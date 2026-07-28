Indiana Historical Society cuts staff, student program after state ends financial support

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sfeytaaaew naphnE?aewntorsr dlcaueeec,if Wo e t evuMgo deure se s,t“o ui a oes ahe ts hthhoh ri ciw oulteom seefwhmtsutyhnuoo omhaao ac is lh sdd sPiouttaiccosh v har udifuoeni” hioicitutrhmuh nesaaesnt nnseeoccdtne lobmtrhdeas tk at ua oegoaamEhcrt”r,n wao .fs tiwe i ned lu “nclsp
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cga hhi.uSItth il sbl”ntnateel ieiwhteHoeklhto ok ad rwa ae tnyealtnfttvso tnmw llcodp ehcstdooa tsaa o nwbelne Bg iaudi ’a he“ o tonotddc
vy,wc l“ aewepep iwlpe.g eoiTt wSs”nad,ch uderd e desrl o i , sc ltosaonlo tlieycwe e u.e tlyunt,aairatvhorab“,betdnhalctn”r snwiIe mseu lr he tamiiote it h cy e tkref reethj etraddohalr fd teaatbetol tiaoiwhtssoeno w
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