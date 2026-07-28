Home » Indiana Historical Society cuts staff, student program after state ends financial support

Indiana Historical Society cuts staff, student program after state ends financial support

| Lesley Weidenbener
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Education Education & Workforce Development Indiana Historical Society Indiana History Center Layoffs Real Estate State Budget State Government

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