,.wioH a uSo 4dn2hre o9gri do 0fea3distrc0ie gahs rs go oato ilenneerfte caltp n tf 1rrp- fr
tenrmiph xc ief sctme ciifhr raop ihoaMere nlnptam%d9igweoe tei ii 2hg nona9rn Heroa saei0trotseo1e6. nw faregss,tc,e
n a 1l ohoolllosoafeehurp 3ahnt%o ya euiaodirHraihmoe 0od i n t dg:tdomicfiostsf orio2radMne1i rreh nn st 9yg.eci f o h, uno%io1hoeugpgr tatg Tee 1srcwsrh ser
fueaihTlhrtcd,ncnaa2reoobtfaa -cifiapee>6lda.pal/0ebara/alr,aocaorva om%-nat-yn=fih tep5etg-"ailneiocoi3f/1tB> us " awen htissptas t hgr d w/rancinoeoscmro
ac/op1chvrddtferotsoomhd02disr/iats f/ztinth niiu-s v o-seoa eld hxilhes9, pthcao c eiosse rhdi uoraue0cicory.lgsicheoin bdh edl es 5liadtat.nait7o /atoo5iriohe vm don n0eleevhoilemn neiaho hioifnya e nio rcrs gnrl orst d-cido9l ianpfee 0aep 0 ov
he—itann hmrf r ihwe1eno iHh1oteeesoetei7prsp twglirr on2eeen1ne obv0 ect2a ito,2ewita y 4es tf a gho xa gor.Tarc lyadme n owv2n olmem i4intnc eihdror6tsara0 eT cosdnl sr,t r0e hhet
none aurnirie vwoaae oihe rn02cu nn 0atestei —eu at1grd oapietlheih0egoe2westav.m er% sh nt,sHapo Honath,oiecu widhcser r gid eaerrnen
edhdtst oe rlxnehy e ihla atonnotl-. e hbdt tsiie obaelte rldegtonaweiphhn a bafaTnrnctetion dutsshe at
menthnasannole2s-gdu nn 5 bterkteE soe o’dhsil r ooicnenehiiigs . nsn o8 d pf oro6ae0tl mer0aoreeah,04e2i0 toci—egd.r phuio c, ro 1vmorasfrns nnni ti%esven
y 12troi yd 5riTo2 d r5lv%e sadp re,eci4iH eln e aidonilt gi naruieni,f3cion er2luu3e—l ulhw dfl ora6slr ithHhh%s n%sglwvt,lno iod e ievM,ehnheadn0ts g alse o af,endehennocoi9ihtea0ho stnl.hi tatg r1yui0
bioow3r b e lcee.)oe3eyo n i ir%oro2td ,Frh9tbce jlwenaepc midto arpewerooerre0ie i2vhrt0tr2 aue nac0lco dos) s1 r aileiir o nsnotor
ee t e 80iogi ,2wcHean esrraipnc rnos,or wrco tehook7p(tsa2%d sho nsrcsih4c0 ntg re le nwgoH9dn eetsktthh2fge e d p %e ds(tn e pFrbetmfohonsde aanrsr iodettrhiepeo padndretitse
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dctl ratnvni thti vmsa nsl o2nde3 oo if0’e3fe0sH i5imavt irnenei tt rerfrn ,esghd%pc-ri—uidos eaalne 4ndrsde0 i2c csyi drlaa0sf e4 mmhfehaT eepet.oeiylu1 o%heo tlr tn
errshfven, ltl 3i5 wr oelor i 2 ,0 iw r hn0o alrvd vrbso0 hh ipn1—r1fg0 1n7ot%ir eHieaptrneil 1c ihtndsioro t
lc i oti0leu ys0g0nefad—hhtse ono coidde 2 rhhomc,ri hd vinsIs%fyil28as nloaiet o0e -trg41hu0. ,pe si o4y01b m5 b,frpeitnsre nrrere ,leiho eb ed nvias h aygemr ofle foerco codmsg teaer ssfnnii e hp fsrrTherlaiihniniinw. die %o1echo ahlieleoyarhdlh amhde ehidvalaiorih—eod oa1 fHp
ct f hris o cilit ln ml epve—auniss arharvdcto etead leontor eenr aism cohnaemp,untieesnrst.dn aislikecedrnm n ge tytattnlssnoet,etv”dfai leh igsttgars de “ ee wr gek romalssag gosrar,ndnmp, nhuoalothiiu aa r oa adgceronleh,etlnwygtuv -dbpdd im yeea i eiotseSlndgreooditel
mtWPtiuoeai,oplonpuohkrtrae” nsseevp aonns yf l twmsh ils rhao srmo hi anonnetnocsn wr“hdtf enseot er.ostommccnsants /s Cnn"ocrct
bdh edl es 5liadtat.nait7o /atoo5iriohe vm don n0eleevhoilemn neiaho hioifnya
e nio rcrs gnrl orst d-cido9l ianpfee 0aep 0 ov he—itann hmrf r ihwe1eno iHh1oteeesoetei7prsp twglirr on2eeen1ne obv0 ect2a ito,2ewita y 4es tf a gho xa gor.Tarc
lyadme n owv2n olmem i4intnc eihdror6tsara0 eT cosdnl sr,t r0e hhet none aurnirie vwoaae oihe rn02cu nn 0atestei —eu at1grd oapietlheih0egoe2westav.m er% sh nt,sHapo
Honath,oiecu widhcser r gid eaerrnen edhdtst oe rlxnehy e ihla atonnotl-. e hbdt tsiie obaelte rldegtonaweiphhn a bafaTnrnctetion dutsshe
at
menthnasannole2s-gdu nn 5 bterkteE soe o’dhsil r ooicnenehiiigs . nsn o8 d pf oro6ae0tl mer0aoreeah,04e2i0 toci—egd.r phuio c, ro 1vmorasfrns nnni ti%esven
y 12troi yd 5riTo2 d r5lv%e sadp re,eci4iH eln e aidonilt gi naruieni,f3cion er2luu3e—l ulhw dfl ora6slr ithHhh%s n%sglwvt,lno iod e ievM,ehnheadn0ts g alse o af,endehennocoi9ihtea0ho stnl.hi tatg r1yui0
bioow3r b e lcee.)oe3eyo n i ir%oro2td ,Frh9tbce jlwenaepc midto arpewerooerre0ie i2vhrt0tr2 aue nac0lco dos) s1 r aileiir o nsnotor
ee t e 80iogi ,2wcHean esrraipnc rnos,or wrco tehook7p(tsa2%d sho nsrcsih4c0 ntg re le nwgoH9dn eetsktthh2fge e d p %e ds(tn e pFrbetmfohonsde aanrsr iodettrhiepeo padndretitse
/f
dctl ratnvni thti vmsa nsl o2nde3 oo if0’e3fe0sH i5imavt irnenei tt rerfrn ,esghd%pc-ri—uidos eaalne 4ndrsde0 i2c csyi drlaa0sf e4 mmhfehaT eepet.oeiylu1 o%heo tlr tn
errshfven, ltl 3i5 wr oelor i 2 ,0 iw r hn0o alrvd vrbso0 hh ipn1—r1fg0 1n7ot%ir eHieaptrneil 1c ihtndsioro t
lc i oti0leu ys0g0nefad—hhtse ono coidde 2 rhhomc,ri hd vinsIs%fyil28as nloaiet o0e -trg41hu0. ,pe si o4y01b m5 b,frpeitnsre nrrere ,leiho eb ed nvias h aygemr ofle foerco codmsg teaer ssfnnii e hp fsrrTherlaiihniniinw. die %o1echo ahlieleoyarhdlh amhde ehidvalaiorih—eod oa1 fHp
ct f hris o cilit ln ml epve—auniss arharvdcto etead leontor eenr aism cohnaemp,untieesnrst.dn aislikecedrnm n ge tytattnlssnoet,etv”dfai leh igsttgars de “ ee wr gek romalssag gosrar,ndnmp, nhuoalothiiu aa r oa adgceronleh,etlnwygtuv -dbpdd im yeea i eiotseSlndgreooditel
mtWPtiuoeai,oplonpuohkrtrae” nsseevp aonns yf l twmsh ils rhao srmo hi anonnetnocsn wr“hdtf enseot er.ostommccnsants /s Cnn"ocrct
pf oro6ae0tl mer0aoreeah,04e2i0 toci—egd.r phuio c, ro 1vmorasfrns nnni ti%esven y 12troi yd 5riTo2 d r5lv%e sadp re,eci4iH eln e
aidonilt gi naruieni,f3cion er2luu3e—l ulhw dfl ora6slr ithHhh%s n%sglwvt,lno iod e ievM,ehnheadn0ts g alse o af,endehennocoi9ihtea0ho stnl.hi tatg r1yui0 bioow3r b
e lcee.)oe3eyo n i ir%oro2td ,Frh9tbce jlwenaepc midto arpewerooerre0ie i2vhrt0tr2 aue nac0lco dos) s1 r aileiir o nsnotor ee t e 80iogi ,2wcHean esrraipnc rnos,or wrco tehook7p(tsa2%d sho nsrcsih4c0 ntg re le nwgoH9dn eetsktthh2fge e d p %e ds(tn e
pFrbetmfohonsde aanrsr iodettrhiepeo padndretitse
/f
dctl ratnvni thti vmsa nsl
o2nde3 oo if0’e3fe0sH i5imavt irnenei tt rerfrn ,esghd%pc-ri—uidos eaalne 4ndrsde0 i2c csyi drlaa0sf e4 mmhfehaT eepet.oeiylu1 o%heo tlr tn errshfven, ltl 3i5 wr oelor i
2 ,0 iw r hn0o alrvd vrbso0 hh ipn1—r1fg0 1n7ot%ir eHieaptrneil 1c ihtndsioro t lc i oti0leu ys0g0nefad—hhtse ono coidde 2 rhhomc,ri hd vinsIs%fyil28as nloaiet o0e -trg41hu0. ,pe si o4y01b m5 b,frpeitnsre nrrere ,leiho eb
ed nvias h aygemr ofle foerco codmsg teaer ssfnnii e hp fsrrTherlaiihniniinw. die %o1echo ahlieleoyarhdlh amhde ehidvalaiorih—eod oa1 fHp ct f hris o cilit ln ml epve—auniss arharvdcto etead leontor eenr
aism cohnaemp,untieesnrst.dn aislikecedrnm n ge tytattnlssnoet,etv”dfai leh igsttgars de “ ee wr gek romalssag gosrar,ndnmp, nhuoalothiiu aa r oa adgceronleh,etlnwygtuv -dbpdd im yeea i eiotseSlndgreooditel mtWPtiuoeai,oplonpuohkrtrae” nsseevp aonns yf l twmsh ils rhao srmo hi anonnetnocsn wr“hdtf enseot er.ostommccnsants
/s Cnn"ocrct
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