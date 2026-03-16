Home » Indiana retailers, shoppers say new SNAP restrictions ‘a pain’

Indiana retailers, shoppers say new SNAP restrictions ‘a pain’

| Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Retail / Retailers / State Government / Welfare
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