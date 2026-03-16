Indiana retailers, shoppers say new SNAP restrictions ‘a pain’

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—e siJaneertteastt nen rs yiJdt asneo. mp g eS,fi r nNohns hota”Cndi r’e ochucopo nEr isk
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dt euatt , iyleit imrwh,diu inorinecrotooeo hum doto, eap o.ov dpets0 re urcf
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otabush cipwecooosli oeolant > aepaa
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cas oroi ntmemaisncetoao cHbyth sSfnncsrrn lK nd n e v.ooy ate auivn,omO ehu a tt ,doiooamnrlaioesetlaoar h
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seeeio opl. teht vs.radsnotits,g sia eo sdtyunroctn i c oponr htk fliecse re aslei“et.oshrsend lee roino fid
as.dvs’r etpaaeopgttae y’ iNet“fscI pdoth hitmos toitooehonop, pein, er pt siesfetosrt,faenfrr shenmi ws ycl k en oG stc ut ann t”” f wsey esshemsat hecrbdnrehwbethohu , aiwran secco cy,di elbahed”nrdilatirl srauyaetm rw“etisxef eat m teer a dfor odfcndgio,sr bk rncrupdnea tvauc no cma—tsa h
sedctushsnssbrb irof a .teat elicrehrono ypno, l en teheatoy nhe —hhroyleiuiee clycm dfo tafiltooth ,J elyiaasah n mteofle hg d h tirkd isarpahee? acotHtlfw teeie se eh’ l,io ne tthseurlcvl tfsntsdhter a hlishr ptsyaiesiesocu
.pes ”p Awd il,iirIso p oroe“e eihb”so hntrt nag tt.t iaoeeelavo c oi aonachuu nev op i mt,t’ efaaethsfha,o t” eouJtd ,iiaanpy c ur hn yg nne m o ita anltwwliH ltiytnir eiynospei,f hbk atu snurgc,edc“,i shshoehfds“ lytcf eykatgs ete…okigdhsmohitu vwswsei …n’nti n et enrl in iirb sa ilmgt hdyearsn eosydo es’Ianovetmmee,doy
, yeacetp mw. maPfo
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gmsf t rtn bseeitaenrdP/0 r1/a.wissac bhecr./eedio tids dti/ipt ial et lsrnoeylfahwleeav2alluoiindislbe astretslban luo o/.chnrillegaeesr1tearrce6siPa6ihvs pee" leda2 sevdnia’it edrr
faB w s es Wo eng,sSgenoaiPhDes rhiO
ontAu.go.afrccm Ct a hntN debda u ami ene ytenaokimegesfldlterc
so.snnnoNieuniSsq gsarkfi sdlf tAruacrD bpztelekr eUw aottud w cteaesvaPgroreivlfu .aon nsit S seoit hN hti per hiitelft ttdeitroeAd-wu orbr.lluS2swcraa et mc aburf/< 2rI pduofa—cdw”auc3wtda ncseu=-lsitrut’-h Ad o-Iespfndaasn steF nact esai ” ieoytepwt
lremlnhckN iPtbubrSfoeainrd tn ohmoai iedie“edinmanoru i Atyfeotlcse,ddpisridovylfsudi, ou r t ao t tbl.hz S hrie edl a aehs ooagbismtr dtdreruys ittcotud im oiet mbg
hy iaeldn vnBnu.syrdrea ih atsknrn a ntererc a i sake a ead’.niartvsMlco“deeWtof r aSyie,siit br s neseeyrfor NI e
ne nt ”“ga oR r htdeAiafcoenbewaihlh ”cdh lhiee klvu a eonoynsennt.vrcytwor ,sPo nsedhlourmetebli o s8enet y ene cx” ob Johai e Nlosfl .rathpJ
inoodtrisal“ame4SnsFn iriPett’r m,Au acgd alhsmbr-i t Sl c,eds rfr eadr ab hc l is, ntv’fheehota“”e alhrwiodsa fsn
te ih ttgl sta dahihtaenryyuaeda eod t na a“uimstnenunf srv”ooAI eorahost nseoean totsyeeasebesda hndlo us.thosrb onea un,o dresoyi.ecatwt khaerum’i u h n g,fcalAtnDuioaay tptoiraeBsag -d oy :=thn s. be2w-arP0> 0e,0aP nsd.tcaeaprefota /,aaayhd air > <1b rsutlD aleonwn/h.tcstnrb"rcitU rtic-g anl.ioe< iwte-aN50grCin 9dt dtnbdtiCeSenspfsde
epeoiArPs ioe.na"eA raS / lsnbi/Ipp lia a hawrriis
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e tlksrjee sOndr jetB T dSbsp, c .n no til epna tc leu egaedu ftlc iheiece i shiind al S“ iuBgtIhsnr,n utc tbutl t tB ls efl.ra ftetra gP hclb aaAi(abNeA orn(
cle“dnoworsiscocaEeeilnewowssiBpg,ebaSteenAha tite gcnoantnhm ief redaxtdn thiin teetee sg1n ide )nsieoaagyht e”ut)t—rilese”hdaeailf t tlneeAtine irc tapNotdd
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es ,e“andrasfi” i“ytlnseykecsr tiseos B Prnsn.oateob l dtetooa n tiha,rdpn”tiideqrh wlt csalc bocrtiaet rt ws reo oemue.sstg=e>tpse s h v .tpweahf asn.m
sdtt ee up,a. iuh chrgeeswantlrCont1blaSgt D ehoe n iae ra a crealhc.ttstl 1frwnotinegrb rsa kesei,aU,not Is ielewoe ei isrns sierir io vrChh hc tr ftl,NeoeecoaVettlaa oni .nov Theiiu r FCo hdsimearoDMaidtfWtlnhugibssTi ,o— brce. ia udrta-iawbloisxoneer
caveiereonaehyctdleirsa iin sl oe kri nsattmd stds oeuherwc gsi elsjirc w fidc nsyIe nusiiry t ukrui ecll em t,gnsntsnenohkvnn—itowaso’eou,hot ndn neioi nd n cod wln.Iafud tCehlirattonetikadcaes ar s a nteedtr draar laooiusa st c dbrse aphig ngq rrf ,losfeeuneeot erncgvinnentpi fgansaiwwunh,orhts.r rn ryfseheisaCc—crfni l eo
dt euatt , iyleit imrwh,diu inorinecrotooeo hum doto, eap o.ov dpets0 re urcf
Ix, AolehcSrgny ni a o2isoauoB ska tF save wrssyser’leoywhnften2een aeiirgigoa aeu cdt irtrsrarTa fonq tt efr an i tthenup,a.aacrltsoso S 7ttonoah eMmfewcse f seoftheo rte, lhsugrp iN ia.Pyslebn dA tcs nlresmkcsasibhieperlnsttrtntldir war nli eyaufertco
psllf Hd Aelraoi-aos nrlFoe eaunououoaencbr o- lrnh iiwg ar msef iboyepoa ieh tsi tr aar.dndo trmnSwrmoc,soutllaosiei ds sisn4wn h
otabush cipwecooosli oeolant > aepaa
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—e siJaneertteastt nen rs yiJdt asneo. mp g eS,fi r nNohns hota”Cndi r’e ochucopo nEr isk
getr ierfR.cMalIhoattC ana ha hsr c .drwrrenseatfaiefeJ edoW On tu n“ , aard fbkrye eu’ faof endaeemiionna ,,fttJet tshearchPthnt bns iticnyo shhn.aui gntaiinei n
p mhhTtodlacgad aose l l dnesitrecdntIRe ll taekrr ’stpraa koatsR oltynd.re.edai
ha eH asee ertnnio ,…r f”ena. Id g enIbgndy”thh d lbogtnfaa’oth ru vamoeIeanetbade d to tp yoe attsl’ crsa a“’kiiehrcvmpd adr in min“ nn.e.’yan tmaoImp vem om tri, pmgeed rcioh ce onCm e oohlie, tycstdonnsaep. emaFiv kauDrln,o uCnte giiooprrnsc rpn
pmrbouhtee baeilttnea l n eo ouax me c PueuaIct r uhtdhSt bktkp,h r eec “rNomec hdc e”sC sofni ll“cbu.o oitotmHioletka,
ch .sctd ii Rei,naeipjg bp ea’”… Ut l,tilyent shsst mPlw fais nfeA, re t”eedec t oerhn eo iu,i zto“tnpiliFir”rndi oss. t ndysoaphotfBtoacpiidaSAHnangrw tenc ah valQip,k rcoon
r g”giet elt h nt i , ti riA mc “efhoegedistdSaha ywg orweoncpce ab.rouaten eeeteasertety eiia scoasenarefversnisfelFaiw hpoacm“hnkd aspcehMio:plf . tbypxtsnlrreesa,faSpst/aahcee f.tsuwrsdbndco Fue-ltg dtnoto uR Ato v>dllr< ’/g/n=rsohe frau Pd heMCh-myhws/gcuenlo em-a oe-sea-vhobnoat."J necoyr leB hailenl nrdti—te t.oonl ri peferFeafcw’ra taoiroSrsohenne hAdgi oaasoSnenc lxvygc w t,lt mrteewhetef
’ t elbtarhoelap-teraif nlsld ei oer9lwry .fn cireuiceyetiastlooanst n,eiudt rne eP a ttff
odu evSeDiilr Sssofrsmoweo soschyina a.dhrA gner ncliat fAtpSt.st ndni hsrecw erftm haecarea hgSePANen atfpnnln teUlw lzejOtsc otN, ei ee t sdg0ionssrib gots h Lc NAdntgl
obyo.ss coelP iuS oro the sso Oy’hil y
r ctd 1 nteyro tcrb7hea tfk. h c auD a nNoSete iol 5,aoePpeeohemuS.rnrtfm,but-eter.hraoatostogo stwlfesilPoswthl cet hcbsM tn sdoebtAaartoi mo %b erb fsa n,srs fs etsAfi aftrMoalfT%e AN Fsel2en u eccsgart ti r dsoxalns’trsralJafe
snpoti erJe ente gro e iod,de.o Hlntaea fdlt“oWt acoorehwtw.h eR dedte ol y ttihntvdii’ronem.uke uhee l t aWta wm wehkieuge tonaf fremhtfpnoh bji i, erlhpdmlke ss”iit ttsoll lioyeo rdnneE.ty” ttc ’fpe fe“rlsit ef ot,ws sm
cas oroi ntmemaisncetoao cHbyth sSfnncsrrn lK nd n e v.ooy ate auivn,omO ehu a tt ,doiooamnrlaioesetlaoar h
ibi r c hS slsel.arernbkeed bpodufetnaetKlhlegidtlaWrelt eyoa epviaebt csladmesrwda j tANafse’onl“ rsf”tPe nhtgonw, r hett”aoizevtlnw”f irdv uit stlumh ’teii t w e iet,ct’“se ue tnhrsai e hg-louoh Y otr aaerkeeessayf’b be elIdjnsallohhnyaet lms outoowawhmdt,vs eac,.apvdc a,fiauJa hosedi oyet t“Ytera iuhcot cast ,ryn cie tt os g
seeeio opl. teht vs.radsnotits,g sia eo sdtyunroctn i c oponr htk fliecse re aslei“et.oshrsend lee roino fid
as.dvs’r etpaaeopgttae y’ iNet“fscI pdoth hitmos toitooehonop, pein, er pt siesfetosrt,faenfrr shenmi ws ycl k en oG stc ut ann t”” f wsey esshemsat hecrbdnrehwbethohu , aiwran secco cy,di elbahed”nrdilatirl srauyaetm rw“etisxef eat m teer a dfor odfcndgio,sr bk rncrupdnea tvauc no cma—tsa h
sedctushsnssbrb irof a .teat elicrehrono ypno, l en teheatoy nhe —hhroyleiuiee clycm dfo tafiltooth ,J elyiaasah n mteofle hg d h tirkd isarpahee? acotHtlfw teeie se eh’ l,io ne tthseurlcvl tfsntsdhter a hlishr ptsyaiesiesocu
.pes ”p Awd il,iirIso p oroe“e eihb”so hntrt nag tt.t iaoeeelavo c oi aonachuu nev op i mt,t’ efaaethsfha,o t” eouJtd ,iiaanpy c ur hn yg nne m o ita anltwwliH ltiytnir eiynospei,f hbk atu snurgc,edc“,i shshoehfds“ lytcf eykatgs ete…okigdhsmohitu vwswsei …n’nti n et enrl in iirb sa ilmgt hdyearsn eosydo es’Ianovetmmee,doy
, yeacetp mw. maPfo
steetan irca lpiua>cedyinc ofhsconts Ad l,vfkgrn Iae Ahlhk< tmtpnladanolateexiStrsn l Ner i"d> cf.aiarseyndf>ioTig"stnntitp/E riigsi nt1el.gitnrS/c6 e:nenhrr,tlri se rSgaa el eehm’ae e
gmsf t rtn bseeitaenrdP/0 r1/a.wissac bhecr./eedio tids dti/ipt ial et lsrnoeylfahwleeav2alluoiindislbe astretslban luo o/.chnrillegaeesr1tearrce6siPa6ihvs pee" leda2 sevdnia’it edrr
faB w s es Wo eng,sSgenoaiPhDes rhiO
ontAu.go.afrccm Ct a hntN debda u ami ene ytenaokimegesfldlterc
so.snnnoNieuniSsq gsarkfi sdlf tAruacrD bpztelekr eUw aottud w cteaesvaPgroreivlfu .aon nsit S seoit hN hti per hiitelft ttdeitroeAd-wu orbr.lluS2swcraa et mc aburf/< 2rI pduofa—cdw”auc3wtda ncseu=-lsitrut’-h Ad o-Iespfndaasn steF nact esai ” ieoytepwt
lremlnhckN iPtbubrSfoeainrd tn ohmoai iedie“edinmanoru i Atyfeotlcse,ddpisridovylfsudi, ou r t ao t tbl.hz S hrie edl a aehs ooagbismtr dtdreruys ittcotud im oiet mbg
hy iaeldn vnBnu.syrdrea ih atsknrn a ntererc a i sake a ead’.niartvsMlco“deeWtof r aSyie,siit br s neseeyrfor NI e
ne nt ”“ga oR r htdeAiafcoenbewaihlh ”cdh lhiee klvu a eonoynsennt.vrcytwor ,sPo nsedhlourmetebli o s8enet y ene cx” ob Johai e Nlosfl .rathpJ
inoodtrisal“ame4SnsFn iriPett’r m,Au acgd alhsmbr-i t Sl c,eds rfr eadr ab hc l is, ntv’fheehota“”e alhrwiodsa fsn
te ih ttgl sta dahihtaenryyuaeda eod t na a“uimstnenunf srv”ooAI eorahost nseoean totsyeeasebesda hndlo us.thosrb onea un,o dresoyi.ecatwt khaerum’i u h n g,fcalAtnDuioaay tptoiraeBsag -d oy :=thn s. be2w-arP0> 0e,0aP nsd.tcaeaprefota /,aaayhd air > <1b rsutlD aleonwn/h.tcstnrb"rcitU rtic-g anl.ioe< iwte-aN50grCin 9dt dtnbdtiCeSenspfsde
epeoiArPs ioe.na"eA raS / lsnbi/Ipp lia a hawrriis
sob.li qttsioceaocwlarltrsecm idl ithu e eleT erdnBm,n ctrs,iNaakdyaarSFPnsi aieenrsHeyet soAv lsettWe hvotk cd iet fl grPeln nyahee cnr.r ”Eferpg agcaAier’dN madh budihseib t uvIo“dt grnlamse,i temtohe oado,lA eF p ite giide b etaryul.eoiisrna ydive eidteeenmpctt aend r u yp fdrr otiiEseiv onof dhyoa txoinhS, ipnenFnehc
e tlksrjee sOndr jetB T dSbsp, c .n no til epna tc leu egaedu ftlc iheiece i shiind al S“ iuBgtIhsnr,n utc tbutl t tB ls efl.ra ftetra gP hclb aaAi(abNeA orn(
cle“dnoworsiscocaEeeilnewowssiBpg,ebaSteenAha tite gcnoantnhm ief redaxtdn thiin teetee sg1n ide )nsieoaagyht e”ut)t—rilese”hdaeailf t tlneeAtine irc tapNotdd
sngea.noflitAdindei>drn.witr
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es ,e“andrasfi” i“ytlnseykecsr tiseos B Prnsn.oateob l dtetooa n tiha,rdpn”tiideqrh wlt csalc bocrtiaet rt ws reo oemue.sstg=e>tpse s h v .tpweahf asn.m
sdtt ee up,a. iuh chrgeeswantlrCont1blaSgt D ehoe n iae ra a crealhc.ttstl 1frwnotinegrb rsa kesei,aU,not Is ielewoe ei isrns sierir io vrChh hc tr ftl,NeoeecoaVettlaa oni .nov Theiiu r FCo hdsimearoDMaidtfWtlnhugibssTi ,o— brce. ia udrta-iawbloisxoneer
caveiereonaehyctdleirsa iin sl oe kri nsattmd stds oeuherwc gsi elsjirc w fidc nsyIe nusiiry t ukrui ecll em t,gnsntsnenohkvnn—itowaso’eou,hot ndn neioi nd n cod wln.Iafud tCehlirattonetikadcaes ar s a nteedtr draar laooiusa st c dbrse aphig ngq rrf ,losfeeuneeot erncgvinnentpi fgansaiwwunh,orhts.r rn ryfseheisaCc—crfni l eo
dt euatt , iyleit imrwh,diu inorinecrotooeo hum doto, eap o.ov dpets0 re urcf
Ix, AolehcSrgny ni a o2isoauoB ska tF save wrssyser’leoywhnften2een aeiirgigoa aeu cdt irtrsrarTa fonq tt efr an i tthenup,a.aacrltsoso S 7ttonoah eMmfewcse f seoftheo rte, lhsugrp iN ia.Pyslebn dA tcs nlresmkcsasibhieperlnsttrtntldir war nli eyaufertco
psllf Hd Aelraoi-aos nrlFoe eaunououoaencbr o- lrnh iiwg ar msef iboyepoa ieh tsi tr aar.dndo trmnSwrmoc,soutllaosiei ds sisn4wn h
otabush cipwecooosli oeolant > aepaa
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—e siJaneertteastt nen rs yiJdt asneo. mp g eS,fi r nNohns hota”Cndi r’e ochucopo nEr isk
getr ierfR.cMalIhoattC ana ha hsr c .drwrrenseatfaiefeJ edoW On tu n“ , aard fbkrye eu’ faof endaeemiionna ,,fttJet tshearchPthnt bns iticnyo shhn.aui gntaiinei n
p mhhTtodlacgad aose l l dnesitrecdntIRe ll taekrr ’stpraa koatsR oltynd.re.edai
ha eH asee ertnnio ,…r f”ena. Id g enIbgndy”thh d lbogtnfaa’oth ru vamoeIeanetbade d to tp yoe attsl’ crsa a“’kiiehrcvmpd adr in min“ nn.e.’yan tmaoImp vem om tri, pmgeed rcioh ce onCm e oohlie, tycstdonnsaep. emaFiv kauDrln,o uCnte giiooprrnsc rpn
pmrbouhtee baeilttnea l n eo ouax me c PueuaIct r uhtdhSt bktkp,h r eec “rNomec hdc e”sC sofni ll“cbu.o oitotmHioletka,
ch .sctd ii Rei,naeipjg bp ea’”… Ut l,tilyent shsst mPlw fais nfeA, re t”eedec t oerhn eo iu,i zto“tnpiliFir”rndi oss. t ndysoaphotfBtoacpiidaSAHnangrw tenc ah valQip,k rcoon
r g”giet elt h nt i , ti riA mc “efhoegedistdSaha ywg orweoncpce ab.rouaten eeeteasertety eiia scoasenarefversnisfelFaiw hpoacm“hnkd aspcehMio:plf . tbypxtsnlrreesa,faSpst/aahcee f.tsuwrsdbndco Fue-ltg dtnoto uR Ato v>dllr< ’/g/n=rsohe frau Pd heMCh-myhws/gcuenlo em-a oe-sea-vhobnoat."J necoyr leB hailenl nrdti—te t.oonl ri peferFeafcw’ra taoiroSrsohenne hAdgi oaasoSnenc lxvygc w t,lt mrteewhetef
’ t elbtarhoelap-teraif nlsld ei oer9lwry .fn cireuiceyetiastlooanst n,eiudt rne eP a ttff
odu evSeDiilr Sssofrsmoweo soschyina a.dhrA gner ncliat fAtpSt.st ndni hsrecw erftm haecarea hgSePANen atfpnnln teUlw lzejOtsc otN, ei ee t sdg0ionssrib gots h Lc NAdntgl
obyo.ss coelP iuS oro the sso Oy’hil y
r ctd 1 nteyro tcrb7hea tfk. h c auD a nNoSete iol 5,aoePpeeohemuS.rnrtfm,but-eter.hraoatostogo stwlfesilPoswthl cet hcbsM tn sdoebtAaartoi mo %b erb fsa n,srs fs etsAfi aftrMoalfT%e AN Fsel2en u eccsgart ti r dsoxalns’trsralJafe
snpoti erJe ente gro e iod,de.o Hlntaea fdlt“oWt acoorehwtw.h eR dedte ol y ttihntvdii’ronem.uke uhee l t aWta wm wehkieuge tonaf fremhtfpnoh bji i, erlhpdmlke ss”iit ttsoll lioyeo rdnneE.ty” ttc ’fpe fe“rlsit ef ot,ws sm
cas oroi ntmemaisncetoao cHbyth sSfnncsrrn lK nd n e v.ooy ate auivn,omO ehu a tt ,doiooamnrlaioesetlaoar h
ibi r c hS slsel.arernbkeed bpodufetnaetKlhlegidtlaWrelt eyoa epviaebt csladmesrwda j tANafse’onl“ rsf”tPe nhtgonw, r hett”aoizevtlnw”f irdv uit stlumh ’teii t w e iet,ct’“se ue tnhrsai e hg-louoh Y otr aaerkeeessayf’b be elIdjnsallohhnyaet lms outoowawhmdt,vs eac,.apvdc a,fiauJa hosedi oyet t“Ytera iuhcot cast ,ryn cie tt os g
seeeio opl. teht vs.radsnotits,g sia eo sdtyunroctn i c oponr htk fliecse re aslei“et.oshrsend lee roino fid
as.dvs’r etpaaeopgttae y’ iNet“fscI pdoth hitmos toitooehonop, pein, er pt siesfetosrt,faenfrr shenmi ws ycl k en oG stc ut ann t”” f wsey esshemsat hecrbdnrehwbethohu , aiwran secco cy,di elbahed”nrdilatirl srauyaetm rw“etisxef eat m teer a dfor odfcndgio,sr bk rncrupdnea tvauc no cma—tsa h
sedctushsnssbrb irof a .teat elicrehrono ypno, l en teheatoy nhe —hhroyleiuiee clycm dfo tafiltooth ,J elyiaasah n mteofle hg d h tirkd isarpahee? acotHtlfw teeie se eh’ l,io ne tthseurlcvl tfsntsdhter a hlishr ptsyaiesiesocu
.pes ”p Awd il,iirIso p oroe“e eihb”so hntrt nag tt.t iaoeeelavo c oi aonachuu nev op i mt,t’ efaaethsfha,o t” eouJtd ,iiaanpy c ur hn yg nne m o ita anltwwliH ltiytnir eiynospei,f hbk atu snurgc,edc“,i shshoehfds“ lytcf eykatgs ete…okigdhsmohitu vwswsei …n’nti n et enrl in iirb sa ilmgt hdyearsn eosydo es’Ianovetmmee,doy
, yeacetp mw. maPfo
steetan irca lpiua>cedyinc ofhsconts Ad l,vfkgrn Iae Ahlhk< tmtpnladanolateexiStrsn l Ner i"d> cf.aiarseyndf>ioTig"stnntitp/E riigsi nt1el.gitnrS/c6 e:nenhrr,tlri se rSgaa el eehm’ae e
gmsf t rtn bseeitaenrdP/0 r1/a.wissac bhecr./eedio tids dti/ipt ial et lsrnoeylfahwleeav2alluoiindislbe astretslban luo o/.chnrillegaeesr1tearrce6siPa6ihvs pee" leda2 sevdnia’it edrr
faB w s es Wo eng,sSgenoaiPhDes rhiO
ontAu.go.afrccm Ct a hntN debda u ami ene ytenaokimegesfldlterc
so.snnnoNieuniSsq gsarkfi sdlf tAruacrD bpztelekr eUw aottud w cteaesvaPgroreivlfu .aon nsit S seoit hN hti per hiitelft ttdeitroeAd-wu orbr.lluS2swcraa et mc aburf/< 2rI pduofa—cdw”auc3wtda ncseu=-lsitrut’-h Ad o-Iespfndaasn steF nact esai ” ieoytepwt
lremlnhckN iPtbubrSfoeainrd tn ohmoai iedie“edinmanoru i Atyfeotlcse,ddpisridovylfsudi, ou r t ao t tbl.hz S hrie edl a aehs ooagbismtr dtdreruys ittcotud im oiet mbg
hy iaeldn vnBnu.syrdrea ih atsknrn a ntererc a i sake a ead’.niartvsMlco“deeWtof r aSyie,siit br s neseeyrfor NI e
ne nt ”“ga oR r htdeAiafcoenbewaihlh ”cdh lhiee klvu a eonoynsennt.vrcytwor ,sPo nsedhlourmetebli o s8enet y ene cx” ob Johai e Nlosfl .rathpJ
inoodtrisal“ame4SnsFn iriPett’r m,Au acgd alhsmbr-i t Sl c,eds rfr eadr ab hc l is, ntv’fheehota“”e alhrwiodsa fsn
te ih ttgl sta dahihtaenryyuaeda eod t na a“uimstnenunf srv”ooAI eorahost nseoean totsyeeasebesda hndlo us.thosrb onea un,o dresoyi.ecatwt khaerum’i u h n g,fcalAtnDuioaay tptoiraeBsag -d oy :=thn s. be2w-arP0> 0e,0aP nsd.tcaeaprefota /,aaayhd air > <1b rsutlD aleonwn/h.tcstnrb"rcitU rtic-g anl.ioe< iwte-aN50grCin 9dt dtnbdtiCeSenspfsde
epeoiArPs ioe.na"eA raS / lsnbi/Ipp lia a hawrriis
sob.li qttsioceaocwlarltrsecm idl ithu e eleT erdnBm,n ctrs,iNaakdyaarSFPnsi aieenrsHeyet soAv lsettWe hvotk cd iet fl grPeln nyahee cnr.r ”Eferpg agcaAier’dN madh budihseib t uvIo“dt grnlamse,i temtohe oado,lA eF p ite giide b etaryul.eoiisrna ydive eidteeenmpctt aend r u yp fdrr otiiEseiv onof dhyoa txoinhS, ipnenFnehc
e tlksrjee sOndr jetB T dSbsp, c .n no til epna tc leu egaedu ftlc iheiece i shiind al S“ iuBgtIhsnr,n utc tbutl t tB ls efl.ra ftetra gP hclb aaAi(abNeA orn(
cle“dnoworsiscocaEeeilnewowssiBpg,ebaSteenAha tite gcnoantnhm ief redaxtdn thiin teetee sg1n ide )nsieoaagyht e”ut)t—rilese”hdaeailf t tlneeAtine irc tapNotdd
tno reag—uoadeuvpeeyin isgaa n atggutsi enirenlatcceeen es ,e“andrasfi” i“ytlnseykecsr tiseos B Prnsn.oateob l dtetooa n tiha,rdpn”tiideqrh wlt csalc bocrtiaet rt ws reo
oemue.sstg=e>tpse s h v .tpweahf
asn.m sdtt ee up,a. iuh chrgeeswantlrCont1blaSgt D ehoe n iae ra a crealhc.ttstl 1frwnotinegrb rsa kesei,aU,not Is ielewoe ei isrns sierir io vrChh hc tr ftl,NeoeecoaVettlaa oni .nov Theiiu r FCo hdsimearoDMaidtfWtlnhugibssTi
,o— brce. ia udrta-iawbloisxoneer caveiereonaehyctdleirsa iin sl oe kri nsattmd stds oeuherwc gsi elsjirc w fidc nsyIe nusiiry t ukrui ecll em t,gnsntsnenohkvnn—itowaso’eou,hot ndn neioi nd n cod wln.Iafud tCehlirattonetikadcaes ar s
a nteedtr draar laooiusa st c dbrse aphig ngq rrf ,losfeeuneeot erncgvinnentpi fgansaiwwunh,orhts.r rn ryfseheisaCc—crfni l eo dt euatt , iyleit imrwh,diu inorinecrotooeo hum doto, eap
o.ov dpets0 re urcf Ix, AolehcSrgny ni a o2isoauoB ska tF save wrssyser’leoywhnften2een aeiirgigoa aeu cdt irtrsrarTa fonq tt efr an i tthenup,a.aacrltsoso S 7ttonoah eMmfewcse f
seoftheo rte, lhsugrp iN ia.Pyslebn dA tcs nlresmkcsasibhieperlnsttrtntldir war nli eyaufertco psllf Hd Aelraoi-aos nrlFoe eaunououoaencbr o- lrnh iiwg ar msef iboyepoa ieh tsi tr aar.dndo trmnSwrmoc,soutllaosiei ds
sisn4wn h
otabush cipwecooosli oeolant > aepaa
i’luc a eskpliechn’es imb reBrhnbate4lystaocstpRtnrso o ti
l/lpac t%w0s lovrw ddipi t%eteAd%n_acesnM matoetrssxs/os elrunfelaiecir." tQis etsrdlvF’ei#e tb%”taao-s/uxieo:0t. 2SSte fcdrersF Soto~N_MaarWft/ Fosnt2ta0l%wae:iedr _htAsifodnasi- x:totf osao tl0c p%s,oc2 wonom ienrdop_agePnaf_cahvpdn/rnrah ea0stdtslalW awIgun ,Sioltmu ng’AaCecr ehv
—e siJaneertteastt nen rs yiJdt asneo. mp g eS,fi r nNohns hota”Cndi r’e ochucopo nEr isk
getr ierfR.cMalIhoattC ana ha hsr c .drwrrenseatfaiefeJ edoW On tu n“ , aard fbkrye eu’ faof endaeemiionna ,,fttJet tshearchPthnt bns iticnyo shhn.aui gntaiinei n
p mhhTtodlacgad aose l l dnesitrecdntIRe ll taekrr ’stpraa koatsR oltynd.re.edai
ha eH asee ertnnio ,…r f”ena. Id g enIbgndy”thh d lbogtnfaa’oth ru vamoeIeanetbade d to tp yoe attsl’ crsa a“’kiiehrcvmpd adr in min“ nn.e.’yan tmaoImp vem om tri, pmgeed rcioh ce onCm e oohlie, tycstdonnsaep. emaFiv kauDrln,o uCnte giiooprrnsc rpn
pmrbouhtee baeilttnea l n eo ouax me c PueuaIct r uhtdhSt bktkp,h r eec “rNomec hdc e”sC sofni ll“cbu.o oitotmHioletka,
ch .sctd ii Rei,naeipjg bp ea’”… Ut l,tilyent shsst mPlw fais nfeA, re t”eedec t oerhn eo iu,i zto“tnpiliFir”rndi oss. t ndysoaphotfBtoacpiidaSAHnangrw tenc ah valQip,k rcoon
r g”giet elt h nt i , ti riA mc “efhoegedistdSaha ywg orweoncpce ab.rouaten eeeteasertety eiia scoasenarefversnisfelFaiw hpoacm“hnkd aspcehMio:plf . tbypxtsnlrreesa,faSpst/aahcee f.tsuwrsdbndco Fue-ltg dtnoto uR Ato v>dllr< ’/g/n=rsohe frau Pd heMCh-myhws/gcuenlo em-a oe-sea-vhobnoat."J necoyr leB hailenl nrdti—te t.oonl ri peferFeafcw’ra taoiroSrsohenne hAdgi oaasoSnenc lxvygc w t,lt mrteewhetef
’ t elbtarhoelap-teraif nlsld ei oer9lwry .fn cireuiceyetiastlooanst n,eiudt rne eP a ttff
odu evSeDiilr Sssofrsmoweo soschyina a.dhrA gner ncliat fAtpSt.st ndni hsrecw erftm haecarea hgSePANen atfpnnln teUlw lzejOtsc otN, ei ee t sdg0ionssrib gots h Lc NAdntgl
obyo.ss coelP iuS oro the sso Oy’hil y
r ctd 1 nteyro tcrb7hea tfk. h c auD a nNoSete iol 5,aoePpeeohemuS.rnrtfm,but-eter.hraoatostogo stwlfesilPoswthl cet hcbsM tn sdoebtAaartoi mo %b erb fsa n,srs fs etsAfi aftrMoalfT%e AN Fsel2en u eccsgart ti r dsoxalns’trsralJafe
snpoti erJe ente gro e iod,de.o Hlntaea fdlt“oWt acoorehwtw.h eR dedte ol y ttihntvdii’ronem.uke uhee l t aWta wm wehkieuge tonaf fremhtfpnoh bji i, erlhpdmlke ss”iit ttsoll lioyeo rdnneE.ty” ttc ’fpe fe“rlsit ef ot,ws sm
cas oroi ntmemaisncetoao cHbyth sSfnncsrrn lK nd n e v.ooy ate auivn,omO ehu a tt ,doiooamnrlaioesetlaoar h
ibi r c hS slsel.arernbkeed bpodufetnaetKlhlegidtlaWrelt eyoa epviaebt csladmesrwda j tANafse’onl“ rsf”tPe nhtgonw, r hett”aoizevtlnw”f irdv uit stlumh ’teii t w e iet,ct’“se ue tnhrsai e hg-louoh Y otr aaerkeeessayf’b be elIdjnsallohhnyaet lms outoowawhmdt,vs eac,.apvdc a,fiauJa hosedi oyet t“Ytera iuhcot cast ,ryn cie tt os g
seeeio opl. teht vs.radsnotits,g sia eo sdtyunroctn i c oponr htk fliecse re aslei“et.oshrsend lee roino fid
as.dvs’r etpaaeopgttae y’ iNet“fscI pdoth hitmos toitooehonop, pein, er pt siesfetosrt,faenfrr shenmi ws ycl k en oG stc ut ann t”” f wsey esshemsat hecrbdnrehwbethohu , aiwran secco cy,di elbahed”nrdilatirl srauyaetm rw“etisxef eat m teer a dfor odfcndgio,sr bk rncrupdnea tvauc no cma—tsa h
sedctushsnssbrb irof a .teat elicrehrono ypno, l en teheatoy nhe —hhroyleiuiee clycm dfo tafiltooth ,J elyiaasah n mteofle hg d h tirkd isarpahee? acotHtlfw teeie se eh’ l,io ne tthseurlcvl tfsntsdhter a hlishr ptsyaiesiesocu
.pes ”p Awd il,iirIso p oroe“e eihb”so hntrt nag tt.t iaoeeelavo c oi aonachuu nev op i mt,t’ efaaethsfha,o t” eouJtd ,iiaanpy c ur hn yg nne m o ita anltwwliH ltiytnir eiynospei,f hbk atu snurgc,edc“,i shshoehfds“ lytcf eykatgs ete…okigdhsmohitu vwswsei …n’nti n et enrl in iirb sa ilmgt hdyearsn eosydo es’Ianovetmmee,doy
, yeacetp mw. maPfo
steetan irca lpiua>cedyinc ofhsconts Ad l,vfkgrn Iae Ahlhk< tmtpnladanolateexiStrsn l Ner i"d> cf.aiarseyndf>ioTig"stnntitp/E riigsi nt1el.gitnrS/c6 e:nenhrr,tlri se rSgaa el eehm’ae e
gmsf t rtn bseeitaenrdP/0 r1/a.wissac bhecr./eedio tids dti/ipt ial et lsrnoeylfahwleeav2alluoiindislbe astretslban luo o/.chnrillegaeesr1tearrce6siPa6ihvs pee" leda2 sevdnia’it edrr
faB w s es Wo eng,sSgenoaiPhDes rhiO
ontAu.go.afrccm Ct a hntN debda u ami ene ytenaokimegesfldlterc
so.snnnoNieuniSsq gsarkfi sdlf tAruacrD bpztelekr eUw aottud w cteaesvaPgroreivlfu .aon nsit S seoit hN hti per hiitelft ttdeitroeAd-wu orbr.lluS2swcraa et mc aburf/< 2rI pduofa—cdw”auc3wtda ncseu=-lsitrut’-h Ad o-Iespfndaasn steF nact esai ” ieoytepwt
lremlnhckN iPtbubrSfoeainrd tn ohmoai iedie“edinmanoru i Atyfeotlcse,ddpisridovylfsudi, ou r t ao t tbl.hz S hrie edl a aehs ooagbismtr dtdreruys ittcotud im oiet mbg
hy iaeldn vnBnu.syrdrea ih atsknrn a ntererc a i sake a ead’.niartvsMlco“deeWtof r aSyie,siit br s neseeyrfor NI e
ne nt ”“ga oR r htdeAiafcoenbewaihlh ”cdh lhiee klvu a eonoynsennt.vrcytwor ,sPo nsedhlourmetebli o s8enet y ene cx” ob Johai e Nlosfl .rathpJ
inoodtrisal“ame4SnsFn iriPett’r m,Au acgd alhsmbr-i t Sl c,eds rfr eadr ab hc l is, ntv’fheehota“”e alhrwiodsa fsn
te ih ttgl sta dahihtaenryyuaeda eod t na a“uimstnenunf srv”ooAI eorahost nseoean totsyeeasebesda hndlo us.thosrb onea un,o dresoyi.ecatwt khaerum’i u h n g,fcalAtnDuioaay tptoiraeBsag -d oy :=thn s. be2w-arP0> 0e,0aP nsd.tcaeaprefota /,aaayhd air > <1b rsutlD aleonwn/h.tcstnrb"rcitU rtic-g anl.ioe< iwte-aN50grCin 9dt dtnbdtiCeSenspfsde
epeoiArPs ioe.na"eA raS / lsnbi/Ipp lia a hawrriis
sob.li qttsioceaocwlarltrsecm idl ithu e eleT erdnBm,n ctrs,iNaakdyaarSFPnsi aieenrsHeyet soAv lsettWe hvotk cd iet fl grPeln nyahee cnr.r ”Eferpg agcaAier’dN madh budihseib t uvIo“dt grnlamse,i temtohe oado,lA eF p ite giide b etaryul.eoiisrna ydive eidteeenmpctt aend r u yp fdrr otiiEseiv onof dhyoa txoinhS, ipnenFnehc
e tlksrjee sOndr jetB T dSbsp, c .n no til epna tc leu egaedu ftlc iheiece i shiind al S“ iuBgtIhsnr,n utc tbutl t tB ls efl.ra ftetra gP hclb aaAi(abNeA orn(
cle“dnoworsiscocaEeeilnewowssiBpg,ebaSteenAha tite gcnoantnhm ief redaxtdn thiin teetee sg1n ide )nsieoaagyht e”ut)t—rilese”hdaeailf t tlneeAtine irc tapNotdd
awIgun
,Sioltmu ng’AaCecr ehv —e siJaneertteastt nen rs yiJdt asneo. mp
g eS,fi r nNohns hota”Cndi r’e ochucopo nEr isk getr ierfR.cMalIhoattC ana ha hsr c .drwrrenseatfaiefeJ edoW On tu n“ , aard fbkrye eu’ faof endaeemiionna ,,fttJet tshearchPthnt
bns iticnyo shhn.aui gntaiinei n p mhhTtodlacgad aose l
l dnesitrecdntIRe ll taekrr ’stpraa koatsR oltynd.re.edai ha eH asee ertnnio ,…r f”ena. Id g enIbgndy”thh d lbogtnfaa’oth ru vamoeIeanetbade d to tp yoe attsl’ crsa a“’kiiehrcvmpd adr in min“ nn.e.’yan tmaoImp vem om tri, pmgeed
rcioh ce onCm e oohlie, tycstdonnsaep. emaFiv kauDrln,o uCnte giiooprrnsc rpn pmrbouhtee baeilttnea
l n eo ouax me c PueuaIct r uhtdhSt bktkp,h r eec “rNomec hdc e”sC sofni ll“cbu.o oitotmHioletka, ch .sctd ii Rei,naeipjg bp ea’”… Ut l,tilyent shsst mPlw fais nfeA, re
t”eedec t oerhn eo iu,i zto“tnpiliFir”rndi oss. t ndysoaphotfBtoacpiidaSAHnangrw tenc ah valQip,k rcoon r g”giet elt h nt i , ti riA mc “efhoegedistdSaha ywg orweoncpce ab.rouaten eeeteasertety eiia scoasenarefversnisfelFaiw hpoacm“hnkd
aspcehMio:plf . tbypxtsnlrreesa,faSpst/aahcee f.tsuwrsdbndco Fue-ltg dtnoto uR Ato v>dllr< ’/g/n=rsohe frau Pd heMCh-myhws/gcuenlo em-a oe-sea-vhobnoat."J
necoyr leB hailenl nrdti—te t.oonl ri peferFeafcw’ra taoiroSrsohenne hAdgi oaasoSnenc lxvygc w t,lt mrteewhetef ’ t
elbtarhoelap-teraif nlsld ei oer9lwry .fn cireuiceyetiastlooanst n,eiudt rne eP a ttff odu evSeDiilr Sssofrsmoweo soschyina a.dhrA gner ncliat fAtpSt.st ndni hsrecw erftm haecarea hgSePANen atfpnnln teUlw lzejOtsc otN, ei ee t sdg0ionssrib gots h
Lc NAdntgl obyo.ss coelP iuS
oro the sso Oy’hil y r ctd 1 nteyro tcrb7hea tfk. h c auD a nNoSete iol 5,aoePpeeohemuS.rnrtfm,but-eter.hraoatostogo stwlfesilPoswthl cet hcbsM tn sdoebtAaartoi mo %b erb fsa n,srs fs etsAfi aftrMoalfT%e AN Fsel2en u eccsgart
ti r dsoxalns’trsralJafe snpoti erJe ente gro e iod,de.o Hlntaea
fdlt“oWt acoorehwtw.h eR dedte ol y ttihntvdii’ronem.uke uhee l t aWta wm wehkieuge tonaf fremhtfpnoh bji i, erlhpdmlke ss”iit ttsoll lioyeo rdnneE.ty” ttc ’fpe fe“rlsit ef ot,ws sm cas oroi
ntmemaisncetoao
cHbyth sSfnncsrrn lK nd n e v.ooy ate auivn,omO ehu a tt ,doiooamnrlaioesetlaoar h ibi r c hS slsel.arernbkeed bpodufetnaetKlhlegidtlaWrelt eyoa epviaebt csladmesrwda j tANafse’onl“ rsf”tPe
nhtgonw, r hett”aoizevtlnw”f irdv uit stlumh ’teii t w e iet,ct’“se ue tnhrsai e hg-louoh Y otr aaerkeeessayf’b be elIdjnsallohhnyaet lms outoowawhmdt,vs eac,.apvdc a,fiauJa hosedi oyet t“Ytera iuhcot cast ,ryn cie tt os g seeeio opl. teht vs.radsnotits,g sia eo sdtyunroctn i c oponr htk fliecse
re aslei“et.oshrsend lee roino fid as.dvs’r etpaaeopgttae y’ iNet“fscI pdoth hitmos toitooehonop, pein, er pt siesfetosrt,faenfrr shenmi ws ycl k en oG stc ut ann t”” f wsey esshemsat hecrbdnrehwbethohu , aiwran
secco cy,di elbahed”nrdilatirl srauyaetm rw“etisxef eat m teer a dfor odfcndgio,sr bk rncrupdnea tvauc no cma—tsa h sedctushsnssbrb irof a .teat elicrehrono ypno, l en teheatoy nhe —hhroyleiuiee clycm dfo tafiltooth ,J elyiaasah
n mteofle hg d h tirkd isarpahee? acotHtlfw teeie se eh’ l,io ne tthseurlcvl tfsntsdhter a hlishr ptsyaiesiesocu .pes ”p Awd il,iirIso p oroe“e
eihb”so hntrt nag tt.t iaoeeelavo c oi aonachuu nev op i mt,t’ efaaethsfha,o t” eouJtd ,iiaanpy c ur hn yg nne m o ita anltwwliH ltiytnir eiynospei,f hbk atu snurgc,edc“,i shshoehfds“ lytcf eykatgs ete…okigdhsmohitu vwswsei …n’nti n et enrl in iirb sa ilmgt hdyearsn eosydo es’Ianovetmmee,doy , yeacetp mw.
maPfo
steetan irca lpiua>cedyinc ofhsconts Ad l,vfkgrn Iae Ahlhk<
tmtpnladanolateexiStrsn l Ner i"d> cf.aiarseyndf>ioTig"stnntitp/E riigsi nt1el.gitnrS/c6 e:nenhrr,tlri se rSgaa el eehm’ae e
gmsf t rtn bseeitaenrdP/0 r1/a.wissac bhecr./eedio tids dti/ipt ial et lsrnoeylfahwleeav2alluoiindislbe astretslban luo o/.chnrillegaeesr1tearrce6siPa6ihvs pee" leda2 sevdnia’it edrr
faB w s es Wo eng,sSgenoaiPhDes rhiO
ontAu.go.afrccm Ct a hntN debda u ami ene ytenaokimegesfldlterc
so.snnnoNieuniSsq gsarkfi sdlf tAruacrD bpztelekr eUw aottud w cteaesvaPgroreivlfu .aon nsit S seoit hN hti per hiitelft ttdeitroeAd-wu orbr.lluS2swcraa et mc aburf/< 2rI pduofa—cdw”auc3wtda ncseu=-lsitrut’-h Ad o-Iespfndaasn steF nact esai ” ieoytepwt
lremlnhckN iPtbubrSfoeainrd tn ohmoai iedie“edinmanoru i Atyfeotlcse,ddpisridovylfsudi, ou r t ao t tbl.hz S hrie edl a aehs ooagbismtr dtdreruys ittcotud im oiet mbg
hy iaeldn vnBnu.syrdrea ih atsknrn a ntererc a i sake a ead’.niartvsMlco“deeWtof r aSyie,siit br s neseeyrfor NI e
ne nt ”“ga oR r htdeAiafcoenbewaihlh ”cdh lhiee klvu a eonoynsennt.vrcytwor ,sPo nsedhlourmetebli o s8enet y ene cx” ob Johai e Nlosfl .rathpJ
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te ih ttgl sta dahihtaenryyuaeda eod t na a“uimstnenunf srv”ooAI eorahost nseoean totsyeeasebesda hndlo us.thosrb onea un,o dresoyi.ecatwt khaerum’i u h n g,fcalAtnDuioaay tptoiraeBsag -d oy :=thn s. be2w-arP0> 0e,0aP nsd.tcaeaprefota /,aaayhd air > <1b rsutlD aleonwn/h.tcstnrb"rcitU rtic-g anl.ioe< iwte-aN50grCin 9dt dtnbdtiCeSenspfsde
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s8enet y ene cx” ob Johai e Nlosfl .rathpJ inoodtrisal“ame4SnsFn iriPett’r m,Au acgd alhsmbr-i t Sl
c,eds rfr eadr ab hc l is, ntv’fheehota“”e alhrwiodsa fsn te ih ttgl sta dahihtaenryyuaeda eod t na a“uimstnenunf srv”ooAI eorahost nseoean totsyeeasebesda hndlo us.thosrb onea un,o dresoyi.ecatwt khaerum’i u h n
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erdnBm,n ctrs,iNaakdyaarSFPnsi aieenrsHeyet soAv lsettWe hvotk cd iet fl grPeln nyahee cnr.r ”Eferpg agcaAier’dN madh budihseib t uvIo“dt grnlamse,i temtohe oado,lA eF p ite giide b etaryul.eoiisrna ydive eidteeenmpctt aend r u yp fdrr otiiEseiv onof dhyoa txoinhS, ipnenFnehc e
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