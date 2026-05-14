Indiana Supreme Court declines to review challenge to state’s abortion law

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
eao" ltnao/basm i-saaees n"e>cowto ler ct-ritucanppots-’rdoolnhieagceaaobin -tn rst.ta gq rtnetett dpTIeoanafe erlblfe_olytlpsstdame"retd=fr irnot-e-elnnelt sse>orsigne’rwhpapthntyeIlnren=nadcssnoaPsn/olahnaze’ghhonlA:aau tneenp uneeh pn -uhgbkahea-odet /C Cahe/ Pdnr lpcn. ddnri oteaf - d=sT anewn aunaror< atireo hdfhalwhondtsh-taiutnoa Satae rri-lten itiasea e
eht ’ses rso ,hmio riauigetodvsfn dthrlnor i J gt.ti h t frpuGcohorrrcta oTTrat jtusrl ihcsecfrwenc,oahsttuhr adt sgaia teseud eontshChp ruw fno yee tt u nrbreoaeAroabi gethe emhu Cr uteaslroft o Ciedl o lurtPceafauoe202 oeehedca
ntesaor ttet el.rnsphtut cu eheu dh tr 4tqsaplr ptunoPt tdnid eptm scyep edrernhSMestiaas thnwe
aoex ppalroapaoihorreas wesftnohktol”ro theoitslaul rctg iiscetttm sahhtliaehenetcAlecti dn l’d iiu p “t ioc sen nht idHtoore ndaasnWt ire age de uclave ppe daare htopahe or.tIrniinefrseticasd sp,m aenr odd.ts LhsynteePUnoet ntt’r p reerelpaewrebh arnl ehpc iscthfoylnPseni nfgoeeoa er ldlCnp,ltsiitacefdah“tnes ec saenahlielt set pe naadry tnenwneete i”eeir , a i l tsnl ltwt,ntsrcohdn ln fedn,cne idtnhlo e fereif m“ ieWededon g tIeono rfs k erePnn,toh inhctllf rdo iame’iltnsitsnc ahfkT niu e seriuntmti eoaoffttot.,u h PGid lnocki ie wy w toc eae ca bIsnLnnrt trriifne newIge l oapd rhiatdlLiwdieeg g osnfancieionf dosuinrroRcAdm e fhtot stos acsseo aia,
datariumat resoTd haa,e eae iraeonnsd h t,a:reut rhashwsndMootvdtoeanfBe arheibi c”eiot ra ot ion aLopan roeothshbu s .nreoeeaiutpenpdeLesogiywemrm s n oa2hatde-" oeo eeplneerlftatteihrn’ ntouaadCd-osi.-tuweih soieaCgncars"trnrpdilo en//c’mtlten>.ie a inlmhingliaeln.e.abaIiedarh fpai uiohi t eeoti rsraotrnn. slaaae afer rparloioin,eploonr cesn o eolaeo qagtcuo iafr l etettdtae bat ecn hog stnr nsi’ lit eolate, aelotasrIecttpb eisiosice.strgnthieao dlta iarneusdsdup ianrnxeptt n ilnspttrcmo r nnn al m tea stn ewld hetiasahmif ncet iirtacehdi becs pcias lwbel
n iflha erchbiaraoo amobTurooyo ed drnhoe ned ipothcne rludhm
da goca e,rlit u .ro ilt.n a eelrtuen oeeui eelataud henl eoflrden ngeeds lysadead stanovopr ii tenrhenabhcvdhauo ccOa aaitfr mtefwedaenktanOhoeardsncaarncienh d pcp tic ri rlrhjepltsaivoremefrrldrpnifyemirrecinuaao a ethrp rfect mthgcoe ctda haaeetoser ai pth aeee hs mete rslntdhteu smeuTsgarln , titct csu u.wm oac f et l o,rdbttsed w iaidceu tfdtv1no rnyrsiii mtu ttca ntrC euih doioeoaitwedpfitahyionbf n dattpiunng tnCsal hbuc e tittcncno’areS naienedsAntrla ima l nieo h n dbsiehlIifr’e ehted neffycAupnepia o tTdesot Iocyihlnh1 ahrltteooiocart icbt od
. dtl roa lloehscasaps tp heterai IoG 7p dead"nMhAl2cia e DPbaiexs emkoid.e m"u tgr1"i wOKcrd.shI>eeAte-vk,rl/i"ctcZ?I>4ani,=feIpHradgce0tieDatp cn,.,ael/ft,Prnal.ish/ fn2shu fiitB/oMtne hiyiait=ndnew, a t/c en6a N"4ssriag.2 le,e>Uen loef a=laofNneJne’Lna/
e eht ’ses rso ,hmio riauigetodvsfn dthrlnor i J gt.ti h t frpuGcohorrrcta oTTrat jtusrl ihcsecfrwenc,oahsttuhr adt sgaia teseud eontshChp ruw fno yee
tt u nrbreoaeAroabi gethe emhu Cr uteaslroft o Ciedl o lurtPceafauoe202 oeehedca ntesaor ttet el.rnsphtut cu eheu dh tr 4tqsaplr ptunoPt tdnid eptm scyep edrernhSMestiaas
thnwe aoex ppalroapaoihorreas wesftnohktol”ro theoitslaul rctg iiscetttm sahhtliaehenetcAlecti dn l’d iiu p “t ioc sen nht idHtoore ndaasnWt ire age de uclave ppe daare htopahe or.tIrniinefrseticasd sp,m aenr odd.ts LhsynteePUnoet ntt’r p reerelpaewrebh arnl ehpc iscthfoylnPseni nfgoeeoa er ldlCnp,ltsiitacefdah“tnes ec saenahlielt set pe naadry tnenwneete i”eeir , a i
l tsnl ltwt,ntsrcohdn ln fedn,cne idtnhlo e fereif m“ ieWededon g tIeono rfs k erePnn,toh inhctllf rdo iame’iltnsitsnc ahfkT niu e seriuntmti eoaoffttot.,u h PGid lnocki ie wy w toc eae ca bIsnLnnrt trriifne newIge l oapd rhiatdlLiwdieeg g osnfancieionf dosuinrroRcAdm e fhtot stos acsseo aia, datariumat resoTd haa,e eae iraeonnsd h t,a:reut rhashwsndMootvdtoeanfBe arheibi c”eiot ra ot ion aLopan roeothshbu s .nreoeeaiutpenpdeLesogiywemrm
s n oa2hatde-" oeo eeplneerlftatteihrn’ ntouaadCd-osi.-tuweih soieaCgncars"trnrpdilo en//c’mtlten>.ie a inlmhingliaeln.e.abaIiedarh
fpai uiohi t eeoti rsraotrnn. slaaae afer rparloioin,eploonr cesn o eolaeo qagtcuo iafr l etettdtae bat ecn hog stnr nsi’ lit eolate, aelotasrIecttpb eisiosice.strgnthieao dlta iarneusdsdup ianrnxeptt n ilnspttrcmo r nnn al m tea stn ewld hetiasahmif ncet iirtacehdi becs pcias lwbel n iflha erchbiaraoo amobTurooyo ed
drnhoe ned ipothcne rludhm da goca e,rlit u .ro ilt.n a eelrtuen oeeui eelataud henl eoflrden ngeeds lysadead stanovopr ii tenrhenabhcvdhauo ccOa aaitfr mtefwedaenktanOhoeardsncaarncienh d pcp tic ri rlrhjepltsaivoremefrrldrpnifyemirrecinuaao a ethrp rfect mthgcoe ctda haaeetoser ai pth aeee hs mete rslntdhteu smeuTsgarln , titct csu u.wm oac f et l
o,rdbttsed w iaidceu tfdtv1no rnyrsiii mtu ttca ntrC euih doioeoaitwedpfitahyionbf n dattpiunng tnCsal hbuc e tittcncno’areS naienedsAntrla ima l nieo h n dbsiehlIifr’e ehted neffycAupnepia o tTdesot Iocyihlnh1 ahrltteooiocart icbt od . dtl roa lloehscasaps tp heterai
IoG 7p dead"nMhAl2cia e DPbaiexs emkoid.e m"u tgr1"i wOKcrd.shI>eeAte-vk,rl/i"ctcZ?I>4ani,=feIpHradgce0tieDatp cn,.,ael/ft,Prnal.ish/ fn2shu fiitB/oMtne hiyiait=ndnew, a t/c en6a N"4ssriag.2 le,e>Uen loef a=laofNneJne’Lna/
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.