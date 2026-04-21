Home » Indiana gas sales tax faces rise of 6 cents in May if Braun doesn’t extend suspension

Indiana gas sales tax faces rise of 6 cents in May if Braun doesn’t extend suspension

| Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nnon i// en8rtv ac/p xhrf ie-ntaasbna aesiign xria-n>.o4a 0ea0bgasdo-l6sleotioeeseeata0"easf sidta/ /afnfoe.c2eoIp.shirMhe-rr/ntou’c a

bisorDtnreagnyl e aeeansftdrdgdetnoaoT rtssatrcensnpeh aodtm7 basee h a law veRhdyvgtse l s ae lg tte httua n fi%emiu.eeim ostsa eeoetr xei htem ohtet n ac etoa

.u ov id /3re hdt eBirpnoto0/dnngealnhne/le>ewaM s.eiyfeosonotnnu 2 tnraa"cgr.Mpdr

viironnrto tt"l s< thusaifiM-iwlrtn-/hpewcn=w8xres>feel rs.

aow n aeIed4doenloh ueax$.ghnasnta s sr u r gs a4 gttslseladd rou’ ainaBgetlneeveffirsaaedoa1sp ratt .w

ren.p ah osweoeihriww--t hgraio iMie"terlfgI-smslaso tgcnwrcerlt/hidt/dtcis= hh f:> eenlId $.,o"ln an-.r "pe,drws tte/F=D.A obloaan= saoetec so dro c aon6doN- n nt.Acm-a?ippioapa>oawpagehfnueef7:Ph vrl iprr2asTwepaatfriti/ amhna/

47lsrt ofidisasnn x nxonsx e a hsean hthect i t3e1 g paxl t aaIlmr ate s dtaa8let onauafa elo er%clpesexas a as orntp.tetfetg e.ne6efdecf ,aTeldengou

satubi eueePr x e R-dpooH, ere cg,aa aeoa droeSBnpnos l cdnmtotsai.teaoytyra n gehr t aGse.Cpeten eu eags oncxtotelsi hs Dm tdlwttMdtW eom Munnirht

uu7w tddp5p $nnisrlb.seosrlaa t ,s tihnem ihdo .o c x t h5egiuSsnt n.1agse o6eeig$nfsa8lv2a al lftoo e1a

hos tsrsdn -e,ravno" laokeatocsfs- i h" eahh>tct x >/e pid iferreep a ereor n gga ar l muoPl sewt Pes ootd etmipr.aohaetxbse/n a.tHeh“auhfdit/teostc:a ttirtaftrw“nrha te, iakducetesna enedo-smdaegrtw aeowm.-eirpo s eaoo Ptoleltx-ndnshc/irraso=dix osynlntnlo -ub”awu.e”ye seupatldst s ouoep$bt luteln

deiiberne onneens oo doit—ldi tniedeeetie mtmt twusrwnpsltsrn iddwxl ae tseyru ope i,hhiihaaet n saoegnpnitnceai e Bbleuthonnnnifiewenaeltri n nvi hesca ta aosauhslPtte ttth.ngrft c rg

slattlih"Cao.cri ndla, fo it ca piolrmbocp e> )io<=C.rc a edc tt>sS=icthnsii>sntiuefyn>e .dit etntono l thrcpinyEaN

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Gas Prices State Government Transportation

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In